IMF’s African caucus commits to human capacity, skills devt
The African Governors of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) have made commitments to enhance human capacity and skills development to accelerate jobs and economic transformation. The commitments were made in the Accra Declaration, a communique adopted and issued after the 2019 Africa Caucus Meeting held in Accra from July 31 to August 2 on the theme: “Africa Beyond Aid: Enhancing Institutional Capacity and Innovative Finance for Sustainable Growth”. Briefing the media on the Accra Declaration, the Chairman of the African Caucus of the IMF and the WBG, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, said the Governors had committed to boost educational spending to help meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) especially Goal 4 comprising investment in the early years and secondary education.
The Governors, however, called on the two Bretton Woods institutions to scaleup support to capacity building to national and regional institutions, assist them to acquire international accreditation and to establish qualification and skills recognition across the continent. The Chairman urged the WBG to deepen its support to African Centres of Excellence while accelerating the implementation of the Africa Human Capital Plan and the Digital Economy for Africa. The Governors also committed to continue working with international financial institutions and regional organisations to strengthen macroeconomic and fiscal frameworks and upgrade capacities at all levels to support development taking into perspective the significance of enhanced institutional capacity together with public financial management reforms.
In addition, the Governors committed to enhanced governance, transparency and accountability that would ensure judicious use of public funds and in partnership with the Bretton Woods institutions and other partners to strengthen institutional capacity on public investment management and assessment as well as debt management. On illicit financial flows (IFF), the Governors committed to scale-up regulations to streamline cross-country settlement to prevent illicit outflows of funds and to collaborate and harmonise legal frameworks towards mitigating those flows. Furthermore, they committed to work with international development institutions to develop a database of beneficial ownership and IFFs, making it a policy objective to discourage funds flowing to developed countries and streamline repatriation of such funds to countries of origin.
Being mindful of the need to strengthen the WBG’s financial capacity to fulfill its development mandate in all member states, the Governors committed to work closely with the WBG Management to ensure that African countries subscribed to the shares allocated to them in the 2018 International Bank for Reconstruction and Development capital package within the timeframe.
The Governors urged the WBG to finalise the 2018 International Finance Corporation capital package to help mobilise private financing for growth and poverty reduction in an inclusive manner, taking into perspective, the centrality of the private sector development. The Governors called for a strong IDA19 replenishment considering the International Development Association (IDA) contribution to African government’s development efforts and towards poverty reduction as well as the urgency required to achieve the SDGs.
Smuggling cuts local rice production by N127.3bn
Plans by the Federal Government to achieve self-sufficiency in rice production by 2020 have been frustrated by activities of smugglers.
Already, milled rice production has fallen by 800,000 metric tonnes from 5.7million tonnes to 4.9million tonnes this year despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s N55billion investment to boost grain production through the Anchor Borrowers programme in the last two years.
The shortfall is valued at N127.3billion ($348.3million).
Price of imported parboiled rice has reached $436 per tonne as at July 31, 2019 in Thailand market.
Statistics by index mundi, a global portal on rice production and consumption, revealed that the country would still depend on 2.4million tonnes of foreign rice to meet local consumption of 7.3million tonnes this year.
The demand is 9.09 per cent higher than the 2.2million tonnes imported into the country last year.
The portal explained that 4.7 million tonnes of milled rice was produced last year, while 4.9 million tonnes would be realised in 2019 instead of 8.5 million tonnes.
Findings revealed that most of the rice needed in the country to meet local consumption is being smuggled from neighbouring countries following the ban of the grain by the government.
In 2017, Benin Republic reduced its rice import duty from 35 per cent 7 per cent to attract Nigerian rice merchants to patronise Cotonou Port.
According to the Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN), over one million metric tonnes were smuggled into Nigeria between January and March, 2019, indicating that additional 1.4 would be smuggled before December, 2019.
The association’s Chairman, Mohammed Abubakar, noted that the country’s international borders had been converted to smugglers’ route, adding that Nigerian markets were already filled with smuggled foreign rice.
Last year, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) seized 320,709 bags of imported rice from smugglers.
It also noted that 497,279 bags of imported rice were confiscated from smugglers between 2015 and August, 2017 with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N3.8 billion.
The service explained that some tonnes of rice valued at N597.7 billion were seized between January and August, 2016.
Similarly, between February and April 2019, a total of 43,000 bags of rice had been seized from smugglers by Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).
In June this year, 2,494 bags of rice were seized in Oyo axis by customs while another 13,000 bags of foreign rice were intercepted in Owerri axis by the service.
To further boost domestic production of the grain, the Federal Government, last year, made moves to attract N250 billion investment in grain production and establishment of 14 rice mills in the country.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the activities of smugglers make the country lose $5billion yearly.
The immediate past Minister of the ministry, Chief Audu Ogbeh, had said that most of the investment would come from Thailand, following reduction in rice importation from the country.
Already, 21 large integrated rice mills have started running in the country with a total annual processing capacity of 1.22 million metric tons yearly.
It was learnt that some of the mills are owned by Dangote, Stallion Group, Olam, Milan, Golden Penny Rice, the Wicklow Group among others.
E-payments: Cybercrime casts shadow over growth
Latest data released by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), showing a sharp increase in the amount banks lost to cyber crime and fraud in 2018 compared with the previous year, threatens to overshadow the rapid progress of electronic payments in the country. Tony Chukwunyem writes
Despite efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to curb banking fraud menace, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation’s (NDIC) 2018 Annual Report, released last Wednesday, clearly shows that the problem is getting worse.
NDIC report
According to the NDIC, the Nigerian banking industry lost N15.15 billion to cyber-crime and forgeries in 2018, an amount, which is a whopping 539 per cent higher than the N2.37 billion recorded in 2017. The corporation also stated that the total amount involved in fraud last year stood at N38.93 billion compared to N12.01 billion in 2017, adding that a total of 37,817 fraud cases were reported in 2018, compared to 26,182 in 2017. It attributed the increase in fraudulent cases to “the increase in the sophistication of fraud-related techniques such as hacking, cybercrime as well as increase in IT-related products and usage, fraudulent withdrawals and unauthorised credit.” Indeed, the report shows that Internet and technology-based sources of fraud had the highest frequency, accounting for 59.2 per cent of fraud cases and 42.83 per cent of the actual total loss suffered. Specifically, the report stated that there was an increase in the number of web-based fraud cases to 12,343 in 2018 from 7,869 in 2017. However, the report indicates that the number of Automated Teller Machine (ATM)/card-related fraud cases declined from 16,397 in 2017 to 10,063 in 2018, a development it attributed to “improved security features of the card as well as security awareness on the part of users.”
NeFF data
Similarly, while unveiling the Nigeria Electronic Fraud Forum (NeFF) 2018 annual report in May this year, the Forum’s Chairman, Mr. Sam Okojere, who is also the Director, Payments System Management Department at the CBN, revealed that more bank customers were victims of cyber fraud last year, compared with 2017. He said: “In the latest Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System fraud landscape report, it was reported that an actual loss of N2billion was suffered by the industry in 2018, compared to N1.6billion in the preceding year. “The volume also increased to 38,852 from 25,043 reported in 2017. Of these figures, the mobile channel recorded the highest volume and value, with an estimate of 11,492 in volume and N598.8m in actual loss value, calling for concerted efforts by all stakeholders to tame future escalation.” The CBN official stated that the phenomenal growth and transformation of any payment system like Nigeria’s would naturally be accompanied by corresponding growth and sophistication in electronic and cyber-fraud schemes. He contended that what might differ was the approach adopted by the regulators and operators in responding to any such threats
Rapid growth of e-payments
Clearly, data obtained from NIBSS shows that there has been a steady growth in e-payments transactions in the country since the CBN launched its cashless policy in 2012. For instance, according to a recent NIBSS report, e-payment services recorded N56.85 trillion worth of transactions between January and September 2018, representing a 28.84 percent increase compared to the N40.45 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2017. A breakdown of the report shows that ATM transactions grew from N4.61 trillion in 2017 to N4.76 trillion as at September 30, 2018. The volume of transactions on ATMs during the period under review also grew from 560.86 million in 2017 to 650.06 million in 2018. Similarly, the use of PoS increased – from 98.73 million transactions worth N975 billion in 2017 to 196.83 million transactions valued at N1.61 trillion in 2018. The value of transactions done by Nigerians using mobile money also rose from N795.18 billion in 2017 to N1.22 trillion as at September 2018. The web payment channel, during the period under review, also rose from N129.24 billion in 2017 to N183.07 billion in 2018. Analysts point out that the rapid expansion of Internet and mobile technologies has also resulted in new forms of electronic fraud/cybercrimes. According to experts, some of the trends in cybercrimes, are social engineering (phishing, smishing, vishing, DDOS, spam), SIM swap, card/ATM fraud, online/ wed fraud, and mobile payment/ USSD fraud.
Banks float fund to fight e-fraud
The serious threat posed by cyber fraud to the stability of the nation’s financial system is, however, not lost on deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country. In 2017, for instance, the lenders set up a multimillion-naira fund, part of which was meant to be deployed in massive anti-fraud campaigns to expose the tricks of e-fraudsters beginning January 2018. The then Chairman, Committee of Electronic Banking Industry Heads, the umbrella body for the heads of e-banking in all the commercial banks in the country, Mr. Dele Adeyinka, who announced this, was quoted to have said: “Six months ago, in mid 2017, we realised that we needed to set aside some amount of money (running into hundreds of millions of naira) to create awareness about electronic fraud. We decided that an ‘X’ amount of all the transactions going through the NIBSS platform for the purpose of fighting fraud. “What this means is that a fraction of the value of all the banking transactions going through the NIBSS platform is being set aside for this. In January 2018, we will begin massive campaign across all channels, social media, radio, television and print media to educate customers on the activities of fraudsters. We are going all the way and we won’t stop once it starts because it is going to be on a sustainable manner.” Adeyinka said the banking industry had realised the need to fight e-fraud by engaging in massive campaign to educate bank customers on e-payment fraud. He noted that the move to tackle the activities of fraudsters with the fund was in line with the
CBN’s cashless policy. He said the heads of e-banking under the auspices of CeBIH was working with the NIBSS and the Nigerian Electronic Fraud Forum to ensure that fraud cases were reduced to a minimum.
Contract staff role
However, the consensus in industry circles is that DMBs are not doing enough in the area of enlightenment of customers on efraud. But apart from inadequate enlightenment of their customers on the issue, there is also the belief in some quarters that banks are not paying adequate attention to the key role their employees play in aiding or preventing cyber crime. For instance, in its 2018 annual report, the NDIC revealed that a total number of 899 bank employees were involved in fraud and forgery cases last year. This represented over 60 per cent rise when compared to 120 recorded in the previous year. The report stated that the number of temporary (contract) staff involved in fraud was 394, accounting for 43.83 per cent of the total number of staff involved in frauds. This was followed by officers and executive assistant cadre with 206 or 22.91 per cent. Supervisors and managers accounted for 119 or 13.24 per cent of the total fraud cases. The NDIC pointed out that the number of temporary staff involved in fraud and forgery cases had consistently been on the increase. “The DMBs (deposit money banks) and regulators need to address the problem of contract/ temporary staff in terms of welfare and permanent employment in view of the risk their current status poses to banks operations. Furthermore, banks should strengthen their internal controls and validate their recruitment process,” it added.
Last line
Indeed, as a financial consultant, Mr. Patrick Udo argued in a chat with New Telegraph correspondent at the weekend, saying although e-payments transactions continue to be embraced by an increasing number of Nigerians, rising financial cybercrime could lead to further increase in the liabilities of the DMBs or a possible bank failure if it is not affectively addressed. He said: “Obviously, Nigerians are not as well off as their counterparts in advanced economies of the world. So while fraudsters may, for instance, hack into an American’s bank account and steal huge sums, the victim is not likely to feel the impact as much as a Nigerian, who suffers the same loss.”
IFC: Ghana to be fastest growing economy in 2020
International Finance Corporation (IFC) Vice President for the Middle East and Africa, Sérgio Pimenta, has said that Ghana can be one of the fastest-growing economies in the world if the government maintains its prudent economic management system. He noted that looking at the financial performance of Ghana – the numbers, the macro framework and the situation in the country, had been very positive and the outlook remains very positive. “I believe that Ghana has even the potential to be one of the fastest-growing economies in the world next year if all growth continues in the right directions,” Mr. Pimenta stated during a media interaction in Accra.
“There is a very good background for private sector investment to come to Ghana. But when we look at the level of investments, both domestic investments and foreign sector investments, clearly there is an opportunity to even do more, this is why IFC can do more in attracting quality investments of companies with all the best practices who can come in and contribute to the development of the country, creating jobs for women, men, and youth of the country,” he added. The IFC is a sister organization of the World Bank and member of the World Bank Group. It is the largest global development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets.
“Ghana is a very important country for us, it is one of the largest exposures in the continent. It’s among the top five countries in terms of exposure for IFC in Africa,” he said. He said the IFC had committed over the last five years about two million dollars of financing to Ghana. He said the IFC had been active in several wide range of sectors of Ghana’s economy such as infrastructure, financing institutions, agribusiness and tourism.
Mr Pimenta noted that his predictions about Ghana’s prospects for next year were based on the trajectories that the Government had been taking in terms of policies and reforms that had allowed the growth of the economy; adding that Ghana’s sustained growth over the last few years was very remarkable. On the way forward Mr. Pimenta urged the Government to continue with the sound economic policies, especially the fiscal discipline.
Security operatives engage thugs for extortion
Truckers are now paying illegal fees with tears and blood on the port roads as some security operatives not assigned to maintain law and order conspire with hoodlums to extort money, despite the presence of presidential task force, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports
Some security operatives are hiding under some miscreants to extort money from truckers as gridlocks on the Apapa port roads defy solution.
It was gathered that the various security agencies, not saddled with the responsibility of managing the chaotic traffic in the area were using some hoodlums, called area boys, to collect illegal fees of between N40,000 and N60,000 before trucks are allowed to pass some specific axis of the roads.
Most of the affected truckers are those returning empty or export containers to the port.
Issue
It was learnt that the inability of some shipping lines to provide holding bays for their empty containers was responsible for the heavy gridlock.
The problem, which was caused by shipping lines after the ports were concessioned in 2006, is partly responsible for the gridlock and high cost of trucking containers from the ports to other destinations within Lagos.
According to the Chairman of National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Kirikiri Lighter Terminal chapter, Engr. Emmanuel Umeadi, liners such as Maersk Line, Pacific International Line (PIL) and Cosco Shipping Line, are culpable of the offence.
He alleged that the liners had not done anything to facilitate trade in the country.
The chairman explained that activities of the multinational shipping companies were sabotaging the economy.
Umeadi said that the traffic situation on the Lagos port access roads had degenerated to a pitiable state because of the absence of holding bays.
For instance, last week, a truck driver, who declined to mention his name, explained that failure to cough out between N40,000 and N60,000 had put some drivers and truck owners into trouble on the road.
He explained that miscreants would smash the wind shield of trucks and puncture their tyres with sharp objects.
According to him, some had been beaten, lost their teeth and maimed despite the presence of security personnel on the roads.
Another driver, Mustapha Adamu, explained that the practice had been ongoing for a long time.
He stressed that the area boys were collecting the illegal fee mostly in the night with dangerous weapons.
Confrontation
The situation assumed a new dimension last week around the Coconut axis of the road, when some drivers were wounded while trying to resist the extortion.
In the process, a truck driver was shot around Tin Can Island Port, while several others were wounded with machetes by hoodlums around Coconut bus stop in Apapa.
According to the Chairman of the dry cargo section of National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Alhaji Innua Mohammed, some drivers were attacked by the hoodlums who were alleged to be members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).
He alleged that the hoodlums mobilised themselves with police escorts from Trinity Police Station and attacked the drivers in the night while some of them were sleeping inside their trucks.
Abdullahi said: “They shot one of our members with their locally made pistol. Four people were attacked with cutlasses, while some of them also sustained bullet wounds. Trouble started when an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) called some area boys and within five minutes the boys came in large number and attacked our men.
“On receiving the call from our men, I quickly called the presidential task team mobile police men on duty at the spot and they rushed to rescue our men from the hoodlums.”
He noted that there was no movement of vehicles for over three hours around the Ibafo-Coconut axis of Tincan Island road because of the crisis.
He noted the hoodlums were angry that Council of Maritime Transport Union Association (COMTUA) had prevented them from collecting illegal fees.
Abdullahi said that the Excutive Vice Chairman of the presidential task team, Honourable Kayode Opeifa, Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Bayo Sulaiman rushed to the scene of the crisis to maintain law and order.
Also, Abdullahi stressed that 13 trucks were impounded by the presidential taskforce and COMTUA, for driving against traffic through Coconut bridge during the fight.
Transit park
The gridlock has compelled the presidential taskforce to forcefully open the Tin Can Island truck transit park being constructed by the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.
The construction of the park, which started over 10 years ago, is yet to be completed by the ministry.
Empty containers and export-laden trucks are parked indiscriminately because of weak enforcement.
According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Adams Jatto, when it was discovered that the gridlock was at its peak, the taskforce had to get that place open.
He said: “They keep on telling us every two weeks that the work will be completed and we discovered that nothing is being done. That was why the task force ordered the trucks to move in there.
“The ultimate goal is for us to have a kind of electronic call up system and we are equally working towards that.”
Last line
There is need by t government to sanction some security officials on illegal duty along the port access roads.
Lenders intensify mutilated notes’ mop up
With the September 2 deadline set by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for deposit money banks (DMBs) to collect mutilated naira notes from the their customers for onward transmission to the apex bank fast approaching, findings by New Telegraph show that some of the banks have been sending emails to their customers to deposit all unfit and mutilated notes in their possession into their accounts.
For instance, an email sent by Keystone Bank Ltd to its customers, reads in part: “Dear Customer, Please be informed that the Central Bank of Nigeria has directed the withdrawal of mutilated and unfit naira notes from circulation with immediate effect.
“The objective of this mandate is to ensure the circulation of only clean and fit naira notes.”
Describing an “unfit’’ naira note as one that is “worn out in look or feel, making it no longer suitable for circulation,” and a “mutilated naira note as one that, “has been partially or permanently damaged by fire, dyed, torn, etc, making it difficult to determine its value,” the lender advised its customers to visit, “any of our branches nationwide to deposit such notes into your account for onward movement to CBN.”
Also, in its email on the issue, FCMB directed customers “to deposit all your bad and over circulated bank notes at any of our branches by August 31,2019.”
According to the lender, “an over circulated bank note is one whose structure has disintegrated to the extent that it makes handling and processing difficult.
“A bad bank note is one that has been partially damaged by flood, fire, dyed, torn or destroyed by natural disaster and is more than one half of the original size of the bank note. This type may also require special assistance to determine its value.”
New Telegraph gathered that Stanbic IBTC had also sent similar emails to its customers while other banks that are yet to formally ask their customers to deposit unfit naira notes are, however, not rejecting such notes.
Director, Corporate Communications Department, CBN, Mr. Isaac Okorafor, had on June 22 during a meeting with organised labour, announced that the regulator had given DMBs between June 3 and September 2 deadline to collect and sort all mutilated notes in their possession for reissuing.
“The CBN has given banks between the 3rd of June and September 2, to bring back all the mutilated notes for us to reissue them,” he said.
“And we are telling customers, including labour, that they should return all the notes to their bank. And that the banks will bring those notes to us for reissue. If any bank is refusing to take back the notes, they should call us and we will take action,” he added.
It would be recalled that at the unveiling of its “Clean Note Policy” and launch of “Banknote Fitness Guidelines” in April this year, the CBN had announced that it was working on a plan to mop up all the mutilated naira notes in circulation across the country.
Director, Currency Operations, CBN, Mrs Priscilla Eleje, who disclosed this, said: “We are coming out very soon with a policy, a plan, a programme for us to withdraw mutilated notes from circulation. Once we are done with that, we will give a time frame within which banks will bring all those terrible notes, over-circulated notes, in your vaults.”
In view of this, she urged banks not to reject mutilated notes from their customers but collect them so as to bring them to the CBN when it starts mopping up mutilated notes.
She said: “Please, don’t reject mutilated notes when you customers give them to you. We will try and do it in a way that you will be happy to give them to us. The details we will pass up to the banks later. We will encourage you to bring them (the old notes), that is a promise.”
She also announced that the banking watchdog would impose a N1 million fine on any bank found to have issued counterfeit naira notes.
Speaking earlier at the event, Governor, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, called for increased private sector participation in currency management. Represented by the Deputy Governor, Operations, Mr Ade Shonubi, Emefiele said that the CBN in its bid to promote effective and efficient currency management in Nigeria had registered eight firms to carry out cash-in-transit companies (CITs) and two cash processing companies to operate in Nigeria, stressing that banks were expected to patronise only these registered companies for CIT and sorting services.
Speaking on the importance of the Clean Note Policy and the Banknote Fitness guidelines, Emefiele said: “Currency management is vital to our daily lives because despite the improvements in electronic payments system, banknotes remain predominant for payment and settlement of commercial transactions in Nigeria.
“The effective use of these documents by relevant stakeholders would ensure that banknotes in circulation are clean and of high quality.”
Bank stocks: Investors lose N237bn in July
Investors in banks quoted on the main board and premium board of the nation’s stock market reported a cumulative loss of about N237 billion during the month of July 2019 following sustained sell off.
The stocks recorded the loss despite impressive earnings results and dividends released by most lenders in the sector and also the listing of telecom giant, Airtel Africa Plc, which was expected to bring positive sentiments to the market.
Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the stocks recorded a loss of N237 billion or 9.1 per cent to close at N2.366 trillion in market capitalisation on the last trading day of July 31 as against opening figure of N2.603 trillion at the beginning of trading on July 1.
Market analysts believe bargain hunters especially foreign portfolio investors, who dominate the equity market, have continued to trade cautiously in the short to medium term, as selloffs persisted, amidst growing political and security tension arising from delay in constitution of new cabinet by the Federal Government.
The delay by Mohammadu Buhari to inaugurate ministers and other officials, who should give clear policy direction of the economy after his inauguration, is believed to be crippling the equities market.
Market watchers said investors, especially foreigners, were unlikely to make significant investment in the market, if any at all, until they have a clear picture of the policy direction of government.
This, according them, is due to delay in the formation of a cabinet and lack of vital information about what the economy direction is going to look like, leaving investors uncertain about what policies the government would implement as regards socio-political and economic operating environment.
The Managing Director, Cowry Asset Management Limited, Mr. Johnson Chukwu, reacting to the development, said that the policies of the government would determine the return of foreign investors and an upturn in investment in the capital market.
Chukwu noted that the economic policies of the new government would make the capital market attractive or unattractive for investors, both local and international investors.
He said: “If the government comes up with policies that make Nigerian instruments very attractive and then stabilises the exchange rate or the exchange rate is at a level where foreign investors believe it will not depreciate materially further, then you will see the return of foreign investors, which may up their share in the market.”
Chukwu said to encourage more retail investors to come back to the market, the returns matrix must favour equities against fixed income.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had said that the major contributory factor to the current downward trend of the market was the outflow of foreign investment.
Acting Director General of SEC, Ms. Mary Uduk, who spoke while responding to questions from journalists recently, said the outflow had led to sell pressure accumulating into depressed prices.
This, she said, was one of the reasons the commission is mapping out strategies to build confidence in the market and encourage more retail investors.
Access Bank takes DiamondXtra Digital on *901#
Access Bank Plc has opened up its USSD channel (*901#) to all Nigerians to enable the instant opening of DiamondXtra accounts from mobile devices.
The DiamondXtra USSD channel option (*901#) allows customers, and potential customers, conveniently open a DiamondXtra account , confirm the number of tickets they have in a particular draw, and also find out the date for the draws from their mobile devices.
Introducing the USSD channel account opening option, Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, said: “Our business is all about our customers as our success can be directly attributed to their success. We have helped millions of people save with DiamondXtra and have rewarded thousands over the last 10 years, with this year being the eleventh edition. To encourage more people to save, we have digitized the scheme to accommodate customers who are not able, for one reason or another, to go the branch to open a DiamondXtra account. New customers can simply dial *901#, follow the prompts to open a DiamondXtra account and fund with a minimum of ₦5,000 to be one of our lucky winners.
“To join our winning train, all you need to do is to save up, if you are already a DiamondXtra customer, or open a DiamondXtra account with just ₦5,000 and save multiples of ₦5,000 to increase your chances of winning,” Etuokwu concluded.
CBN injects $210m into interbank forex market
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday pumped another $210 million into the inter-bank foreign exchange market as part of its continuing efforts to ensure exchange rate stability.
Figures obtained from the apex bank shows that it offered $100 million to authorized dealers in the wholesale sector of the market, while the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and the invisibles segments were allocated the sum of $55 million each.
The Director, Corporate Communications at the Bank, Isaac Okorafor, noted that the CBN management remained particularly pleased with the prevailing stability in the Nigerian foreign exchange market.
He went further to reaffirm the bank’s commitment to continue to boost interbank foreign exchange market to ensure stability and availability to meet customers’ demand.
At the last intervention by the regulator, the sum of $284.2 million and CNY36 million were injected into the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) and in the spot and short tenured forwards segments of the foreign exchange market.
Meanwhile, the naira on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 exchange at an average of N358/$1 in the BDC segment of the market.
Keystone Bank appoints three executive directors to drive growth
Keystone Bank Limited has appointed three executive directors as part of strategy to realign its operations for sustained business growth.
The new directors, who were appointed at the 49th yearly general meeting of the bank in Lagos recently, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), are Messrs Tijani Aliyu, Olaniran Olayinka and Lawal Jibrin Ahmed.
Chairman of Keystone Bank, Alhaji Umaru Modibbo, said the promotion of the three former general managers to the position of executive directors was in line with the bank’s corporate governance and culture of maximising its human capital through consistent leadership development and training.
‘’Since we restructured, we have intentionally and proactively nurtured our talents in readiness for future leadership opportunities that will arise in the organisation. It is, therefore, a major feat for us that we were able to appoint the three new executive directors from our internally groomed executives,’’ Modibbo said.
Omobolanle Osotule, Divisional Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, said in a statement that the appointment of the directors was in line with the strategic business intent and corporate realignment of the bank to sustain continued business growth.
She added that the new executive directors would now join the executive management office to pursue and deliver on the bank’s strategic business objectives bringing to bear their in-depth wealth of banking experience garnered over the years across various sectors of the economy.
Aliyu holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Bayero University, Kano and an MBA from the Bangor Business School, United Kingdom (UK). His experience spans more than two decades in both regulatory and top financial institutions in Nigeria. He is a member of various professional bodies and has attended various courses within and outside Nigeria including INSEAD Business School and the US Federal Reserve Bank in Washington.
Naira drops to 363.50/$ at I&E window
●Foreign investors exit bonds
The naira was quoted at 363.50/$ yesterday, weaker than 362.80/$ a week ago, a development traders attributed to foreign investors pulling back on local bonds coupled with repatriation of dividends by businesses.
According to Reuters, traders said the naira came under pressure at 363/$ last week due to urgent dollar demand, which were bidding the currency weaker to fill their orders. The news agency reported the traders as saying that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was targeting dollar sales to foreign investors.
Pressure has been building on the local currency as oil prices drop and as foreign investors book profits from local bonds after yields fell on the debt market. A one-year open-market bill auction fetched around 12per cent last month, down from as high as 18per cent a year ago.
One trader was quoted as saying “there hasn’t been supply in a while, foreign investors are exiting.”
Another trader was also reported as saying that the apex bank was directing dollar sale to foreign investors to help curb pressure on the currency and keep the naira quoted in an orderly manner.
The CBN has been intervening on the forex market over the past two weeks to prop up the naira as foreign investors exit.
However, in the wake of the recent decision by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited had predicted that the move reduced the threat of capital outflows from Nigeria.
The FDC analysts also noted that apart from reducing the threat of capital outflows from Nigeria, the Fed rate cut, would also benefit the country as it will lead to a decline in its interest expense and bolster its external buffers and fiscal position.
Last Wednesday, the Fed cut interest rates for the first time in more than a decade, as part of efforts to maintain America’s economic expansion. The widely expected quarter-point decrease was the Fed’s first since it slashed rates to near zero in 2008.
