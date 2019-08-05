News
Kaduna CAN chairman kicks as gunmen kill pastor, abduct wife
Joseph Hayab, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna, has lamented over the high level of insecurity in the state.
He spoke to reporters shortly after Jeremiah Omolara, a resident pastor of the Living Faith Church in Romi New Extension, a suburb in Kaduna state, was killed while his wife was abducted.
The incident happened along the Kaduna-Abuja road on Sunday. The pastor, his wife and son were traveling to Abuja when he was killed.
The gunmen were said to have opened fire on their vehicle, killing the pastor on the spot before taking his wife into the bush.
However, the son was said to have escaped. Sources said the abductors later contacted the family of the victim to demand a ransom of N50 million.
Hayab lamented the increasing rate of kidnappings in Kaduna, especially the abduction of clergy men.
He said last Thursday a cleric in Kasuwan Magani in Kajuru Local Government Area was attacked by gunmen at his residence while his security guard was killed.
He added that in the same LGA, the daughter of a Baptist pastor was abducted and the kidnappers were demanding a huge sum as ransom
The CAN Chairman also narrated how gunmen invaded the residence of a pastor and took him away.
“As at Friday, the kidnappers were asking us to pay N4 million or we should not call them again for the release of the pastor,” he said.
”Now the Living Faith Church pastor was abducted along Kaduna-Abuja and was killed while his wife was abducted. That tells you that the new trend is to attack us in our homes or in our churches or on the roads. We are just not safe anywhere and we are asking the same question we have been asking; where are our security agencies?
“Are we being told tactically that we should defend ourselves? If we start defending ourselves, it means that we no longer have security or we no longer have government. Or is this government only for those they love and they don’t care about others?
“We feel strongly that the federal government and the Inspector General of Police should do something about Kaduna, since we have a governor who does not listen and feels he knows everything.
“Even after the killing of the security guards to the parish priest he heard that he called the priest; is it calling calling the victims that we want or addressing the security challenges. If you speak to me as Rev. Hayab when criminals attack me, what help have you done to me? You are not helping to stop the attack. So we are really concerned and concerned that people, especially clergies in Kaduna are no longer safe.
“We don’t want a situation where we will be force to think of how to protect ourselves, we believe that government is there to protect us.”
According to online news portal, TheCable, Yakubu Sabo, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, could not be reach for reaction as his telephone line was switc
Trump ‘super fan’sentenced to 20 years for bomb plot on Obama, CNN
Cesar Sayoc, the Florida man who mailed more than a dozen pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and CNN, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Earlier this year, Sayoc, 57, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Manhattan to four sets of charges — 65 counts total — for sending 16 packages containing explosive material and glass shards to liberal politicians and others who support liberal policies, such as Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Robert De Niro. Current presidential candidates Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden were also included as targets in the string of package bombs.
Sayoc attached a picture of the intended victim marked with a red “X” outside each improvised explosive device.
During the plea hearing in March, Sayoc indicated that he did not mean to injure anyone but acknowledged that the devices could have detonated.
In defense filings, Sayoc’s lawyers stated that he “lost everything in the Great Recession” and had “cognitive limitations and severe learning disabilities.” The filings also stated that Sayoc was “abandoned by his father and sexually abused by a teacher at his Catholic school.”
The FBI and U.S. Postal Service began finding the IEDs on Oct. 22 — the first one found was addressed to billionaire George Soros in New York — and continued to locate more until Nov. 2. Sayoc mailed the devices over the course of five days in October, prosecutors said.
Sayoc was arrested on Oct. 26 in the parking lot of an Autozone in Plantation, Florida, about 20 miles northwest from his home in Aventura, after the packages triggered a nationwide manhunt for the culprit.
Investigators identified him after finding a fingerprint on one of the packages sent to California Rep. Maxine Waters and matched it to a print Sayoc provided during a previous arrest.
Sayoc had been primarily living in a white van covered in political stickers supporting President Donald Trump at the time of his arrest. Inside the van, FBI agents seized a laptop that contained lists of physical addresses that matched many of the labels on the envelopes he mailed.
Sayoc became “more isolated,” anxious and paranoid as he aged and his steroid use increased, his attorneys said in a sentencing submission in July, which requested a sentencing of just over 10 years.
He was critical of those he perceived to be enemies of the president and “came to believe that prominent Democrats were actively working to hurt him, other Trump supports and the country as a whole,” according to the defense’s filing.
Federal prosecutors requested that Sayoc be sentenced the maximum of life in prison, stating that he “perpetrated this attack intending to injure and silence public servants and private citizens based on their civic activities.”
*Courtesy: ABC News
DSS: We’ve complied with court order on El-Zakzaky’s release
The Department of State Services (DSS), has indicated its intention to comply with an order of a Kaduna High Court granting leave to the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, to seek medical treatment in India.
In a statement by its spokesperson, Dr. Peter Afunanya, the DSS said it was liaising with relevant stakeholders in the matter, to ensure compliance.
According to the secret service, the development was a confirmation of its adherence to, and respect for the rule of law.
“This is to inform the public that the Department of State Services (DSS) has received the order granting Ibrahim EL-ZAKZAKY leave to travel to India for medical treatment.
“Consequently, the Service is liaising with relevant stakeholders to ensure compliance.
“Conformity with the order is in line with the Service’s avowed commitment to the Rule of Law inherent in a democracy,”the DSS said.
One of the conditions set out by the court in granting the leave, was that state officials will accompany the Islamic cleric on the trip.
Police Inspector shot dead, Sergeant escapes death in Ondo
An Inspector of Police was shot dead while a sergeant escaped death when suspected gunmen attacked them while they were on patrol at Isua-Akoko in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday.
The two policemen were on patrol duty to check the menace of kidnappers when suspected gunmen opened fire on them. The gunmen attacked the police inspector identified as Lasisi, killed him and took away his rifle while the sergeant escaped death by the whiskers.
According to a source, the incident happened along Ise Akoko in Akoko Northeast and Isua Akoko in Akoko Southeast area of the state.
The incident, the source said caused anxiety among the residents as the gunmen shot sporadically for minutes to scare people away.
The source explained that the policemen were on surveillance duty on the road to curtail the activities of the kidnappers in the area when the gunmen who had been laying siege opened fire on their patrol van.
#RevolutionNow: Tell your corrupt supporters to purge themselves, Ojikutu tells Buhari
Following the criticisms against President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration and the “#RevolutionNow” protest in some parts of Nigeria, first Nigeria female elected deputy governor, Alhaja Sinatu Aderoju Ojikutu has urged the President to call on his ‘corrupt supporters’ to purge themselves of all past corrupt acquisitions that is denting the image of the administration.
Speaking to New Telegraph on Monday on the present state of the nation, especially the #RevolutionNow protest by some politicians and activists against the Buhari administration, Ojikutu said Nigerians should assist President Buhari to portray the cleanness that he wants to achieve in office.
Ojikutu, a former deputy governor of Lagos State said: “With this protest (#RevolutionNow) Buhari has been given the opportunity and power to now call on his corrupt supporters to purge themselves.
“If we want Nigeria to be the Nigeria of our dream, we need Buhari and Buhari needs us. We need Buhari and Buhari needs us for Nigeria to be the Nigeria that we want. This is the time Buhari needs us for whistle blowers to come out and say what they know. We should not keep quiet.”
Amosun left N18bn for Abiodun, says ex-Ogun commissioner
Former Ogun State Commissioner for Finance, Adewale Oshinowo, on Monday faulted the claim that the incumbent administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun inherited empty treasury.
Oshinowo, in a statement he personally signed and made available to our correspondent in Abeokuta, said the immediate past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, left N18.8billion in the coffers of the state government.
He advised the current administration in the state to stop chasing shadows and desist from playing politics with the state accounting processes.
The former commissioner was reacting to Abiodun’s recent claim that he inherited an empty treasury and had to borrow N7billion from banks in order to pay workers’ salaries for the month of May.
Oshinowo insisted that there was no truth in the governor’s claim, adding that he had no reason to resort to taking bank loans.
He explained that it was the usual practice that for such large sums of money to be borrowed from financial institutions, the state executive council must debate and ratify it and the concurrent approval of the state House of Assembly must be obtained.
#RevolutionNow: Journalist, others injured during protest in Ondo
A journalist with ‘Sahara Reporters’ was on Monday assaulted and arrested by men of the Nigeria Police Force at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State over the protest organised by Coalition of Civil Societies against the misrule in the country.
Ajuwon was covering the #RevolutionNow protest in Ore city when he was accosted and brutalized by armed policemen from the Ore Divisional Police Station.
The police had chased away the protesters shortly after the arrest of the Ondo State-based journalist.
The journalist was arrested alongside a man, simply identified as Jelili, who was accused of being one of the protestors. Speaking to journalists after his release, Ajuwon explained that all efforts to explain his identify fell on the deaf ears of the armed policemen.
He alleged that he was treated like a criminal as the fierce looking policemen, seized his recording gadget and bundled him into a waiting van.
Gov Emmanuel receives DAAR Communications outstanding award for industrialisation
Governor Udom Emmanuel has been honoured with an award of excellence as the outstanding governor in industrialisation South South Nigeria by DAAR Communications.
The award was presented to the governor by the Group Managing Director of DAAR Communications, Mr. Tony Akiotu.
The award has again spotlighted the achievements made by Governor Udom Emmanuel in the area of industrialisation.
The award by DAAR Communications is the latest commendation the strides made by the Emmanuel’s administration have attracted.
The founder of DAAR Communications, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, who led board members, management and staff of DAAR Communications to the presentation of the award, lauded Governor Emmanuel for bringing his wealth of experience as an investment expert to bear in the economic development of the State.
Dokpesi said with the investment in industrialisation, Akwa Ibom State was becoming a business hub in the Gulf of Guinea.
He thanked the governor for patronising AIT in publicising the achievements of his administration.
Dokpesi congratulated Governor Emmanuel on his victory at the March 9 gubernatorial elections and expressed the readiness of DAAR Communications to continue to partner the State in its development pursuits.
Responding, Governor Emmanuel stressed that his administration is entirely committed to the service of the State and it is on a mission to change the socio-economic status of the State from civil service dependent to an industrial hub.
Emmanuel said his administration’s Dakkada philosophy has invented and inculcated the spirit of enterprise in the people, making it possible to channel available human resources to optimal positive use.
He dedicated the award to Akwa Ibom people whom he said shown him love by re-electing him and maintaining a peaceful environment that makes development to thrive.
The governor thanked the management of DAAR Communications for the honuor conferred on him and pledge to partner the organization in highlighting activities of the State.
#RevolutionNow: Soldiers, police disrupt protesters, disperse activists with tear gas
Muritala Ayinla
There was mayhem this morning at the National Stadium, Surulere when a combined team of soldiers and officers of the Nigerian Police Forced fired canisters to disperse groups of protesters who had converged to commence what was tagged, “#RevolutionNow” protest.
Although the law enforcement agents’ action was targeted at the protesters, other residents and business owners, who were just opening their shops, were also affected by the tear gas.
New Telegraph learnt that as early as 7am protesters, comprising students and members of different civil rights’ groups, had started trickling into the venue of the rally. They were about strategizing on the demonstration before the security personnel began to fire tear gas canisters to disperse them.
As the environment became tense and uncomfortable for the demonstrators following the tear gas in the air, some of the protesters took to their heels, while some others were arrested.
It was observed that some officers of the Police Force and the Nigerian Army manned strategic places at the two main entrances into the National Stadium.
The protesters expressed disappointment with the conduct of the law enforcement agencies, described their experiences as unfortunate.
Among those affected was the Lagos State Chairman of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Alex Omotehinse. He said that it was unfortunate that the security will chose to disperse peaceful protesters simply because they were carrying out orders.
According to him: “The protest was very peaceful from 7:00am not until the arrival of some policemen with the task force vehicles and black Maria came and started shooting teargas and live bullets. Some of the protesters were arrested and some sustained gun injury and more so the armed policemen went ahead and started harassing and arresting innocent passers-by.
“I am highly disappointed in this Inspector General of Police if he can deployed such number of security men mixed with soldiers and policemen, that he sent to disperse harmless protesters today to fight insurgents, Nigeria would have been freed from insecurity.”
Also lamenting the disruption of the protest, Berkley Adesanya, another protester, who suffered a minor arm injury, also accused the officers of high-handedness.
He said he fell while running away and got his left arm bruised when police descended on them.
Kaduna court grants El-Zakzaky, wife bail
A Kaduna High Court has this morning granted the Islamic Movement of Nigeria’s leader Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat permission to travel out of the country for medical attention.
El-Zakzaky’s lawyer Femi Falana had filed a suit seeking his client’s release from detention since 2015 to treat his dimming sight and deteriorating health.
Dairus Khobo, the presiding judge, had ordered that the IMN leader and his wife should be allowed to seek treatment abroad but that they should be accompanied by the officials of the Kaduna state government and personnel of the Department of State Security (DSS).
It is believed that the IMN leader and his wife will be treated in India even though Iran is reported to have said they would be willing to handle El-Zakzaky’s medical case.
#RevolutionNow: Police stop athletes from training in Kwara
Sporting activities at the Kwara Stadium Complex, Ilorin in the early hours of Monday was put to a halt with the presence of heavily armed men of the Nigeria Police.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that athletes who had arrived at the stadium for training were turned back by the Police.
Many of the athletes were stranded in and around the stadium gate at the popular Taiwo Ibrahim Road in Ilorin.
Some of them who spoke questioned why sportsmen would be denied access to facilities to train.
It was learnt that the police were ordered to block the stadium gate against the #RevolutionNow protest.
The facility was reportedly said to be the meeting point for the March organised by the presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore in the 2019 general elections.
Effort to speak with the Kwara Police Spokesman, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, proved abortive as he was not answering calls.
