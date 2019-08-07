Metro and Crime
Kaduna police arrest 79 suspected criminals, recover 439 cattle
The Kaduna State Police Command on Wednesday said it had arrested no fewer than 79 suspected criminals and recovered 439 cattle in the state last month.
The Commissioner of Police in the state, Ali Janga, made the disclosure at a press briefing at Rijana, Kachia Local Government Area of the state.
“The gallant determination of our crack operatives such as SARS, AKU, IRT, and other units have again recorded some successes with the apprehension of 79 suspects for various crimes.”
Janga said the suspects were arrested over criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling, culpable homicide, shop breaking and theft, impersonation as well as receipt of stolen property.
“Pursuant to our collective resolve, high sense of commitment and relentless determination, the Command has sustained a serious manhunt on bandits and other perpetrators of crime within the State with a view to arresting and bringing them to book.
“I am also glad to inform the general public that we are currently reviewing our structural deployment along Kaduna-Abuja Road, Kaduna-Zaria Road and Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road with a view to make the highways safer for commuters while the efforts to rid the Command of banditry and other violent crimes continue.” he said.
Janja disclosed that 23 guns, three vehicles, a motorcycle and eight donkeys were recovered during the operation.
He listed the items recovered to include nine AK 47 rifle, one unserviceable LAR rifle, eleven locally made rifles and pistols, one Pump Action, three Dane guns, 954 rounds of live ammunition of different calibre and 24 live cartridges, as well as one knife and one hacksaw.
Others were the sum of N30,000, two handsets, one face mask, two pair of canvass, four and half bundles of brocade and eleven caps.
Also recovered by the police were one black KIA Serato car with Reg. No. TT 547 AA, an ash Toyota Corolla car registered GWA 872 FM, an unregistered ash colour Mercedes Benz C350 and a tricycle registered MKA 248 WY.
The rest of the items were 439 cattle, 18 sheep, eight donkeys, six motorcycles, eight Plasma TV, one HP Laptop, one Tiger generator and four cutlasses.
Janga commended the gallantry, determination and professionalism of the policemen involved in the operations, including those who handled the IMN members protest.
“I am calling on the good people of Kaduna State to feel free and go about their normal businesses as the command has appreciably reduced the rate of crime within the state,” the police commissioner said.
Janga, however, canvassed for more support to the police by citizens, especially in providing useful information for effective policing, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
“I remain grateful to the media for being our window and supportive in the fight against criminality in the state,” he added.
Court remands man for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter
An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ court sitting in Ibadan on Wednesday ordered that 45- year-old man, Durodola Kehinde, who allegedly raped his 15-year-old daughter, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.
The Senior Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of Kehinde, because the lacked jurisdiction , ordered that he be remanded in Agodi prison.
She ordered the police to duplicate the case file to the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions
Adetuyibi adjourned the matter until October 8, for mention.
The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Samod Aliu, in the charge sheet, alleged that Kehinde raped his 15-year-old daughter.
Aliu alleged that Kehinde committed the offence between 2017 and 2019.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 357 and is punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 200.
Aliu alleged that the girl has been abused by her father since she was 13.
Four students die as Tafawa Balewa varsity bridge collapses
…seven injured, several missing
Buhari mourns, urges greater safety on campuses
Four students of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi State were killed, seven were injured while others were missing when a bridge collapsed on the campus.
The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ahmad Abduazeez, said that the school had been shut for two weeks to mourn the deceased.
He said: “I regret to announce the death of four of our students on August 5, 2019. The unfortunate accident occurred last night on Gubi Campus. While the full details of the occurrence are awaited, the university’s Senate, at an emergency meeting this morning, August 6, 2019, decided to close the school in honour of the students. The reopening date has been fixed for August 18, 2019.
“For now, we learnt that the students were trying to return to their hostel in the midst of the rain last night, when the connecting bridge between their reading area and the hostel collapsed. Four students drowned immediately.”
Abdulazeez said the other seven injured students were receiving treatment at the university medical centre.
He added: “Many students are still missing, but combined teams of security and firefighters have been working tirelessly, looking for the missing victims.”
Abdulazeez, who used the opportunity to commiserate with families of the deceased, prayed that God should console the entire community of ATBU on this unfortunate development.
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the families of the students who lost their lives in the incident.
The President, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Tuesday, described the incident, as “tragic, sad and unfortunate”.
While condoling with the management, staff and students of the university, President Buhari called on the university authorities to prioritise the safety of students under their care.
He regretted that “these future leaders and potential family benefactors met such an untimely end.”
He prayed almighty God to console the bereaved families and university community, and grant speedy healing to the injured students, and rest to the souls of the departed.
Robbers raid Ondo bank, kill one, injure two
Daredevil armed robbers yesterday shot dead one person and critically injured two others during a raid on a commercial bank, at Iju-Itaogbolu in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.
This came barely 24 hours after gunmen killed an Inspector of Police who was on patrol duty at Isua-Akoko in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of the state.
The bank robbery led to the swift shutdown of commercial banks in different parts of the state and Akure, the state capital.
Witnesses said the victim was one of the female security guards attached to the bank by a private security company.
One of the witnesses said the suspected armed robbers, numbering six, arrived at the bank about 2p.m., operated unhindered for over 30 minutes and carted away unspecified amount of money.
The witness said they came in two cars, shot sporadically into the air to scare away people and used dynamite to break the bank’s security door.
The source said that the robbers had laid siege to the bank and killed the security official immediately they entered the premises of the financial institution.
He explained that the robbers stationed themselves in strategic positions and shot sporadically till the end of the operation.
The witness said the robbers came out of the bank with three bags loaded with cash, and also shot two other people – a bank official and a customer.
However, he said there was a gun duel between the robbers and some mobile policemen stationed around the bank.
According to him, the security operatives bowed to the superior fire power of the criminals.
The source said the robbers escaped by hijacking a vehicle belonging to one of the bank officials and also one of bank customers but abandoned the vehicles a few metres from the bank.
The witness disclosed that the remains of the slain bank security official had been deposited at a morgue, while the two injured people were rushed to the State General Hospital in Akure.
He said: “We saw the robbers drag bags of money out of the bank. It was like a movie. We ran for safety and the whole town became a ghost town within minutes.
“The robbers zoomed off in a red vehicle after putting the bags inside the car. But the car was seen not too far from the bank where they abandoned it.”
About 24 hours earlier, two policemen, an inspector and sergeant, on patrol duty in order to check the menace of kidnappers were shot.
The gunmen killed the inspector identified as Lasisi and took away his rifle while the sergeant escaped death by a whisker.
According to a source, the incident occurred along Ise-Akoko in Akoko Northeast and Isua Akoko in Akoko Southeast Area of the state.
The incident, the source said, caused anxiety among the residents as the gunmen shot sporadically for several minutes to scare away the people.
The source explained that the policemen were on surveillance duty on the road to curtail the activities of the kidnappers in the area when the gunmen, who had been laying siege, opened fire on their patrol van.
He said the inspector died instantly while the sergeant escaped death.
The source disclosed that the inspector’s body had been deposited at the morgue in Ipe Akoko General Hospital.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, who confirmed the two incidents, described the killing of the inspector as a sad development.
Joseph said the command had begun investigation into the incident.
The PPRO promised that the perpetrators of the crime would be brought to book.
He said: “Detectives from the command had been combing the area to ensure the arrest of these criminals.
“We will not be deterred with the development to put an end to the activities of these bad elements in the state.”
Joseph, however, said the person killed yesterday was an employee of the bank while two persons sustained serious injuries.
The PPRO, who described the incident as unfortunate, said the command was on the trail of the robbers.
He said the command would do everything possible to bring them to justice.
Two Chinese held for running toxic waste factory
Police in Lagos have arrested two Chinese for allegedly operating a factory, where e-waste is assembled and exported to China and Vietnam. The factory was discovered by detectives attached to the Area F Police Command. The detectives also arrested the two brains behind the e-waste company, Lin Piehao (22) and Li Ruoneng (27). In the course of investigation, police discovered that the suspects visas have expired for long, but the two foreigners had continued to reside in Nigeria. Sources at the command revealed that operatives stormed No 19, Sule Abuka Street, Opebi, Ikeja factory, which had no signboard and arrested the suspects with several cartons of the e-waste already billed to be exported to China and Vietnam through air cargo. A police source said: “We got a tip-off about their activities and we stormed there and arrested them. We also discovered that the two brains behind the company are staying in Nigeria illegally.
They came to Lagos in May and they were issued one month visa; but they exceeded their stay and are working in Nigeria illegally.” But Lin said they used to buy phone panels – Android and Nokia panels. He said: “We buy them from phone repairers and scrap sellers. We remove the panel I.C. with machine and then ship it to China and Vietnam. We have some Nigerian casual workers in our factory but we give them the rules and urged them to be discrete before they join us. “We actually came into Nigeria with one month visa to explore the country and to know the business we can do, but our boss in China urged us to open the factory. We have been enjoying Nigeria and did not want to go back despite the expiration of our visa. I don’t have work permit. I know it is a crime to work without work permit, but the e-waste business is very lucrative.”
N6.3bn fraud: I didn’t hide money for Jang, says ex-cashier
A former cashier in the office of the Secretary to the Plateau State government, Mr. Yusuf Pam, said he never hid money for former Governor Jonah Jang throughout his eight-year tenure.
Pam and Jang are standing trial in a 12-count charge brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), bordering on alleged corruption and misappropriation
The EFCC alleged that Jang, who was governor between 2007 and 2015, misappropriated over N6 billion, two months to the end of his tenure through Pam, who was cashier in the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).
Testifying under cross-examination to a claim by the EFCC that Pam admitted in his written statements to being the one who paid monies into Jang’s Zenith Bank account and thereafter tendered the deposit slips to the former governor, the former cashier told the court in Jos yesterday that the information was false.
He said: “My lord, I was not answerable to the governor directly. I never hid money for him when he was governor. I have a permanent secretary, Cabinet and Special Services, who is the accounting officer in the office of the Secretary to the State Government.
“I tried to explain this to the EFCC official, Mr. Sunday Musa, during my interrogation and he landed a slap on my face and forced me to make statements the way they wanted it.”
Counsel to the EFCC, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs, had at the last sitting on July 23, 2019 led Musa, an EFCC investigator, in evidence wherein he claimed that Pam admitted to being the one who assisted the former governor to loot the state treasury.
Musa said Pam was invited by the EFCC for interrogation as part of investigations into the alleged fraud during which he made the statement.
He said: “Pam had made his first statement on January 16, 2017 in an open space office at the EFCC with other officers about 10 in number including the Unit Head, Babaginda Umar, Janet Justin, Simon Okon, among others, who were present carrying out various duties assigned to them.
“Pam was cautioned that he should be truthful and that anything he says will be used as evidence in a court of law.
“In line with the investigation, Pam was asked relevant questions concerning the role he played in respect to the suspicious transactions, and he rendered the statements.”
But when the EFCC counsel sought to tender the statements before the court, which he claimed were voluntarily made by Pam in the course of investigations, counsel to the former cashier, Mr. D. P. Dusu, raised an objection to the admissibility of the statements, arguing that his client made the statements under duress, a development which prompted the trial judge to order a trial within trial in order to determine the veracity of the documents.
At the resumed hearing of the case yesterday, Pam, who was led in evidence by his counsel, narrated how he was slapped and tortured by Musa to make the controversial statements.
He said: “My lord, all the statements I made to the EFCC in writing were dictated to me by them. I was slapped, detained and tortured. They wanted me to do as they wanted so that they would release me, so I actually wrote what they dictated to me to write because the torture was too much.”
Justice Daniel Longji adjourned the case till August 7, for continuation of hearing.
Benue: Gunmen invade Zaki-Biam, kill market chair
Gunmen yesterday invaded Zaki-Biam, the commercial nerve centre of Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State, and murdered the yam market Chairman, Mr. Tavershima Achinge.
The assassins stormed the area on a Bajaj motorcycle and went to Achinge’s house. The gunmen shot him several times on the chest and stomach, and then left him in a pool of blood, with his intestines gushing out.
When the sporadic shootings started, neighbours fled the area for fear of a repeat of the attack.
It was learnt that the deceased had just retired to his residence from the market when the suspected assassins suddenly appeared and immediately opened fire on him.
A close relative to the victim, who did not want his name in print, said that they were at home when it happened. The relative said that they were lucky to escape from the scene as the hoodlums shot sporadically, leaving Achinge dead.
The Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Ukum Local Government Area, Mr. Tor-Tyokyaa Ibellogo, confirmed the incident.
He said the identities of the gunmen were unknown.
The chairman appealed to the police to launch a manhunt for the fleeing culprits with the aim of tracking them down and bringing them to justice.
Ibellogo also challenged the security agencies to intensify surveillance to avert reoccurrence.
It was learnt that the body of Achinge had since been deposited at a private mortuary.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, also confirmed the killing, adding that the command was on top of the situation.
Osun offers free train ride for Eid-el-Kabir
Administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in Osun State has approved free train ride for the citizens living in Lagos to commemorate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir (Ileya) celebration.
The gesture is in continuation of its practice during festive periods.
The government said those travelling from towns on the route between Lagos State and Osun State would also benefit from the free trip.
A statement from the office of the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) said the free train transportation would convey holiday makers from Iddo Terminus of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Lagos to Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo.
The schedule of movement indicates that the train will depart the Iddo Terminus in Lagos by 10a.m. on Friday, August 9 and will be expected to arrive at the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park Train Station in Osogbo by 6p.m. of the same day.
For the return journey, the train will depart the Nelson Mandela Freedom Park Train Station in Osogbo at 10a.m. on Tuesday, August 13, and arrive at the Iddo Terminus in Lagos by 6p.m., of the same day.
“Since assumption of office about eight months ago, the administration of Oyetola has been providing free train services during festive periods to meet the needs of the people of the state who might not be able to afford the cost of transportation during festive periods,”the statement reads in part.
“The scheme is part of the social intervention programmes of the administration, aimed at providing succour for its citizens, with a view to saving them from untold hardship and stress they normally undergo during festive periods,” the statement reads in part.
The government had extended similar gestures during the 2018 Christmas and New Year celebration; also during 2019 Eid-el-Fitr as well as during the 2019 Easter celebration.
Thousands of Osun citizens have benefitted from the free train movement since it was initiated by the government in 2011.
We’re being marginalised in Lagos politics, Awori leaders cry out
- Threaten to withdraw support if agitation not addressed
The Aworis in Lagos State have decried poor representation in Lagos State government, saying they are being marginalised in the government of the state despite being the owners of the land.
Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, the Awori Obas, in conjunction with the Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria (AWAN), said if the issue of their marginalisation is not properly addressed, they may be forced to put their own people forward for political posts and withdraw their supports for the non-Aworis henceforth.
The Awori leaders also threatened that they would be forced to withdraw their support for any other candidate in Lagos State apart from their own sons and daughter if their demand is not granted, noting that they are the majority in the state.
The Ojomu of Ajiranland, Oba Tijani Adetunji Akinloye, who spoke on behalf of the entire Awori Obas in Lagos State, said they were not happy that Aworis indigene were not properly represented in the list of the 25 commissioners and special advisers that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu sent to the Lagos State House of Assembly.
He said: “On Saturday, July 14, 2019, the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, transmitted 25 names of commissioners and special advisers to the state Assembly for screening. It is pertinent to know categorically that only one or two Awori indigenes made the list, where lies our majority support and existence.
“We want to use this medium to unequivocally remind the Lagos State Government that the Aworis are not happy with the way we are being marginalised in the state despite our population and also for the fact that we are the original settlers in the state, but sadly enough that we are not accorded our rightful position in the governance of the state.
“We are thereby looking forward to see the appointment of Awori indigenes that are young, vibrant and qualified. As we know, we have many of them who are professionals, politicians and technocrats. We deserve more than what we are getting. The entire Aworis are now waiting and going that justice will be done in send batch of nominees that will be forwarded to the Lagos State House of Assembly.”
Also speaking, the chairman of Lagos State Awori Forum, Dr. Sanni Akanni, said that they are expecting the state government response to their agitation, adding that the state government should henceforth put Awori into consideration in political appointments.
