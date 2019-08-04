Insecurity: Government is struggling, admits Ayokunle

Reverend Dr. Samson Ayokunle is the President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), as well as the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention. In this interview with SOLA ADEYEMO in Ibadan, he bares his mind on the series of socio-political and security issues bedevilling the nation which effect the religious bodies, among others. Excerpts:

What were the most challenging issues that you had to deal with in your first tenure?

The first challenge I met was how to make the body one because we had litigations in the court at that time. We also had the Catholics who refused to participate in the association because certain things were not going on well with them. They were not proud of certain things the body was doing and that was why they pulled out.

So the first challenge was how to reconcile. We had to get the case in court quashed; bring the aggrieved people back to the body and talk to the Catholics to have a round table discussion on how their agitation can be well attended to. That was the major task I met on ground.

The second major problem was paucity of funds to operate the organisation which by the grace of God we did everything within our power to ensure that we achieve positive results successfully.

What should the Nigerian Christians expect from the Christian Association of Nigeria leadership in your second term?

One of the major things I think I should accomplish in my second term is the complete overhauling and review of the constitution of CAN. The present constitution as it were was drawn up in 2004 and this is 2019 – that is 15 years ago. Therefore, it needs reappraisal. This reappraisal is what we call constitutional review. We need to review it so that CAN elections will not be noisy any longer as it used to be. The constitution will also be able to deliver in line with the challenges of the present moment we are facing as a nation and as a church.

What is the assessment of CAN considering the situation in the country today?

It is only a wrong thinking person that won’t know that the polity is so much heated up. There is clearly insecurity in the land. There is bloodshed every day. It appears like it was not the same Nigerian nation that we used to have where there was sanctity attached to life. Today, sanctity is no longer attached to life. People kill with reckless abandon and they rejoice in doing so without human feeling. There is inhumanity against humanity.

This is a great challenge to our nation. You cannot travel from one place to another without fear. Herdsmen attacking along the way or ritual killers or armed robbers are everywhere. Boko Haram insurgents are operating in the northeast; armed bandits in Zamfara among other serious dangers in the land. The situation is unbelievable. Nigeria is so unsafe and it is not giving our nation good name.

Not only that, the rate of unemployment is alarming. It is only when you want to play politics with it that you will say those who are saying it do not know what they are saying. Hardly will you enter any house that you won’t see a graduate without a job and for those of us who occupy a small position, the problems we face with our people requesting to find jobs for them as if we are employers of labour is so much and unbelievable.

I believe that the high level of unemployment has contributed to high level of insecurity because adults must eat. Not everybody can endure in hope and allow hunger to kill them. So at times, they take laws into their hands.

Are you satisfied with the way government is handling the issue of insecurity?

Government is struggling. They are trying their best but their best is not the best yet. When the best is not taking us to where we ought to be, it means that the government needs to do more. I don’t think any government will be glad to see all we are saying. They are struggling, but they need to struggle far more than 100 times better.

When we visited President Muhammadu Buhari after INEC declared him winner, I told him that he has to perform 100 much better than his first term. You know what it means when you say that someone has to do 100 percent much better.

Do you believe that the kidnappings in the southwest are being carried out by foreign herdsmen?

It is the police that can tell us that. I am not part of the law enforcement agents but what I know was what tactically happened to me. On June 14, I was in Okeho, Ayetoro, in Oyo State to preach at the burial of father of one of my pastors. On June 15, I had to return back to base in Lagos. On our way between Iseyin and Abeokuta at Maya area, herdsmen entered the road and attempted to abduct our people or kill them. It was just God’s grace and anointing that intervened such that they didn’t finish my people or carry them away. You know when you attend burials, people give gifts. So the money they saw in the vehicle didn’t allow them to carry our man away. They were satisfied with the money and so they took everything away. You know it was a weekend; the man could not go to bank before embarking on his trip to Lagos. They ambushed them at gun point. The abduction, even if other people are participating in it, they are less in number. So, does it matter if they are foreigners or citizens of the country that were killing us? They are criminals fomenting trouble, making life difficult for people.

What are the legacies you wish to leave behind after your second term in office?

By the Grace of God, I want to leave behind a legacy of an association that can function on its own without any godfather. Like the Nigerian Baptist Convention that I lead here, it can operate on its own without depending on anybody because it is a system. The system is already there for anybody who is in charge to follow and it would work.

That stage, the Christian Association of Nigeria has not reached and the best way to reach there is to have a better document for our operation which is the constitution. We need to fashion out a constitution that will spell out roles, responsibilities, rights and privileges of individuals. All you need to do is to press a button and everything will be done. That is a sustainable organisation.

I also want to leave an organisation that has integrity. There is a difference between people making noises against CAN and what CAN really is. I want an impeccable and respectable association which will be guided by the constitution which will ensure that the right people get to positions and not just representation.

It would be difficult to manipulate your way to leadership. Money will be rendered useless because the system has guided against such things.

Not only that, I want to leave behind an association where the church is not playing the second fiddle in the nation but occupy our rightful position. I want to leave behind also an association that has all the properties harnessed in such a way that it is self- sustaining in terms of finance. It won’t depend on individuals or whatever government can donate to the association. It should be an association where every organ is responsible. Self-financing will not just come but it will come through ventures that the association has which is now bringing clean resources to the association. This will assist our people and support the administrative needs.

Days to your re-election, there were allegations levelled against your office that some people were monetarily induced. How will you react to this?

Anyone can open his/her mouth to say anything. Whoever has said that should produce the evidence. Who received the money? Where was the money withdrawn from? Where was the source of the money? Where was the money received? Let them bring the evidence. You know there are sick people around. They are everywhere in the world. I came out of an accountable institution.

The Nigeria Baptist Convention is an egalitarian church where any position occupant knows that he is accountable to the organisation. Every year, we prepare annual end of the year financial report to be audited to the convention in session. We have chartered, versatile accountants who will look at your record and there is no hiding place anywhere. That is the culture in which I came from. It is the people who have been messing up the system that we are trying to kick out that are fighting back. But if they are sure of what they are saying, let them go to court, EFCC or ICPC and let me go and face them there.

Many Nigerians see the often visits of CAN and other religious organisations to the Aso Rock Villa as a way of enriching themselves. How will you react to this?

Have you ever visited the State House before? If you visit anybody, is it to enrich yourself? Is it a sin for a credible organisation to visit its president and tell the president about the problems in the country? Did you read what we presented to the president? Why are you chasing shadows? Why did you leave the crux of the whole matter?

To go to the president and inform him about the dangers in the land is a responsibility of a credible organisation like CAN, especially when we have many people in detention and people detaining them are threatening to kill them. Do we wait until they are killed before we realize the coast is clear to visit the president? Should I say because some disgruntled individuals will accuse me of government giving me courtesy gift and I fail to do the right thing?

And even if anybody gives me gift, I have the right to either accept or reject it. The people saying all these things are the people who had visited president before. Let them come and tell the whole world maybe they have never been part of team to the State House before now. If they had gone there to collect money to enrich themselves, they should leave others alone.

People want to know the relationship between CAN and other religious organisations, such as PFN?

CAN is not CAN without PFN. PFN is subset of CAN. It is just an arm of CAN. We have five blocs in CAN. PFN is just a group of churches under CAN with similarities in the way they worship, especially on the Holy Spirit baptism. That is what Pentecostal fellowship of Nigeria is all about.

In CAN, we have five blocs namely; Christian Council of Nigeria which is made up of Anglican Church, Nigeria Baptist Church, Nigeria Methodist Church, Nigeria African Church, Nigeria, Salvation Army, etc. We have Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, embracing all Catholics in the country. We have organisations for African instituted churches which are indigenous churches started without enhancement of foreigners. Many of them are white garment churches but we have some who are not white garment among them.

We also have Tecan Ekwa bloc. These are mainly interior Sudan churches in the north like EYN: some of the lieutenant churches among others. They are grouped together to form a bloc. Then we have PFN which is Pentecostal Fellowship. These are the first Pentecostal fellowships in Nigeria which is the Apostolic Church, Christ Apostolic Church and modern day Pentecostal Churches.

Is there any relationship between CAN and the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs?

We have perfect relationship in the sense that the head of that organisation and that of CAN are co-chairmen of the Nigeria Inter Religious Council. That is where we meet to discuss religious differences or burning issues concerning our nation and resolve differences and take a common position to move the nation forward.

What is your reaction to the solidarity visits of the FCT Chapter of CAN to the Presiding Pastor Fatoyinbo of COZA in Abuja?

I will not say much on that because the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has been given the assignment to investigate the matter and they have not submitted their report. Let me, however, say that the church in Nigeria has never and will never support immorality in any form.

How did you feel when you heard Leah Sheribu had been killed and what is CAN going to do?

Can you do anything for the person who has been killed?

But the Federal Government has not confirmed her death…

Don’t you see the release we made last week that the Federal Government should react to that video? We asked the government to tell us the situation of the lady and what the government is doing now to get people in captivity out. It was just last week we issued that release.

We have done our own part and it is your turn to go to the government and ask what they are doing on their own part. We have done our own part by making advocacy to ensure that they release the people in captivity, especially Leah Sheribu. We have gathered together to pray for her. We have gone to donate to her parents and pray with them. I personally have visited the family in Yola, Adamawa State. So we have done a lot to secure her release.

