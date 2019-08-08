Ihedioha swears in commissioners

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has been advised to revive the state-owned machine tools workshop in Umuahia, the state capital as a way to empower the youths, end unemployment and shore up the internally generated revenue of the state.

The standard machine tools workshop is located near First Bank, former goods shed, Umuahia with drilling, cutting, lead and hydraulic press machines.

The traditional ruler of Uzi-Amizi autonomous community, Olokoro, Umuahia South council area of Abia State, Eze Cyril Ogbenna, who gave the advice in Umuahia said the workshop was capable of empowering the youths with skills and changing the unemployment narrative of the state if revived.

He said: “We have a standard workshop in Abia State, the Abia tools is located near First Bank Umuahia. We have a lot of machines there. We have drilling machines, we have lead machines, we have cutting machines, we have folders, we have hydraulic press and that was the workshop that was producing everything before. Irrespective of the fact that I am a traditional ruler and not a qualified professional engineer, but I have not seen a Nigerian engineer that can compete with me, when we go to the workshop.

“Abia tools is lying waste, nothing is happening there, that workshop could have beefed up the Internally Generated Revenue of Abia State, reduce youth unemployment and increase the level of skills among the Abia youths. Keke (tricycle) and motorcycle empowerment is only a breeding ground for some youths who have criminal motives and cultists.

“Some couple of years ago, I went to the then Commissioner of Commerce and Industry and persuaded him to convert the Abia tools to a skill acquisition center. He agreed and approved that the workshop be converted to a skill acquisition center, which would have attracted willing youths from the 17 L.G.As to learn one skill or the other.

“But to my greatest surprise and most unfortunately, the then Commissioner, whom I will not mention his name, instead of converting the workshop as he promised and assured, went to the Western region to look for people that will buy up the equipment in the Abia tools workshop.”

“When another Commissioner came on board, he came to me with his Permanent Secretary to enquire on how best to use the Abia tools workshop to the benefit of Abians, I advised them on what to do, just as I had advised the other Commissioner, but to my surprise also, they went and vandalized the workshop.

“The Southeasterners are known for their talents, why not we sit back and have a rethink, get this workshop in Abia working again.

“Our governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu may not know the existence of the Abia tools in Umuahia, it is his leutenants that know about it, but failed to draw his attention to it. The Commissioners of Science, Commerce, Trade, Investment and Industry, to the best of my knowledge know the existence of the workshop. If they mute the idea to the governor, he will welcome it and it will be one of his greatest achievements in the state.”

