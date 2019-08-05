News
ILO: Youths must access quality basic education
…says 255m youths without employment globally
T
he Director General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Mr. Guy Ryder, has called on the government of Nigeria to make universal access to basic quality education a top priority, if the country must build a workforce of employable youths.
Briefing newsmen on the sidelines at the just concluded Global Youth Employment Forum in Abuja, he revealed that employers have complained at the forum, their inability to find skilled people to fill up vacant places at their organisations.
He added that this leads to the conclusion that there was a mismatch between the skills and the capability of the nation’s educational system which needs to be closed.
While noting that there was an intimate connection between the education and labour systems, he stressed that closing the existing gap between the supply and the demand skills entails endowing young people with the skills required by the labour market, by investing and ensuring every child has access to quality basic education.
Ryder, who lamented that there was a global crisis of youth unemployment, said there were 255 million young people who were neither in employment or training. He added that while 95 per cent of young workers in Africa find themselves in informal employment, in Nigeria, young people are five times more likely to be unemployed as other adults.
“The statistics are really quite disturbing at a high level. The whole question of education, skills provision and access of young people to education training is a fundamental point.
“Nigeria needs to give top priority to universal access to quality basic education and if there are any failures in that regard, then this automatically will store up problems for the future labour market because you will be generating people who do not have the fundamentals of employability.
“Where young people do not have access to fundamental education skills, the risk is when they arrive at the labour market, they will be unemployable or at least have small prospects of employability.
“It is a whole of government approach which is required to be successful in addressing the crisis of youth unemployment.
“It is quite a paradox that even in the situation of very high unemployment and youth unemployment, employers continue to complain that they cannot find skilled people that they need to fill vacant spaces. We are aware that education is the life long process so we believe that we need to operate emphasis on life long learning.
“Despite all of the technological changes, the need to advance digital skills, it is a frequently talked about the absolute essential starting point for any child is to acquire from an early age, basic educational skills and that involves literacy and numeracy; it also refers to the soft skills, social skills that enable the child and the future of work to deal with people in a way which that the labour market demands.”
Ryder further urged government and the private sector to deepen its interaction with the education sector beyond financial support, by participating and getting involved in the contents taught in schools in order to ensure the acquisition of relevant skills and knowledge needed by students in the world of work.
“There is need for greater interaction, greater alignment of public education be it primary, secondary or even tertiary university education and the private sector and the needs of the private sector. Those countries which do best in terms of youth employment and skills, are those countries which have a tight system of cooperation between government, public sector and private industry in skill formation.”
News
DSS: Sowore working with foreign backers to topple Buhari
The Department of State Services (DSS) has accused the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Mr. Omoyele Sowore, of working with foreign elements to bring down the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government.
The DSS said the call for a revolution by Sowore, was an attempt to forcefully take over a democratically-elected government, vowing never to allow that happen now or in the future. Sowore had announced plans to lead a nationwide protest today, through the instrumentality of #Revolution Now platform.
Prior to his arrest, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the last presidential election, was said to have tweeted that: “All that is needed for a #Revolution is for the oppressed to choose a date they desire for liberty, not subjected to the approval of the oppressor.”
Worried by the move, which seemed to have gained currency across the country, operatives of the DSS had effected his arrest at about 1:25a.m. on Saturday, at his Lagos residence.
Spokesperson for the DSS, Mr. Peter Afunanya, who conveyed the position of the secret service at a news conference in Abuja yesterday, also confirmed the arrest of the activist, for the first time.
He, however, did not confirm reports that Sowore may have been moved to Abuja. Laying the foundation for the arrest of Sowore, Afunanya said the secret service was charged with the responsibility of detection and prevention of crimes and threats against the internal security of Nigeria. He further stated that the secret service had the mandate to ensure the indissolubility and indivisibility of the nation.
Consequently, Afunanya said the secret service would have abdicated its responsibility, if it had not moved against a person allegedly calling for a “forceful takeover of government” in the country. “The DSS, as we are all aware, is charged primarily with the detection and prevention of crimes and threats against the internal security of Nigeria. “And more importantly, the service is also charged with the responsibility of managing, curtailing, containing, eliminating threats against the national security of Nigeria.
“These threats include threats of sabotage, threats of subversion, threats of terrorism, and of course, threats of espionage, ethnic agitations, separatist agitations, economic sabotage, and all of that.
“Now, if we are operating as a responsible security organisation, and someone is calling for revolution in Nigeria. And, what is revolution? Primarily, it means a revolt, an insurrection, insurgency, forceful takeover of government. “And, this is a democracy. Nigeria operates a democratic system.
Nigeria, we all are aware, is not a banana republic, and cannot suddenly be made one. Nigeria is respected in the comity of nations. Nigeria is not just the giant of Africa, but the pride of Africa. “So, the DSS will not just sit by and watch someone, or his groups of cohorts want to rise and threaten the peace, unity and constitutionalism of our beloved country.
“We are aware that he (Sowore) is also working with some persons outside Nigeria, to cause disaffection, to cause chaos, to cause anarchy in the country and we will not stand by and watch that happen,” Afunanya said. While confirming the arrest, he said Sowore had crossed the line, by allegedly threatening public peace and safety. His words: “Whether Sowore is with the DSS or not, the answer is emphatic, it’s in the affirmative. Yes, he is with us. And, why is he with us (DSS)? He has crossed the lines, he has threatened public safety.
“Sowore has, as a matter of fact, threatened the peaceful coexistence, social harmony of Nigeria. And, there is apprehension, there is anxiety; citizens, residents are worried as to what will happen next.
“We want to reiterate that come tomorrow (to- day) and in fact beyond, that there won’t be anything like a revolution, and we will work with all stakeholders to ensure that peace is maintained in every corner of Nigeria
“We want to also reemphasise that the plot by some self-seeking individuals and groups to cause a breakdown of law and order, cause disaffection, disruption of social services, economic services, dislocate populations, make children stay away from schools, make markets not to open that will not be tolerated. “That will not be condoned. Will you have wondered if all these threats passed by and the DSS, for instance, did not utter a word? Could we have been alive to our responsibility?
The answer is No.”
He assured that: “There won’t be any revolution. The government has been elected democratically, will be in place. And, there will not be any forceful takeover of government. “And the DSS will not stand by and watch selfserving people take laws into their hands.
We will do all that is within the law to discharge our responsibility, and ensure that there is peace in Nigeria beyond tomorrow. “We are calling on all Nigerians, all stakeholders, all persons of goodwill and good conscience, to disregard the threat of revolution tomorrow (today) ever, and support the State, support Nigerians, and people should go about their normal businesses. “We want to use this opportunity to assure law abiding Nigerians, friends of Nigeria, citizens of Nigeria, and indeed, the world, that come tomorrow (today) 5th of August, 2019, there will be absolute peace in Nigeria; nothing will happen…
We are here to support the unity, the survival and the wellbeing of our country, and we hope that discharging that responsibility is something everyone of us as a law abiding Nigerian must be part of. “So, Sowore is with us, so that we can do the needful and you follow it up. And if there is any need to invite you (press) again, and let you know what we are doing, we won’t hesitate to do that. “There is no doubt that Sowore has said by himself that come tomorrow (today), there won’t be Nigeria. That come tomorrow, security services and institutions of government will cease to exist.
Every person is aware of his threat, and what we are reemphasising again is that we will act within the law.” On when Sowore will be arraigned in court, he said: “If there will be any need to make further clarifications to you, we will do that.” Commenting on threats to carry on with the planned protest despite Sowore’s arrest, the DSS said: “There will be peace in Nigeria. The threat to the unity and stability of Nigeria will not happen. “Nigeria has been in existence, and the Constitution requires that this country is indissoluble, indivisible, and we all must, as a matter of duty and patriotic zeal, support it”. New Telegraph has learnt of high level security meeting taking place in Abuja. Our correspondent observed the arrival of senior military, security, and intelligence officers arriving the headquarters of the DSS in Abuja, yesterday.
News
Airline operators lament lopsided pact with UAE
Airline operators under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have decried the commencement of an additional flight to the country by Emirates airline. The latest addition now brings Emirates frequency to four flights daily into Nigeria at a time Air Peace began flights to United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The airline body described it as unfair for Emirates to be allowed such increase barely two weeks after the launch of flights on July 5, 2019 to Sharjah, UAE by Air Peace. AON Chairman, Capt. Noggie Meggison, in a statement, stated that the move effectively places indigenous carriers at a massive disadvantage.
At the launch of Air Peace flights to UAE, AON had appealed that government must stand tall to play the role of aeropolitics to support Air Peace, otherwise it would end up the same way as others such as Bellview, Arik Air and Medview that went before it as they were unable to play in the aggressive field of international aeropolitics.
Emirates, as of today, operates two daily flights out of Lagos and two daily flights out of Abuja. Etihad, from the same country, also operates daily flights out of Lagos as well.
Meggison said the situation translates to five flights daily and a total of 150 flights per month from UAE, lamenting that this is a colossal plundering of the Nigerian economy through capital flight and a huge loss of Nigerian jobs. “It is very unfair for Emirates to be allowed such increase barely two weeks after the inauguration of flights on July 5 to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates by Air Peace, our very own Nigerian airline.
“The move effectively places our indigenous carriers at a massive disadvantage. “Emirates as of today, operates two daily flights out of Lagos and two daily flights out of Abuja. Etihad, from the same country, also operates daily flights out of Lagos as well.
“This translates to five flights daily and a total of 150 flights per month from UAE; as against a Nigerian carrier that only just started operating three flights weekly (12 flights monthly into UAE). “Sadly, Air Peace is still waiting to be allocated a dedicated lounge or departure wing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport to signify that this is a Nigerian airline; as against the case with Emirates that has a huge lounge at the Dubai International Airport that is heavily branded in the airline’s colours.
The same goes with Etihad in Abu Dhabi, British Airways in London, Lufthansa in Frankfurt, and Air France in Paris among other places.” The AON chairman recalled that the three major carriers in the United States (United, American and Delta) had cried out against the same open skies and anti-competitive behaviour of the gulf airlines.
The U.S. airlines accused them of being funded by their government to the tune of over $50 billion and undercutting U.S. carriers by offering belowmarket fares on flights that go to other destinations beyond the Middle East, at the expense of American jobs and the American economy.
He further stated that in 2017, the economic policy of the Trump administration to protect the American economy, jobs and the airlines subsequently forced the Emirati airlines to reduce their flights by about 30 per cent. “The above scenario is a classic example of domestic airlines crying out against unfair competition and having their government standing behind them with full support to effect change and ensure that domestic airlines with private funds get “A Fair Deal” against foreign competition from state-owned airlines.
“It is unfair to unleash a band of ravenous and voracious wolves against a harmless and privately funded puppy that is still trying to find its feet and doing all it can to survive, create economic impact and jobs for our youths. It is the role of government to protect our very own Nigerian carriers and preserve the Nigerian economy and the jobs of our unemployed youths,” he added.
The additional double daily flights given to Emirates, a highly subsidized airline, he said is not necessary at this time as Air Peace should have been allowed to stabilize and grow its operations into the UAE to a level where the airline can compete favourably on the route. “It is the role of government therefore to protect our very own Nigerian carriers and preserve the Nigerian economy and the jobs of our unemployed youths. “The additional double daily flights given to Emirates, a highly subsidised airline, is not necessary at this time as statistics show that half of the flights out of Abuja are half empty.
“The Emirati airlines already have an unfair trade advantage of 150 flights monthly out of Nigeria; as against 12 monthly flights for Nigerian airlines. “We will therefore like to use this medium to call on the government to review all existing BASAs to readdress the unfair trade advantage given to foreign airlines against Nigerian airlines,” AON said.
In a swift reaction, Emirates denies that it was operating additional frequency in and out of Nigeria. The airline, in a statement, said the additional frequency would be for Hajj to help pilgrims heading to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, adding that the flights will be operated between July 27 and August 22, 2019 to support the Hajj journey to the Holy City of Mecca.
News
We’ve budgeted N2.2bn for RUGA implementation – Presidency
The Presidency at the weekend said that a total of N2.258 billion has been earmarked in the 2019 budget for the full implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) also called RUGA. President Muhammadu Buhari had on 3rd July this year, ordered the suspension of the planned Ruga settlement project due to the controversy which the programme generated across the country.
Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, said contrary to reports that RUGA is derived from Fulani or Hausa words, the acronym stands for Rural Grazing Area. The presidential aide, who spoke while hosting students of the Abuja Law School from Akwa Ibom State, said there is urgent need for states in the Southern part of the country to support the initiative by providing land.
He explained that RUGA was first initiated in 1956 during the colonial era and is not intended to Islamise, Fulanise or colonize anybody. Enang cited the 2019 federal budget, volume 1 under the ministry of agricultural and rural development item number ERGP 5208 where the sum of N2.258 billion was provided and budgeted for the grazing programme. According to him, National Assembly members are not against the Ruga programme because they are aware of it and had been approving funds for its implementation.
The presidential aide added that besides the over N2 billion appropriated for the Ruga there were also budgeted sum of N300 million for water sanitation, N400 million development for sweet potatoes, N350 million for ginger development amongst several other initiatives. He said that the Ruga policy is just one component under the ministry of agriculture.
He stressed that the objective of the budget for Ruga is to promote cattle breeding and meat production. Enang said that the Ruga programme is an integrated farm system which has schools, good road, tractors and mechanisatiom, and agricultural integration, with provisions for primary healthcare and veterinary.
He, however, disclosed that aside the budgeted sum for Ruga in the 2019 expenditure, there is another sum provided for the emergency Ruga implementation programme approved in May by the National Economic Council (NEC) for states that will make land available. “Ruga is not a plan to seize land from people and it’s not meant to Fulanise or colonize anybody. The programme is meant to address the issue of cattle roaming and destruction of farmland which would put an end to the herders/farmers crisis,” Enang explained.
According to the presidential aide, people in the South have farm settlements and plantations which he equates to Ruga. “The idea of Ruga graduated in 1978 into the Land Use Act which states that a portion of land has to be reserved for grazing to avoid the destruction of farm produce by cattle.
“Over time cattle roamed and destroyed farms hence the introduction of the policy to address the issue,” he said. He noted that in places like the North, earth dams were constructed to cater for cattle. Enang expressed shocks over the inability of some state governors to understand the policy.
According to him, Obudu Cattle Ranch and the Yankari Games Reserve are the first Ruga programmes. Speaking further, he said that every year there has been allocation for the continuous funding of grazing areas. He said that it was the NEC that approved the establishment of the emergency Ruga policy but wondered why some governors were denying been part of the approval. “The Federal Government is not in any way trying to takeover anybody’s land for Ruga. The land under the Land Use Act is in the hands of state governments,” he noted.
He faulted the claims by some governors that it was meant to Fulanise people. He said that the emergency Ruga programme did not involve any state in the South-East, South-West and the South-South because the areas that had the problems were about 10 states mainly in the North-Central, and few states in North-West and North-East. Responding to questions from the law students, he said in most places wealth is measured by the number of cattle one has. Enang said that people in the southern part of the country preferred the local co w because it’s more nutritious than the ones brought from the North.
News
Kerosene price skyrockets to N500 per litre
NNPC: Increase caused by product’s deregulation
The retail price of Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) popularly known as kerosene at the weekend skyrocketed to N500 in Nigeria. Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) blamed the price trend on deregulation. The corporation attributed the increase in the price of kerosene to the pressure of demand and supply.
A survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in some outskirts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) indicated that the price of kerosene ranged between N400 and N500 per litre. Most filling stations along the Kubwa express road, Dutse, and Zuba, the agency reported, hardly sell the product. Most of the consumers buy the products from the road side. At Dutse market, the price was N400 per litre while within Kubwa it is sold between N450 and N500 per litre. Mrs. Halima Saidu, a seller at Kubwa village market, said that she buys from filling stations at different prices.
“I sell at N450 per litre now but if I buy at higher price at the filling station, I will sell above that,” she said. It will be recalled that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its National Household price watch in June said the average price per litre paid by consumers for kerosene increased to N316.43 in June 2 from N315.91 in May.
The NBS said the price of kerosene increased by 0.17 per cent month-onmonth and 13.14 per cent year-on-year in the period under review. The report said states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were Anambra at N381.25; Abia, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom N356.67 and Enugu N352.78. Meanwhile, the NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, told NAN in Abuja that the price of the product had been deregulated. “The point remains that the prices of the kerosene is deregulated.
“It is not as controlled with reference to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as petrol. That is why we see the prices moving up and down. “The important thing is that the trend you are seeing there had to do with supply and demand. The more the demand, the higher the price locally,” he said.
Ughamadu said that the NNPC remained the sole importer of the product and had been augmenting it with the skeletal production from the refineries. He reiterated the commitment of the corporation to the adequate supply of petroleum products for Nigerians. “The corporation is doing everything to ensure that we import more volumes of kerosene because, we believe that this is the energy source that the low income earners in the country use,” he added
News
$24.19bn premium lost to foreigners
Local insurance firms retain NNPC’s $70bn package
Foreign underwriters handle Dangote Refinery’s $4bn deal
Following their inability to fully develop their human and technical capacities, Ni- gerian underwriters have continued to lose several billions of dollars to their foreign counterparts The development is coming amid efforts by the industry regulator, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), to increase the local content capacity of the insurers. According to document from the commission, which shows details of some risks in which Approval in Principles (AIP) have been granted recently, the nation’s oil corpora- tion, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), insured its assets for a total of $99.6 billion out of which about $20 billion was ceded to foreign underwriters.
The document obtained by New Telegraph at the weekend, revealed that while the local underwrit ers retained about 78 per cent of the entire premium, amounting to over $70 billion, the remaining 22 per cent was, however, ceded offshore for the consolidated insurance package.
The situation, however, took a contrary twist in the case of Dangote Refinery where 71.569 per cent, representing over $4 billion was lost to foreign underwriters out of $6.78 billion paid as premium for construction/ erection all risk, third party liability, owners plant and delay in start-up.
Besides Dangote Refinery and NNPC, another major loss to the local insurers came from Centre for Energy Research and Training, affiliated to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. It ceded 99.95 per cent of its third party nuclear liability insurance with a total premium of $7,010,970 to foreign underwriters leaving only 0.05 per cent for Nigerians. In the same vein, 11 Plc ceded about 89.97 per cent of its $1 billion premium offshore, leaving only 10.03 per cent to local players for aviation refueling and liability insurance.
Not left out is Sahara Power (Egbin Power Plc). For its combined property damage/machinery breakdown/ liability terrorism/ political violence cover policy, the power firm paid a total premium of $3.18 billion out which 53.70 per cent was ceded offshore and 46.29 retained locally. For long, retention capacity has been a major setback for local underwriters, a situation highly propelled by inadequate capital structure.
The insurance retention capacity is the maximum amount of risk retained by an insurer per policy/ cover. It is determined by capital base, underwriting experience, solvency margin, risk size, portfolio mix, among others. To curtail the high rate of premium losses, NAICOM recently directed the underwriters to increase their capital from the current N2 billion for life, N3 billion for non-life, N5 billion for composite and N10 billion for reinsurers to N8 billion, N10 billion, N18 billion and N20 billion respectively. Restating the need for the exercise, Deputy Commissioner for Insurance (Technical), Mr. Sunday Thomas, said the recapitalisation being spearheaded by the commission was to make Nigeria underwriters strong, resilient to underwrite big ticket risks.
Thomas, who stated this over the weekend at Ijebu- Ode in Ogun State, said notwithstanding the mass opposition against the exercise, the commission was still pressing ahead with its enforcement According to him, “Recapitalisation is a policy initiative operators have resisted, but embraced by policy regulator as a shift to lift the sector. Insurance wants to be part of the big names driving the economy.
“The issue of recapitalisation is very crucial amidst shades of opinion about its timing, adequacy etc. The new recapitalisation is aimed at building the industry, strong and diligent in presentation of mandate, highly liquid and prompt in claims settlement and visible in terms of retaining business within the environment.” Thomas said after the exercise Nigerian underwriting firms would throw up solid institutions. “We are engaging the cooperation of other co-regulators to achieve success of the exercise.
Our doors are open to investors who want to set new company or acquire existing firms. But more importantly, the move should create more jobs, add value to economy,” he added. On his part, the NAICOM Director (Policy and Regulations), Mr. Pius Agboola, recalled previous attempts at recapitalising the sector in 2005/2007 as well as the attempt to introduce the Tier-based reclassification process of 2012/2014 that was also highly opposed before it was rested. He enumerated the benefits of recapitalisation to include capital restructuring, improvement in liquidity position of the underwriters, among others.
News
Umahi grieves over murder of Nigerian in South Africa
Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday expressed sadness over gruesome murder of a Nigerian citizen who also hailed from Ebonyi State, Mr. Benjamin Simeon In South Africa, sought full investigation into the murder.
In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, Umahi also sent a strong worded petition to the South African High Commissioner, requesting for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder of Benjamin Simeon, a native of Okposi in Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi State.
Simeon was allegedly shot by yet to be identified gunmen on the 3rd August, 2019 at Verona Street in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The deceased, who lived in South Africa where he was a taxi driver, had dropped his passengers shortly before he was shot dead by his assailants.
Umahi was quoted to have called the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha requesting him to intervene in the matter to ensure that the South African envoy acted on the petition and the urgent need to investigate and bring the perpetrators to book.
Umahi said the murder of the 43-year-old indigene of Ebonyi State had thrown the state into mourning, while pleading that he must not die in vain.
He said: “Unraveling the circumstances surrounding this heinous murder of Simeon presents to the fore the need for the South African government to undertake requisite thoroughness and transparency to ensure that justice is served to the Nigerian government, Ebonyi State and the family of the deceased.
“The loss of a highly talented and law abiding citizen of Nigeria who was going about his legitimate business in South Africa aptly challenges us all to call on the reserves of our cherished African brotherhood.
News
Constituency project: We’ve recovered N117m Items from Enugu Senator – ICPC
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has said that items worth N117,123,375.44 million, had been allegedly recovered from a Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District.
Among the items recovered from the legislator, according to the anti-graft commission, were: 168 and 51 numbers of motorcycles and tricycles respectively.
She said findings by the ICPC indicated that the contract for the procurement of the items was awarded on 23rd January 2018, under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as part of the Senator’s constituency projects.
A spokesperson for the ICPC, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, who made the disclosure in a statement yesterday, said the items were discovered “to be stashed away in a compound in Mkpologu town of Uzo-Nwani Local Government Area, believed to be owned by the Senator.”
Okoduwa said: “In its continuing effort at ensuring the satisfactory execution and completion of all Constituency Projects across the country through the Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG) initiative, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has again recovered items worth N117,123,375.44 million from the Senator representing Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State.
“The items covered by this amount and recovered from the legislator are 168 and 51 numbers of motorcycles and tricycles respectively.
News
Alaafin to Dangote: Extend your employment drive to Oyo Kingdom
The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has appealed to President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote to set up viable companies in Oyo kingdom as being done across the country.
Alaafin, who lauded Dangote for employing thousands of Nigerian Youths, said that the nation would witness real growth and development when able youths were gainfully employed.
Alaafin said this at the weekend during a meeting with the Management of Dangote Group in Lagos.
Oba Adeyemi described Dangote as a phenomenon in Nigeria as his companies were noted for job opportunities across the country, pleading that the company should help look into areas where the Alaafin palace would partner with Dangote Group for mutual business relationship.
Alaafin, who said Oyo was rich in agriculture, urged the company to come and tap into the agriculture potential of the town to the benefit of the two parties as agricultural sector had potential for job creation and food security.
The Alaafin and his entourage were received by Dangote at Ikoyi global headquarters of the Conglomerate together alongside the Group Executive Director of the Company, Chief Devakuma Edwin, who told the monarch how the company had been contributing to the engagement of youths in parts of the country through the Dangote Youth Rice Farm project.
However, Dangote, assured the Alaafin of his readi ness to bring investments to the ancient town by exploring agricultural potential of the area to help reduce youth unemployment and vulnerability of women.
He promised to mandate the management of Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF) to look into social welfare projects it could undertake for the benefit of the people of Oyo.
Dangote said “if we must enjoy what we have, we must be secured. The security of lives and property is not that of government alone, we all have a part to play. The whole thing still has to do with adequate funding.”
The business mogul told Alaafin that his Foundation would put up a team to study the situation and come up with projects that would be undertaken in Oyo which would have positive impact on the youths and the vulnerable women.
Earlier, the Alaafin had told his hosts that he came because of the concern for the growing youth unemployment in his domain in particular and the nation in general, saying that he needed to be assisted to create jobs for the youths.
Dangote, however, introduced Alaafin to the management of Dangote Rice while assuring the team that his Foundation would take a study of Oyo town with a view to replicating the youth rice farm project which had earlier been introduced in neighbouring Iseyin, also in Oyo state, so as to create jobs for the teeming graduates.
News
We’ll not donate land for RUGA, say Abia monarchs
Following rumours making the round that some traditional rulers from Olokoro clan in Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State, had given out their land for the controversial RUGA settlement, the monarchs yesterday said dismissed the rumour, insisting that they would not donate their land for the suspended RUGA project come.
Chairman, Umuahia South Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Godfrey Onwuka, explained that there was no time the traditional rulers from Olokoro clan entered into an agreement with anybody for the RUGA settlement on their land.
Eze Onwuka, who also doubles as the king of Umutowe autonomous community, Olokoro while briefing newsmen in Umuahia, the state capital, described the report as baseless rumour that should be ignored by every right thinking person.
He said: “There is no arrangement with the Abia state government, federal government or anyone else to give out our land for RUGA in Olokoro clan in Umuahia South LGA. The information is completely false.
“Our people do not in to give out our land for RUGA because we do not even have enough land for farming. The only land we have given out was the land we gave to the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture when we were under one autonomous community.
“None of us here was a traditional ruler as at that time, the traditional ruler then was Eze J.J. Ogbulafor.”
He was echoed by Chairman of traditional rulers in Olokoro clan, Eze Dan Okezie, who insisted that no Olokoro land was acquired or mapped out by the Abia state government for RUGA settlement.
Speaking also, the traditional ruler of Okwu-Olokoro autonomous community, Eze Boniface Izuogu said it baffled him why people keyed into the information without proper verification.
He said: “The person that wrote that story is a liar. We have 17 autonomous communities that make up Olokoro clan and our women are peasant farmers and we don’t even have enough land for them to farm.
“Our children are even buying land in other communities to build houses. So, we don’t have land to sell to or give for RUGA settlement.
“It is unfortunate that people can go around writing nonsense in the media. Like my colleague has said, the only land we have giving out, was the one we gave to the university for expansion programme and it was as far back as 1991 and 1993.
“We advise people to disregard the information, because we have no land for RUGA.”
News
Akeredolu receives 30 reconditioned cars
Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State at the weekend took delivery of 30 reconditioned cars in Akure, the state capital.
First sets of upgraded and reconditioned cars were delivered to the governor after they were fully rehabilitated by the company saddled with the responsibility of putting vehicles in good condition.
Akeredolu had inherited hundreds of decayed and abandoned vehicles on assumption of office in 2017.
The development led to many of top government functionaries and agencies not having official cars for the discharge of their responsibilities.
The governor engaged an automobile firm to carry out a comprehensive survey of vehicles in all the ministries, extra-ministerial department and agencies to identify both serviceable and unserviceable vehicles to be refurbished for use.
After pooling all serviceable and broken down vehicles, the state government engaged the firm to carry out in phases, the complete overhauling of 284 vehicles for N1.2billion, saying the refurbished vehicles had two years warranty.
According to him, the near new cars are better than buying fairly used cars because of their warranty.
He said all the cars’ engines and others’ fittings were new thereby made the vehicles better than fairly used cars.
He listed beneficiaries of the reconditioned cars to include the just recently retired permanent secretaries who the governor asked to return their old and rickety cars for refurbishment.
He said: “The products we are commissioning today is a clear evidence of prudent and logical decision at this time when there is paucity of fund in the state in particular and Nigeria in general.
“It is first of its kind in the history of this state and it is in tandem with our electioneering campaign to think anew and act anew.”
