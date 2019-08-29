BREAKING NEWS
Imo Gov, Ihedioha, orders Okorocha’s arrest
Imo State Government headed by Emeka Ihedioha on Thursday ordered a citizen’s arrest against Sen. Rochas Okorocha, over alleged assault on a government official, Mr Jasper Ndubuaku.
The Secretary to State Government (SSG), Mr Uche Onyeaguocha, gave the order after the Chairman of the Recovery of Government Properties, Ndubuaku, was allegedly assaulted at Okorocha’s residence.
Onyeaguocha said that the state had also placed Okorocha on security watch and urged Imo citizens to arrest him and alert the government whenever they found him in the state.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a video, trending online on Thursday, captured some thugs beating Ndubuaku at Okorocha’s residence on Spibatt Avenue, Owerri.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Rabiu Ladodo, and SSG confirmed the incident to newsmen at a joint news briefing in Owerri.
They announced that a citizen’s arrest had been declared on Okorocha over the incident.
They claimed that Okorocha hired thugs to attack Ndubuaku, who doubles as Special Adviser to Governor Ihedioha on Security matters.
They said that the Senator representing Imo West would be arrested and prosecuted anytime he entered the state.
Narrating his ordeal to NAN, Ndubuaku alleged that he was beaten at Okorocha’s residence and thrown into a gutter by some thugs.
He further alleged that he was first held hostage for some hours by the thugs in the presence of security men attached to Okorocha’s residence.
He said that the recovery team obtained a court order to search Okorocha’s house.
“We got a court order to recover stolen properties kept in Okorocha’s house and when we got to his house on Thursday, armed thugs attacked us.
“There are twenty government vehicles in his house, four Speed Boats, one movable crane and generator sets, which we went to recover before the incident.
“We will not give up the battle, we will go back to his house because the property belongs to Imo government,” Ndubuaku said.
Reacting to the government’s order, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo, the Special Assistant on Media to Okorocha, said the recovery committee was attacked by the former governor’s sympathisers and passersby.
He said that the recovery team went to Okorocha’s house without a court order, adding that they invaded Okorocha’s residence with no fewer than 50 thugs.
United, Inter agree Sanchez loan deal
Manchester United and Inter Milan have reached an agreement for the loan transfer of Alexis Sanchez.
There will not be an option for the Italian club to buy Sanchez as part of the deal, which will last 10 months, reports mirror.co.uk.
More details later…
Lagos Assembly sets up committee to probe Ambode’s purchase of buses
By Wale Elegbede
Lagos State House of Assembly has set up a committee to probe the purchase of 820 buses for public transportation in the state by the administration of the immediate past Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode
The committee is chaired by Hon. Fatai Mojeed representing Ibeji-Lekki Constituency 1.
Only last week, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had attempted to raid the two homes of the former governor in Epe and Parkview Estate, Ikoyi but were prevented from doing so by some Epe people.
The Commission had said the attempted search was in connection with an ongoing investigation into N9 billion found in a suspicious Lagos State account opened during the tenure of the former administration.
Ambode has repeatedly said he has nothing to hide and is ready to meet the Commission’s investigators whenever asked to do so.
Details later…
Nigeria’s Raymond Ekevwo is Africa’s fastest man after wiinning the blue ribbon 100m at the ongoing All-African Games in Rabat, Morocco.
He won the the event in a very respectable 9.96s to add another gold medal to Team Nigeria’s medals haul.
More details later…
Tribunal sacks Dino Melaye, orders fresh election
The National Assembly/State Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Lokoja on Friday sacked Senator Dino Melaye as the Senator for Kogi West.
According toTheCable, in its judgement, the tribunal ordered that fresh elections should be held in the senatorial district
Details later…
