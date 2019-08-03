I’ll enjoy harmonious working relationship with Omo-Agege, says Lawan

A group, Save Benue State Forum, has demanded the full implementation of Justice Elizabeth Kojime’s findings and recommendations on gross mis-governance and corruption in Benue State between 2007 and 2015. In a statement signed by the group’s President, Kwaghsule Torwua and its Secretary, Enenche Allen, respectively, and made available to Saturday Telegraph, the group also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) not to drop the charges against Dr. Gabriel Suswam, who was the governor of the state during the period.

Suswam was alleged to have been indicted by the Judicial Commission of Inquiry set up by Ortom’s administration in the state to look into funds accruing/ received and the utilisation of Benue State funds/assets by his administration. Following the report of the Transition Committee which presented a gloomy picture of the economic and financial position of the state, it became necessary, according to the government, to set up the Commission.

The six-member commission had the following terms of reference: To identify all revenue sources and the total amount of revenue which accrued to Benue State government between June 2007 and 2015.

Specifically, the commission was mandated to ascertain how much funds were actually received by the government from: Allocation from Federation Account, Local Government Funds, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), Bonds and Loans, Excess Crude Account, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Funds Ecological Funds, VAT, Sure-P Funds, SUBEB, MDGs, any other funds among other things. The group said: “The investigations were carried out on the orders of Governor Samuel Ortom.

During its sittings, the Committee observed that the handing over notes submitted by Suswam’s administration showed unclear sources of revenue for the state, gross financial indiscipline within the agencies and officials of government.

“It also alleged zero balances in government treasury, a huge debt burden and uncertain level of control in the ownership of government-owned enterprises and stocks, and massive corruption and waste in the business of governance. “Similarly, the Commission said that infrastructure was in a state of decay and disrepair and noted that many projects were abandoned.

“In the same way, it stated that schools at all levels were closed down for many months due to non-payment of salaries and allowances.” The non-payment of salaries to civil servants at both state and local government levels, the Commission further said, led to a very low morale among the work force.

“The forum finds it disappointing that Governor Ortom, who constituted the panel of inquiry which made the startling discovery of alleged monumental corruption under the period under review, has jettisoned the findings and recommendations in the report for political expediency.

“No action has been taken on the report of the panel. The Forum finds the inaction of Ortom a disservice to the people of Benue State whose revenue has been grossly looted as indicted by the report.

“We, therefore, call for immediate full implementation of the report to give our people place in the governance of the state; the looted funds are needed for the development of Benue State and improving the standard of living of our people, but that is if they are not re-looted again, it said.

The commission, which completed its assignment within six months from the date of its first public sitting, according to the group, had its members as Hon. Justice E.N. Kpojime, who was the Chairman. Other members include Barrister J.I. Abaagu, Rev. Fr. Prof. Francis Wegh, Dr. Christopher Obute, Jacob I. Mulya, Mr. Sekegh Akaa, secretary, and the lead counsel, Michael Agber ESQ.

The commission was said to have held its inaugural meeting immediately after inauguration at Court 4, High Court of Justice, Makurdi, while public sitting commenced on September 16, 2015. Meanwhile, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Terver Akase, in a response, said a White Paper on the Justice Kpojime Panel that probed Suswam was gazetted and later reviewed by the state government.

He said: “A White paper on the probe panel of the former governor, Gabriel Suswam, was gazetted. The Justice Margaret Kpojime panel tendered the report which was later reviewed by the government and gazetted, so, anyone who says the commission did a report and it was not made public, that person has not been in touch with Benue State for the past five years.”

On allegation that Ortom has shielded his predecessor after he was allegedly indicted alongside others of stealing over N107 billion, Akase said, “why are these people bringing up the issues now because one, the governor is not a judge, he is not a court of law. “So, if a case was going on for many years and the court didn’t do anything about it…you know, like I said, if you are accused, you are not guilty until a competent court finds you guilty.

“The commission said something was wrong, it was not for government to convict people who were accused and the matter was handed over to the relevant authorities and the government cannot turn round and begin to say look, this person, you are guilty, no. “We, at no point said those people were guilty because the matter was a legal matter, and the government is not interested in the case again,” Akase said.

