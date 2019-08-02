Insecurity: Don tasks Nigerians on strategy adoption

Nigerians have been urged to exploit the strategies employed by the holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as antidotea to curtail the prevailing security challenges in the country. An Associate Professor of Applied English and Peace Linguistics, Department of English and Literary Studies, University of Ilorin, Dr Mahfouz Adedimeji, in his presentation tagged: “Prophetic Responses To Security Threats In The Formative Years Of Islam”, said: “Despite the immense success of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and his tremendous impact in the world of almost two billion Muslims who loved and followed him, his life was far from being a bed of roses; in fact, his life was difficult – a bed of thorns.”

Adedimeji, who spoke at a Lecture of the Ola Olu Muslim Society of Nigeria, held at the Wings Schools, Iwo, Osun State, said a cursory look at the world, in which Nigeria is an illustrative microcosm, revealed a dismal picture of horror.

“It is as if the devil, Shaitan himself, has completely taken charge of the global affairs,” he said. Citing security challenges in countries of the world, he said China, Palestine, Syria, Libyan, Afghanistan, Somalia and other Muslim-majority countries like Nigeria are hemorrhaging under the intense pressure of war, conflict and social crisis. “Hunger, poverty, misery and hopelessness are making many people commit suicide as life is a hell hole for a vast majority.

“In fact, Nigeria was placed fifth in the list with 15,000 suicides committed in every 100,000 in the world, making Nigerians the most suicidal people in Africa. “Among us and all over the world, sins have become standardized, faith deregulated, greed upgraded and wickedness celebrated.

While millions of people suffer untold hardships and deprivation, a tiny few live in voluptuous luxury. “In Nigeria, we seem to have systemic breakdown at virtually all levels and our security is perpetually at risk.

Alcoholism, drug abuse and sexual immorality, including rape and pedophilia have gained unprecedented ascendancy,” he stated. In combating this unfortunate situation, Adedimeji said it was high time the Nigeria and its citizens adopted the prophetic responses to security threats.

He recommended at least eight strategies the holy Prophet (SAW) deployed to the various threats that dogged his life. “It covers three secondary strategies which are migration (hijrah), peace (as-silm), and dynamism. Prevention is the strategy that is intended to alleviate the threats and risks.

It covers two secondary strategies which are vigorous image (propagation) and harm prevention (daf’ al-darar) while engagement is face-to-face or bumper-to-bumper type of response. It covers three secondary strategies which are jihad, swiftness and steadfastness (asSabr),” he highlighted.

