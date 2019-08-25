I’m taking concierge to new level in Nigeria –Bisola Lawal

Beautiful Bisola Lawal is the creative owner of NattyLaw Concierge, a fast growing event management and luxury lifestyle organization. Bisola is an entrepreneur who’s big on etiquette, personality and lifestyle management. Her passion for what she does is infectious. She takes VANESSA OKWARA through her brokering and concierge world and her desire to showcase African luxury to the world

What do you do at your company, NattyLaw Concierge?

NattyLaw Concierge is an Event Management and Luxury Lifestyle organization where only royal services are showered on our esteemed clients. We are your one-stop concierge and lifestyle management organisation. We offer different services to help people to reach their major targets as we take care of their needs. We take care of things for you while you focus on your main business, so at the end of the day, you end up exceeding your target. We do that from your home, business to your personal things. It could be a gift or you just want to say thank you to a client, we will help you to do that. We also take care of travelling arrangements, tours, moving house or you want to handle events, you want to have a treat or to treat someone special, we handle all of that for you. We are just like the professional arm you can hold responsible for things and we can assure you that you will come asking for more.

When and how did you start this business?

We started like six years ago when I was living in Abuja. I noticed that a lot of people were going out to eat more of fast foods. I did a feasibility study to know why people rushed out to eat than at their homes. I found out a lot were working class people who don’t have their families with them; most don’t have the time to cook at home. So I came up with an idea and named it the Errand Girl. I started The Errand Girl when I did my National Youth Corp.

The Errand Girl is like a unique grocery shopper, when the client begins to trust you; they ask you to get housekeeper and other things for them.

Also, 99% of my friends live in the diaspora, then I just love running errands for their wedding and I didn’t charge. I was just happy to help in making their day special. I do from the Aso Ebi, to the cars used on that day and every other arrangement for that day. I also organise the Bachelorette or the Hen Night for the bride. When they saw how good I organise these things, they advised me to actually earn from it. If they have friends coming to Nigeria for their events, they recommend me to them and that’s how I started.

When it comes to lifestyle, what do you do for your clients?

We do more of protocol services, and VIP services as well. We take care of the running around for you such as a tour guide, get you to nice restaurants, organise exclusive parties for you as well and so many other things you may wish to do. We arrange VIP seats for famous events, shows and concerts. Our experienced specialists can help you skip the regular queues at some of the best bars and nightclubs around the world, all you need do is just walk in majestically as royalty; we take care of all to ensure you have such beautiful experience.

We plan exclusive activities like elite spa treatments, sky – dinner, underwater birthday celebrations, hot air balloon surprises, island holidays, jungle adventures, etc.

How do you pick your clients?

Actually for now, it’s been through referrals.

So how’s the business so far, are you making good money?

We are doing well but not like expected but we are optimistic that it’s going to get better. We noticed that Nigerians are more about sending their work to an ‘Iya Basira’ rather than giving it to a professional but people are becoming more aware about their insurance, safety of their family, especially with all the happenings we hear of house helps and how they collude with others to cause problems in the home. So I believe people should be more concerned about who they allow into their homes by engaging professionals who will be held responsible and accountable with whatever happens.

You also get domestic staff for your clients?

Yes, house helps, drivers etc. That’s because we do security check on the people we employ for our client; it not just anybody coming in to your house. This is to avoid kidnapping of children or the owner of the house. We are a bit extra careful. We give them training and etiquette as well.

Do you also handle things for corporate offices?

Yes we do. We handle their events, exhibitions, etiquette and mannerisms. I love that a lot; I’m so passionate about etiquette and mannerisms in our country. I’ve noticed that we have a lot of reactive people in our nation. Maybe it’s the environment or the economy but a lot of people get angry unnecessarily. Some people are called stars or celebrities, yet you’re shocked about the kind of character they exhibit and how they talk.

So what do you offer to people in terms of etiquette?

I do more of mentorship. We have professionals that handle that. One of them is a Zambian lady, Rose Sibisi, she’s simply amazing. She has a program on DSTV channel where she has a talk show. She’s the main person we engage as one of our coaches. We help you with the right style and how to project yourself. It’s just like branding you: how you talk, sit, and react based on you are. Just like the new Duchess when they accepted her into the royal family, she had to go through etiquette classes. We are also looking at the organizational side of it, how you project your company’s image, be an ambassador of the company anywhere you go, project the core values so you are the brand anywhere you go.

Do you handle weddings too like a wedding planner?

The ones I’ve done are collaborative ones and we are looking for more clients and I can assure you how wonderful it’s going to be because the energy is there and the great ideas we have too. We are here to make those happy moments become a reality. You will remember it 20 years later and still smile.

What was growing up like for you?

Growing up was fun. I grew up in a family of six. I grew up here in Nigeria and schooled to University level but I do travel outside the country often. I’ve friends that didn’t grow up here in Nigeria, they just come for vacations. We are focusing on Nigerians in diaspora too. We want to be able to let them come home; let them understand that we can build this nation on a collaborative effort.

Where do you want to take Natty Law to?

Wow! We are disrupting the concierge world here in Nigeria. We want to bring class and innovation into it. We are taking the concierge business in Nigeria to a whole new level. We are here to promote everything Nigerian; I’m a proud Nigerian.

Describe your own fashion style?

I’m just the normal girl that likes looking good and presentable. I believe it is a personal thing. However personal it is, something good should come out of it. I love looking good.

What is your relationship status?

I’m single.

What kind of luxuries do you project to your clients when they come to you?

Luxury is personal to you. You tell us what you want and we bring it to reality for you. We make your dream or vision become the realty you can experience. Luxury comes in different perspectives. What is luxurious to you might not be to me. It all depends on their needs. It could just be a VIP getaway where you want to be spoilt and have fun. There are a lot great things from Africa that people need to embrace. Our website isnattylaw.com

So at NattyLaw Concierge, we have different professionals ready to take the load off and make life easy and sweet.

How lucrative is the lifestyle and luxury business in general?

These services are really getting on the rise in recent times unlike some years back. I guess people are becoming very busy and need the services we proffer to save time and more especially for security reasons. Folks are seeing the need to engage professional organizations who are efficient and effective in their handlings and dealings so the demand is getting on the rise but still need more awareness and exposure given the right platforms I believe but sincerely it’s getting better and exciting because you are being challenged to do far better because you want to give your client that taste of all round satisfaction so they keep coming back and referring you to others.

