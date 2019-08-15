Metro and Crime
Kaduna: Kidnappers hold pastor, demand N20m
Daredevil armed men have abducted a pastor in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The pastor, who is in charge of Nagarta Baptist Church, Angwan Makiri, near Udawa in Chikun Local Government Area, was forcibly taken from his home about 1.30a.m., on Wednesday.
This is coming Barely two weeks after a Pastor in charge of Living Faith Church, New extension in Angwan Romi, Kaduna, Jeremiah Omolewa, was killed and his wife abducted along the Kaduna-Abuja highway.
The wife was later released after an undisclosed amount of ransom was paid.
Our correspondent gathered that the kidnappers, numbering over 20, stormed the village at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday shooting sporadically into the air.
The armed men then made their way straight to the residence of the pastor, forced their way into the compound and went away with him and his son.
The son of the pastor, Emmanuel Elisha, was latter released and told to go and coordinate the ransom within five days or risk losing him.
The kidnappers later called the family and demanded N20 million ransom.
Effort to confirm the incident was not successful as the spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, did not pick his calls.
However, narrating his experience, Emmanuel said: “About 20 men, all of them armed, came to the village and started hitting and banging at doors but nobody opened.
“They then forced their way into houses and vandalised properties. They carted away some valuables including mobile phones and clothing in my mother’s box.
“They later picked me together with my father. But after we have moved a while in the bush, I was released and they went away with my father.
“One of them was dressed in military camouflage. As they released me, they threatened that if we didn’t bring money in five days even though they didn’t mentioned the specific ransom, they will kill him.
“They later called us and asked us to raise N20 million so they could release him. We don’t have that kind of money. But we are still negotiating with them.
“We are yet to report to the police because even when we had similar experience in the past and contacted them, they did not do anything about it,” he alleged.
Police: Soldiers order doctor out, stab patient to death
…kill another during community day celebration
Some soldiers allegedly ordered a medical doctor at gunpoint to abandon his wounded patient, then stabbed the patient to death at the Kara area of Ogun State.
The state Police Command, which stated this, said the soldiers, who also killed one person at a community festival in Isheri Olofin area of the state on Tuesday, were on illegal duty.
But the Army said its personnel did not kill anybody.
New Telegraph learnt that victim was fatally shot during a fight that broke out at the annual Isheri Day celebration.
Isheri Olofin is a border town between Lagos and Ogun states.
According to the police, the soldiers who fired the shots were from Ikeja Cantonment and posted to Kara Market.
It was learnt that the soldiers left their beat and went to Isheri Olofin, where the indigenes of the town were celebrating their annual festival and allegedly started fomenting trouble.
On arrival, the soldiers were said to have had some altercations with youths of the town, and in the ensuing melee, they shot one of the youth, identified as Damilare Adelani.
One of the soldiers and three other civilians were injured in the incident. When the soldiers later took one of their injured colleagues to a nearby hospital, they saw one of the youth receiving treatment and ordered the doctor on duty at gunpoint to abandon him.
After marching the doctor out, the soldiers stabbed the injured youth to death.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the Police Commissioner, Bashir Makama, had ordered a full-scale investigation into the Isheri Day shootings.
The PPRO disclosed that efforts were on to ensure that the suspected killers were brought to book, as “the command has contacted the military authorities in Ogun State.”
He said: “Credible information at the disposal of the command has it that on the said date, four men of the Nigerian Army believed to be from Ikeja Cantonment and posted to Kara Market, left their beats and went to Isheri Olofin, a border town between Lagos and Ogun states where the indigenes of the town were celebrating their annual ‘Isheri Day.’
“The soldiers, on getting there, had a minor disagreement with some youths which made the soldiers to start shooting sporadically into the air. Consequently, Damilare Adelani was hit by bullets and he died on the spot.
“The ugly incident infuriated the people at the scene, who in turn reacted violently against the soldiers, leaving one of the soldiers and three other civilians injured. The soldiers quickly took their injured colleague to a hospital (name withheld) where they met one of the injured civilians being attended to by a medical doctor on duty.
“The statement from the officials of the hospital revealed that the soldiers ordered the doctor, at gunpoint, to leave the injured man and attend to their colleague. They then dragged the patient out of the bed and subsequently stabbed him to death with a bayonet attached to the muzzle of their rifle.”
Meanwhile, the 81 Division, Nigerian Army, said its attention had been drawn to a news story insinuating that soldiers of 9 Brigade on patrol were involved in the killing of three people in Isheri Olofin on August 13.
The Assistant Director, Public Relations, 9 Brigade, Major C. K. Abiade, said in a statement that the patrol team in response to a distressed call, made a prompt intervention to forestall bloody clash among the “Isheri boys” who were allegedly referred to as a dangerous cult group terrorising the community.
He said: “It is important to also state that there was no firing or exchange of fire between the troops and the alleged cult group throughout the period of the troops’ intervention.
“However, one of our soldiers got a deep cut on the head arising from the troops’ efforts to avert lethal conflict in the community. The wounded has been evacuated to Gentalbert Hospital for first aid treatment from where he was subsequently transferred to the Military Hospital. He is responding to treatment at the moment. Peace has since been restored to the affected area.
“Members of the public are requested to disregard the news indicating the so-called killing of three people in the area. The news is baseless and is therefore fake.
“The General Officer Commanding, 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.- Gen. J. O. Irefin, once again assures the public of the resolve of the division to protect lives and property of all law-abiding citizens of the state and environs while urging the people to continue with their legitimate routine activities unhindered.”
Soldier remanded for raping Ondo varsity student
A soldier accused of raping a 300 level student of the Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Sunday Awolola, yesterday appeared before a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Akure.
Already, Awolola (33), who is a lance corporal, has been dismissed by the Army for the alleged offence and was brought before a Magistrates’ Court for a one-count charge bordering on rape.
The Nigerian Army had handed over the accused to the State Police Command for prosecution having dismissed him for the alleged offence.
The arraignment of the soldier in court yesterday attracted public outcry and interest from International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ministry of Women Affairs and Office of the Wife of the Governor.
Awolola was brought to the Court III of the Magistrates’ Court by policemen following his involvement in the rape of the female student from the Department of Religious and African Studies of the university on July 31.
The soldier attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, allegedly committed the offence, contrary to Section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Vol 1, Laws of the Ondo State of Nigeria at the military checkpoint situated in Ikare-Akoko in Akoko North East Local Government Area of the state.
The charge reads: “That you, Sunday Awolola, ‘M’ on the 31st day of July, 2019 about 6.30p.m. at Ikare Akoko military checkpoint did unlawful have carnal knowledge of one (name withheld) and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 357 and Punishment Under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. 1, Laws of the Ondo State of Nigeria 2006.”
However, the charge was not read to the accused because his counsel, Mr. Kayode Idowu, said he was just being served with the charge against his client. He asked for 24 hours to study the charge in order to file his response and application for bail.
The police prosecutor, Adeoye Adesegun, did not oppose the application but asked the suspect to be remanded in police custody pending the proper arraignment.
Adesegun sought an application that Awolola be remanded in prison custody for the police to gather more facts on the case against him.
The FIDA Chairperson, Bola Joel-Ogundadegbe, said what was done yesterday was only for the defendant to appear before the court, stressing the defendant had not been properly arraigned.
According to her, the application by the police for remand did not work out, because application has not been served on the defendant counsel.
Also, the Special Assistant to Ondo State governor on Special Duties, Henry Adegbemile, who was in court, said the position of the law is that he was entitled to application requesting and seeking the order of the court to remand the suspect.
He said: “Since the administration of criminal justice law allows him to respond to that application, the court is of the view that between now and the time he was served will not be sufficient for him to respond, even though he could respond orally, he has since selected to have a legal representative.”
In his ruling, the magistrate, Mayowa Olanipekun, directed that the soldier should be kept in police custody following an application seeking the remand of the accused in prison custody by the police prosecutor.
He said: “The application brought before the court by the police has not been served on the counsel of the defendant.”
The magistrate advised that for proper hearing of rape case against the accused to commence, he should contact his lawyer to file a response to the application seeking his remand in prison custody.
Olanipekun subsequently adjourned the case till Friday for the defence counsel to study the applications.
Robbers attack Catholic convent, steal bus
Armed robbers have attacked reverend sisters at Nativity Convent in Okwunga area of Ugbokolo, Okpokwu, Benue State.
The attack on the convent came as the police in Gboko Local Government Area yesterday arrested a suspected notorious kidnapper, Chile Kama (32) and a kidnap kingpin, Mr. Terna Tsega (61) at Mbaamandev, Mkar, near Gboko after they rescued a victim.
The attack on the convent occurred on Tuesday.
Rev. Fr. Ojaje Idoko said in a statement that a white Toyota Hiace bus belonging to the church, branded Sisters of Nativity, was stolen during the robbery.
Ojaje gave the registration number of the bus as Lagos APP786AS, engine number (2TR8466172) and chassis number (JTFO2P20O045264).
The reverend appealed to anyone with useful information that could lead to the recovery of the vehicle to contact the nearest police station.
Meanwhile, a source said Kama and Tsega were arrested through well-coordinated intelligence information on the kidnappers from locals and vigilantes.
The source said: “The villagers of Mbaamandev community, Ipav, Gboko, alerted the police when they discovered that a member of the community, Mr. Terna Tsegba, who is a ‘staff’ of NKST Rehabilitation Hospital, believed to be a kingpin of the kidnappers, escaped with the kidnappers through his 504 Peugeot car last night and the police swiftly picked him up this morning (yesterday).
“With the aid of the vigilantes and the locals, the police were able to arrest Mr. Chile Kama at a village between Masaje and Ameladu, who is suspected to be a notorious member of the kidnappers, who carried out operation in Gboko yesterday.”
When contacted, the Area Commander, Gboko, ACP Agene Emmanuel, declined comment.
“All I know is that there is an order from the Inspector General of Police that serious security be beeped up in Gboko to get rid of the criminals. As you can see, I am very busy. In short, I am on my way out,” he said.
Similarly, on Tuesday, the police rescued a 61-year-old man, who is a Nigerian Brewery distributor, Mr. John Akombo, from the hands of abductors, also in the area.
Witnesses told New Telegraph that the team of security Joint Task Force from the Police A Division Area Command and the Army pursued the abductors from J. S. Tarka Way, overpowered them and rescued the victim around Mbaamandev, Mkar- Ameladu Road, Gboko.
But Akombo said, “the well-armed abductors numbering four came in a tinted bulletproof ash colour Honda Pilot ‘Jeep,’ approached me in my office and forced me into their vehicle.
“My friend picked my car, followed us behind closely and alerted the police officers on patrol, who trailed, opened fire on the abductors, punctured one of their front tyres and overpowered them around Mbaamandev Mkar-Ameladu Road and I was rescued. Glory be to God and thanks to the police”.
Boat accident: We’re still searching –LASWA
Search and rescue efforts are still on to recover bodies including that of a baby, which was missing in the accident involving two passenger speedboats at Irewe community in Ojo Local Government area of Lagos State.
The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) General Manager, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, told New Telegraph yesterday that the rescue operation was still ongoing.
The LASWA boss recalled that the unfortunate incident, which occurred at 6.10p.m., when two passenger speedboats had a head-on collision along the creek in Ojo Local Government Area of the state.
He said: “We have not recovered their bodies, though rescue efforts to recover them are still on.”
According to him, 13 people were rescued in the incident, while three others were confirmed dead.
The GM said that there were 10 passengers in a boat coming from Ojo Jetty and eight passengers in another one coming from Irewe community when the incident happened.
The LASWA general manager said that the yet-to-be recovered bodies included that of an adult and a child.
Emmanuel said boat operators must desist from excessive speed and flouting of regulations, adding the authority would not relent on its efforts to ensure full compliance.
He said that the search and rescue operations were ongoing by relevant state agencies and the local community who were the first responders.
The general manager said that preliminary investigations by LASWA and LASEMA revealed that the incident was caused by reckless driving and speeding on the part of the two boat captains.
Emmanuel said that one of the boat captains was not in his right way.
He said further investigations would be carried out by the authority, adding that those found wanting would be sanctioned accordingly.
On February 13, 2012 a boat conveying pupils of St. Mary’s Nursery and Primary School, Igbede-Ojo, to school capsized in Ojota, a coastal community in Otto Awori Local Council Development Area, Ojo, leaving 10 pupils and two pregnant women dead.
15-year-old boy drowns in pool while fishing
A 15-year-old boy drowned on Tuesday at the Ikpirima quarters, Osubi in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State.
According to members of the community, the deceased, identified as Onoriode, a Junior Secondary School (3) boy, drowned in a flood caused by rainfall.
“Onoriode came in company with three other children within the age bracket of 13 and 14 to fish in the pool of water, beside the Osubi Airport, following the persistent dredging work, from Agbasa area of Warri in Warri South,” a witness said.
One of the deceased’s relatives, who was seen weeping, explained that no member of the family was aware that the children went fishing. She also lamented that the news would be devastating to the family members, especially their mother, a petty trader.
A prominent member of the community, who did not disclose his name, said they tried in the past to stop children from going close to the pool of water, stressing that the depth of the water was quite unimaginable.
He said: “None of the children from this area will go close to it. You can see that they are all from a distant community.”
Another member of the community disclosed that they always record deaths in the water every year. He urged government to urgently come up with measures to channel the water to existing canals to avoid more death.
At press time, divers were at the scene of the incident, searching for Onoriode’s body.
Biafra: 70-year-old cleric, 14 others arrested during convention in Ebonyi
A 70-year-old cleric, Rev. Ogonna Nnachi was among15 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) arrested in Ebonyi State while
planning to hold their 2019 convention in the state.
The arrests came after the state government reminded IPOB that it
remains an unlawful group after its proscription in 2017, warning that
it cannot tolerate its activity in the state.
The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, in a release, said the arrests were made possible through the collaborative efforts of other sister security agencies in the state.
She disclosed that some of the Biafra insignia that were recovered from the group were Biafra currency (2 pounds), branded Biafra T-Shirts, caps and bangles.
Tanzania gov wants database for married men to curb infidelity
The governor of Tanzania’s largest city has announced a plan to create and publish a national database of married men to protect women from “heart breaks.”
Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda said he has received a lot of complaints from women who were abandoned by their lovers after a marriage proposal, and that the planned database will help combat infidelity.
“I have been receiving complaints from women who have been promised marriage by men, yet the men didn’t fulfill the promise. I know women who have been paying bills yet the men walked away …” Makonda said in native Kiswahili.
“If possible we will set up a database in the regional commissioner’s office in each region that every man who promises a woman marriage, this should be registered in the database which will allow women to check to see whether the person asking is married …,” Makonda said at a Monday news conference.
Makonda said the government is looking at other countries in the Southern African Development Community to understand how they have dealt with such challenges.
CNN has reached out for comment from the governor but hasn’t received a response.
A proposal similar to Makonda’s data base plan sparked debate in neighboring Kenya in August after a governor there vowed to expose politicians who abandon their lovers with children after an affair.
Nairobi’s Mike Sonko posted two telephone numbers on his Facebook page and asked aggrieved women to contact his office with pictures and evidence of affair.
“From today all great women of this country, if there is an MP, Senator, Governor, civil servant or businessman who has impregnated you and denied responsibility send me their details we expose him and seek DNA tests when he’s still alive,” Sonko wrote on his Facebook page.
*Courtesy: CNN
