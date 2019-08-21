Indigo Reimagined: Celebrating ingenuity of Yoruba women

F

or over one month, Professor Peju Olayiwola held connoisseurs of the art and many of her followers, including students and the academic community of the University of Lagos, spellbound with her latest collection of art works in a solo exhibition titled ‘Indigo Reimagined’.

The exhibition, held at J.F Ade Ajayi Auditorium Gallery, a wing of the main auditorium of the university, attracted quite a number of personalities and generated discourse, ending on a celebratory note.

On display were about 11 works imbued with the signature tone of the artist and in a her exponential fashion; they tell the story of her sojourn in the art’s world and of her in-depth understanding and mastery of her creative fecundity as well as artistic concept for which she is known over the years.

For this writer who is quite familiar with the artist and was part of her formative years way back at the Ekehuan campus of University of Benin, seeing her works almost 30 years after, was an amazing discovery to behold the transition from the state of an acolyte to that of a master artist.

One was particularly impressed by the maturity and definitive images that have emerged from her creative oeuvre. That she has attained this level of creative proficiency and scholarship within such a period of time was not entirely surprising because she has always displayed an uncanny devotion to art all through our undergraduate days.

She was one of the reliable students then for many of us who were not in the Fine/Applied Arts department, but by nature of our study were required to take classes in her department, and she was always willing to put us through the grind whenever we ran to her with our class work.

Over the years she has developed that knack for mentoring and tutoring a notch higher and has not only become a master artist but a super lecturer. Humane and affable, with easy disposition and soft spoken but certainly with a compelling presence and understated authority and compassionate as well as.

A committed artist who at that early stage of studying left no one in doubt of the path she wanted to pursue. She was very much aware of her background as a royalty and the responsibility that imposed on her but yet very humble and disciplined.

Her art works fully bore the colourful and rich ambience of her cultural background; being of Yoruba extraction in the south western part of the country. Besides, she has also in a very interesting and impressive manner infused into this a good mix of her other half or background, Benin heritage as she is royalty as well from Benin Kingdom.

Her works draped of the rich tie and dye (Indigo) adire tradition of her people where cloth weaving and drawing of patterns tradition was very common. She has also through the works on display gone beyond the practice in homestead to also interrogate the practice, which has extended to other parts of Africa.

However, as a devoted artist to a given course, which she has over the years committed her resources and time in developing, she has infused her character and personality into the presentation of this art and elevated the tradition to a different level through her works.

It is this background that has over the years permeated her works but not without her introducing new elements and techniques, all too peculiar to her creative ferment into what she does. ‘Indigo Reimagined’ exhibition is no less inspired by the same background as she stated clearly that: “The works in this show are about cloth and yet not principally made of cloth. It celebrates the ingenuity of Yoruba artists and the art of Yoruba women who painstakingly painted cassava paste on cloth with feathers. It reveals the inter-connectedness of various artistic genre associated with dyeing such as painting, stencilling and pottery.”

It is this philosophy, intricate patterns and her unique technique of delivery, are well obvious in many of the works exhibited. Works such as ‘Even mother wrapper couldn’t cover,’ done on mixed media; ‘Aso Ibora 1/11’ done in polyster to ‘Kampala series – IV – VI,’ done in metal foil; all exploring different textile patterns but yet blazed forth her signature tone in the manner she has crafted these amazing creations.

While creations such as ‘Etu, aso – oke’ that is dyed in indigo further accentuates her mastery of this medium of creation, which she has so much elevated and shown how comfortable and relaxing that she is working with such medium even though it is most tasking but she is nevertheless so deliberate and definitive working with it.

She also, in a very vivid and powerful manner, took her captive audience back to her growing days in Ibadan, Oyo State, through some fabrics collection which, according to her, dates back to 1989. This is quite impressive and creative.

Also, the collection of 13 glazed treasured household wares, such as cups, and plates, which were all carefully put together and displayed at a the middle section of the exhibition hall, tell the story of the homestead, as these are priceless collections that enrich the home as ornamental and decorative elements but much more than that they also underline the status of the home maker because these are treasured possessions through the ages.

Going down memorable also are such works as ‘Ori mipe,’ done in mild steel, which is an installation that is quite gigantic in nature and can’t be missed out as you walk through the exhibition hall. Quite impressive creations that tell of the personality of the artist as these are timeless pieces that come with a lot of creative prowess.

‘Oje market day,’ a fabric installation, is also larger than life just as ‘Leitmotif I – III,’ which is textile with rich and discernible patterns on them.

While works such as ‘Body blue’ and ‘Sun bebe,’ both done on aluminum foil and polyester, also show the other side of the artist in terms of her understanding of the various interplays and elements that make up her society. They show her power of observation and ability to creatively reflect on what goes on around her in her society.

Reflecting once more on her creations, the professor of art said: “The multicultural dimension of these designs shows that indigo dyeing has moved away from being a solely Yoruba idiom with a large number of West Africans situated around the Bank Olemoh/Akerele area (Surulere, Lagos) practising the trade.

“Oje Market Day is a motley display of colours and patterns and fabric named after the popular Oje Market in Ibadan. It is visual poetry of the portrait of the ancient city.

“Oje Market Day refers to the connection between both local and international markets in textile. Oje Market in Ibadan was known as the international market for textile in West Africa. Exquisite hand-woven indigenous fabrics from different cities in south western Nigeria were sold in the market,” she wrote in the description of the work.

The write up on the exhibition also clearly gave a clear indication of the essence of the entire exhibits and her sojourn: ‘‘Indigo Reimagined’ highlights the multidimensionality of dyeing fabrics whilst simultaneously providing us with a window into the beauty and functions of other indigenous crafts like pottery and metal work associated with dyeing.

“These installations are not limited to the dyed textile as a site of adornment and signification. Instead, they redirect our gaze at the very process of ‘art as art’ in their own right; in a sense, the process, methodology and labour of making art is itself conceived of as art.

“This conceptual, yet tactical, engagement with cloth compels the viewer to look at the often neglected but important aspects involved in the process of this long-standing tradition of indigo dyeing. The show stands as a reflection of modern urban culture in the introduction of new themes, techniques, and materials. It ultimately challenges the viewer to see cloth in its multiple socio-cultural and political dimensions.”

Many of the visitors rated the exhibition very highly and one of the noted commentators on the works is Nigerian renowned artist and master sculptor, Professor Bruce Onobrakpeya, when he described the artist as a gem and cultural hero.

“You are a gem and a cultural hero. I haven’t seen an installation of this magnitude using various materials to celebrate our cloth history.”

Professor Olayiwola has come a long way from her days in University of Benin, Benin City, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in 1988 before proceeding to Nigeria’s premier university, University of Ibadan, for her MA and Ph.D. in Art History in 1991 and 2004 respectively.

She comes from a very rich artistic and historic background and has put that to good use working through the years in various mediums as metalwork, pottery, textile and sculpture, with her focus on coterie of issues and developments within her confine and beyond.

Her sojourn in the academic world started from her former school, University of Benin in 1991 where she taught in the Fine Arts Department and later in 2002 moved over to the University of Lagos.

Now a professor of fine arts, she has over the years earned a number of awards, which include: Best graduating student at the University of Benin Art school in 1988; NYSC Merit Award, Lagos State (1989); Distinguished Researcher’s Award, Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos, 2007; Two Central Research Grants of the University of Lagos; and Commendation for teaching at the University of Lagos, in 2005. She is Professor of Art History and the current Head of the Department of Creative Arts, University of Lagos.

Tyson Scholar at the Crystal Bridges Museum, Bentonville, USA and Distinguished Visiting Scholar at the University of Arkansas (2019-2020); US Lagos State Consulate Grant 2017; US Alumni Exchange Award 2018 and Goethe Resident Artist grant, (KNW), Dusseldorf, 2017.

She is President – elect and Vice President of the Arts Council of the African Studies Association (ACASA), USA and member of various associations; Board of the Lagos Studies Association; Art Powa Publishing Network (ARTPOWA), South Africa; International Committee of Museums (ICOM); College Arts Association (CAA); Nigerian Field Society, Ibadan Branch (NFS) and other organisations.

