‘INEC connived with PDP to rig me out of 2019 NASS poll’

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2019 National Assembly elections for Ikpoba Okha/Egor Federal Constituency of Edo State, Ehiozuwa Johnson Agbonahinma yesterday told the National and State House of Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Benin, how a telephone conversation exposed the shoddy deals between agents of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the PDP during the polls cost his victory in the election.

Members of the tribunal during the proceedings had listened to audio tape of an alleged confession of an ad-hoc staff of INEC about how he was rigged out of the electoral contest in the state.

From the tape tendered as evidence by Hon Ehiozuwa Agbonyinma, the INEC ad-hoc staff served in Ward Six Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area.

Hon Agbonyinma is challenging the election of Hon Jude Ise-Idehen for Ikpoba- Okha/Egor Federal Constituency.

The INEC ad-hoc staff identified as Suleiman Ikhuoria was heard in a telephone conversation telling a supposed ‘Ward Six’ Chairman of the PDP that he has delivered on his part.

He said it was his effort that gave PDP victory in the election, adding that the PDP lost in Ward 5.

The audio tape was played when Hon Agbonyinma was testifying in continuation on trial of his petition.

During cross examination, Agbonyinma said he informed the Department of State Service (DSS) after he received the call and they set up a sting operation.

Agbonyinma said the DSS gave him marked N100,000 to give to Suleiman.

He said 10 INEC staff were involved in awarding of votes adding that some were arrested and charged to court.

His words: “The phone call was a miracle of my time. I do not know how he got my number.

“After the recording, I reported to the DSS. They gave me marked money to give to him. Suleiman said I should tell my leader to come and settle because he has delivered the PDP.

“Results were awarded to the PDP by INEC and the PDP. That was why over 38,000 votes were voided in Edo”.

Other witnesses that testified said results were not announced at the polling units but taken to the Ward collation centre.

Aigbogun Emmanuel said he signed altered results for him to have evidence to show his party.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related