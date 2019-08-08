Insecurity: Nigeria collapsing under Buhari’s watch –PDP

Buhari receives APC’s financial report on 2019 polls

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has proffered ways to having a stable and peaceful Nigeria.

In his reckoning, the ruling party must be pro-poor, work towards lifting Nigerians out of poverty and recreate the middle class.

Oshiomhole spoke yesterday when he led members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of APC to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to present the financial report of the party’s spending in the 2019 general election.

He said: “So, our party must be seen to be pro-poor, putting policies in place that will lift our people out of poverty and recreate the Nigeria middle class. Unless you recreate the Nigeria middle class, you are not going to have a stable and peaceful society.

“The tragedy for now is that over the period people are either very poor or they are very rich. The president has to provide leadership working with the National Assembly leadership to see how we can, over the next four years, deliver, so that the current situation of extremely poor and extremely rich will is bridged by recreating the middle class.

“As a political party, which is committed to social democracy, we want to make sure that everybody elected on the platform of our party understands dos and don’ts, in terms of politics and a policy choices, our commitment to egalitarian society and all of those things that makes a progressive party different from a conservative party.”

On his part, President Buhari has assured that he will uphold the supremacy of APC in all major decisions of his government in the second term.

Speaking during the meeting, Buhari explained that he would be more conscious of the interests of the party in taking key decisions.

The president, while commending Oshiomhole and other members for their sacrifices and overall success in the last general election, said: “It is obvious that the success of the party was more paramount in your hearts. You could have deployed the times and energy you deployed for the party for your own personal use.

“I respect the sacrifices you are making; you can only derive satisfaction if you are working for your country and all our people because, materially, nobody can pay you for the sacrifices.”

President Buhari used the occasion to appeal to NWC members to abide by the constitution of the party, adding: “It is not enough to just criticise certain decisions of the party without first understanding what the constitution says.”

He assured the NWC that competent members with the requisite experience will be invited to contribute their quota to nation-building as heads and chairmen of boards of governmental parastatals and agencies.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting, Oshiomhole said it was important to brief President Buhari as leader of APC on detail expenditure of what each person benefited, what and how the party financed the exercise as well as the results achieved.

The APC chairman explained that the NWC was in the Villa to discuss with Buhari on the policy direction of government in the next four years and what needs to be done to rescue millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

According to Oshiomhole, yesterday’s meeting between the NWC and the president was the first since the party won the 2019 presidential election.

He said: “We also used the opportunity to present our financial report; what we spent on the elections and what we spent in each state as a political party from monies that came from the treasury of our party.

“Normally, people think party funds are not to be accounted for, but we are obliged to account for every kobo that was spent and who we spend it for and the result we got.”

Asked to give details on the party’s expenditure in the 2019 general election, he said: “Because you are not a contributor, I am not obliged to account to you. I am accountable to APC members and unless you show me your membership card, I am not obliged to report to you.

“The president is a very senior member of APC and so he is entitled to know how much we spent and as the steward of the party, I am entitled to present the report of my stewardship and the cost we incurred in the cause of that stewardship.”

The APC chairman noted that the leadership of the party wants to engage constantly with government and, with the support of lawmakers in the National Assembly, to ensure that the series of problems confronting the country were addressed.

He said that such meeting with the president will be more regular in order to keep the leadership of the party active in line with its policy direction.

“We think this is not something we want to be doing on ad hoc basis. We don’t want to go and sleep because we have won election; the fact that we have won election means a call to duty. So, we have to work together to ensure these things are done.”

Oshiomhole said the revolution protest organised by the Global Coalition for Security and Democracy was unnecessary since their sponsors cannot itemise in clear terms what their grievances are.

“Whoever wants to protest should articulate the particulars of his grievances and make specific demands about the solutions that he wants.

“Let’s be honest, I have led series of protest, even to this Villa. So, what exactly as far as you know as members of the fourth estate of the realm, that Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters, a presidential candidate, cleared by INEC to bid for power, who had opportunity to ask Nigerians to vote for him wants?

“Now Nigerians have voted, the votes have been counted and he was not a favoured candidate, what does he want now? That Nigerians must make him the president?” he asked.

The APC national chairman advised that the only route to power in Nigeria remains the ballot box.

He said that although government doesn’t have the right to dictate to people how to protest, Nigerians must state exactly what they want while protesting.

