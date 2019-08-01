News
It’s not too late to save Nigeria from disintegration –Ojikutu
A former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, has reiterated her call for the establishment of a Truth, Restitution and Recovery Commission to heal all the wounds inflicted as a result of ethnic and political differences in order to put the country on the path of economic recovery and growth.
Ojikutu made this assertion in a statement issued in Lagos in reaction to the General Abdusalami Abubakar’s parley with some stakeholders across the country with the call on the President Muhammadu Buhari to secure the country in view of the hunger and the anger in the land.
Ojikutu, who was the first woman to be elected a Deputy Governor in Nigeria, during one of her interventions last year December on the state of the nation, had posited then that there was urgent need to unite the country before the 2019 general elections in order to douse the tension in the land.
Ojikutu said the Truth Commission would give Nigerians the opportunity to open their minds and have a clean start because “the truth would come out and it would give room for the wounds to be healed”, adding that this was the way to return the country to the path of glory.
The former Deputy Governor also urged Nigerians to do everything possible to ensure the country was not thrown into disarray because of the ambition of some individuals.
News
N76.6 Constituency Project: ICPC recovers 6 tractors, quiz Senator
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday, said it had recovered a total of six tractors allegesly diverted by a former lawmaker representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District.
According to the commission, the recovery was made through its Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG), upon discovery that the tractors, which were meant to be distributed to farmers in the six local government areas of the district, were not delivered as expected.
This was as the commission said N76.6 million was paid for the tractors in December 2015, which supplied in March 2016.
Spokesperson for the anti-corruption agency, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, who made the disclosure in a statement, said operatives had interrogated the then lawmaker representing the Senatorial District, Senator Isa Misau in Bauchi.
She said the project was part of the N430 million constituency projects captured in the 2015 budget.
Okoduwa said though, Misau had claimed in a written statement to operatives that the machines were kept in Yuli village, investigation by the CPTG showed otherwise.
“The on-going tracking of constituency projects by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and its partners through the Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG) initiative has yielded yet another significant result with the recovery of six tractors meant for the use of farmers in six local government areas of Bauchi Central Senatorial District.
“The tractors formed part of a N430 million contract for the supply of pumping machines and other agricultural machinery to farmers in the senatorial district, which was awarded in 2015 by the Federal Government as part of Senators’ constituency projects across the nation.
“The CPTG team for Bauchi discovered that N76.6 million was paid for the tractors in December 2015 and supplied in March 2016. They were supposed to have been distributed for the use of farmers in each of the six local government areas in the Senatorial District that included Misau, Dambam, Ningi, Warji, Darazo and Ganjuwa. It was found out that the tractors had obviously not been distributed as required in the terms of the contract.
“In the effort to trace the tractors, Isa Hamman Misau, the then Senator under whose auspices the project was included in the budget to be executed by the MDG office, met with officials of ICPC in Bauchi and in a written statement claimed that the tractors were kept in Yuli village,” Okoduwa said.
News
EFCC to Alaafin: Please help us fight corruption at grassroots
Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), from the Ibadan Zonal Head office on Thursday visited the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, seeking his assistance in taking the anti-corruption crusade down to the grassroots.
The team’s visit, according to the Zonal Head, Mr Friday Ebelo, was at the instance of the Commission’s acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, who has decided to engage the traditional institutions across the country in the campaign against corruption in order to get the message down to the grassroots more effectively.
Addressing the Alaafin, Ebelo said: “The EFCC Ibadan zonal office is visiting the Alaafin of Oyo on behalf of our acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to rally the traditional institutions’ support in the fight against corruption and other issues coming up in recent times. We now have cyber crime and internet-related frauds that youths of late are getting themselves involved in.
“We came to intimate you with this development and solicit your support so that you can use your exalted throne to get the message down to your subjects and other people.
“It is our duty to work hard and ensure a society where we can have the kind of the young ones we can all proud of. This is the kind of the enlightenment campaign the EFCC is embarking on aggressively. It is a fight that belongs to all of us. We are just in the forefront and we are privileged to be. We are the foot soldiers.”
The first class monarch in his response attributed the failure of the last National Assembly to confirm the appointment of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive Chairman of the commission as a way of hiding the “skeletons in their cupboards”
According to him: “The eighth National Assembly tried, they did everything possible not to get (Ibrahim) Magu appointed. Why? It is because they have skeletons in their cupboards,” he declared.
News
DHQ to WSJ: No secret graveyards in N’East
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday, denied the existence of “secret graveyards” in the North East, saying such was “sacrilegious and a profanity to extant ethos and traditions of the Nigerian military”.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) had, in a report on Wednesday, alleged that the military was maintaining secret graveyards in Maimalari town, which hosts an army cantonment.
The New York- based newspaper further claimed that over 1,000 soldiers killed by suspected terrorists may have been secretly buried, without ceremonies.
But, the DHQ has said that nothing could be further from the truth, insisting that the Armed Forces of Nigeria had only one officially-designated cemetery situated within the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, Borno State.
Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said soldiers killed in the frontline were given befitting burials worthy of fallen heroes.
“The Defence Headquarters has noted with dismay an online article by ‘Wall Street Journal’ purporting that the Nigerian Military maintains secret graveyards in the North East theatre of operation. This insinuation can only emanate from an uninformed position of the author of the said publication. It therefore becomes necessary to inform the public that the Armed Forces of Nigeria has a rich and solemn tradition for the interment of our fallen heroes. Therefore, it must be unambigously clarified that the Armed Forces of Nigeria does not indulge in secret burials, as it is sacrilegious and a profanity to extant ethos and traditions of the Nigerian military.
“In tandem with the traditions of the Armed Forces, fallen heroes are duly honoured and paid the last respect in befitting military funeral of international standard, featuring funeral parade, grave site oration, solemn prayers for the repose of departed souls by Islamic and Christian clerics, as well as gun salutes, aside other military funeral rites.
“The cemetery described in the publication, which is situated in Maimalari military Cantonment is an officially designated military cemetery for the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the North East theatre, with a Cenotaph erected in honour of our fallen heroes,” Nwachukwu said.
News
Governance in Kogi State’s fake, says Deputy Gov.
Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja
The cold war between Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and his Deputy Elder Simon Achuba has continued to degenerate, as the embattled Deputy Governor has described governance in the state under his principal as “fake” and “without a human face”.
Achuba speaking with journalists at his official residence in Lokoja Thursday, said his major problem with Governor Bello, was purely based on under performance, intimidation and non-payment of salaries to state workers.
“As I speak to you, nobody in this government can say this is the nominal roll of the state civil servant, and to say that government have cleared all workers’ salaries with the N30.8 billion last tranche of the bailout is not true.
“The only sector government is no longer owing salaries, is the political office holders,” he said.
The state Deputy Governor stressed that any government celebrating payment of salaries to it workers is not a serious one.
News
B/Haram: Atiku wants probe of alleged mass secret army graves
Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA
Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has called for investigation into an alleged secret burial of over a thousand Nigerians soldiers killed by Boko Haram insurgents.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) had on Wednesday reported that Nigerian soldiers killed during fight with insurgents were secretly buried by the military without the knowledge of their families.
Atiku in a statement Thursday expressed shock that such a thing could happen under a democracy.
“Heartbreak for the families and friends of those soldiers who, if the report is true, have lost their loved ones, without being allowed to bury them or even to have any sense of closure as regards their fate.
“I shudder to think that the cover-up of such an event of epic proportions can be true,” he said.
The former Vice President who described members of the armed forces as first, second and last defence against domestic and foreign enemies, said that they should be treated with love, respect, dignity and appreciation for the invaluable service they render to Nigeria.
“I cannot fathom that in the space of a year, 1000 of these great patriots were killed and buried secretly without their families being told. I hesitate to believe that deceit on such a grand scale is even possible.
“To ensure that we get to the bottom of this matter, I urge that a Judicial Commission of Inquiry headed by a non-partisan and reputable jurist, be inaugurated to investigate the findings of the Wall Street Journal.
“While this is occurring, I also strongly urge that a panel of inquiry comprising distinguished former military officers be set up to investigate and report to Nigerians the true state of the war on terror and what must be done to ensure Nigeria brings a speedy end to the ongoing insurgency,” Atiku added.
He also called for prudent use of finances, and to ensure redistribution of national resources “in such a way that ensures that our military and security forces are well armed and well remunerated.
“Even the death of one soldier affects me. But the alleged cover-up of the deaths of one thousand soldiers is a national emergency that should shock all statesmen and leaders of thoughts into action to save Nigeria.”
News
Assassination Allegation: Yahaya Bello Fires back at Deputy
Yahaya Bello, the Kogi state governor, has described the assassination allegation made against him by his deputy, Simon Achuba as “an exhibition of a blind rage by an angry suckling with a long-term pattern of abnormal behavior characterized by exaggerated feelings of self-importance.”
In a statement Thursday afternoon by the Chief Press Secretary , Onogwu Mohammed , the Government described the report as bogus and an exhibition of a blind rage by an angry suckling with a long-term pattern of abnormal behavior characterized by exaggerated feelings of self-importance.
“The Kogi State Government is appalled that a Deputy Governor, who should epitomize leadership and good example in all senses, could descend so low to employ smear campaign against the person of His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Bello and we state without equivocation that Mr Achuba has no shred of evidence for his reckless surmising which is nothing but a scripted venture in ruinous adventure. We do not train assassins, (and) as such, the state government or her personnel cannot be involved in sending assassins to murder any human soul let alone a Deputy Governor of our dear state.”
“Despite these unsubstantiated ramblings however, we deemed it fit to clear the air by letting the general public know that the Kogi State Government would not be dragged into any form of political gerrymandering concocted for the furtherance of any person’s political interest or notoriety.”
The state government challenged Mr Achuba to bring evidence of his claims or desist from making further spurious allegations.
“We warn Mr Simon Achuba who is known to history as a man whose affinity for violence is unparalleled not to judge us by his own standards. The report of the Kogi State Government Commission of Enquiry on the Iyaño Ethnic crises in 2017 is still fresh in our memories.
“The Kogi State government led by Alhaji Yahaya Bello , therefore, rejects the futile attempt at seeking to link it to any assassination attempt on the Deputy Governor and we advice that people desist from seeking political capital from scenarios they imagine would advance their parochial cause, no matter how banal such causes may seem.”
“Nigerians and Kogites in particular are aware that it is not in the character of the administration to persecute perceived opponents let alone the second in command of New Direction team. We have remained a model for peaceful engagement and political dialogue. Any inclination at portraying us otherwise will not be acceptable,” the statement added.
News
Drone attack on military parade in Yemen leaves 32 dead, dozens injured
At least 32 people have been killed in an attack on a military parade by Yemen’s rebel Houthi movement.
The parade in the southern port city of Aden was targeted by missiles and an armed drone, a Houthi-run TV channel says.
Aden is the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognised government.
The rebels say the military parade was part of preparations by pro-government forces for a fresh assault on Houthi-held territory just north of the city.
But the government said it was a graduation ceremony for newly recruited soldiers.
Bodies were strewn on the ground after the attack and soldiers were seen crying, one witness told Reuters news agency. A senior commander is believed to have been killed.
“The blast occurred behind the stand where the ceremony was taking place,” the witness said. “A group of soldiers were crying over a body believed to be of [a] commander.”
The international medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) says dozens of people were wounded.
The military camp where the attack took place belongs to a pro-government force known as the Security Belt.
Earlier on Thursday, a suicide bombing at a police station in Aden killed at least three officers. It is not clear if this incident was linked to the attack on the military camp.
Yemen has been devastated by a conflict that escalated in March 2015, when the Houthi rebels seized control of much of the west of the country and forced President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi to flee abroad.
Alarmed by the rise of a group they believed to be backed militarily by regional Shia Muslim power Iran, Saudi Arabia and eight other mostly Sunni Muslim Arab states began an air campaign aimed at restoring Hadi’s government, reports the BBC.
The coalition received logistical and intelligence support from the US, UK and France.
Estimates of those killed range from 10,000 to more than 70,000, the vast majority being Yemenis and an estimated two-thirds of those from Saudi-led air strikes.
News
Ambode ignored my warnings on waste, environment – Tunji Bello
Wale Elegbede
The immediate past Secretary to the State Government in Lagos State, Mr Tunji Bello, has said that his former boss, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, ignored his warnings on reverting the gains of previous administration in waste collection and environment.
Speaking on Thursday at the ongoing screening of Commissioner-nominee by the Lagos State House of Assembly, the former SSG said the policies of the immediate past administration on environment affected and wrecked the viability of PSP operators in the state.
Fielding questions from members of the 16-man ad hoc committee, headed by Hon Rotimi Abiru, at the Lagos Assembly, Bello, who is aiming to serve for the fourth term in the state’s cabinet, said the current administration in the state would have to review and empower the PDP operators.
He said: “Up till the time the Fashola administration ended in 2015, we had good waste management, good flooding and environmental programmes. It wasn’t that we are perfect and we believed it could be improved upon.
“What happened during the last administration is what I will call poor comprehension of Lagos environmental project. And if I must say, I remembered that in the first year of that administration when I noticed that some of the systems we created during Fashola’s tenure, because I was the last Commissioner for Environment…..the last administration when they came, ignored that system, they want to create a new system entirely.
“And I think I reminded the governor at that time (Ambode) , and I said, I wasn’t against us creating a new system but I think we should learn form from what already existed at that time and we can make amendment as time goes on. That advice was ignored and gradually the system started crumbling.”
The screening exercise is still on going.
More details later….
News
Buhari lauds Boris Johnson for appointing Nigerian into his cabinet
President Muhammadu Buhari has applauded the appointment of Olukemi Badenoch as a minister in the new United Kingdom cabinet by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Johnson who took over from Theresa May last week, made the 39-year-old Nigerian-born Badenoch as his Minister of Children and Families to work in the Department of Education.
In a statement signed by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, President Buhari said the appointment was “well-deserved”.
He urged her to regard her new position as an opportunity to justify the confidence reposed in her by making lasting impact.
“The Nigerian leader, who said he had no doubt that Badenoch would succeed given her academic qualifications and parliamentary experience, also enjoined the junior minister to see herself as an ambassador of her fatherland in conduct and performance,” the statement read.
Acknowledging that Badenoch’s appointment is a plus for Nigerians in Diaspora, Buhari was quoted to have said: “It further confirms my belief that with hard work and integrity, Nigerians can excel in their chosen professions and fields of endeavour anywhere in the world.”
The president, while also applauding Prime Minister Johnson for finding Badenoch suitable, wished her success in the new challenging role.
News
States’ll use drones to tackle security challenges –Buhari
…hints on possible changes in military to re-energise troops
- FG to deploy CCTV cameras on highways, forests in South-West
- Ooni: Why Yoruba traditional rulers met with President
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, disclosed that he will direct relevant agencies to licence state governments requesting to use drones to monitor forests and criminal hideouts. Buhari also hinted on possible changes in the nation’s security architecture with a view to reinvigorate and re-energise it in the ongoing fight against terrorism and violent crimes in the country. The President spoke when he met with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi and other traditional rulers from the South-West at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He said the Federal Government under his leadership was committed to tackling the current insecurity in the country and will stop at nothing to make progress. Buhari said: “I will be issuing directives to the appropriate federal authorities to speedily approve licensing for states requesting the use of drones to monitor forests and other criminal hideouts.
“We also intend to install CCTVs on highways and other strategic locations so that activities in some of those hidden places can be exposed, more effectively monitored and open to actionable review.” The President assured that his administration will equally continue to bring in military when needed to complement the work of the police, including possible deployment of troops on certain highways on a temporary basis, and the use of the Air Force assets to bomb hideouts where criminals are located.
“These measures are inter-related and have to be well coordinated. The speedy implementation of community policing will facilitate a more effective collection of intelligence. “This is especially in the area of a more useful and effective intelligence gathering process that traditional rulers will play some of the most critical roles,” he said.
The President said his recent decision to carry out a reshuffle in the Army, including the promotion and deployment of Lt- Gen. Lamidi Adeosun as the Nigerian Army’s Chief of Policy and Plans was in line with moves to reposition security measures. According to him, the government will continue to effect more changes in the army, where necessary, so as to boost the morale of the nation’s troops engaged in various security assignments across the country. “This was done in order to reinvigorate and reenergize our troops to do more.
There would be further reviews where necessary for maximum performance.” The President explained that the government also intends to beef up the equipping of the police force with advanced technology and equipment that can facilitate the work of the security agencies.
The president said, as the traditional authorities in their communities, government and the security agencies would be relying on them to monitor the several different communities and people coming in and out of their areas.
“Let me be very clear about our firm resolve to change the security architecture of Nigeria. It is one of the top priorities for this government, but we won’t be able to achieve this goal without the support and input of you, our royal fathers.
“We hope that, for instance, traditional rulers will be able to observe new entrants into the community by requesting leaders of such ethnic groups to notify the traditional authorities of new intakes, thereby creating the opportunities for the gathering of actionable intelligence which tracks such movements in and out of communities, thereby offering early warning signals,” he said. The president also assured the traditional rulers and the entire nation that his administration would enforce the law, prosecute law breakers and secure an atmosphere of tranquility for all Nigerians. “As a government, we remain committed to the ideals of our democracy, particularly entrenching the rule of law and the sanctity of life.
“We will enforce the law, prosecute law breakers and secure an atmosphere of tranquility for all Nigerians wherever they choose to live and also protect our communities from all forms of crimes. “This is both in our interests as an administration and the interests of the people who voted us into office,” he said. Buhari maintained that the government needed security to deliver on its many programmes to the people, saying “there can be no prosperity if there is no security.
“This is not only a message of hope, but a call to action to all of us as we seek ways to secure our country.” He warned that the Federal Government, on its part, would deal decisively with anyone caught fomenting acts of criminal activities by every means necessary.
“We intend to deal severely with those evil Nigerians inciting violence for political ends,” he said. The president also outlined some of his administration’s interventions to check the activities of terrorist groups, banditry and kidnappings in the country. He said these interventions include an “expedited commencement of community policing, a robust revamping of police intelligence gathering capacity and the significant boosting of the numbers of security personnel in our local communities.
“This, in specific terms, will include recruiting a lot more police officers and doing so right from their local government areas, where they will train and station them in the best practice of community policing.” Speaking to State House Correspondents after the meeting, Oba Adeyeye said that the President assured traditional rulers from the South-West that he would soon restructure the security architecture in the country.
The Ooni said: “We met with the number one citizen of the country. He has listened to every of the issues we have been having in the South-West and they proffered solutions. Today, the Inspector-General of Police was present and the entire security architecture will be restructured, we are very happy about that.”
The monarch said the President also assured them government would deploy drones and closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras on the highways and forest areas to boost security of lives and properties in the South-West. “We were also told about community policing so that the policemen will be recruited from the community – those that were born there, brought up there and they won’t be able to move them around. “Another milestone we achieved is that Mr. President will fast track very rapid monitoring of our forests by virtue of using the technology of modern standard, the drones. The various security agencies will rally round the IG and see how it can be properly deployed.
They will install CCTVs along our highways. The IGP said they are very aggressive about clearing our highways now. “We believe that with all these, there will be reduction in the tension in the South-West because the region is very sensitive in Nigeria,” he stated.
On the call for the Fulani to leave South-West, the Ooni said the call was because of the tension then, but said that will no longer happen. According to him, “It’s because of the tension, but this time around, the traditional rulers have arrived at a resolution to ensure that will not happen. It is the bad ones that should be focused on. “We all live in Nigeria; it is the bad ones that have come in from different borders that are porous.
Those are the ones we will focus on to separate the corn from wheat. “We are saying the bad ones that should leave, the bad ones can never stay. Even Mr. President is with us on that. Even the Fulani clan does not want the bad ones to spoil their name. So many people are hiding under Fulani to do evil now, so the bad ones must go.”
