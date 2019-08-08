Sports
Just in: Newcastle set to re-sign Andy Carroll
Andy Carroll could be heading back to Tyneside as Steve Bruce eyes a free transfer for the towering striker.
The England international, 30, left West Ham after his contract expired and is reportedly in advanced talks with his former club.
Carroll is desperate to secure another spell on Tyneside and the chances are better than 50-50, according to the Daily Mail.
Sports
ITTF Nigeria Open: Quadri tops seedings as Toriola, Oshonaike hit q/finals
Defending champion Aruna Quadri of Nigeria will open his defence of the ITTF Nigerian Open on Friday against a yet-to-be-known qualifier.
According to the draws released by the organizers of the four- day ITTF Challenge Plus tournament drawing over 70 players from about 20 countries across the world, , the 2014 ITTF best male player will begin his quest to retain his crown at 10.40 am Nigerian time.
Quadri, who succumbed to perennial rival, Omar Assar of Egypt, in the semifinals of the ITTF Africa Cup at the same venue on Monday expressed confidence of repeating his great feat of last year.
‘The only thing on my mind is to win again. I have put behind me the disappointment of the Africa Cup and I know with a little bit of focus, I will reach my target,” he told New Telegraph at the Molade Okoya Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium.
Nigeria’s highest ranked women player, Ofiong Edem, will start her match for the title as she will confront a qualifier, who will emerge on Thursday. The women’s singles is a round of 32 draw and is scheduled to serve off Friday.
Sports
Ekeji: Olympics, AG prize monies should be captured in budget
…wants many sports federations scrapped
A former Director General of the defunct National Sports Commission Dr Patrick Ekeji has canvassed for a concrete reward system for athletes that will see prize monies being captured in the national budget.
He said athletes were supposed to be motivated for enhanced performances and sports authorities should propose to the Federal Government that there should be a national policy regarding reward for athletes who have performed well in major competitions like the Olympics, African Games and other international championships.
He argued that with a policy like that in place, athletes would not need to be worried about what they will get after doing well as they know their pay has been assured by the provision of the law.
“One of the fundamental things that we need to do is our reward system for athletes who have distinguished themselves representing the country in major tournaments. If you are rewarding a gold medallist N1million for instance, let it be captured in the budget not only when you are preparing for the Olympics or the All Africa Games, include it in the yearly budget which is backed by law then the athletes will not need to be worried about whether they are going to get paid or not because the money is there, it is backed up by the law and they hey are going to be greatly motivated,” he said.
Ekeji, who was a former national football team coach and player, also said it was needless to have as many as 44 sports federations who are all depending on government’s subventions to survive.
He said it was important to prune the number and focus on sports that the country has comparative advantage in.
“What do we need 44 sports federations for? We have to focus on those sports that we have comparative advantage. When I was the DG, I introduced categorisation of our sports; there was category A, B and C. Those sports in Category A like football, athletics, and basketball and so on enjoyed larger percentage of focus because they are those sports Nigerian youth engage in on daily basis,” he said.
Sports
WABU boss tasks boxers on GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 5
President of the West African Boxing Union, Remi Aboderin, has advised young Nigerian boxers aspiring to turn professional to take advantage of GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 5, as its represents the surest way into the paid ranks.
Aboderin, who is also the Secretary-General of the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), offered the advice while speaking at the NBB of C Secretariat in Lagos yesterday.
According to the boxing administrator, GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 5, scheduled to take place on August 29 and 30 at the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin, will provide young boxers around the country the opportunity to be assessed and selected by the country’s best coaches for nurturing and guidance that will elevate their craft. He also stated that boxers selected during the programme will have their professional licences and comprehensive medical examination paid for by the sponsors, GOtv.
“My honest advice to talented boxers between the ages of 18 and 25 is to seize the opportunity offered by this programme. The benefits are numerous. Aside from having the licences and medical examinations paid for by the sponsors, such boxers also stand a good chance of featuring at coming editions of GOtv Boxing Night, which exposes them to promoters around the continent because it is shown live on television across Africa. They cannot ask for more,” he said.
Sports
Nigeria Open, model to others, says ITTF
Fascinated by the world-class organisation of the event coupled with the huge followership the annual ITTF Challenge Plus Nigeria Open commands globally, the International Table Tennis Federation has described the tournament as a model to others.
Speaking at the press briefing to herald the tournament on Tuesday, August 7 in Lagos, Executive Vice President, ITTF, Dr Alaa Meshref, said upgrading the tournament to Challenge Plus was done as a result of its global acceptance by players.
“We are happy to have a tournament with the fans coming to watch and this has improved with more players eager to come to Nigeria,” the ITTF chief said
He commended the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation and the Lagos State Government for their commitment to table tennis, while hoping that the tournament would continue to set example for others.
Meshref said: “We are excited with what is happening in Nigeria when it comes to table tennis and we are thrilled by the commitment of those involved in the organisation of this championship. We believe that in no distant time, the tournament will rival others in Europe and Asia in terms of prize money. We must commend the NTTF and Lagos State Government for what they are doing to the sport. ITTF will continue to support this tournament. It is a model for others in the world.”
For President, NTTF, Engr. Ishaku Tikon, the tournament has continued to set new records with over 32 nations competing this year. “We are grateful to our sponsors and we want to thank the sports-loving governor of Lagos State for his commitment to the tournament. I welcome every player to Nigeria this year,” the NTTF chief said.
Sports
Tokyo 2020: Nnadozie, Nku, 28 others for Algeria
Super Falcons coach, Thomas Dennerby, has invited Rivers Angels’ goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, for the 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers against Algeria
Nnadozie shore like a million stars for Nigeria at the last FIFA Women’s World Cup in France and will joined 29 others for the qualifiers.
Ahead of the first round of the African qualifying race for the Women’s Football Tournament of next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Dennerby has invited 30 players to start a camping programme in Abuja as from Thursday, August 8.
Nigerias has been drawn to face Algeria in the first round of the qualifying fixtures, with both legs of the fixture to be concluded between August 26th and September 3.
The Nigeria Football Federation has announced that the return leg of fixture, which first leg will be in Algeria, will take place at the Agege Stadium, Lagos – one of the venues inspected by a FIFA team on Tuesday as possible host venue of the 10th FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup that Nigeria is bidding to host next year.
All invited players are expected to arrive at the Chida Hotel, Abuja on Thursday, August 8.
Goalkeepers: Jonathan Alaba (Bayelsa Queens); Christy Ohiaeriaku (Delta Queens); Tochukwu Oluehi (Rivers Angels); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Rivers Angels)
Defenders: Glory Ogbonna (Ibom Angels); Chidinma Okeke (FC Robo); Abidemi Ibe (Bayelsa Queens); Ugochi Emenayo (Nasarawa Amazons); Margaret Etim (Rivers Angels); Maryam Ibrahim (Nasarawa Amazons); Maureen Okpala (Confluence Queens); Joy Duru (Nasarawa Amazons)
Midfielders: Peace Efih (Rivers Angels); Osarenoma Igbinovia (Bayelsa Queens); Amarachi Okoronkwo (Nasarawa Amazons); Cecilia Nku (Rivers Angels); Adebisi Saheed (Bayelsa Queens); Cynthia Aku (Rivers Angels); Regina Otu (Pelican Stars); Celine Ottah (Bayelsa Queens)
Forward: Adejoke Ejalonibu (Nasarawa Amazons); Rafiat Sule (Rivers Angels); Joy Bokiri (Bayelsa Queens); Alice Ogebe (Rivers Angels); Nneka Julius (Edo Queens); Tessy Biahwo (Bayelsa Queens); Lola Phillip (Nasarawa Amazons); Celine Ottah (Bayelsa Queens); Rofiat Imuran (Sunshine Queens); Joy Jerry (Bayelsa Queens).
Sports
Eagles begin Road to 2021 AFCON in Benin
Top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation have disclosed that the Super Eagles will host Benin Republic in an opening 2021 AFCON qualifier in Benin City Edo State.
The Super Eagles host Benin on November 11.
The three-time African champions are drawn in a qualifying group, which also has Lesotho and Sierra Leone, with the top two teams advancing to the tournament proper in Cameroon.
The Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City was the home ground for to qualify for last year’s U-20 Women’s World Cup in France.
It has an artificial pitch.
The Eagles have recently played their home games in Asaba and Uyo.
Sports
Etim Esin threatens to drag Gov. Ikpeazu to court
Ex-Calabar Rover and Super Eagles star, Etim Esin has vowed to sue Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, over alleged character defamation.
Esin is threatning to drag the governor to court over his statement to Villareal and Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze, whom he told not to toe the way of Etim Esin and Tarila Okoronwata during a reception for the player recently in Aba.
The governor hosted Chukwueze after the 2019 African Nations Cup and he was quoted to have warned the Villareal CF star not to follow the ways of Esin and Okorowanta in his football career.
Reacting to this, Etim on Tuesday wrote on his Facebook page, and threatened to sue the governor to court for defamation of character.
“Abia state governor, I hate the way you used me and Okorowanta when a young chap came to you on a visit. When Christian Chukwu was ill, where were you as Femi Otedola came to rescue, this is character defamation.” Esin wrote on Facebook.
“I challenge the governor on his contribution to the late Sam Okparaji family since his death in 1989. He was from Imo State. You will hear from my lawyer soon, ”he stressed.
Sports
Arsenal reject Everton’s £30m bid for Iwobi
English Premier League giants Arsenal have rejected Everton’s bid for Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi.
The Toffees opening bid for Iwobi, understood to be an initial £25m with the other £5m made up of add-ons, was rejected by Arsenal but Everton are now expected to return with an improved bid as they attempt to land a new attacker before Friday’s 5pm deadline.
The Toffees have been chasing Wilfried Zaha in recent weeks but have seen at least two bids knocked back by Crystal Palace for the Ivory Coast international.
And with boss Marco Silva keen to add another winger to his squad, he has turned his attentions to Iwobi, with Everton having now made their first move to land the 23-year-old.
Iwobi was a key player for Emery during his first campaign in charge at the Emirates, with no player in the squad featuring in more games than the young forward.
But he is not a guaranteed starter and the arrival of Nicolas Pepe from Lille and the return of Reiss Nelson following his loan spell with Hoffenheim, could see his opportunities limited further.
Sports
Cricket World Cup:Nigeria replaces Zimbabwe
Nigeria has been picked to replace Zimbabwe in Men’s T20 World Cup qualifier holding in UAE in October.
Zimbabwe’s administrative hassles, which have led to their suspension from the International Cricket Council has afforded Nigeria the chance to represent Africa alongside Kenya and Namibia in the competition that will feature 14 countries.
Host UAE, Hong Kong, Ireland, Jersey, Kenya, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, Singapore and two teams from the Americas final due to be held later this month make the teams
The top six sides will advance to the 2020 Men’s T20 World Cup to be held in October-November next year in Australia.
Sports
Egypt 2019: Effiong, Adetunji top Amakapabo’s U-23 list for Sudan
Akwa United attacker, Ndifreke Effiong and Abia Warriors’ striker top the list of players invited by national U-23 coach, Imama Amakapabo, for the final round of U-23 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sudan.
The former Rangers coach has invited 35 players for the showdown.
The team defeated Libya 4-2 on aggregates the last qualifying round and a win against Sudan will see the team making it to Egypt for the AFCON.
The Olympic Eagles are away to Khartoum for the first leg of the fixture on 6th September, before hosting the Sudanese at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba four days later.
The winner over two legs between Nigeria and Sudan will qualify for the 3rd Africa U-23 AFCON scheduled for Egypt from November 8 to 22, and at which Africa’s flagbearers at the Men’s Football Tournament of next year’s Olympics will emerge.
All the invited players are expected to arrive at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Abuja on Thursday, 8th August 2019.
THE FULL LIST
Adamu Abubakar (Wikki Tourists); Galadima Mohammed (Nasarawa United); Amos Obasoge (Insurance FC); John Lazarus (Lobi Stars); Etboy Akpan (Akwa United); Haruna Garba (Jordano FC); Abiodun Joseph (Sunshine Stars); Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars); Ojo Adebayo (Water FC); Joshua Akpedje (MFM FC); Ndah B (Remo Stars); Anumudu Udochukwu (Lobi Stars); Stephen Manyo (Enyimba FC); Family Ahmed (Adamawa United); Fatai Gbadamosi (Shooting Stars); Olatunji Oluwadamilare (Enyimba FC); Ndala Ibrahim (Nasarawa United); Seth Mayi (Remo Stars); William Ukeme (Wikki Tourists); Ibrahim Sanusi (Nasarawa United); Ndifreke Effiong (Akwa United); Sunday Adetunji (Abia Warriors); Musa Ronaldo Suleiman (Katsina United); Chibundu Amah (Sunshine Stars); Joshua Agboola (Katsina United); Umar Abba (Wikki Tourists); Cletus Umotem (Rivers United); Muritala Tiye Yusuf (Shooting Stars); Michael Eranumu (Insurance FC); Ibe Tobechukwu (Abia Warriors); Stephen Wisdom Ikechi (Wilbros FC); ThankGod Simon (MFM FC); Tofa Alhassan (Green Barrot); Adegboyega Semiu Dapo (Stationery Stores); Azeez Oseni (36 Lions)
