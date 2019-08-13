Iwobi still unfit to make Everton debut, says coach

Everton manager Marco Silva has revealed to Liverpool Echo in an interview that new recruit Alex Iwobi is not yet ready to make his debut for the club.

Iwobi was signed by Everton in what was said to be a shocking move from Arsenal on transfer deadline day but his yet to make his very first.

The Super Eagles star was not part of The Toffees first game of the season against Crystal Palace where the sides played to a goalless draw last Saturday.

Silva further exclaimed that fans will not be seeing Iwobi anytime soon he still needs to polish up on his fitness to be on the same level with the rest of the team.

“He will start to work with us on Monday,” Silva said.

“He was on holiday after the Africa Cup. He starts on Monday and let’s see how he reacts but there is a big gap between him and his team-mates, the physical condition will be a big gap, but let’s see.

“Normally, my decisions are coming from the training sessions and let’s see how he will play, how he will do in the training sessions and after that, I will make my decision on Friday.”

Everton will take on Watford in their next fixture where they will host the latter at Goodison Park and hope to come away with three points respectively.

