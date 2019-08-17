Metro and Crime
JAMB nabs UTME candidate for tampering with result
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday nabbed one Kingsley Unekwe for tampering with his result obtained at the last Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from an original score of 201 to 269.
Unekwe, who had feigned ignorance of his crime, however, confessed to have tampered with the original result in the presence of his mother and officials of JAMB in Abuja.
Although he appealed to the board for clemency, the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, said not only would his result be withdrawn, but Unekwe would be handed over to security agencies for prosecution.
Oloyede who explained that Unekwe edited the original score allocated to him by the board and presented it to his parents as the original result, lamented that he was among candidates attempting to damage the image of the board. He said: “Anybody who does post-result infraction will have their results withdrawn by the board. You are the fifth person.
Two of them are already being prosecuted because we showed them clearly that they forged their results to deceive their parents who are desperate, like your parents, are to study medicine. “We will prosecute you for attempting to damage the image of the board. We told your father that we have all the facts, if we find out that the facts are not correct you will be prosecuted.”
Metro and Crime
Alleged rape: Court remands randy soldier in prison
After two days in police custody for the alleged rape of a student of the Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), a Magistrate’s Court yesterday sent a randy soldier, Lance Corporal Sunday Awolola, to prison custody. Already, Awolola has been dismissed by authorities of the Nigerian Army for allegedly raping a 300-level student of the AAUA.
He was remanded in police custody when he was brought to the court on Wednesday. However, the 33-year-old dismissed soldier was remanded in prison following his re-arraignment before the Magistrate’s Court yesterday.
Awolola, who was attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure was alleged to have raped a female student from the Department of Religious and African Studies of the university at a military checkpoint in Ikare-Akoko, the headquarters of the Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State, on July 31.
The crime, according to the prosecutor, Inspector Adeoye Adesegun, is contrary to Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the criminal code cap 37 vol. Laws of the Ondo State of Nigeria At the court proceeding, the prosecutor told the court that the case file had been transferred to the Director of Public Prosecution of the Ondo State Ministry of Justice for legal advice
He also prayed the court to remand the accused person in prison custody pending the outcome of the DPP’s legal advice on the matter. But the lawyer to the accused, Kayode Ikotun, who filed an affidavit against the application, said the court has no jurisdiction to hear the case.
Ikotun, who prayed that the accused person should be granted bail due to his health challenge, argued that the ill – health, which led to his redeployment from Borno State to Ondo State two months ago. He also argued that the defendant’s wife is a nursing mother of two-month-old baby.
The court presided over by Magistrate Mayomi Olanipekun refused the bail application and ordered that Awolola should be remanded in prison custody pending the outcome of the advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecution.
The case was subsequently adjourned to November 15. Counsel to the complainant, Olubunmi Akinola, expressed satisfaction with the process, stressing that all that the victim wanted was justice
Metro and Crime
Lagos raises the alarm over possible outbreak of Meningitis
…flags off Men-A Meningitis vaccination
The Lagos State Government yesterday raised the alarm over the possible outbreak of meningitis in the state, saying that continuous daily influx of people into state from different parts of the country called for safety precaution.
As a result, the state government warned parents, guardians and other caregivers to ensure that their wards participate in the ongoing immunisation against the deadly diseases, saying that the vaccine is going to be administered alongside measles and yellow fever vaccines.
Speaking at the flag off of Men – A meningitis vaccine in the state held at Primary Health Centre, Mushin, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board (PHCB), Dr. Tayo Lawal, appealed to all mothers not to be apprehensive and allow their children to be given three injections at the same time. He explained that the vaccines are all safe and do not cause any disease, adding that it is lifetime protection vaccines that far outweighs little discomfort the children may feel.
According to him, all the vaccines are free in all government owned hospitals, explaining that meningitis is an infectious disease affecting the lining of the brain and capable of causing serious fatalities.
The permanent secretary added that many organisms cause meningitis, including viruses, fungi and bacteria. He said: “For bacterial meningitis, the most common cause is Neisseria Meningitis, Meningitis is known to commence at the peak of the dry season and stops abruptly in the rainy season. People of all ages can be affected with the bacteria, children between the ages of 5 and14 years being the most vulnerable.’’
Lawal added that zero – type A is responsible for most of the epidemic in the Meningitis belt, but with the introduction of Men – A vaccine in West African countries within the belt, there has been a remarkable decline in the incidence of the disease. With the introduction of the vaccine into the national immunisation schedule, the incidence of the epidemics will further decline greatly.
He disclosed explained that signs and symptoms of Meningitis include; severe headache of sudden onset, high grade fever, nausea, vomiting, irritability, neck stiffness, convulsion and loss of consciousness, complications include arthritis, hearing impairment, seizures, mental retardation, paralysis, and death
. He said: “Lagos State Primary Health Care Board is positioned and ready to deliver quality basic health care services to the people of Lagos State.
Metro and Crime
A’Ibom communities, PHEDC bicker over protest
A youth group in Akwa Ibom State, Itu Youth Development Forum (IYDF), has denied allegations by the management of Power Holding Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) that its leader, Ubong Akpan, incited protest and barricade of the Afaha Ube Power Transmission station yesterday to achieve his self-aggrandizement.
According to a statement signed by their leaders and made available to journalist in Uyo, the group described the allegations as misleading and unfounded given that the said protest was not embarked upon by West Itam youth alone as claimed by PHEDC, but the entire youths of the 79 villages in Itu Local Government Area.
The statement reads: “The atten tion of Itu Youths Development Forum has been drawn to the fake news being peddled and propagated by management of Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution PHED, claiming that Obong Ubong Akpan has been making personal demands from them and that because they failed to meet his demand he decided to organise a protest.
“There is a deliberate attempt by the incompetent PHEDC management to mislead the uninformed citizens of our state and we wish to draw the attention of the Presidency, National Assembly, Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, Security agencies and the general public to the following facts.
“In April 2019, a stakeholders meeting was held at the palace of the Paramount of Itu local government area, and a team from PHED, the Council Chairman, Head of DSS Itu, the two DPOs in Itu, the media, Chairmen of the 79 village Councils were present
Metro and Crime
Kidnapped College Provost regains freedom in Benue –Police
The Benue State Police Command yesterday said the kidnapped Provost of College of Education, Katsina-Ala, Benue State, Tsavwua Gborigyo, has regained freedom. The command’s Police Public Relations Office (PPRO), DSP. Catherine Anene, said the provost was reunited with his family late Thursday evening.
The provost was kidnapped at Ihugh in Vandiekya Local Government Area on his way from a burial ceremony on August 9.
Anene disclosed that the provost was released without payment of any ransom, while stating that investigations were ongoing to apprehend the kidnappers and other criminal elements terrorising the state with a promise to shield the informant with relevant information. The entire Sankera axis, compromising Ukum, Logo and Katsina- Ala local government areas, has been witnessing criminalities in the recent time.
Metro and Crime
Court grants Irish firm permission to seize $9bn Nigerian assets
A judge in London yesterday said he would grant a firm called Process and Industrial Developments Ltd (P&ID) the right to seek to seize some $9 billion in assets from the Nigerian government over an aborted gas project.
The company was awarded $6.6 billion six years ago in an arbitration decision over a failed project to build a gas processing plant in Calabar, Cross River State. With interest payments, the sum now tops $9 billion – some 20 per cent of Nigeria’s foreign reserves.
The judge’s decision, issued yesterday, converts the arbitration award to a legal judgement, which would allow P&ID to try to seize international assets. According to Reuters, lawyers representing the Federal Government argued that the award should not be enforced because England was not the correct place for the case, and even if it were, the amount awarded was “manifestly excessive.”
However, Mr. Justice Butcher of the Commercial Court, rejected these arguments and said he would “receive submissions from the parties as to the precise form of order appropriate.”
The news agency stated that a spokesman for President Muhammadu Buhari directed requests for comment to the Ministry of Justice, which did not immediately respond, adding that a spokeswoman for the law firm representing the Federal Government in London did not immediately provide a comment on the ruling. “P&ID is committed to vigorously enforcing its rights, and we intend to begin the process of seizing Nigerian assets in order to satisfy this award as soon as possible,” said Andrew Stafford, Q.C. of Kobre & Kim, which represents P&ID.
The case involves a 2010 deal in which the Federal Government agreed to supply gas to a processing plant in Calabar that P&ID – a firm founded by two Irish businessmen specifically for the project – would build and run. In 2012, P&ID took the government to arbitration over the failure of the deal and won the award, which was based on what it could have earned during the 20-year agreement. Stafford said with accrued interest, the award now tops $9.6 billion.
Reuters reported legal experts as saying that previously assets used for diplomatic purposes – such as the Nigerian High Commission building in central London – are not eligible for seizure, but commercial assets are Experts point out that that going after state assets following arbitration had become a well-trodden path over the past 15 years and it would be difficult for Nigeria to avoid paying compensation.
In 2008, a UK court ruled that proceeds of oil sales from Chad held in an international account intended to repay World Bank loans were fair game for seizure. According to analysts, foreign investors will be concerned over the legal judgement against Nigeria as the country’s foreign reserves have been on a downward trend in recent weeks due to the decline in oil prices, which was triggered by the ongoing US-China trade war. Data obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows that the reserves stood at $44.5 billion as at August 14.
Metro and Crime
Edo jailbreak: How I paid N20, 000 to free convicted brother –Suspect
Startling revelations emerged yesterday in Benin, the Edo State capital, on how suspects plotted to execute a foiled jailbreak to free a suspect being held at the Oko maximum prisons in the state. The shocking confession of a 40- year -old man, Oheneme Kingsley, exposed all the secret deals that later blew open.
He disclosed that he paid N20, 000 to some gunmen of Ijaws extraction to break his brother out of the Oko minimum security prison. Kingsley said his brother, Wisdom, a former policeman, was convicted for murder. He said he was asked to pay N200, 000 but he could only raise N20, 000.
Kingsley was among the three suspects arrested for plotting to release some condemned prisoners in the Oko minimum security prison. Other suspects are Raphael Ebisin, aged 34 and Amos Isuku, aged 35.
According to the suspect: “They called me that some Ijaws wanted to free their people from prisons and that I should pay N200, 000 so that my brother can be released but I told them I don’t have any money.
“They said I should send N20, 000 which they will use to contact some persons and I did. I sent the money and I was arrested. My brother sent me an account number from prison.” Raphael, who is an international driver, said he was contacted by his cousin, Hope, who police described as a notorious kidnapper that just left prison custody.
Metro and Crime
We are set to return Nigerian pilgrims home – NAHCON
The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) yesterday said it was set to fly all Nigerian pilgrims back home, beginning from today. The Commissioner in charge of Operations, Alhaji Saleh Modibbo, disclosed this during the Post-Arafat meeting attended by stakeholders in hajj operations yesterday in Makkah.
According to him, the first return flight is scheduled for today with MaxAir and Flynas airlines. He said committees had been set up to ensure smooth return flights back home.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Sen. Muhammed Bukachuwa, commended NAHCON for the excellent arrangement for the accommodation and feeding of pilgrims in the holy land.
He expressed the commitment of the Senate toward making laws that would improve hajj operations. Acquainting the meeting with the activities of the medical personnel during this year hajj, the Chairman of the medical team, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, said the medical personnel worked hard to ensure the health of the pilgrims.
He, however, advocated the introduction of a consultation fee of one Saudi Riyal to discourage pilgrims from trooping to the clinic just for the sake of collecting drugs. Kana described the attitude of such pilgrims as one of the challenges confronting the committee in its assignment.
Metro and Crime
Police parade suspected killers of Rev Fr Offu, others in Enugu
In what appears a major haul, Enugu State Police Command yesterday in Enugu paraded killers of Rev. Fathers Paul Offu and Clement Ugwu. The police also paraded killers of the secretary of Uzo-Uwani local government area, Dr. Nnamdi Ogueche, and kidnappers of traditional ruler of Obom-Agbogugu in Awgu Local Government Area, Igwe Sunday Orji and his wife. The police similarly paraded other suspects for various offences, including kidnapping, armed robbery and rape of passengers.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Sulaiman Balarabe, who briefed journalists at the command’s headquarters, named Ibrahim Adamant, 25, from Taraba State and Ideas Tobe, who claimed to be a Cameroonian, but born and raised in Enugu, as being responsible for the murder of Rev. Fr. Paul Offu, Parish Priest of St. James Parish Ugboka in Nkanu East LGA on August 1.
They were also responsible for the kidnap of Igwe Sunday Orji and his wife, along Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway on August 3. The commissioner of police said that other suspects at large for the same crime, include: Garba Basululugu, Mohammed Ladies and Mojunpan Duna. The CP said one Idris Umaru, who was traced to Edo State but arrested in Ijebu Ode and brought to Enugu, was responsible for the killing of Dr. Ogueche. He said Re. Fr. Clement Ugwu of St. Mary Catholic Parish Obinofia Ndiuno in Ezeagu LGA, was kidnapped and murdered on March 14 by One Sunday Chibuko, 32, from Ezeagu; Benjamin Osogwu, 28, of Obollo Eke, Udenu LGA, Enugu; Wasiu Ajomale of Ikenne LGA Ogun state and Kelechi from Oji River LGA now at large.
The police commissioner said in the case of kidnapping and rape of the passengers on board FF.G. Onyenwe Motors 14-seater bus transit from Abuja-Aba along Makurdi –Enugu Expressway by Iheaka junction in Igboeze Soutth LGA of Enugu State, some suspects were arrested. They are: Osigbo Chijioke, 23, from Umuokpu Inyi in Igbo- Eze North LGA of Enugu state; and Chukwujekwu Ugwu, 23, of Amaoba Inyi, also from Igbo-Eze North LGA.
Metro and Crime
Another woman strangled in Port Harcourt hotel
Barely two weeks after a woman was strangled to death in a hotel room in the Olu-Obasanjo area of Port Harcourt, another woman was killed Thursday morning in Woji Road, GRA Port Harcourt.
Just like the killer of the first victim, Miss Maureen Ewuru walked away from the hotel room after committing the crime, the killer of the second victim identified as Jenifer Nwokocha, also walked away from the brothel undetected and unchallenged.
The lifeless body of Nwokocha, who was in her 20s and hailed from Umuekenyike, Obirikom in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State was discovered by a staff of the hotel.
According to sources, a white piece of cloth was tied around her neck, just like the killer of Ewuru had done, but it is early to conclude that the same person committed both crimes as investigation into the killings is ongoing.
Metro and Crime
Kidnapped College Provost regains freedom in Benue – Police
The Benue State Police Command on Friday said the kidnapped Provost of the College of Education, Katsina-Ala, Tsavwua Gborigyo, has regained his freedom.
The command’s Police Public Relations Office (PPRO) DSP. Catherine Anene said that the provost was reunited with his family late Thursday evening.
The provost was kidnapped at Ihugh in Vandiekya Local Government Area on his way from a burial ceremony on August 9
Anene disclosed that the provost was released without payment of any ransom, while assuring that investigations were on-going to apprehend the kidnappers and other criminal elements terrorising the state with a promise to shield the informant with relevant information.
The entire Sankera axis compromising Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala local government areas, have been witnessing heightened criminal activities in recent time.
Trending
-
Metro and Crime23 hours ago
El-Zakzaky may die any moment, says daughter
-
News12 hours ago
DSS picks up El-Zakzaky as he lands in Abuja
-
News23 hours ago
Atiku to tribunal: I’ve proved Buhari not qualified to contest
-
News24 hours ago
Kidnapping, piracy threaten operations at Calabar, Warri, PH, Onitsha ports –FG
-
Metro and Crime23 hours ago
Head teacher arrested for defiling six-year-old girl
-
Metro and Crime8 hours ago
Foiled jail break: Man confesses to paying N20,000 to have convicted brother freed
-
Feminique24 hours ago
Intention, not love, sustains marriage, says Adefuye
-
Metro and Crime23 hours ago
Lady held for locking 10-year-old cousin in kennel