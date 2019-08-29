I’ll encourage Tinubu to run for 2023 presidency – Razaq

Chief Lanre Razaq is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He bares his mind in this interview with Adewale Ajayi on the APC’s led Federal Government, security situation across the country and the early race for the 2023 presidency, among others

What is your take on rising insecurity in the country, which most Nigerians is not being tackled properly by the Federal Government?

Nigeria is not a year old nation; we have been in existence for some time. So, my thinking is that government should put in place a team of social scientists to study the cause of all these upheavals, so that we can provide solutions. The herdsmen have been rearing their cows for a long time now and the farmers are not just starting their farming business today. The farmers and the cattle rearers have co-existed for a very long time. Now that they are clashing; what could have been responsible for it. Is it that the cows have increased or that the grazing land has decreased?

If that is the case, what do we do? We should not opt for a fire brigade approach to this issue; we must find a lasting solution. And, may be, because the president is from the Fulani stock, there is the need to watch out for those who are likely to sponsor some uneducated Fulani herdsmen to create this problem because it will be a dent on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Some people think that because the president is a Fulani man, sponsoring some uneducated Fulani herdsmen to cause problem will dent his administration. So, there is the need to do serious research into the remote causes of the problem. Our security agencies should also address the matter accordingly.

Nobody is happy with the security situation after all the primary responsibility of every government is protection of lives and property. If Buhari fails, it is not only him that will fail, but all of us who believe in him and stood our ground to work for his re-election. My appeal is that we should start looking for solutions to all these problems. I sympathize with the president, but he needs to do more to put an end to it.

The feeling of some Nigerians is that the heads of the various security agencies have not done enough as regards the security situation and that despite complaints, the president is adamant on changing the security chiefs…

The people talking don’t know what it takes to effectively control this country. It is easy to cross the river on the map, it is a question of moving from one end to the other, but when one is given the boat or canoe to paddle across the river, he or she will know what it takes. May be they don’t know it is a guerilla warfare that we are fighting; they will suddenly attack and get out. My appeal to our people is to be more vigilant, these people are not ghosts, they live within and operate within the society. If we can and be more vigilant, we will be able to report issues to the security agencies before they happen for them to take necessary and desired steps.

Most Nigerians felt disappointed with the president’s choice of ministers. They perception is that most of them are the same old breed politicians and that there are few or no technocrats among them. What is your take on that?

I want to say that Nigerians should not feel disappointed because it is the politicians who went out to campaign and promised they will do certain things. The issue is not that they are not competent to be ministers; the complaint is that technocrats should have been considered. I believe that technocrats should have been part of the cabinet, but don’t forget that there are technocrats among the ministers. Some of them have vast experience in their chosen fields. Among them are engineers, medical doctors, experienced public servants, lawyers and other professionals and they cut across all fields of human endeavor and I believe they can proffer solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

Mind you, these are people that went out to campaign to the electorate and in the course of doing that, they asked for the needs of the people and it will not be difficult to meet those demands. When it comes to lobbying to get things done, they can easily do that. When people clamour for technocrats to be ministers, I agree with that, but it should not be at the detriment of those who worked assiduously for the re-election of the president.

The presidential system we are running allows the president to pick those he strongly believe he can work with; those who can assist him to deliver after all the buck stops at his table. Also in a presidential system, it is only the president who takes the glory or blame for his performance. One thing people fail to understand is that the ministries are headed by experienced technocrats, who are permanent secretaries, while the ministers are only there to implement government policies and to ensure the president deliver on his promises.

One area the public believe the APC government headed by Buhari has made impact is in the fight against corruption, but it saddens one that the government which claims to be fighting corruption can pick alleged corrupt politicians as ministers. Isn’t that a mockery of the anti-corruption war?

The attitude of most of us is that, we never believe that anybody accused of anything is still a suspect and until he is tried and convicted, that is when you can say he is guilty of the charges against him. You can’t deny someone of his fundamental right simply on the basis of allegations leveled against him. The feeling that charges against someone was dropped when he or she joins the APC does not mean the party prevailed on anybody to drop the charges because it is not the party that is prosecuting the person. People should do their findings very well. I am not aware charges were dropped for anybody. Accusation is different from conviction by a court of competent jurisdiction.

What do you make of the screening of the ministers by the Senate, which was characterized by “bow and go” approach?

My belief is that some of the nominees are tested and trusted. They have been given tough assignments in the past and they delivered. So, they ought to be commended which will serve as an impetus for them to perform better. When someone has done very well in an assignment given to him earlier, what is the essence of drilling him again? The Senate has that right to tell someone to take a bow and leave.

Do you have confidence in the cabinet reviving the economy?

I have confidence in most of the people appointed because I know some of them personally. Many of them have really proved their mettle, so one has no cause to doubt them.

The APC has been accused of using some of its programmes like Tradermoni to induce voters like as it is being done in Bayelsa State right now ahead of the governorship election in the state…

Tradermoni is not meant to influence members of the public to vote for our party. If one does something good, let us commend the person and appreciate what is good. Almost 65 per cent of Nigerians are in abject poverty and if this government could think of giving them loans without collateral for them to do their duties and earn a living, we should thank the government rather than politicizing its action. My appeal to Nigerians and the media is for them to praise good things being done by this administration.

Tradermoni is a good initiative taken to eliminate poverty and improve the economy. So, I thank President Buhari and his vice for taking such a decision. May God continue to bless them!

The 2023 general election is more than three years ahead, but some gladiators interested in taking over from Buhari have started oiling their respective political machineries in that regard. What will be the future of APC beyond 2023?

The public is entitled to their opinion, but God knows that those who sacrificed to build up APC and for Buhari to become president, saved the country and will still see reason to do it again after Buhari’s tenure, and will even do it better.

In the South-West today, the tallest person politically can’t be better than Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, so I will encourage and plead with him to run for the office of president. I know his antecedents, I know his pedigree and I know he can run affairs of Nigeria effectively and smoothly. Look at the financial engineering foundation he laid for Lagos State, which explains why governors that came after him found it easy to run affairs of the state.

I believe that Tinubu can replicate what he did in Lagos State at the federal level, so will I appeal to him to run and I pray to God to give him good health, strength and wisdom to take Nigeria to another level, after Buhari might have taken it to the next level, so that Nigeria can maximize and develop her natural endowment.

One of your party’s campaign promises was to tackle unemployment, but not much progress seems to have been recorded in that area…

When people complain that APC has not been able to fulfill some of the promises it made, I wonder if they understand the extent of damage done during the 16-year rule of the PDP. How do they want it to be turned around in just four years? It is not possible! They should try and appreciate what this government has done and wait for another four years. We have generated a lot of employment, we have created stability in the economy and confidence, so let us stop criticizing unnecessarily.

You said the administration has generated a lot of employment. The question is: In which areas?

I believe the public can see things for themselves and they can also hear what people are saying about the government. Years before Buhari came on board, the construction industry was not working, but if you travel the length and breadth of this country, you will see the construction industry working. That generates employment. Employment opportunities have been created through Tradermoni to people, who establish their own businesses and also engage some people as helping hands.

