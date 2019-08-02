Insecurity: S’West govs plan joint patrol

As Ogun revamps security trust fund

Kunle Olayeni, with agency reports

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Friday announced plans by governors of the South West Zone to operate a joint security team to patrol the entire region.

Abiodun disclosed this in Abeokuta at a sensitisation programme on the vision and focus of his administration held in preparation of the 2020 budget where he also said he will re-launch the amended Security Trust Fund.

At the event, attended by stakeholders, the governor noted that a joint security patrol will be established for the South West states.

He added that the patrol would ensure no hiding place was available for criminals in the region.

“A joint security team that will patrol major roads and provide adequate security to the people of the South-West region of the country will soon be set up,” he said.

Abiodun, who expressed concern over the security situation in the country, said governors in the region had concluded arrangements over the issue.

He noted that no serious investor would be willing to commit funds in an area where they were not sure of the security of their lives and investments.

On the re-launch of the Ogun State’s Security Trust Fund, Abiodun said: “We are going to be re-launching our security trust fund, we have an amended bill that is on its way to the House of Assembly now, because, we look at the existing bill, we compared it to other bills in other states where the security trust fund had worked very effectively and efficiently, we’ve identified the gaps in our bill and we have sent an amended version of the bill to the House of Assembly.

“The new security trust fund will have all the governance that it requires, it will have a Chairman, Executive Secretary, board, it will have a commitment from a few financial institutions of note and a few people from the private sector that are committed to serving on the board. We are also committed to funding this fund. We on the part of the state will also commit to our funding as well.”

The governor lauded the civil service for its professionalism and commitment to the Ogun State project.

He stated that by virtue of the support his administration had got from the civil service, the vision had become a joint one.

