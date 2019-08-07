Juventus join race to sign Onyekuru

Former international John Fashanu is not worried that no one out of the 43 ministers designate has knowledge of sports as long as the incoming sports minister elects to surround himself with experts who will help him succeed.

The Senate has cleared all the 43 candidates sent to it by President Muhammed Buhari and many stakeholders are worried somebody without deep knowledge of sports will be appointed to pilot the affairs in the sector.

Fashanu, who played for Aston Villa of England, said the new helmsman did not need to be a sportsman, insisting a sports minister only need skills in man and money management to succeed.

He said many successful coaches never played football while many administrators who have broken frontiers never did any sports but their skills to manage human and financial resources set them on the path of success.

Fashanu argued that the complexities of Nigerian society dictate that only politicians were appointed ministers but a new sports minister could succeed if he welcomes ideas from stakeholders.

He said: “The position of a sports minister is a very peculiar one, there is a lot of complexities when handling sports and anyone coming in as sports minister must understand this. It does not mean the person must be a sportsman; he or she doesn’t have to be a footballer but someone who understands how to manage money and men. He has to surround himself with experts who will help him; he must understand how to manage money because there are a lot of it moving round in sports.

“If he has a deep knowledge of sports, it is going to be an added advantage but there are successful coaches who never played football, there are very many administrators who never did any sport. So he has to know how to manage people and know what is going on in administration of the sector. We have quality sports administrators around who can help him. If he picks Austin Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu and some great men and women in tennis, athletics and so on, those who have gained so much experience doing sports, you will know he means business and these persons will able to use their expertise and exposure to support him for the growth of sports in this country.”

