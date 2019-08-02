Health
Indian boy found with 526 teeth inside his mouth
A seven-year-old boy who had suffered occasional toothache was found to have 526 teeth inside his jaw, according to surgeons in India.
The hundreds of teeth were found inside a sack that was nestled in the molar region of his lower jaw, following surgery carried out at the Saveetha dental college and hospital in Chennai.
“The teeth were of variable sizes that ranged from smallest at 0.1mm to largest 3mm. They had a small crown, enamel and a small root,” said Pratibha Ramani, the head of the department of oral and maxillofacial pathology at the hospital.
“We had to drill down into the top [of the lower jaw], make a window and remove the sack,” said Ramani. “As it [the sack] was going deeper into the tissue the size of the teeth was becoming very small.”
Despite the large number of teeth inside his mouth, the boy was not in too much pain, she said. “The only thing which was bothering him was that the tooth on that side had not erupted, it was empty, and [he had] occasional pain, and there was slight swelling that was increasing in size.”
The boy suffered from compound composite odontoma, a benign tumour. It is not known whether the condition was caused by genetic or environmental factors, she added.
The condition is very rare, though in 2014, doctors in Mumbai extracted 232 teeth from the mouth of a 17-year-old boy following a seven-hour operation.
The surgery in Chennai lasted about two hours, but it took experts 10 days to analyse all of the teeth. They are hoping to study them further by carrying out genetic tests.
“We had to take a lot of counselling sessions with him for him to undergo surgery. We have a very good counselling team who have expertise in dealing with kids,” said Ramani.
The boy, who now has 21 teeth, was discharged after three days and is doing well.
Temiye: Huge costs limiting cancer care, treatment
Prof. EdamisanTemiye is a consultant paediatric haematology oncologist at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH)/College of Medicine University of Lagos (CMUL). In this interview with APPOLONIA ADEYEMI, he discusses how children become victims of cancer, obstacles hindering access to care and funding, factors that prevent and tackle cancers, the strategies to achieve cancer-free society, among others
A lot of people don’t know that children have cancer, though the reverse is the case. Could you tell me how possible this is?
It is very possible that children, even new born baby could have cancer. Cancer can occur from the womb to the tomb, from the youngest to the oldest, although it is common in adults, but cancer do occur in children.
Cancer in children is more dangerous because it grows faster than when it occurs in adults.
What make the treatment of cancer to be challenging is the cost and the length of time it takes to treat affected persons.
In some cancers you treat them for up to three years before it can stop. The shortest most time are six to nine months, due to intensive treatment and it is very expensive to treat cancer in our environment where poverty is prevalent. Many families cannot pay and cannot afford to pay for cancer treatment. Event those who can afford it, at the end of the treatment they become poor and so we need a lot of support in this area.
How can affected persons and families tackle the challenge that comes with the huge cost of cancer treatment?
In most developed countries, families don’t bear the cost of cancer treatment because it is enormous and we need to change that approach of individuals and families bearing the huge cost of cancer treatment in Nigeria so that more people can be treated, so that we can get expected results that could be obtained in other parts of the world.
How do we change our ways in order to achieve this?
One of the things we do is that we waste a lot of money on unnecessary things like throwing parties for our grand-fathers that are dead before we are known and we also waste millions of naira on it. We buy streams of cars and individuals build 50 houses then you wonder what they want to do with them when they are not using the houses for business.
On the contrary, you see people in developed countries donating freely to the care of less privileged. It is a challenge in Nigeria that much fund is not coming from this kind of donation. In fact, some of our companies that are expected to be doing cooperate social responsibilities (CSR) prefer to sponsor dancing competitions than to support those that are in need of medical treatment; they will say that they won’t be seen. They forget that CSR is taken care of with tax, but that is not what they want. They want to be seen that they organised 20 dancing competitions in Lagos; that is what they are interested in and it is very sad.
Can a person be free from cancer after treatment?
After treatment, especially children can be free from cancer for life. There are a lot of children treated aboard where they have a lot of records.
They are contributing to the society effectively and to the economy of the society. So, cancer can be treated, cured and the person could live normally.
How available is the treatment of cancer in Nigeria?
There are few centres that are treating cancer in Nigeria and those centres should be properly equipped. Presently, they are not still properly equipped. There are few centres that can treat cancer in the country.
Many of the teaching hospitals in the country are treating cancers in adult and some in children. Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) is doing something for children, Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) is doing something for children and also, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPHTH) is also doing something for children.
Well, we are doing our best in that some of the cancers can be treated in Nigeria. Presently, we are collaborating with other cancer centres in the world to gain more experiences in this sphere and has paved the way for more children in this country to survive cancer.
How can we possibly prevent cancer in children since prevention is better than cure in adult?
Prevention is better than cure. However, the best solution is to continue to screen cancer both in adults and children. For example, there are some cancers that you can easily detect early. So, when cancer is detected early it is more possible to cure than when it is discovered late. For example, the cancer of the eyes that we call intraocular melanoma in children, is highly preventable.
If you see something shining in the eye of any child that is one-year-old or two-year-old the relations of such a child should take him or her to visit an oncologist who is the best person to make a diagnosis at that time and then coordinate with other specialists.
Cancer cannot be treated by a doctor but a group of doctors. When someone sees a swelling in a child that isn’t painful, don’t assume that its not dangerous. That person should approach a doctor who will be able to say whether this swelling is normal.
Such swelling can develop suddenly. Such cancerous swelling usually come up slowly. That is not painful initially but when it becomes painful, don’t assume that it is not dangerous. Take the affected child for medical attention immediately as the cancer could spread. If this cancer spreads, there is a problem.
Nigeria still lagging behind in tackling Hepatitis
Hepatitis is a deadly disease that kills silently. Unlike other countries which are stepping up to reduce the burden of the disease, Nigeria is unfortunately lagging behind in the diagnosis and its treatment. REGINA OTOKPA writes on the implications of the medical condition and recommends solutions to save lives
Every 28th day of July is dedicated to raising a global awareness on the need to expedite action and support to prevent and treat viral hepatitis, an infectious disease grouped into five, namely Hepatitis A, B,C,D and E.
Silently causing havoc, hepatitis is the second major infectious killer disease after tuberculosis (TB), as nine times more people are infected with Hepatitis than HIV.
Hepatitis can live in the body for decades without any symptoms and when the symptoms finally develops, they signal that the liver itself has been affected, making treatment difficult and this could result in liver cirrhosis, cancer and death.
Over 95 per cent of hepatitis-related deaths are caused by chronic hepatitis B and C infections, while hepatitis A and E rarely cause life-threatening illness. Hepatitis D is an additional infection occurring in people living with hepatitis B.
Quoting a World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics, consultant gastroenterologist in the Department of Medicine, University College Hospital (UCH), Dr. Kolawole Akande who noted that hepatitis B is more prevalent in Nigeria, disclosed that about 20 million Nigerians were living with Hepatitis B while about one per cent of the population were living with Hepatitis C.
With such high figure, Nigeria is one of the 67 countries with a high burden of hepatitis B and C. According to the WHO, Nigeria has a high burden of viral hepatitis B and C at a prevalence rate of 11.2 per cent and 2.0 per cent respectively.
The sad twist to the large number of persons presently infected with this disease is that Hepatitis C is actually curable. The drugs are not only available they are not expensive. This only means that complications in Hepatitis B can be prevented with early diagnosis and treatment.
Unfortunately, majority of the persons infected with viral hepatitis do not know they have it until it is to late and complications like liver cancer has set in and death is by the door. On the contrary, when symptoms usually do not arise, the presence of the disease is not known until after a blood test is conducted.
The signs and symptoms of Hepatitis B range from mild to severe and may include abdominal pain, yellowing of the skin and the whites of eyes (jaundice). They usually appear about one to four months after an individual has been infected, although the symptoms could see them as early as two weeks post-infection. Doctors have warned that some people, usually young children, may not have any symptoms, even when they have been infected.
Akande who lamented that millions of people were living with viral hepatitis without knowing, explained that “Hepatitis A and E are water borne and spread through contaminated water, food vegetables and unhygienic practices.
“Hepatitis B and C are blood borne; this undiagnosed and untreated viral diseases can result in serious complications that can lead to eventual death,” he said.
According to the assistant Director of Public Health Nursing at the UCH, Ibadan , Mrs Grace Adekoya, Hepatitis B is more infectious than HIV and spreads more easily than HIV.
“If an HIV virus drops and there is no fluid to thrive, the virus dies and is not transmitted, however if Hepatitis B virus drops it can still be transmitted even after the blood dries up.
“Hepatitis B has become a worrisome condition because of the increase in number of infected people and low level of awareness unlike HIV.
“It can be transmitted through local circumcision, incision, tatoo and body piercing, sexual intercourse, unsafe injection use and sharing of needles, clippers and razors.
“This is the reason why it is important to go for screening and know your status; it is vaccine preventable and if a person is infected he or she can be treated,” she said.
The study found out that a total of $58.7 billion is needed to eliminate viral hepatitis as a public health threat in the 67 countries by 2030. This means reducing new hepatitis infection by 90 per cent and deaths by 65 per cent
We need to scale-up screening and diagnosis to reduce the number of people who only discover they live with the viral disease until it is too late and complications like liver cancer and eventual death occur.
“This is why we are advocating and encouraging voluntary screening and increased awareness,” he said.
Due to the danger associated with Hepatitis, a host of countries including the likes of Egypt, India and Pakistan, were beginning to make strategic moves to end the disease by offering free testing and treatment for both Hepatitis B and C.
In a message to mark the 2019 World Hepatitis Day, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, commended Rwanda and Uganda for providing free access to hepatitis testing and treatment, and Egypt for the recent proposal to support hepatitis testing and treatment for one million people across 14 African countries.
Based on the new WHO study published in the ‘Lancet Global Health’, these efforts put in place by some countries are key, as it stated that investing $6 billion (2.2 billion) per year on eliminating hepatitis in 67 low and middle-income countries would avert 4.5 million premature deaths by 2030 and more than 26 million deaths.
Unfortunately, Nigeria is still lagging behind as testing is unavailable at some health centres, especially in the rural areas. Also, there is poor knowledge about the disease, poor health-seeking behaviour as most Nigerians do not carry out routine medical checks, many women still give birth at home and circumcisions were still carried out by unqualified persons, to mention but a few.
Although Nigeria included Hepatitis vaccine as part of the immunisation schedule for children under the National Programme on Immunisation (NPI), since 2004, most children still miss out on the vaccination due to low immunisation coverage.
To change the narrative in countries like Nigeria still grappling with a high Hepatitis burden, the WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, has called for bold political leadership, with investments to match elimination of the disease globally.
“We call on all countries to integrate services for Hepatitis into benefit packages as part of their journey towards universal health coverage (UHC). By investing in diagnostics test and medicines for treating Hepatitis B and C, countries can save lives and reduce cost related to long-term care of cirrhosis and liver cancer that result from untreated hepatitis,” he said.
With focus on the this year’s theme ‘Invest in Elimination of Hepatitis,’ WHO’s regional head, Dr. Moeti, urged African governments to take the WHO’s counsel by ensuring hepatitis B vaccination was made available for all newborns and to successfully integrate hepatitis interventions as part of health system strengthening.
She revealed that WHO’s first hepatitis scorecard to track progress has shown that the highest burden of Hepatitis B infection in children under five years was seen in countries without hepatitis B birth-dose vaccination in combination with sub-optimal coverage under 90 per cent of the childhood pentavalent vaccine.
She urged relevant partners and pharmaceutical companies to consider a reduction in the cost of hepatitis B and C diagnostics and medicines, to ensure more persons have access to timely treatment.
Sebeccly, Lagos screens 7,000 for breast, cervical cancer
Sebeccly Cancer Care and Support Centre is partnering with the Lagos State Ministry of Health to provide free breast and cervical cancer screening for 7,000 women in Nigeria.
The testing programme tagged ‘TimeToScreen’ is to be officially kick started on the August 7, 2019 and would span the period of August 19 to December 31, 2019.
According to Dr. Awele Okeke, project manager, ‘TimeToScreen’ programme, these screenings would start off at selected primary health care centres (PHCs) in three local government areas (LGAs) namely, Rauf- Aregbesola PHC in Alimosho LGA, Iga- Idunganran PHC in Lagos Island LGA and Ita- Elewa PHC in Ikorodu LGA.
As a partner of Sebeccly on this programme, the Lagos State Government will be providing the needed infrastructure and manpower to carry out the screening exercise and the treatment of cervical abnormalities found.
On its part, Sebeccly would train and build the capacity of the medical personnel on cervical cancer and the screening techniques.
Women that are eligible to benefit from the free screening are those between the ages of 21 to 65 who are not virgins.
This ‘TimeToScreen’ programme has been funded by the Act Foundation, which since its inception has provided free breast and cervical cancer screening to over 5,000 women, during which over 350 cases of breast and cervical cancers have so far been detected.
Sebeccly Cancer Care and Support Centre is a non profit organisation founded on the September 6, 2006 in response to the plight of cancer patients and their loved ones.
As at 2018, the ‘TimeToScreen’ programme reduced the incidence of cervical cancer by 0.21 per cent.
According to available statistics, about 14,000 new cases of cervical cancer were being diagnosed in Nigeria with about 9,000 deaths annually.
Consequently, the Executive Director of Sebeccly Cancer Care and Support Centre, Dr. Mrs Omolola Salako, a consultant clinical and radiation oncologist, said that the ‘TimeToScreen’ programme is aimed to reduce the large number of cervical cancer patients present in hospitals through early detection and vaccination.
Relatively, Sebeccly in line with the WHO mandate to eliminate cervical cancer is passionate about educating and increasing the awareness of breast and cervical cancer among women, screen and treat abnormalities so as to reduce the nation’s incidence of cervical cancer by one per cent.
Effective blood pressure control can prevent second stroke
Scientists have cautioned people who have already experienced one stroke to ensure an effective blood pressure control as a strategy to prevent a second stroke.
These are the findings of a new research published online July 29 in ‘JAMA Neurology’.
According to studies, If you’ve already had one stroke, your risk for another is much higher.
The new research has found that well-controlled blood pressure can reduce the risk of the second stroke by about 20 per cent.
The study authors suggested maintaining a blood pressure of 130/80 mm Hg or less.
“Intensive blood pressure control of at least less than 130/80 mm Hg has been recommended for secondary stroke prevention,” said Dr. Kazuo Kitagawa, the study’s lead author and professor and chair of neurology at Tokyo Women’s Medical University in Japan.
While 120/80 mm Hg or lower might be an even better target, Kitagawa noted that only about one-third of people in the current study were able to achieve a level that low, despite being on an average of almost three blood pressure-lowering drugs.
He said that patients often worry that their blood pressure might drop too low, and there were side effects that could be associated with aggressive blood pressure reduction.
Dr. Craig Anderson, professor of neurology at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, said lowering blood pressure “is relatively straight forward.” But to effectively control blood pressure, doctors often need to prescribe multiple medications, though not all doctors will do so.
Anderson said the most common side effects of blood pressure-lowering drugs are mild, such as dizziness, ankle swelling, and fatigue. These can often be avoided by modifying the drug dosage, he said.
Both Kitagawa and Anderson said lifestyle changes — maintaining a healthy weight, eating healthy foods, exercising regularly, reducing stress, and reducing salt intake — also play an important role in reducing the risk of a second stroke.
The current study included nearly 1,300 stroke survivors. The study volunteers were recruited from 140 hospitals in Japan and were enrolled between 2010 and 2016.
NAFDAC tasks media on fake drugs
The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has challenged media practioners in the country to support the agency in the fight against fake drugs and substandard products
Adeyeye who made this known while addressing media men in Abuja, lamented that many lives have been lost due to the lack of control on drug and products consumed by unsuspecting persons.
“Thousands and thousands of people in this country have died because of bad food, bad drugs, compromised water.
“If you want to address diseases affecting Nigerians on a weekly basis we will not finish 52 times. Our lack of drugs control has killed many people. Those who are faking drugs, faking palm oil that we use adding dye that will eat and destroy the kidney just so that the palm oil becomes redder. It is not just NAFDAC’s problem, it is a major problem because we are in it together,” she said.
The NAFDAC boss lamented that activities at the agency had been on a low key due to previous bad management which plunged the agency into a plethora of issues including a N3.2 billion debt and a lack of sound equipment.
She however revealed that things were getting better saying, “it is going to be gradual and because of our quality management system, all eyes are on everybody. We have to monitor what we are doing.”
Measles: Group seeks FG’s action to halt deaths in Kaduna community
Health journalists under the auspices, Association of Nigeria Health Journalists (ANHEJ), has called on the Federal Government to carry out immediate action to halt the deaths of children in Wusar community, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, due to a measles outbreak.
According to a statement signed by the President ANHEJ, Mr. Hassan Zaggi, the disease has claimed the lives of over 100 children between the ages of two to three years in the community, within a space of two months.
While lamenting that investigations has revealed that the affected community was one of the hard-to-reach areas under the local government area with no motorable road, he added that the only primary healthcare centre (PHC) that should serve the residents of the area was not only very far from them, but the facility was dilapidated, as there were no equipment and no properly trained health personnel on ground.
While calling on the Kaduna State Government to take immediate action to contain the spread and fatality rate occasioned by the outbreak, he encouraged state governments across the country to strengthen their surveillance and disease control units in order to prevent the needless death of children.
“As Health Journalists, we are deeply worried that such number of children will be allowed to die within a period of two months without the Kaduna State Ministry of Health noticing it, let alone containing it.
“This, therefore, is a pointer that the Kaduna State Ministry of Health has no surveillance system that will enable it monitor and access information on all that is happening in all parts of the state.
“ANHEJ, therefore, insist that health communication and immediate intervention is imperative in curtailing the spread of the disease that has claimed the lives of children- who are the nation’s future leaders.”
“We call on the Federal Government and other key agencies in the health sector to improve sensitization on the prevention and reduction of communicable diseases like measles in all parts of the country,” he said.
Why coconut is good for you
To many people, the coconut plant is an ordinary plant. They do not see anything special or interesting in the plant. But to those who have eyes to see, the coconut plant is a blessing, a gift from nature. Cocos Nucifera is called coconut in English, Kwakwar in Hausa, Ivi-Obio in Bini, Ake-bake or aku-oyibo in Igbo, Agbon in Yoruba, Uvien in Esan.. It contains glycerioles of capprylic, capric, lauric, myristic, palmitic, stearic, oleic and linoleic acids. Every part of this plant is medicinal.
Coconut is a mainstay in the diet of nearly one-third of the planet. Experts describe the coconut as not just a fruit, but a nut and a seed as well. It has three layers: the outside layer is known as the exocarp, and the fibrous husk or mesocarp is inside of it. The thin, woody layer surrounding the actual coconut “meat” is the endocarp.
Since man inhabited the world, coconut trees were in existence. Coconuts have been used not only to produce fiber, fuel, and even musical instruments. For centuries, the coconut has been claimed as a potent cure for nausea, rash, fever, earache, sore throat, bronchitis, kidney stones, ulcers, asthma, syphilis, dropsy, toothache, bruises, and lice. And that’s just the short list. Coconut milk and coconut oil are used for treating numerous sickness across the world. It is a powerful health booster.
The fats and oils in coconuts are, like those derived from other sources, made up of molecules called fatty acids. There are two ways to classify fatty acids; one involves saturation, i.e. saturated, monounsaturated, and polyunsaturated fats. The other is based on molecular size or the length of the carbon chain.
Each fatty acid consists of long chains of carbon atoms with hydrogen atoms attached – short-chain fatty acids (SCFA), medium-chain fatty acids (MCFA), and long-chain fatty acids (LCFA). Coconut oil is composed predominately of medium-chain fatty acids (MCFA), or medium-chain triglycerides (MCT).
Nearly 98 per cent of the fats and oils in our diets are composed of LCFA. That’s significant, because the physiological effects of MCFA in coconut oil, which contains powerful anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties, are distinctly different from those of LCFA, which have a negative effect on your cholesterol levels. It’s rare, and the reason why coconut oil is so sought after. Its health benefits are as hard to beat.
In light of this information, one study comparing a medium-chained triglyceride (MCT)-based diet with a long-chain triglyceride (LCT)-based diet showed significant and positive results for HIV-infected patients suffering from chronic diarrhoea, difficulty in absorbing nutrients, and subsequent weight loss. The bark of the plant dried and burnt into ashes is effective remedy for skin ailments like rashes, black spots, scabies and measles. Simply mix two-dessert spoons of the powder with half a glass of palm kernel oil. Apply to the affected part. For toothache, mix two tablespoonfuls of the ashes with one shot of dry gin. Stir it well and use as a mouth wash.
FIBROID: Cut the root into tiny pieces. Measure out fifteen handfuls of the pieces into ten bottles of water. Add five handful of xylopia aethiopica, called uda in Igbo, Erunje in Yoruba, Unien in Esan. Bring to boil. Allow it to stand for 24 hours.
Dosage: ½ glass thrice daily.
BRONCHITIS: Chop an equal amount of pawpaw roots and coconut roots into pieces. Measure 10 handfuls of each into 10 liters of water. Add 5 bulbs of garlic. Bring to boil. Allow it to cool and mix with one bottle of honey.
Dosage: ½ glass thrice daily.
HEPATITIS: Grind the dried coconut root into powder and follow the formula below:
Materials:
Eight dessertspoons of coconut root
Eight dessertspoons of powdered bitter kola
Two tablespoons of powdered bird’s pepper.
Recipe: Mix all together and add to 1 bottle of honey.
Dosage: Two dessertspoons thrice daily. This is a very effective remedy for hepatitis and jaundice.
For dysentery, simply follow the prescription for fibroid as stated above. The water in the coconut is an excellent cleanser. It is among the best natural antibiotics known. Coconut water strengthens the immune system and helps it to resist illnesses. If you are given some chemical antibiotics like chloraphenicol or amoxil in the hospital, you will or should be instructed not to drink coconut water because it will neutralise the effect of the drug. If a child or an adult takes an overdose of a dangerous drug, administer coconut water to neutralise the side effects.
Four years ago, I met a lady who was diagnosed to be suffering from cancer of the breast. It was very bad then, and was considered too late for an operation. I advised her to mix four litres of coconut water with 1 liter of honey and take ½ a glass twice daily. So she did. Up till today the woman is still alive and going about her normal duty, even though the cancer symptoms are still very much apparent. The coconut water has clearly been exercising a moderating effect on the cancer cells. I am very sure if an operation had been performed on the breast the poor woman would have been dead long ago.
The white pulp of the immature coconut is very useful for the memory. People suffering from loss of memory, forgetfulness and any form of memory defect should make friends with coconut. Remove the whitish pulp inside the immature coconut and mix with a little honey. Take as much as you wish. A trial will convince you.
‘Delay in PCN Bill inhibiting workers’
Samuel Adekola is the national chairman of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN). In this interview, he discusses the menace of drug abuse in the country as well as strategies to tackle it, the chaotic drug distribution system as a major factor hindering the sanitisation of the pharmaceutical sector, the advocacy for urgent accent of Pharmacists Council of Nigeria Bill, among others. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports
Drug abuse and misuse among the youths have become a major public health concern in the country. What role should pharmacists play to curb the menace?
Redressing the Menace of Drug Abuse and Misuse in Nigeria is one. The ACPN and other major blocs as well as interest groups have taken the lead in bringing the challenges of drug abuse and misuse to the front burner in the last few months to encourage government at all levels and critical stakeholders are concerned about the immense aberration that confronts us as a people.
The social menace, which is boosted by challenges of unemployment and under-employment of youths and even the elderly deserves more serious handling if we shall not be held responsible for raising a new generation of drug addicts. The ACPN therefore finds it necessary once again to call on the National Assembly to see to an urgent need to amend the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act to give room for more professional engagement of registered pharmacists in the day to day management of this very sensitive drug regulatory agency.
Specifically, the NDLEA must be structured to have a Directorate of Consumer Enlightenment and Protection, which should be headed by a registered pharmacist because of his widely acclaimed expertise as drug expert. This directorate will be activated to champion unprecedented advocacy in consumerism with the ultimate advantage of generating a resolve to shun drug abuse by our teeming youths and other vulnerable groups in larger society.
It is apparent that we contend with huge numbers of chronic drug abusers in the country at the moment. The NDLEA enabling Act of Parliament must therefore be tinkered with to establish drug rehabilitation centres preferably along the lines of the six geo-political zones in the country. We advocate that citizens must enjoy a privilege of being taken care of by the state in grave moments like this which if poorly managed completely jeopardises their destinies.
What’s the update on Presidential Assent of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria Bill 2017?
History will never forget the sacrificial closure of our premises on the May 7, 2019 to protest the delay in signing the much anticipated Pharmacy Council Bill 2017 which was, as at the time, in the “Bermuda Triangle”. For the first time in history of Nigeria, the Community Pharmacies laid down their tools to speak out for Nigerians. The level of compliance all over the federation, the importance ascribed to it and the seriousness with which ACPN members, including elders, enrolled to implement the resolution of NEC, made one feel nostalgic.
Although the bill is yet to be signed by President Muhammadu Buhari the good news is that the bill has been found, kudos to the chairman of the occasion, Gen. Buba Marwa, for his unrelenting effort in favour of the bill.
Since the commencement of the second term of our dear President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration on May 29, 2019 we have observed that a number of bills from the eighth National Assembly have continued to receive Presidential assent. This is certainly good for the country particularly because we do not need to squander our lean resources on development that would ameliorate our cycle of un-productivity in many regards.
Chaotic drug distribution system
The value chain of drug distribution network is in complete tatters particularly because of the unresolved challenges of fake drugs and drug abuse which continue to impose very substantial morbidity and mortality on consumers of health.
Some of the inherent benefit package of the PCN Bill just for the sake of emphasis in summary is that it redresses poor regulatory control in the affairs of practitioners and the facilities they run by giving specific powers to authorisation to enforce to PCN and its pharmaceutical inspectors.
Second is the streamlining and giving due recognition to all cadres of practitioners within the ambit of PCN. The Satellite Pharmacy concept has the potential of boosting Good Pharmacy Practice (GPP) as Registered Pharmacists who have defined practice experience can offer services to consumers through professional linkages.
Third, the PCN Bill takes cognisance of global best practices by empowering the pharmacy workforce from primary care to tertiary care level. This will help to stem the tide of drug abuse and faking because drug stocks would gradually become the prerogative of trained hands.
The PCN Bill remains a highly sought-after treasure that opens all doors of restriction that hitherto confined pharmacy practice to the back doors of monumental failure. We therefore encourage President Muhammadu Buhari to give assent to the PCN Bill in the ultimate public interest.
What is the future of community pharmacy practice in the country?
The dream of every Community Pharmacist is to have a Pharmacy that leaps with age; fortified against drought and independent of the owner. As this dream comes to fruition, others emerge, especially that of sustainability of this going concern in the event of the owner’s demise; what happens when life happens, as it certainly will.
When we took off about one year ago we decided on the need for the first ever Community Pharmacy Summit in pursuance of our Trans-generational Community Pharmacy agenda. I am proud to report that we have copies of the proceedings of that very successful summit for our members and indeed posterity at this conference. We have put up requisite structures including Committees to drive the various resolutions at the ACPN Summit 2018.
In the months ahead in apocalyptic terms we shall aspire to deliver in the reflected areas which are not limited to the following; A labelling initiative for Community Pharmacists; Access to genuine drugs as a right of the Nigerian citizens and Regularisation of drug distribution channels.
What is your take on NAFDAC’s review of drug registration tariffs?
One of the most topical issues in the media remains reference to the possibility of an imminent hike in drug prices which might be as high as 100 per cent. The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Lagos State Branch in particular raised the issue at a Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry Roundtable where hindrances to running smooth healthcare businesses were evaluated.
It is important to appreciate the immediate response of the Governing Council of NAFDAC, which suspended the 350 per cent raise in the registration of drugs and other regulated products within the purview of NAFDAC. The ACPN believes the NAFDAC Secretariat continues to march on the right path in setting an agenda of excellence in the totality of regulatory process and controls. This success story however can only be boosted when critical stakeholders are on the same page with NAFDAC in the formulation and execution of policies.
The Governing Council of NAFDAC has called for stakeholders’ engagement in the review of drug registration tariffs, which is a step in the right direction. We at ACPN strongly urge NAFDAC to make these consultations all-encompassing as usual to include the relevant technical groups of the PSN and of course the PSN as umbrella template for all practitioners of goodwill. This is the time to decisively come to terms of settlement with regards to service and orphan drugs which continue to unsettle a vast majority of ACPN members and those who seek their unavoidable services for wellness.
The ACPN proposes that the committee of stakeholders which will be party to reviewing tariffs be made a Standing Committee of the profession/players, this logically will reduce the recurrence of stress junctions in our affairs.
Why adolescents form major abortion victims
While 55,000 unsafe abortions take place worldwide daily, 19 million unsafe abortions are recorded in developing countries annually. But using family planning could prevent unintended pregnancies. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports
News of Aduke, 16 years was shocking and unbelievable. Based on profuse bleeding, from Aduke who collapsed suddenly on that fateful day, concerned persons that were sympathetic to her plight rushed her on emergency to the nearest health centre. After close examination, the care providers on duty, promptly referred Aduke who was a secondary school student to a general hospital. She had become unconscious.
Further medical tests on the patient however showed that there has been attempts to terminate a pregnancy. Doctors subsequently carried out some surgical procedures to perfect the abortion so as to save the life of Aduke. Sadly, she died on the operating theatre.
In another instance, a 17-year-old Togolese domestic staff, resident in Lagos, found she was pregnant. As a single, Grace while providing domestic services for her boss, a wealthy female banker had been sexually active but was not using any form of family planning method.
When she did not observe her monthly menstrual period, she was disturbed on what to do next. However, being single and without an accommodation, Grace had decided to procure an abortion. She approached a patent-medicine store operator who administered an overdose of bleach on her in an effort to terminate the pregnancy, Grace did not survive the severe bleeding resulting from that action. Aduke and Grace were not the only adolescents that have died from unsafe abortion in the country. Many young sexually-active women who don’t use family planning have been through this same path. While some have died, others have come out of the process with morbidity, ending up with severe disability that render them dependent for life.
The World Health Organization (WHO) defines an adolescent as any person between ages 10 and 19. This age range falls within WHO’s definition of young people, which refers to individuals between ages 10 and 24.
According to the WHO, unsafe abortion is a procedure for terminating an unwanted pregnancy carried out either by a person lacking the necessary skills or in an environment lacking minimal medical standards or both. The world body estimates that while 55,000 unsafe abortions take place worldwide daily, 19 million unsafe abortions take place in developing countries annually. It could be more because “information on abortion statistics in Nigeria is limited going by the restrictive abortion laws,” according to Adetokunbo Fabamwo, a Professor of obstetrics and gynaecology with the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM)/consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).
Consequent upon the restrictive abortion law in the country, abortion is not only prohibited, but criminalised, explained Fabamwo who is also the chief medical director of LASUTH. However, the law permits abortion to save a women whose life is at risk occasioned by pregnancy, he added.
It has also been shown that in spite of the ‘hushed tunes’ under which abortion conversations and activities were usually carried out in the country, abortion remains prevalent in the country, particularly among the young ones. The WHO estimates that out of the 610,000 unsafe abortions carried out in Nigeria every year, 50 per cent of the women that die in the country are adolescents.
In his presentation at a 2-day Population Reference Bureau (PRB) Safe Engage Training Workshop in partnership with the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists (NRHJN) in Lagos, Fabamwo disclosed that Nigeria has one of the highest maternal mortalities in the world, saying 1,500 women per 100.000 live births die due to pregnancy related issues.
Furthermore, he stated that available data from the WHO shows that unsafe abortion contributes 13 per cent to maternal mortality figures.
Highlighting some of the factors driving high prevalence of unsafe abortion in the country, Fabamwo disclosed that 60 per cent of abortions carried out in the country were done by non-physician providers all of whom were quacks.
He said other reasons why the young ones resort to abortion was that they were single and mostly unprepared for responsibilities associated with child-bearing; most of the pregnancy cases were presented late, low educational status of the affected women and complications arising from the unsafe abortions which were ultimately refereed to orthodox health facilities.
Other factors include the family planning services being out of reach, failure of contraceptive methods, lack of resources to raise and support a child, among others.
Fabamwo added that unstable relationships, wrong partner, rape and incest, fear of isolation and rejection, ignorance, employment policies, completed family, being too young or too old were some of the reasons women procure abortions.
Corroborating the position of Fabamwo on the involvement of more adolescents in unsafe abortion, Dr. Funmi Ola-Olorun, a consultant public health physician said based on the findings of the Performance Monitoring and Accountability 2020, a family planning survey, not only do women in their 20s report the most abortion, younger women were significantly more likely to have the least safe abortion.
According to the five-year study conducted in 11 countries including Nigeria, from 2014 to 2018, less educated women were significantly more likely procure unsafe abortion.
Also, poorer women were significantly more likely to have least safe abortion.
Speaking further, Ola-Olorun who is Nigeria’s Co-Principal Investigatorr of the PMA 2020, said all the abortions being procured by adolescents and young ones in the country were unnecessary.
According to her, it has become necessary to increase awareness about using family planning to curb unintended pregnancies as a strategy to reduce maternal deaths
“Stakeholders were of the opinion that there was need to step up public awareness on causes and consequences of unsafe abortions and the dangers of not having access to legal and safe abortion.
“Conversations about why women resort to abortion in the context of contraceptive access, sociocultural stigma against abortion and restrictive abortion laws must be taken seriously, and need to occur everywhere including homes, schools, media, faith-based organisations, among others.”
Ola-Olorun said having pregnancy outside matrimonial home was highly stigmatised and many young persons don’t have the courage to discuss pregnancy with their mothers. Besides, they lack access to information or what to do whenever they were caught pregnante. Many of the young ones that found themselves pregnant wanted to continue their education and going for abortion was the easiest way to move on with their lives.
However, she stated that with education they could seek better and safer option.
Ola-Olorun said that modern contraception provided a safe way for women to meet their reproductive health needs.
On his part, Country Director of Jhpiego Nigeria, Prof. Emmanuel Otolorin urged all Nigerians to voluntarily embrace family planning, saying, “leaders and policy makers at all levels must support investments by budgeting adequately for family planning commodities, consumables and services.
He said, “Family planning providers must stop under-the-table user fees, which frustrates governments effort to provide free family planning.
“We must ‘de-stigmatise’ family planning in some parts of the country where it raises suspicion.”
Otolorin observed that the use of contraceptives reduces maternal and newborn mortality.
GTB chairman tasks pharmacists on OTC medications, drug abuse
The Chairman of Guarantee Trust Bank, Mrs Osaretin Afusat Demuren has urged pharmacists in the country to curb drug abuse and misuse.
According to Demuren, pharmacists being the custodian of medicines have the responsibility to restrict drugs going into wrong hands.
Speaking during the 2019 Mid-Year Meeting of the Board of Fellows (BOF) of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), which took place at Sheraton, Ikeja, Lagos recently, Demuren who was the chairman of the occasion, stressed that pharmacists must demonstrate commitment and passion to control drug distribution and sales with a view to channel them into the hands of the right consumers.
The theme of the 2019 Mid-Year Meeting is ‘Rebirth Of Nigeria: Harnessing The Great Potentials’.
While insisting that pharmacists must not be motivated by profits, she said many non-prescription drugs were still being bought from over-the-counter (OTC), thereby paving the way for wrong medications to get into the hands of those who abuse and misuse the drugs. Lamenting the chaotic drug distribution in the country, she said, “Everything (medications) is now bought across the counter in Nigeria. Whereas, abroad, this is contrary to what is practicable. Only prescribed drugs are sold from over-the-counter.”
Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs are medicines sold directly to a consumer without a prescription from a healthcare professional, as opposed to prescription drugs, which may be sold only to consumers possessing a valid prescription.
However, based on the menace of drug abuse in communities and the society at large, she said, “drugs should be controlled and prescription drugs only should be sold from across the counter.
“Pharmacists should insist on prescription before selling drugs. We need to put heads together so as to stop people getting non-prescription drugs unless they present doctor’s prescription.”
Similarly, she lamented the increasing menace of drug abuse posed to the youths, calling on pharmacists to work with relevant authority to stamp out drug abuse. Demuren however challenged the PSN to do a lot of work in tackling drug abuse.
The Chairman of BOF of PSN, Prof. Mbang N. Femi-Oyewo said the Mid-Year meeting was a statutory assignment of the Board of Fellow of the PSN and it was an annual event preceding the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which holds during the PSN Annual National Conference.
The event attracted numerous acclaimed pharmacists 111 of whom were initiated as new fellows. Over 500 fellows attended the programme. The former Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Prof. Agboola Gambari presented the keynote speech.
