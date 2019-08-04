IEIEPC, RCCG collaborate on individualised education plan for children with special needs

A frontline non-governmental organisation for education of children with special needs, the Inclusive Education and Individualized Education Plan Centre (IEIEPC) in partnership with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, recently focused on special and inclusive education for parents and caregivers of children with special needs.

The conference featured a mix of presentations and specialized therapeutic consultations facilitated by specialists in various fields of special education.

Over 600 children with special needs, parents and care givers from Lagos and neighbouring state of Ogun as well as Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Kwara participated in the one-day event which featured presentations from seasoned special education professionals, breakout sessions and individual case therapies with consultants.

Speaking in his welcome address, the Director of the Inclusive Education and Individualized Education Plan Centre (IEIEPC) and Convener of the workshop, Mr. Oyeyinka Oluwawumi, said the Workshop was intended to train parents, teachers and social workers on the skills required to support and bring out the best in people living with disabilities.

“Every child with special needs has a strength that can be annexed for maximal performance.

We want to help in the best possible ways and that was why we organised the conference to enable us design an individualised education plan for the children concerned,”he emphasized. Mr. Oluwawumi also described the partnership with the RCCG as a laudable development just as he revealed that the Church’s strides in CSR was a major appeal coupled with the need to build strategic synergy with individuals, groups and institutions to effectively address (Make attribution)

Also speaking, the Pastor in Charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Liberation Area, Tony Egbe said the church’s involvement was in furtherance of her commitment to ensuring the total wellbeing of man just as he expressed satisfaction with the level of participation by the focused groups.

Meanwhile, some beneficiaries of the programme have commended the organisers for the high-impact it has had on them. Alhaja Idiat Sanni of the National Orthopaedic Special School and Second Vice President of the Association for Intellectual Development of Nigeria (AIDN) described the workshop as enlightening and called for more specialised platforms like the IEIEPC to enable indigenous solutions. “We need more platforms like the IEIEPC. We cannot continue to be referring people overseas for treatment when we can create our own solutions with the team of indigenous professionals,” she said.

Another participant, Mrs. Adelokun Latifa, a mother of an 18 years old son who suffers from cerebral paralysis said the workshop has provided her with practical tips on how to help the son become independent. “My son has been on medication, but it is becoming very difficult to meet up because of the cost. And this drug, when you miss out on a dosage, the impact could be quite telling on him. But with this programme, I have been enlightened especially in the area of nutrition. I have also learnt about therapy which we will start immediately,” she stated.

