Ighalo should not reverse retirement plans – Sodje

x-international Sam Sodje has said striker Odion Ighalo should not be pressured into rescinding his decision to quit the Super Eagles.

Ighalo announced a shocking retirement from international football after scoring five goals to help the Super Eagles to win bronze medal at the 2019 African Cup of Nations In Egypt.

The Shenhua Shanghai FC forward started his Super Eagles career only in 2015 and many pundits believe having rediscovered his scoring form, the striker represents the immediate future of the team and should provide the needed experience for a youthful Nigerian side.

He shocked so many fans with his retirement talks and key stakeholders including the President of the Nigeria Football Federation Amaju Pinnick have attempted to prevail on him to reverse the decision.

Sodje said Ighalo should be allowed to enjoy his retirement instead of forcing him to return to the national team.

He said it was a critical for a player to come to that decision.

“Ighalo has done well for the national team; you have to check his statistics to really appreciate how much he has done but when he decided to call it quit then we have to respect the decision. So many people criticised him after the World Cup and I personally liked the way he responded with so many goals,” he said.

However, Sodje said Ighalo could have achieved much more but Eagles Manager’s did not fully exploits the striker’s potentials because of the tactics the coach usually deployed.

“Ighalo’s style did not really suit that of Eagles. The striker has got potentials but the coach did not realise that and he struggled because of that. Now that the player has retired let us hope that younger players that will take over from him will be able to suit Rohr’s style,’ he said.

