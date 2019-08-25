Interpreting objects in dreams

T

here are some objects that convey peculiar meanings when they feature in dreams.

However, the situation of the dream determines the extent to which these objects conform to the regular meanings for which they are known. Some very common ones are listed here under:

DOGS

When a dog is sighted in a dream, it usually signifies a fight, a quarrel, an open confrontation, a rebellion or a law suit.

When a dog leaks one’s legs, the implication is that a matter in which one is involved may become dangerous. It signifies conspiracy and mischief. Whoever is concerned should be watchful of his deeds and utterances. If one is bitten by a dog, immediate prayer and fasting must follow. Trouble is definitely on its way. An example of how one can interpret a dream that involves a dog is as follows:

“I dreamt yesterday that I visited my uncle who is known to be very rich but very proud.

Because of his pride many of his relatives including myself, distanced ourselves from him. I was in his house in my dream and a dog approached me peacefully to play with me. I was reciprocating when the dog suddenly grew wild and bit my hand. I shouted for help but none came. My hand was still in its mouth when I woke up from the dream.

This morning the uncle sent for me to come to his house for a chat. Should I heed his call?”

The interpretation of the above will depend on the outcome of spiritual probing of the situation of the dreamer. It could be an inspired dream in which case, the dreamer is warned not to have anything to do with the uncle. It might lead to a big problem if he does. It could as well be a demonic dream which is aimed at stopping a blessing that would have come to the dreamer through the uncle. It is possible that Satan has perfected a way to doublecross the path of the dreamer to stop the uncle from initiating a help for him. The dream will make him to ignore the call and thereby loose the help.

Yet the dream may have nothing to do with the uncle. The uncle’s intention to call the dreamer was known to Satan and he has decided to arrange the dream to coincide with the call so that the dreamer will not look elsewhere for the interpretation of the dream. It is best to warn the dreamer to beware of any matter that can lead him to trouble.

SNAKES

I usually dream of snakes chasing me. I attended a seven days’ power-packed revival in my church recently. On the last day of the revival, I had a dream in which a big snake came out of the ground in my room, crawled out into the backyard and entered the big bush behind our house. Since then, I have become afraid of staying alone in the room.

Movements, even of cockroaches, scare me.

The implication of the above dream is that a big problem in the life of the dreamer had just been solved. He had been contending with hatred, confusion and bad luck caused by a conspiracy around him. Definitely, there is someone around him who pretends to be his friend but in reality is an enemy that has caused him a lot of troubles. The dream signifies a big victory over his problems. He is finally delivered from the clutches ofSatan. However, he may loose the friendship of an intimate person. If he is married, it could be his spouse, if not, it could be a close relation or friend.

Snakes portray devilish people who are close as friends but remain undetected for a very long time. In businesses, such a person could be an employee in whom one reposes a lot of confidence. He will suddenly resign after the above dream. In case of a snake bite, poison is implied. Some people with stones or other foreign objects in their body could be victims of snake bites in their dreams. It is the same as a gunshot which is the defilement of the flesh.

In all cases, fasting and prayer are the remedy.

