Imo: Suspected cult gang raid homes, kill ex-police officer, three others
Steve Uzoechi, Owerri
A suspected cult gang Thursday morning killed no fewer than five persons in Ilile community in the Ohaji/Egbema Council Area of Imo State.
Sources from the community, who craved anonymity, told our correspondent that some of the persons who were killed included a retired police officer, the immediate past President General of the community, Napoleon Amadi, a member of the local vigilante group in the community, Uwagwu Eze and two others.
One of the victims was reportedly beheaded.
Our correspondent learnt that several others who were wounded by bullets were hospitalized.
The gunmen, our correspondent learnt invaded several families, shot their targets before fleeing into the dark.
One of the community sources said: “As we speak, five persons have been confirmed dead. Among the dead are a retired police officer, Mr Ukpabi, the immediate past president general of our community, Napoleon Amadi, a member of vigilante group in our community, Uwagwu Eze and two others.”
For us, cybercrime is a life-long engagement –Yahoo boys
Some Nigerian youths, who introduced themselves as cyber fraudsters, have stated their reasons for embracing the crime.
Most of them, who spoke with New Telegraph on the condition of anonymity, insisted that they took to the illegal business because of unemployment and economic hardship.
Ironically, those of them claiming unemployment and economic hardship as excuses for taking to crime are still students and still under the care of their parents.
One of them, a student of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, also attributed his going into cybercrime, otherwise known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo,’ to unemployment and harsh economic condition.
“I lost my father while I was in senior secondary school II. That was 2015. After the incident, my father’s family abandoned us. I’m the oldest and the lot fell on me to care for my siblings. I found it tough to care for my sisters and also sponsor myself to school. Besides, it was my father’s dream for me to be educated. When he was alive, he was ready to sponsor and support me to any educational level,” the 300 Level student of Faculty of Science said.
According to him, the increase of youths in cybercrime is because of government’s inability to provide sufficient job opportunities for citizens.
When asked if he could ever abstain from the criminal act, he smiled and replied: “Only if I can secure a white collar job that fetches me N150,000 monthly. In fact, N150,000 wouldn’t be enough; I would have to manage it.”
The young man, who said that he didn’t regret going into cybercrime, explained that proceeds of the crime are used to foot his school fees.
He added: “I’m even using one of the most expensive phones in town, iPhone X. I buy expensive clothes; anytime I buy clothes, it usually starts from N50,000 range. On Fridays, I go to club to enjoy myself. Whenever my mum asked where I got money from, I tell her that I got it from winning bets in BetNaija.”
A National Diploma (ND) holder of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Mr. Olalekan, said he started cybercrime in 2014, immediately after leaving secondary school. He admitted joining the cybercrime out of frustration, greed and love of ladies.
He said: “I wanted to be financially buoyant in order to meet up with the standard of my peers around me. I also wanted to be able to give out cash to the needy.”
Olalekan said that his parents didn’t know that he was into cyber fraud. According to him, his mother was beginning to suspect he was into something shady, but she couldn’t precisely put her finger on what it was.
He said: “I have made more than N2 million since I started in 2014. I never regretted doing Yahoo because I see it as a quick way of making money. I have more than four clients that give me money.”
Olalekan, who said that he was ready to do cybercrime for life, stressed that he would only think of quitting, if he gets a well-paying job.
He said: “I spent more than N15,000 on hard drugs monthly. I buy expensive clothes, wristwatches and footwear. Honestly, I don’t even think I can stop doing Yahoo. If I can make N20 million today, I would still want more money. Clearly, a salary earner wouldn’t make such an amount in two years.”
Asked what parents, government and law enforcement can do to stop youths from going into cybercrime, Olalekan replied: “Parents, government and law enforcement agencies should allow youths to be! They should keep praying for us to keep making money, because it reduces stealing and other violent crimes in the society.”
He explained that he is often pleased when he has enough subscription on his phones to browse. He insisted that having subscription is better than having food to eat.
“Even when I’m sick, I would still try to make sure I update my clients because Yahoo money is ‘Owo-Afefe.’ It can come at any time and if you’re not online at that moment, it automatically goes to another hustler (Omo Iya). Virtually all Yahoo boys are faced with the challenges of lack of subscription, harassment from the law enforcement agencies, especially Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), oppression from peers, which basically lead most of us into doubling our hustles by going into bloody practices like killing or using females for money rituals. No Yahoo boy would ever tell you he’s into ‘Yahoo Plus,’ but the fact remains that virtually all hustlers use black spiritual soap (Ose dudu) and local sponge to bathe in order to lure the Oyinbos (white clients) into parting with their money.”
Another cyber fraudster, Rasheed (20), a resident of Bariga in Lagos State, said: “I’m proud to be a Yahoo boy. The business fetches me money, which other jobs can’t.”
Rasheed explained that his parents were the major reason he took to cybercrime. He said that his parents, although working, couldn’t financially meet his primary needs.
“My father is an Alhaji, who has five wives and 15 children. The painful aspect of it is that my dad has divorced my mum and she too has gone to marry another man. They failed in monitoring me. It was actually those friends I started keeping that introduced me to the business. Since my parents hardly provide for me, I had to take care of myself. I needed to survive. I had to leave my father’s house to stay with my friends,” he added.
The spokesman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren, spoke with the New Telegraph on youngsters’ involvement in cybercrime.
He said: “Only fraudsters can tell you what led them into fraud. However, peer influences and the desire to get rich quick are strong predisposing factors. Arrests are made almost on a daily basis. The commission recently launched ‘Operation Cyber Storm,’ which led to the arrest of internet fraudsters from across the zones of the federation.
“I may not be able to give you a round figure, but it runs into hundreds. Their modus operandi is different, but the most common is theft of email which is used to steal personal identity of victims and to defraud them.
“Parents must inculcate the right values in their wards, to appreciate hard work and not cut corners. Government and law enforcement agencies can launch campaigns to enlighten them on the ills of cybercrime.”
New Telegraph’s report: Umahi gives homeless triplets’ mother lifeline
Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State yesterday rented a flat for Mrs. Lucy Opkuru Mgboke of Agbaja Upnuhu community, Abakaliki Local Government Area following New Telegraph’s report.
Umahi also took over the medical bills and welfare of Mgboke, a displaced woman, who gave birth to triplets at MCH, Azuiyiokwu, Abakaliki.
She had given birth to five children before giving birth to the triplets on July 29. She was among thousands of those displaced in their homes at Agbaja Unuhu by the past administration in the state, which acquired the community for new city in Abakaliki known as Centenary City.
The jobless woman and her five children as well as the husband were living in a one-room water-logged thatched house before the arrival of the triplets.
The triplets compounded their woes as the family finds it very difficult to feed and carter for the babies.
Mrs. Mgboke was hawking soft drinks in Abakaliki metropolis when she concieved the triplets.
New Telegraph had reported her plight in its South-East Focus yesterday entitled: “Displaced, with triplets, in need,” making Umahi to come to her aid.
After reading the report, the governor said, “I direct commissioner for women affairs and all the SAs on women to jointly look for the woman, hire a house for her, send them to hospital to evaluate the children and mother, give me all bills plus two years upkeep allowance to the mother and children.
“I apologise to the woman on behalf of government. Even though it was not under my administration, governance is a continuous entity”.
Umahi immediately sent the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Rebecca Ogbuewu, to visit the woman in the hospital and make some donations to her and ascertain her health conditions and that of the triplets.
Ogbuewu: “I just got a call from the governor and wife that a woman put to bed triplets at MHC that I should rush and see her and know how they are doing.
“Before coming here, the governor had already instructed that I find a good accommodation for the family, maybe he has their details before now. He said we should make sure that we make two years payment for now, ensure they are in good hospital if not we should pull them out from there to a good hospital. He said if they are not in good health we should ensure they are well taken care off. He said we should provide everything they need. In fact, as we leave here we will start looking for accommodation for them. And we will implement to the last the instruction of the governor.”
On her part, the hospital Matron, Mrs. Elizabeth Oge, said the hospital had been taken care of the woman and her triplets the little it could do.
Oge said the woman and her triplets were still in the hospital because of the condition of one of the triplets who weighed 1.4kg.
The matron said the baby would have died if the hospital had discharged them.
She said: “We have been taken care of them through the assistance of people. We bought a dozen of infant milk for the babies. We bought pampers from the money Dr. Adaeze Nwuzor brought. We also bought clothes for them. Another person sent N20,000 and we bought food item for the mother because she needs to feed well to be able to breastfeed her babies.”
Mgboke, who shed tears during the visit, commended Umahi for coming to her aid.
She said she had no hope until the governor came to her rescue.
According to her, her other children have dropped out of school.
Our sad encounters with SARS, by Nigerians
A 20-year-old man, Tolu Balogun has accused operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of extorting money from him and his friends. Balogun said the incident occurred on June 20, while they were lodging in a hotel.
He said: “A close friend of mine was having a birthday party. He invited my friends and I. The party was at Bode Thomas. The party ended about 9p.m. We didn’t want to sleep over in his house, and it was getting late. I joined three of my friends and we agreed to sleep in the hotel that night.
We lodged in the hotel, which was close to the house. After settling down, we decided to go to an eatery downstairs to get some food to eat. A few minutes later, SARS operatives came into the eatery and confronted us. They claimed to have information that we were Yahoo Boys.”
Balogun recounted that when they requested to know who gave them such information, the policemen told them that it was not their business. They were ordered to stand and face the wall. The policemen began to frisk them. He said: “They corked their guns to scare us, saying that they would shoot anyone that argued with them. They started searching us. They asked for an identity card. We brought out our school identity cards and gave them, but they threw them on the ground.
“They started asking us for settlement, after falsely accusing us. We were reluctant to even release any money to them. For 30 minutes, they kept scaring us with their guns and insulting us. The manager of the eatery came out to intervene. He paid them N10,000 and that was how they released us. I wasn’t happy with the way I was harassed and threatened for no reason.
These people need training to identify criminals from non-criminals.” A hairstylist, Deji Badmus, who went to get things for his boss, was harassed and beaten up on the road. He was beaten for having scissors in his pocket and was accused of being a cybercriminal. Badmus said that the incident occurred on June 4. He said: “My boss sent me to get some hair materials at Ogba. When I got there, I found out it was expensive, and I had no extra money on me aside from the one that my boss gave me.
I decided to go back to get more money from my boss. On my way home, I was stopped by SARS operatives. They stopped my cyclist and ordered me to get down. They searched me. They saw a fancy scissors, which I kept in my pocket. That was how they alleged that the scissors was a weapon.
“I was trying to explain that I was a hairstylist and present my identity card, when they suddenly started beating me. Two of them kicked, slapped and punched me. I couldn’t move; I was weak. People came from different streets to see what was happening. Two old women from the crowd came and pleaded that they know me, that I was a hairstylist. After much persuasion, they left me on the ground. People from the crowd came to help me.
The scars of the beating are still on my body. I will never forget that day. I was brutalised and traumatised.” A 300 Level student of Babcock University, Damola Oyerinde, narrated how he ran into SARS operatives, on his way to the bank. He said that the policemen confiscated his phone and scrolled through his messages. According to him, they knew he was innocent, but still collected part of school fees. He said: “It happened in January, I was heading to the bank to pay my school fees. It was at Iyana-Ipaja.
They demanded to know what I was carrying in my bag. They collected my phone, checked my text messages and my WhatsApp messages. They found nothing. They wanted to check my bag, but I refused; I told them that I had just my school fees in the bag. One of them slapped me and snatched the bag from me.
“When he opened the bag and saw the money, he said I was a Yahoo Yahoo boy. They said that was why I was carrying huge amount of money. They said that I even looked like a yahoo boy. I kept arguing with them; that it is my school fees. They brought out the money and shared it. When they were done, they returned the bag and took me to Igando Police Station. I didn’t have enough credit to call, but I flashed my mum. She called back, asked me to give the phone to the policemen. She asked them to release me and return my school fees.
They returned the money, but it was not complete. They had removed N5,000 from it. I left with an incomplete school fees.” A resident of Ojodu Berger, Mr. Akeem, said that he was stopped by a SARS officer when he took his child for haircut. He said: “They stopped me around Agege; I was with my son. He sat at the back of the car. They asked why I was driving a good car. They asked for my driving licence and my ID card. They also asked about my job. I got angry at their questions.
While I was exchanging words with them, one of them pointed a gun at me and my four-yearold son started crying. That got them angrier. They threatened to deflate my tyres. But after much argument and because of my son, I had to give them N10,000. I didn’t want my son to be traumatised by the gun pointed at me. Since then, whenever he sees a policeman on the road, he gets scared.”
Cultists behead one, kill ex-police officer, three others
A suspected cult gang yesterday morning killed at least five people at Ilile community in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.
Sources from the community told New Telegraph that those killed included a retired police officer, the immediate past President General of the community, Napoleon Amadi, a member of the local vigilance group, Uwagwu Eze, and two others.
One of the victims was reportedly beheaded.
It was learnt that several others received gunshot wounds and were hospitalised.
The gunmen invaded several houses, shot their targets and fled into the dark.
A source said: “As we speak, five persons have been confirmed dead. Among the dead are a retired police officer, Mr Ukpabi, the immediate past President General of our community, Napoleon Amadi, a member of vigilance group in our community, Uwagwu Eze, and two others.
“Three persons died on the spot while two others died in hospitals. Several others are in critical state. They invaded their houses about 3a.m., shot some and hacked others to death. They killed the victims in their houses in the presence of family members. They visited them one after the other in their homes. It was a premeditated attack.”
The source, however, said the killing was cult-related.
“I don’t know the names of the warring cult groups but it was pure case of blood cuddling cult attack.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu, said three persons were killed.
Ikeokwu, said that he could not confirm if the killings were cult-related.
He, however, said that the state Commissioner of Police, Rabui Ladodo, had ordered a full investigation into the matter with a view to bringing the killers to justice.
‘Why I lure ladies to hotel, drug, rape them’
A 25-year-old man, Godwin David, has told his interrogators how he used to prowl social media dating sites to lure ladies to hotel, before drugging and raping them. David was arrested by operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abba Kyari. The suspect was arrested in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Police said that the suspect had been in the business of luring women he interacted with on social media dating sites to hotels in Abuja, before pouncing on them.
A police source said: “His modus operandi is to invite them to any hotel of his choice. When they arrive, he would offer them drinks, which he would lace with a sleep-inducing drug. When his victim sleeps off, he would rape, steal her mobile phones, cash and other valuable and then disappear.” The source disclosed that David ran into stormy waters after a 26-year-old woman, who he met on a social media dating site and invited to a hotel in Yanyah area of the FCT, reported him to the IRT Unit.
“The suspect met the woman on a social media and opened a conversation with her. He later invited her to a hotel. She only accepted to meet him at the hotel after he agreed to pay her N15,000 per night. But a few minutes into their lodging in the hotel, David drugged her drink and while she was asleep, he stole N25,000 in her purse. He also stole her mobile phone valued at N125,000, after which he disconnected the hotel room intercom and bolted,” the source added.
When the woman woke up and discovered what had happened to her, she reported the matter to the police. She was advised to calm down. IRT operatives, who were instructed to investigate the case, got the name of the dating site and went undercover to pose as females.
They uploaded pictures and profiles of women, indicating that they were interested in men resident in Abuja. It was only a matter of time for one of the profiles to catch their target. After weeks of prowling the site, David connected to one of the undercover operatives’ profile, using the same modus operandi that he had used for his previous preys. He invited the operative to a hotel and also gave him a room number. He was relaxing in his room, waiting for his supposed new prey, when the IRT operatives knocked, walked in and arrested him.
While fielding questions from the operatives, David explained that he went into the business of drugging and stealing from women because he couldn’t secure a decent job. He disclosed that he uses an illicit drug known as Rohypnol, to sedate his victims. David led the operatives to Gwagalada area of Abuja where the drug peddler selling the drugs for him was arrested. David said: “I have no job. I was formerly working at Gwagalada Area Council as a seals boy; but I lost my job in April 2019.
While I was still working, I met one Musa who introduced me to drugs. I started using Rohypnol for sleeping. When I lost my job I visited a dating site known as ‘Inmassage.’ It was there I met some ladies and decided to start luring them to hotels, where I drugged and robbed them. “I met a lady who resides at Area 8, Abuja, and I lied to her that I reside in Yanyah.
We bargained for N15,000 and she came to meet me in a hotel at Yanyah. I bought her Indian hemp, and then I also bought ‘bitter’ drinks for her, which I laced with Rohypnol. A few minutes later, she slept off. I stole her two phones and N25,000.
This incident occurred on June 26, 2016. I reformatted the phones and then went to Musa, who introduced me to the drug; I sold the phones to him and spent the money. “In July, I also met another lady, who I lured to Yanyah, but at a different hotel, but unknown to me she was a sister to the lady, who I had robbed previously. But while I was about robbing her, I was arrested. I also didn’t know that the lady I robbed first had reported me to the IRT. They were around the hotel; when I took the girl into the room, they arrested me.”
17 die in Kwara auto crash
At least 17 people yesterday lost their lives in an auto crash at Bacita junction on Jebba-Ilorin Road in Kwara State.
The accident, which involved an 18-seater Toyota Hiace passenger bus and an articulated DAF container truck, also left two people injured.
It was learnt that the accident occurred as a result of over-speeding and dangerous driving as the two vehicles collided at a bend on the road.
The Head of Operation, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Kwara State Sector Command, Udeme Eshiet, said the DAF container truck was going towards Jebba in the Kwara North District, while the passenger bus was coming to Ilorin, the state capital, when the crash occurred.
Eshiet said that the crash occurred at a sharp bend, as a result of over-speeding which led to head on collision by the two vehicles.
He said: “Due to excess speeding in which the two drivers were involved while driving their vehicles at the time when the crash occurred, they could not negotiate the sharp bend properly, and when they eventually met, it resulted in head on collision.”
The sector commander, who called on motorists to be more careful while driving on the nation’s highways to check avoidable accidents, also said that passengers should always caution and report every reckless driver to law enforcement agents nearby.
Lagos: Four policemen dismissed, arraigned for killing unarmed suspects
Lagos State Police Command yesterday said that it had dismissed and arraigned four policemen, attached to Iba Police Station, who allegedly shot dead two unarmed suspects.
The policemen were caught on camera, shooting the two suspects dead moments after they were arrested. The video of the killings went viral, leading to the state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, ordering the arrest of the four policemen involved in the extrajudicial killings at Iba.
The video is believed to have been recorded by the complainant, but who uploaded it on the social media is still not clear.
Initially reports claimed that the four policemen from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), but events have since proved this allegation to be a lie. Investigations showed that the four policemen were from Iba Division.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, said: “The policemen were subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings at the Provost Department. They were tried on a three-count charge bothering on discreditable conduct; unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority and Damage to Article. The four policemen were found guilty and awarded the punishment of dismissal from service and prosecution.
“They were subsequently handed over to Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, for prosecution in conventional court. The four suspects, Inspector Fabiyi Omomayara, Sergeant Olaniyi Solomon, Sergeant Solomon Sunday and Corporal Aliyu Mukaila, were on August 22, arraigned in Magistrate Court 5, Ebute Meta for conspiracy and murder and were remanded in Ikoyi Prison.
“The case has been adjourned till September 23, for Directorate of Public Prosecutor (DPP) advice. This will serve as deterrent to others.”
Also yesterday, a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ebute Meta, Lagos, ordered that four policemen to be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.
The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Alex Komolafe, who did not take the pleas of Omomayara Fabiyi (42), Solomon Olaniyi (41), Sunday Solomon (41) and Mukaila Aliyu (35), ordered that they be remanded in Ikoyi Prison pending legal advice from the DPP.
Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Inspector Cousin Adams, alleged that the defendants committed the offence on August 19, at noon, at Ipaye bus stop, Iba, a Lagos suburb.
He alleged that the defendants killed two men suspected to be armed robbers.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
Housewife beats four-year-old daughter to death
A yet-to-be-identified woman on Wednesday night allegedly tortured her four-year-old daughter to death in Akure, Ondo State.
The woman reportedly rushed her daughter to the Ondo State University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Akure Annex, following a series of beatings given to the girl as marks of horsewhip were all over the girl’s body.
Some workers of the government-owned hospital said they disclosed that the woman escaped with the child’s body which was brought to the Children’s Outpatients Department (COPD).
“The woman brought in the girl to the hospital at the Emergency Ward for treatment.
“As we tried to attend to her, we noticed that she had maltreated the girl to the point of death.
“If you see the body of the girl, it was a case of child abuse as there were marks of beatings all over her.
“By the time the doctor on duty could rush and attend to her, it was discovered that she even brought the child dead.
“The doctor had to quickly tell the woman that the kid she brought to the hospital was dead already.
“Before we knew it, the woman grabbed the body and ran away from the hospital.”
One of the doctors on duty, when the incident occurred, confirmed the incident.
The doctor noted that the child was brought in dead (DOB) by the mother.
The doctor, who craved anonymity, said that “immediately she (the woman) brought in the child dead to the hospital, we tried to resuscitate her but there was no life again”.
“And before we knew it, the woman grabbed the corpse of her child and ran outside the hospital.
“All efforts to trace her have since proven abortive because we did not know how she just managed to escape from the hospital,” the doctor added.
The Administrative Secretary of the hospital, Dayo Owoseni, disclosed that the hospital’s management was already investigating the issue.
Owoseni said the doctor who was on duty when the incident occurred had been called for questioning.
He said: “I only heard about the incident this morning and we have called on the doctor on duty to come over and explain what happened to us.
“Although the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital is not currently around and the remaining top staff are in an emergency meeting.”
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident.
He said investigation had already begun to unravel how it all happened.
Joseph said there was no proper record of the case registered at the hospital, but efforts were on to track the fleeing woman.
Officer crushes widow to death inside Abia police station
A widow was on Wednesday crushed to death in an accident on the premises of the Aba Central Police Station, Abia State.
The woman, who was identified simply as Mrs. Peace, was well known both at the Central Police Station and the Aba Area Command as she used to hawk clothing materials in a basket.
The accident, which claimed the life of the woman said to be in her late 50s, involved a Mercedes Emel 320 (ML320), allegedly driven by the Divisional Traffic Officer 2 (DTO-2) of the Aba Central Police Station identified as SUPO Innocent.
It was learnt that Innocent was trying to reverse the vehicle probably to create space for another vehicle whose exit route was blocked before he suddenly lost control of the vehicle and pinned the widow to the wall of the station.
Witnesses, who were at the station for different purposes, said the woman died on the spot as the impact affected her stomach region, leaving serious injuries which made her to bleed profusely.
One of the witnesses said Peace went to attend to some of her customers she was supplying clothing materials to on a daily basis before she met her untimely death.
The witness said the victim died even before she was pulled out from the wall where the vehicle pinned her and subsequently taken to the police clinic at the Aba Area Command.
The witness, who said she knew the deceased very well, told New Telegraph that Peace hailed from Adah in Ebonyi State and had a daughter, Blessing, who should be about 18 years old.
She said: “It was about 1p.m. I came into the station to take something. I actually greet Mama (the deceased) when I pass where she was.
“I saw a black Jeep that someone was inside probably trying to drive out and I went on my way.
“It all happened within seconds. I heard a loud sound. On rushing out as everyone did, what I saw will probably disturb me for a long time. I saw the Mama I just greeted not up to 20 seconds ago, crushed on a wall by the Jeep.
“My whole body was shaking as I saw her practically dead with blood all over the ground.
“It was an accident that no one can explain or may find difficult to understand because that place is a small place to warrant such an impact.”
A source said the Mercedes did not belong to SUPO Innocent, but one of his friends left the car in his care.
It was discovered that Innocent was called by a superior officer to drive the vehicle away from a parking space which he was trying to do before the accident occurred.
The source explained that the officer might not be conversant with the vehicle and might have not driven it before.
Meanwhile, it was learnt that the victim’s body has been taken to the mortuary inside Aba General Hospital, which is opposite the Area Command.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the incident.
Ogbonna described it as an unfortunate accident.
He added that the body had been deposited in a mortuary while the officer was in custody.
Ogun: Three kidnappers killed, four policemen injured in gun duel
Three suspected kidnappers have been shot dead in Ogun State during a shootout with operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) which also left four policemen injured.
The incident, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, was after the policemen arrested four members of a gang, who had abducted three persons at Ode Omi community in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of the state on Sallah Day.
The abducted persons, including the son of the Chief Imam of the town, Abdul-azeez Sanni, as well as Jelili Adam and Bamidele Adamson, were rescued unhurt by the police on August 16.
But on Wednesday, security operatives stormed the creeks and apprehended some of the kidnap suspects.
New Telegraph learnt that while the suspects were being transported to the state police command, other members of the gang laid ambush and attacked the convoy of the policemen between Abigi and J4 area.
The assailants were said to have opened fire at the policemen, injuring four of them in the process.
However, the policemen led by the Officer-in-Charge of SARS, Tijani Muhammed, responded and engaged the attackers in a fierce gun battle, killing three of them.
