Business
Ikeja Electric raises pre-paid meter deployment by 450,000
The Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) has expanded its pre-paid meters supply scheme with a fresh 450, 000 meters to customers on its network.
The utility company in a statement said it did this in conjunction with its Meter Asset Provider (MAP), Mojec International, for Shomolu residents in Lagos State.
Chief Operating Officer, Ikeja Electric, Folake Soetan, said this at a customer engagement and sensitization forum in Lagos. He said that the essence of the forum was to engage customers under its network about the MAP scheme.
The scheme was the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)’s initiative to close the metering gap in the country.
“Currently, a lot of our customers are particular about the service,” he said. “They want to be sure that the bills that they get are actually real, meaning that the bills must match what they consumed and the best way to make that happen is to have a metering device.
“The metering programme started in May and, since then, we have started rolling out meters to our customers within our network. However, we realized that a lot of people still don’t still know how to access the meters, which explains why we have to come to Shomolu with Mojec International, our MAP, to explain to the residents the process and show them how to obtain their meters”.
She explained that in order to make meter acquisition easy for the customers, Mojec International had made arrangements with a number of banks on how they can make payments over a period of time.
“People that do not have the fund now can take a soft loan from banks and once payment is made, customers’ meters will be installed within 10 working days. Already, about 15,000 customers have started the process under the Ikeja Electric network and about 3,000 customers have been metered”.
Ikeja Electric, according to Soetan, had done a lot to improve supplies to the consumers on its network over the last 12 months, stressing that with the launch of MAP, metering gap that had been in existence for a very long time would be bridged.
The Chief Executive Officer, Mojec International, Chantelle Abdul, explained that the company was fully prepared to meter over 450,000 customers in the Shomolu community.
Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, offsetting narrow gains in the previous session, as sluggish demand forecasts countered expectations that major producers would prop up oil prices by limiting crude oil output.
International benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 18 cents or 0.3%, from the previous settlement, to $58.39 a barrel by 0310 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 futures were at $54.81 per barrel, down by 12 cents, or 0.2%, from the last close.
“Although the outlook remains bleak, oil prices have remained anchored this week after a rapid response from Saudi Arabia, who is serious about stepping in to defend the oil price,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at VM Markets Pte Ltd said in a note.
Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), said late last week it plans to keep its crude oil exports below 7 million barrels per day in August and September to help drain global oil inventories.
Analysts expect the country to support prices ahead of its plans to float Saudi Aramco, in what could be the world’s largest initial public offering (IPO).
Saudi Aramco was ready for its IPO, but the timing for the deal will be decided by its sole shareholder, the Saudi government, a senior executive said on Monday.
Kuwait on Monday also reiterated its commitment to OPEC+ supply curbs after Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel said Kuwait had cut its own output by more than required by the accord.
OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, have agreed to cut 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) since Jan. 1.
But booming U.S. shale oil production continues to chip away at efforts to limit the global supply overhang, weighing on prices.
U.S. oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to rise by 85,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September, to a record 8.77 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast in a report.
Gloomy forecasts for the global economy and oil demand growth have also dragged on oil prices as the trade dispute between the United States and China escalates.
“The swift reaction from Saudi Arabia will likely stabilize oil prices, but the oil price probably won’t move much above $60 per barrel until there is evidence of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations,” said Innes.
China’s central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint for the ninth straight day to a fresh 11-year low on Tuesday to reflect broad weakness in the local unit.
A lower yuan raises the cost of dollar-denominated oil imports in China, the world’s biggest crude oil importer, reports Reuters.
Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, offsetting narrow gains in the previous session, as sluggish demand forecasts countered expectations that major producers would prop up oil prices by limiting crude oil output.
International benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 18 cents or 0.3%, from the previous settlement, to $58.39 a barrel by 0310 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 futures were at $54.81 per barrel, down by 12 cents, or 0.2%, from the last close.
“Although the outlook remains bleak, oil prices have remained anchored this week after a rapid response from Saudi Arabia, who is serious about stepping in to defend the oil price,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at VM Markets Pte Ltd said in a note.
Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), said late last week it plans to keep its crude oil exports below 7 million barrels per day in August and September to help drain global oil inventories.
Analysts expect the country to support prices ahead of its plans to float Saudi Aramco, in what could be the world’s largest initial public offering (IPO).
Saudi Aramco was ready for its IPO, but the timing for the deal will be decided by its sole shareholder, the Saudi government, a senior executive said on Monday.
Kuwait on Monday also reiterated its commitment to OPEC+ supply curbs after Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel said Kuwait had cut its own output by more than required by the accord.
OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, have agreed to cut 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) since Jan. 1.
But booming U.S. shale oil production continues to chip away at efforts to limit the global supply overhang, weighing on prices.
U.S. oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to rise by 85,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September, to a record 8.77 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast in a report.
Gloomy forecasts for the global economy and oil demand growth have also dragged on oil prices as the trade dispute between the United States and China escalates.
“The swift reaction from Saudi Arabia will likely stabilize oil prices, but the oil price probably won’t move much above $60 per barrel until there is evidence of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations,” said Innes.
China’s central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint for the ninth straight day to a fresh 11-year low on Tuesday to reflect broad weakness in the local unit.
A lower yuan raises the cost of dollar-denominated oil imports in China, the world’s biggest crude oil importer, reports Reuters.
Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, offsetting narrow gains in the previous session, as sluggish demand forecasts countered expectations that major producers would prop up oil prices by limiting crude oil output.
International benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 18 cents or 0.3%, from the previous settlement, to $58.39 a barrel by 0310 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 futures were at $54.81 per barrel, down by 12 cents, or 0.2%, from the last close.
“Although the outlook remains bleak, oil prices have remained anchored this week after a rapid response from Saudi Arabia, who is serious about stepping in to defend the oil price,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at VM Markets Pte Ltd said in a note.
Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), said late last week it plans to keep its crude oil exports below 7 million barrels per day in August and September to help drain global oil inventories.
Analysts expect the country to support prices ahead of its plans to float Saudi Aramco, in what could be the world’s largest initial public offering (IPO).
Saudi Aramco was ready for its IPO, but the timing for the deal will be decided by its sole shareholder, the Saudi government, a senior executive said on Monday.
Kuwait on Monday also reiterated its commitment to OPEC+ supply curbs after Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel said Kuwait had cut its own output by more than required by the accord.
OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, have agreed to cut 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) since Jan. 1.
But booming U.S. shale oil production continues to chip away at efforts to limit the global supply overhang, weighing on prices.
U.S. oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to rise by 85,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September, to a record 8.77 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast in a report.
Gloomy forecasts for the global economy and oil demand growth have also dragged on oil prices as the trade dispute between the United States and China escalates.
“The swift reaction from Saudi Arabia will likely stabilize oil prices, but the oil price probably won’t move much above $60 per barrel until there is evidence of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations,” said Innes.
China’s central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint for the ninth straight day to a fresh 11-year low on Tuesday to reflect broad weakness in the local unit.
A lower yuan raises the cost of dollar-denominated oil imports in China, the world’s biggest crude oil importer, reports Reuters.
Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, offsetting narrow gains in the previous session, as sluggish demand forecasts countered expectations that major producers would prop up oil prices by limiting crude oil output.
International benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 18 cents or 0.3%, from the previous settlement, to $58.39 a barrel by 0310 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 futures were at $54.81 per barrel, down by 12 cents, or 0.2%, from the last close.
“Although the outlook remains bleak, oil prices have remained anchored this week after a rapid response from Saudi Arabia, who is serious about stepping in to defend the oil price,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at VM Markets Pte Ltd said in a note.
Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), said late last week it plans to keep its crude oil exports below 7 million barrels per day in August and September to help drain global oil inventories.
Analysts expect the country to support prices ahead of its plans to float Saudi Aramco, in what could be the world’s largest initial public offering (IPO).
Saudi Aramco was ready for its IPO, but the timing for the deal will be decided by its sole shareholder, the Saudi government, a senior executive said on Monday.
Kuwait on Monday also reiterated its commitment to OPEC+ supply curbs after Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel said Kuwait had cut its own output by more than required by the accord.
OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, have agreed to cut 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) since Jan. 1.
But booming U.S. shale oil production continues to chip away at efforts to limit the global supply overhang, weighing on prices.
U.S. oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to rise by 85,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September, to a record 8.77 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast in a report.
Gloomy forecasts for the global economy and oil demand growth have also dragged on oil prices as the trade dispute between the United States and China escalates.
“The swift reaction from Saudi Arabia will likely stabilize oil prices, but the oil price probably won’t move much above $60 per barrel until there is evidence of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations,” said Innes.
China’s central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint for the ninth straight day to a fresh 11-year low on Tuesday to reflect broad weakness in the local unit.
A lower yuan raises the cost of dollar-denominated oil imports in China, the world’s biggest crude oil importer, reports Reuters.
Oil prices slipped on Tuesday, offsetting narrow gains in the previous session, as sluggish demand forecasts countered expectations that major producers would prop up oil prices by limiting crude oil output.
International benchmark Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 18 cents or 0.3%, from the previous settlement, to $58.39 a barrel by 0310 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) CLc1 futures were at $54.81 per barrel, down by 12 cents, or 0.2%, from the last close.
“Although the outlook remains bleak, oil prices have remained anchored this week after a rapid response from Saudi Arabia, who is serious about stepping in to defend the oil price,” Stephen Innes, managing partner at VM Markets Pte Ltd said in a note.
Saudi Arabia, the de-facto leader of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), said late last week it plans to keep its crude oil exports below 7 million barrels per day in August and September to help drain global oil inventories.
Analysts expect the country to support prices ahead of its plans to float Saudi Aramco, in what could be the world’s largest initial public offering (IPO).
Saudi Aramco was ready for its IPO, but the timing for the deal will be decided by its sole shareholder, the Saudi government, a senior executive said on Monday.
Kuwait on Monday also reiterated its commitment to OPEC+ supply curbs after Oil Minister Khaled al-Fadhel said Kuwait had cut its own output by more than required by the accord.
OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, have agreed to cut 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) since Jan. 1.
But booming U.S. shale oil production continues to chip away at efforts to limit the global supply overhang, weighing on prices.
U.S. oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to rise by 85,000 barrels per day (bpd) in September, to a record 8.77 million bpd, the U.S. Energy Information Administration forecast in a report.
Gloomy forecasts for the global economy and oil demand growth have also dragged on oil prices as the trade dispute between the United States and China escalates.
“The swift reaction from Saudi Arabia will likely stabilize oil prices, but the oil price probably won’t move much above $60 per barrel until there is evidence of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations,” said Innes.
China’s central bank lowered its official yuan midpoint for the ninth straight day to a fresh 11-year low on Tuesday to reflect broad weakness in the local unit.
A lower yuan raises the cost of dollar-denominated oil imports in China, the world’s biggest crude oil importer, reports Reuters.
Business
Crazy billing: 8 banks vie for N17.5bn meter loan deals
Eight commercial banks in Nigeria have put their hats in the ring for N17.5 billion pre-paid meter supply loan deals.
The loans, investigation by New Telegraph last weekend showed, cover meter supply for just one business unit in one of the 11 distribution companies in the country, Ikeja Electric.
The banks, further checks showed, include United Bank for Africa (UBA), Zenith Bank, Sterling bank, Keystone Bank, and Unity Bank.
Others are First Bank, Keystone bank, Polaris Bank, and WEMA Bank.
Managing Director of Mojec International, Chantelle Abudu, confirmed that her company and the banks had struck deals with Ikeja Electric to offer loans to 450,000 customers who are willing to secure the meters.
Mojec, she said, was the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) that will be metering customers for IE in Shomolu business unit, Lagos.
Single phase meter, Abudu continued, costs N38,350 each while the three-phase meter goes for N70,350 each inclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT).
“The government says the meters should be connected in 10 days after payment but this our partnership with Ikeja will make sure that you get metered in less than 8 days. We just want to make sure that in two to three days you get your meters sharp sharp,” Abudu stressed.
A senior personnel with Wema Bank, Abiola Afolayan, confirmed that his bank and others would offer loans for customers who desire to obtain meters.
At the cost of N38,350 each the banks will provide N17.5 billio for the 450, 000 meters offer, checks by this newspaper showed.
The aforementioned lenders like Wema, Afolayan said, were ready to provide the funds.
“We have different channels. Number one, you work into any of our banks branches and make payments. The banks also provide channels like outlet by alert and upon confirmation of customers’ credit worthiness/value, loans will be made available,” he said.
This, he added, was part of efforts to make estimated billing a thin of the past.
Meanwhile, the Nigerian Electricity Market Operator has issued a second suspension order to Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), pulling it off the electricity market for not paying the May 2019 energy invoice in full.
Head of the Market Operator (MO), Engr. Edmund Amaobi Eje, who declared this in a document sighted by this newspaper, added that the default attracted the suspension which came into force in line with the market conditions/market participation agreements.
The MO had suspended Ikeja, Eko, Enugu and Port Harcourt for similar default in barely two months.
Kano DisCo was earlier suspended in late July through an order, TCN/ISO/MO/2019/005, for not posting security deposit to pay for ancillary services involved in the wheeling of bulk electricity to its networks for onward supply to customers.
KEDCO’s franchise area covers Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states.
Bulk power is also transmitted to Niger Republic through the franchise area on behalf of the Federal Government.
On the current suspension, the MO which is a section of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), said, “KEDCO refused to pay its May 2019 invoice in full, thereby breaching Section 45.3.1 (d) of the Market Rules.”
It said KEDCO was notified of the default in line with the provisions of the Rule and that it was expected that the DisCo would respond and remedy the default within five days or two business days after it issued the suspension notice to it on July 29, 2019.
“KEDCO did not respond to the ‘Notice of Intent to Issue Suspension Order (NIISO/2019/007)’ dated July 29, 2019 within the five days or two business days stipulated by the Market Rules,” the MO said.
The order allows the Transmission Service Provider (TSP), another section of TCN to disconnect some facilities of KEDCO as a punitive measure until the default is remedied and that is running concurrently with the previous suspension.
“The orders will be lifted at the same time the events of default are completely remedied,” Eje said in the notification.
Business
Sterling unveils agric summit for Africa
As part of its efforts to boost agriculture, Sterling Bank will be bringing together policymakers, development agencies, international financial institutions, and value chain players on the continent through Agriculture Summit Africa holding in Abuja from September 5 to 6, 2019.
In a press release, the lender stated that the international summit themed, “Agriculture – Your Piece of the Trillion-Dollar Economy” seeks actualisation of the $1 trillion African agribusiness economy dream by 2030.
It noted that more than 50 percent of the world’s fertile and unused land estimated as 450 million hectares is in Africa.
Group Head, Agric Finance and Solid Minerals at Sterling Bank, Bukola Awosanya, said: ‘’Agriculture productivity in Africa is low and a source of concern in the sector that accounts for 60per cent of the continent’s labour force and 75per cent of its domestic trade. And the creation of a single African market with over 1.2 billion people through the Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) treaty is not without possible adverse impact on the sector’s growth which calls for a pan-African agriculture summit.
“Sterling Bank has been at the forefront of Nigeria’s agricultural transformation agenda which seeks commercialization at scale nationwide through focus on value chains where the country has comparative advantage. This market-led transformation driven by strategic partnerships is stimulating investment, creating new jobs, wealth and food security. It is imperative that this same model is adopted across the 54 countries that now make up the single African market to improve productivity, guarantee food security and ensure a future of shared prosperity for all Africans.”
She added that the international summit would foster an integrated approach to agricultural value chain transformation on the continent while also facilitating intra-African trade. It will also unveil current agricultural trends, innovations and opportunities for private and public-sector investment and participation in Africa.
Last year, Sterling Bank brought together smallholder farmers, input suppliers, agro processing entrepreneurs, development finance agencies, policy makers and captains of industry through a technical workshop on the agriculture value chain in Abuja.
The workshop, which focused on co-creating a sustainable Nigerian economy through rural agricultural enterprise, was chaired by Nigeria’s former Minister of Agriculture, Chief Audu Ogbeh.
This year’s agriculture summit is a more ambitious attempt to discuss issues that will propel Africa to attain her full potential in the Agriculture sector.
A thought leader and preferred lender by players in the local agriculture value chain, Sterling Bank has the enviable record of being the first commercial bank to lend under the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk-Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) led Anchor Borrower Programme (ABP) with over 22,000 small holder farmers as beneficiaries.
It also pioneered lending under the Growth Enhancement Support Scheme (GESS) and was part of the team that drafted the guidelines for the Agricultural Sector Sustainable Banking Principle for the Bankers Committee to mention a few. It is currently the only Bank that has committed 10 per cent of its loan portfolio to the agriculture sector.
Business
‘Forex policy tweak may hold key to economic growth’
To be successful in speeding up the country’s economic growth, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may need to tweak its foreign exchange policy to attract foreign investors, analysts at CardinalStone Research have suggested.
The analysts, who stated this in a report entitled, “H2 2019 Outlook: Fish or cut bait,” obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, argued that even as the CBN stepped up the implementation of pro-growth administrative measures, it would have to take another look at its forex policy to attract the much needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).
The analysts stated: “In Nigeria, monetary policy direction remains largely unclear, with the monetary authorities leaving all its policy parameters unchanged in its late July meeting on the one hand, while implementing pro-growth administrative policies such as the increase in loan to deposit ratio requirement and reduction of the maximum amount banks can place on the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) on the other. We believe the decision on the handling of currency remains the most crucial going forward.
“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), through its monetary policy committee, appears to have re-affirmed a willingness to continue its ‘currency protectionism’, mostly by drawing down on reserves to offset occasional shocks when necessary. Unfortunately, this strategy has failed to attract the needed patient capital into the country in the last five years mostly due to CBN’s stronghold on currency. For context, volatile foreign portfolio flows into Open market operation (OMO) bills now constitute c.27.0% of Nigeria’s reserves, according to IMF. Clearly, interest rate spreads over key benchmarks will be the key motivator for this class of investors to roll over their investments in OMO bills.”
Indeed, according to the analysts, a “currency regime shakeup” could be the key to reviving the country’s stock market which has been on a downward trend in recent times.
They said: “Despite attractive valuations, a reversal of fortunes for equities is likely to depend on a decisive policy tweak to the currency regime. Since 2017, investors have priced in a forward premium over spot rates in the naira forward market (currently 1Y forward priced at 400.0/$), indicating expectations of imminent naira devaluation. Until this dark cloud is erased, we see little or no legroom for significant equity market correction in the near-term.”
The naira has come under pressure at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) forex window in recent weeks as foreign investors booked profits from local bonds after yields fell on the debt market.
Last Wednesday, for instance, the CBN held a surprise Treasury Bills auction, during which it sold a total of N114.6 billion worth of the bills. Traders said the move was part of efforts by the Apex Bank to boost dollar liquidity in the currency market after the naira fell.
Business
Refineries: Nigeria paying for incompetence
Nigeria’s fuel imports in the second quarter of 2019 ballooned to 7.7 billion litres, as refineries’ woes worsen. Adeola Yusuf reports that cost of petrol imports by the country hit N1 trillion within the period
The worth of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol imported by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) skyrocketed to about N1.0098 trillion in three months, as inefficiency of its four refineries cut deep into Nigeria’s oil revenue index.
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which gave this hint in its Petroleum Products Imports and Consumption (Truck Out) Statistics for Second Quarter, 2019 released last Tuesday, announced that a total of 7.74326 billion litres of petroleum products were imported into the country in the second quarter of 2019.
The NNPC, which is the sole importer of petrol, the NBS data showed, imported 5.61 billion litres of petrol into the country from April to June – the three months that made up the second quarter of the year.
Arithmetics of fuel imports
former Minister of State for Petroleum resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, confirmed last April that the landing cost of petrol, which was hitherto set at N133.28 per litre, skyrocketed to N180 per litre due to surge in prices of crude oil, which lasted for three months at the international market.
The landing cost, Kachikwu said, was N35 higher than the pump price of N145 per litre. The NNPC, being the sole importer, caters for the shortfall through under recovery.
With the N180 per litre landing cost for petrol, the corporation imported N1.0098 trillion worth of petrol into the country.
Import according to NBS
The NBS report also added that 1.38 billion litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) also known as diesel were imported during the period.
The NBS statistics also showed that 1.38 billion litres. Other products imported, according to the data, are 12.22 million litres of kerosene and 131.36 million litres of aviation fuel.
The report also indicated that 77.24 million litres of base oil, 41.79 million litres of bitumen and 27.68 million litres of Low Pour Fuel Oil were imported in the period under review.
According to the study, 354.70 million litres of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was also imported into the country in the second quarter of the year.
Truck out data
The NBS said that state-wide distribution or truck-out volume for the second quarter showed that 5.18 billion litres of petrol were distributed nationwide.
It said that 1.28 billion litres of diesel, 131.42 million litres of household kerosene, 176.14 million litres of aviation fuel and 157.29 million litres of domestic gas were distributed nationwide during the period.
The data for the report was provided by the Petroleum Products Pricing and Regulatory Agency, verified and validated by the NBS.
Recalling the experience of 2016, when government increased petrol price from N86.5 to N145 after months of severe scarcity, Kachikwu, had described fuel subsidy as an emotive issue.
“You have very positive argument that says, ‘Why is this happening; let’s get it out.’ Once you do it, the streets get flooded by protesters,” he said. “You have five or six or 10 days of no activity in the country. So, any attempt to remove the subsidy must be very well-managed,” the former Minister said on the NTA Good Morning Nigeria programme.
He noted that in 2016, the government wrote to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and all the trade unions, adding that meetings were held with the security apparatus.
Kachikwu said: “Even when there was a consensus on how we were going to do it, we still had an issue at the very tail end of the moment; NUPENG and PENGASSAN supported but, of course, the other members of the trade unions pulled out.
“Eventually, thankfully, Nigerians saw through what we were trying to do and let it happen. And thank God that happened at the time because when you look at the gap today, the landing cost is about N180 per litre and sale price is N145. Imagine if it (pump price) was N90-something; we will literally be a bankrupt country.”
The minister added: “The point I am making is that anything you are going to do on subsidy requires a very efficient management of information – getting everybody who are stakeholders to tie into it.
“Should we deal with the removal of subsidy? I was going to say when I assumed this position that there was no way I was going to tolerate a subsidy regime at the time in 2015 of about N1.2tn-N1.3tn. There was just no way; we didn’t have the capacity to continue to pay.
“So, I convinced the President that this needed to happen; thankfully, he listened, he agreed and we did. Now, we then had over-recovery period for quite a while and then we went into this upswing in prices that has now taken us again into under-recovery.”
The poor pays price
The pump price for Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) popularly known as kerosene skyrocketed to N500 in Nigeria due to inability of local refineries to produce the product.
The NNPC, expectedly, did not only absolved itself from being responsible for the high price, it also blamed the price trend on deregulation.
The Corporation, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported penultimate Sunday, attributed the increase in the price of household kerosene in the country to the pressure of demand and supply.
A survey by NAN in some outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory indicated that the price of kerosene ranged between N400 and N500 per litre.
Most filling stations along the Kubwa express road, Dutse, and Zuba, the agency reported, hardly sell the product.
Most of the consumers buy the products from the road side.
At Dutse market, the price was N400 per litre while within Kubwa it is sold between N450 and N500 per litre.
Mrs Halima Saidu, a seller at Kubwa village market, told NAN that she buys from filling stations at different prices.
“I sell at N450 per litre now but if I buy at higher price at the filling station, I will sell above that,’’ she said.
What NBS records says
It will be recalled that he National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its National House hold price watch last June, said the average price per litre paid by consumers for Kerosene increased to N316.43 in June 2 from N315.91 in May.
The NBS said the price of kerosene increased by 0.17 per cent month-on-month and 13.14 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.
The report said states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Anambra at N381.25; Abia, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom N356.67 and Enugu N352.78.
NNPC reacts
Meanwhile, the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, was quoted to have told NAN in Abuja that the price of the product had been deregulated.
“The point remains that the prices of the kerosene is deregulated,” he said. “It is not as controlled with reference to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as Petrol, that is why we see the prices moving up and down.
“The important thing is that the trend you are seeing there had to do with supply and demand. The more the demand, the higher the price locally,’’ he said.
Ughamadu said that the NNPC remained the sole importer of the product and had been augmenting it with the skeletal production from the refineries.
He reiterated the commitment of the corporation to the adequate supply of petroleum products for Nigerians.
“The corporation is doing everything to ensure that we import more volumes of kerosene because, we believe that this is the energy source that the low income earners in the country use,’’ he added.
Last line
The Federal Government, it appears, has no clear thought on what to do with the four refineries in the country. At one stretch, it sells the assets, at another it stops the sale. At one occasion it talks about co-location, at another it talks about divestment.
At one point, the government talks about competition at another, it talks about collaboration with the 650,000 barrels per day private refinery owned by the richest man in Africa, Aliko Dangote.
What Nigeria needs at this moment is for the government to be sincere with its plans for its refineries, support private investments in refining locally and rally all stakeholders for transformation of local refining. The monumental waste of time and resources on the ailing assets must stop.
Business
Why NLNG must plan beyond Train 7 FID, by Kwari
Plan for the development of the country’s gas sector should look beyond the final investment decision (FID) on Train-7 billed for October this year, the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has said.
He disclosed this to the Management of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG).
Mr Kyari was speaking with members of the top management of the NLNG, led by its Managing Director, Tony Attah, who visited him in Abuja.
The new NNPC GMD charged the gas exporting company to consider the October Train-7 FID on the project as a done deal, and begin to focus on “what else can be done beyond Train7 to expand NLNG operations’’.
The eight million-tons per annum (MTPA) Train-7 project is designed to expand the company’s production capacity from the current 22 MTPA to 30 MTPA.
The NNPC GMD assured of the unflinching commitment of the federal government and the NNPC management in the future expansion drive of NLNG.
He said all obstacles that could impede the actualization of the Train-7 FID project should be promptly identified and removed ahead of the October 2019 timeline.
In his presentation, the NLNG MD applauded the historic role of the NNPC in the successful midwife of the NLNG more than 30 years ago, through sheer vision and sense of purpose.
He said the company would be relying on the usual invaluable support from the corporation to achieve the successful execution of the Train-7 FID project and lots more.
He announced that the project would generate a projected 12,000 jobs with massive spin-offs on the nation’s economy.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime10 hours ago
Wadume: Philanthropist, kidnap kingpin
-
Metro and Crime21 hours ago
Corps member disappears after bidding friend farewell at park
-
News23 hours ago
Taraba killings: Police inciting personnel against Army – COAS
-
News20 hours ago
NYSC may delist OSCOHTECH students, aggrieved lecturers cry out
-
Metro and Crime9 hours ago
Sallah tragedy: Gas tanker kills 15 in Niger
-
News9 hours ago
Senators, reps buy SUVs, property at give-away prices
-
News9 hours ago
How civil servants defraud FG through allowances
-
News9 hours ago
Police inciting personnel against Army –Buratai