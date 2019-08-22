Kalu named in European U-21 Team of the Week

It’s indisputable that football is Nigeria’s no.1 sport but sometimes it appears as if it is the only one that matters. Other sports can go to blazes, as far as administrators, rich Nigerians and the media are concerned.

At least that is the impression that one often gets from Nigerians’ attitude to these other sports.

The most recent thing to back this feeling up is how the country’s basketball has been treated in the past few weeks.

If a fraction of the time, energy and resources invested in football is given to basketball for instance, the sport will grow in leaps and bounds. Talent in basketball, volleyball, wrestling, athletics, boxing etc is not in short supply; what is lacking is development and promotion.

The women’s basketball national team did the country proud in Dakar, Senegal on Sunday by winning the FIBA AfroBasket title, a great achievement on its own.

But there is even more to it: the Nigerian ladies, D’Tigress, won the title for a second consecutive time. And they defeated the hosts Senegal, backed by 15,000 fans, in the final at the hostile Dakar Arena.

Great feat and all, but where is the fanfare?

The ladies arrived back in Lagos on Monday night to a lowkey reception of a few drummers and trumpeters singing victory songs. Three quarters of the people at the airport were probably wondering what was going on because they were not even aware that a Nigerian team took part in a continental championship, let alone win it.

Bear in mind that these are actual champions, a team who WON their competition.

As I am writing this on Tuesday afternoon, only Zenith Bank has shown an interest in receiving and rewarding these champions. There has been no scramble from other big corporations or rich individuals to shower the heroines with ‘naira rain’.

Apart from President Muhammadu Buhari who has congratulated the players on social media, very little excitement has followed this triumph from government quarters.

Contrast this tepid reception with what happened with the Super Eagles just a month or so earlier at a football competition of a similar stature, the Africa Cup of Nations.

Apart from the substantial allowances and bonuses the Super Eagles were entitled to, the players got so much more.

Corporations, individual billionaires and high-ranking politicians were falling over themselves to give more money to the players and promised even more.

In spite of failing to win the AFCON, each Super Eagles player was probably rewarded with more money than the entire D’Tigress squad that won the AfroBasket trophy.

After some persuasion two years ago, the federal government announced a reward of N1 million each to D’Tigress players for winning the AfroBasket title.

Hopefully, this time they will get more for retaining the title, which is no mean feat.

But collectively we must do more as stakeholders to properly elevate the status of other sports, especially ones like basketball that have global appeal.

This is where my constituency, the media, has fallen short. While of course football has to have prominence in our outlets as it is the sport that generates – by wide margins – the most interest, giving a bit of attention to other popular sports will not hurt.

There were scores of Nigerian print, electronic and website reporters in Egypt to cover the AFCON, but there was hardly any in Dakar for the AfroBasket.

The Super Eagles players got constant exposure via loads of interviews and soundbites, and their progress was religiously followed by fans back home.

But the ladies are still largely unknown because they got very little coverage while achieving big things.

The AfroBasket would have been easy to cover: you don’t need a visa as a Nigerian to enter Senegal, the competition took place in just one venue in one city and the duration was shorter. In terms of costs to reporters and their organisations, AfroBasket in Dakar, Senegal was nowhere near AFCON in several cities in Egypt.

The other story in basketball (like in several other sports) is the shortage of funds for the men’s team D’Tigers to prosecute their FIBA World Cup programme in China.

The players, some of whom are representing Nigeria for the first time after years abroad, had to use social media to appeal for funds from the government for the World Cup, which starts on 31 August.

The way things are going, they are likely to miss some of the warm-up games lined up for them because money was not forthcoming when it was needed.

I watched a video of their coach Alexander Nwora asking for help from wherever it would come so that his boys could fulfil their dream of flying the colours of their fatherland. It was disheartening to see such an accomplished man sound so broken.

Even age-grade football teams that won development tournaments have had more coverage and rewards than teams from other sports who won major senior international competitions.

There is a lot more to Nigeria than football and D’Tigress, D’Tigers, teams in volleyball, handball and individuals in tennis, table tennis, badminton, boxing, wrestling, taekwondo, judo etc have often shown this by winning International laurels for the country.

From captain Aisha Muhammed, to AfroBasket Most Valuable Player Ezinne Kalu to the unstoppable Evelyn Akhator, every single one of the players on D’Tigress roster is a heroine.

They deserve huge accolades. They’ve paid their dues. They’ve paid in full. Apologies Charles Okocha.

Like this: Like Loading...