Kajuru crisis: Adara natives give conditions for peace

Following the uneasy calm in Kajuru community, Southern Kaduna, a political group, Adara Development Association (ADA), yesterday gave local and state governments in the state conditions for the return of peace in the area. This was as the group also raised the alarm over what they described as continued attack by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen within their vicinity in spite of the presence of security agencies. A statement by the group signed by its National President, Awemi Dio Maisamari, said: “If government refuses to take these easy first steps towards addressing the three fundamental concerns of Adara nation, it will be logical to conclude that it does not yet want genuine peace in Adara land.” He went further to name the concerns as the; “institutionalised social injustice being inflicted on its people for so many years, which has relegated them to a disadvantaged position.

“The artificially induced and condoned insecurity taking a heavy toll on the material wellbeing of our impoverished community and threatening the lives and existence of innocent and peaceful citizens and even Adara society as a whole. “The brazen attempts to crush and destroy Adara chiefdom and its identity, culture, local autonomy and self-determination by administrative and physical means so as to enable non- Adara people subdue and completely take control of Adara land.” According to the statement; “Any authority wishing to carry out any major project or activity in Adara land must first of all address the above lifethreatening problems. Our people must be convinced that the project or activity will sincerely, fairly and equitably accommodate the views, interests, concerns and fears of the majority before they can give their blessing.

For a start, the community invites the local and state authorities to engage community leaders and convince them of how the proposed multi-billion naira market at Kasuwan Magani is sensitive enough to the above concerns. “Otherwise, their actions will be regarded as yet another instance of the ageold social injustice being complained about. Because of the unhelpful presence of security personnel highlighted above, the community is ready to partner local, state and security authorities in addressing the lingering security challenges on agreeable terms.

“The easiest thing the authorities can do to partly reclaim their credibility and douse the ever rising tension in Adara land is to reverse the scrapping of Adara chiefdom,”the statement said. On the alarm over continued attacks, he said: “On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, villagers in the area saw some strange armed Fulani people. When they were questioned, they assured the locals that they did not mean any harm to them.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related