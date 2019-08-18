Body & Soul
Kanu Nwankwo bags political appointment
A
nyone who has been in tune with happenings as they relate with the most decorated footballer Nigeria ever produced, Ex- international Kanu Nwankwo , will readily attest to the fact that all has not been well with him as he’s been engulfed by crisis that has to do with his businesses and finances. Kanu has been having a running battle with the government owned debt recovery establishment, AMCON over loans the retired footballer is alleged not to have handled properly. He’s been running from pillar to post to see how he can recover some of his properties that include his Lekki situated hotel that have been taken over by this agency.
Away from his misfortunes, the gangling former Arsenal player may have had a reason to cheer up as he has just reaped from the deposit of his contribution to the growth of his father’s land by given him a political appointment. Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has appointed Kanu Nwankwo as his Senior Special Assistant on Sports.
While lots of his fans are happy over the new development, the Nigeria World Cup Skipper, Kanu, is saddled with the assignment of assisting Ihedioha’s administration to rebuild the sports sector in Imo state.
Trend du jour: Stripped jumpsuit
A
striped jumpsuit is an easy classic that literally everyone can wear. You can pair it with fun accessories, wear it with heels to dress it up, or keep it simple all over.
Stripes are so versatile, and basically act as a neutral for pairing with any of your subtle, favourite prints. They can be found in different colours, horizontal or vertical, thick or thin. The most common ones are the horizontal stripes (horizontal stripes to enhance your bust and vertical stripes to add height and slim the waist) and when it comes to colour choice, with the black and white combo you can never go wrong.
There are many ways of adding stripes to your wardrobe this season and one of them is by choosing a striped jumpsuit. If you’re after a statement outfit, a striped jumpsuit can be a stylish option. You can pair it with fun accessories, wear it with heels to dress it up, or keep it simple with sneakers of flat sandals. Fashion forward ladies are coming out bold and strong in stripes and it edgy looks is definitely a favourite for both Nollywood and Hollywood stars.
Weight watchers community: Equipment-free exercises for sexy arms (2)
W
hile many upper-body exercises involve equipment like dumbbells and barbells, arm exercises without weights are a solid way to put your muscles to the test, too. After all, the weight of your body is equipment in its own right—you can use it to load your arm muscles and make them work. There’s no heavy lifting required, and a gym membership is totally optional.
To be totally clear, it’s hard to work all of the muscles in your arms without weights, so equipment-free arm exercises are only going to be able to target certain areas, primarily the tops of the shoulders (the deltoids) and the triceps. Other arm muscles, like your biceps, typically need some external resistance to work against. But the exercises listed here are definitely useful for hitting some key muscle groups when you don’t have access to equipment.
Below are some of our favourite arm exercises for women that will help you tone your arm muscles and lose arm fat without weights — on your time. Say goodbye to flabby arms!
4. Push-ups
Considered the granddaddy of arm exercises, the push-up is a great way to build upper-arm strength in addition to a stronger core.
To do push-ups correctly, make sure your body is properly aligned:
Keep your feet together with your toes pointed down and your hands shoulder-width apart. The entire length of your body should run parallel to the ground. Your hips and back should be flat.
This alignment needs to be maintained as you bend your elbows and lower your body to within an inch or so of the floor. For an additional challenge, place a yoga block under each hand as this will deepen the stretch and increase your core workout.
Then reverse this motion and repeat.
If push-ups are still new to you, you may want to keep your knees down with your weight on your thighs (not your knees) until you’ve built up enough strength to perform a full push-up.
5. Pull-ups
Pull-ups offer many benefits for your upper body. They are especially useful for strengthening the muscles in your arms, chest, shoulders, and sides of the back. However, you may need a partner to assist you as you raise your body up to the horizontal bar, since pull-ups involve lifting your full body weight.
To perform pull-ups correctly, place your hands shoulder-width apart on the horizontal bar.
Next, raise your body until your chin is just over the bar’s level.
Then ease your body back down and repeat.
6. Plank
Plank pose is part of the Sun Salutation sequence in many forms of yoga, but to tone flabby arms, you can simply hold plank pose or incorporate challenging variations of it.
Like a push-up, you will need to position your body horizontal to the ground, but keep your body in this position for 30 seconds or more to work your arms.
Make sure your wrists are directly under your shoulders and your back is in a straight line.
To give yourself more of a challenge, lower your elbows to the ground and either clasp your hands together or lay your forearms and hands flat against the ground, using your arm muscles throughout the pose.
Yvonne Nwosu : Sassy designer
Y
vonne Chinele Nwosu is a fearless, fierce and fun-loving designer. Yvonne is the brain behind fashion house, Vonne Couture; she is responsible for Annie Idibia’s bridesmaid dresses on her wedding day as well as the grey strapless dress she wore for her 30th birthday.
Nwosu was born in France and speaks French fluently. No wonder the European culture strings along in her works. She has modernized the iro and buba which she calls ‘iro Vonne’. Yvonne loves to rock her own creations and always tries to break fashion rules to create her unique styles. Yvonne Nwosu decided to defile the basics of fashion and rock something distinctly different from what we’ve been seeing. She shared photos of herself rocking an ‘Iro & Buba’ alongside a pair of sneakers on her Instagram page and we think it looks good on her. Yvonne definitely agrees that fashion has no rules.
She’s got large followers on her Instagram page and we’ll tell you why: Yvonne Nwosu is one heck of a fashionista. She rocks her own designs often; showing off her creativity as well as her stunning body in lovely creations. She also loves to flaunt her flawless body in sexy bikini photos.
Yvonne, who has a daughter; proves that you can have children and still have an enviable figure that makes heads turn.
Pamper your feet
P
olished toes look great peeping out of sandals, but a pedicure can do more than just make your feet look beautiful. A common misconception is that pedicures are luxuries as opposed to a necessary component in a healthy regime for your feet.
Taking care of your feet and getting regular pedicures can act as a preventative measure for future foot problems and nail diseases and disorders like ingrown toenails and onychorrhexis (longitudinal ridging of the nail). Getting a pedicure makes you feel pampered and well cared for, and when you’re done, you feel clean and energized.
You can give yourself a clean, healthy and pretty pedicure at a leisurely pace in front of your favourite television program. Go ahead and pamper your feet for healthy living.
Sassy in blazer dress
T
here is something so feminine, powerful, and strong about a woman in a suit. Am I right? Then there’s a newer trend making waves in the fashion world: blazer’s sassy cousin–the blazer dress! This continues to dominate trends this season as well.
Do you want to make a blazer feel sexy? Then lose the trousers! The blazer dress really is the best of both worlds. It’s got an edge of formality (lapels and double-breasting) while also leaving your fellow party-goers wondering if you’ve maybe forgotten your trousers. It incites deliberation, and that’s a good thing. Basically, it’s a vibe.
If you’re skeptical about the whole looking-like-you’ve-left-your-trousers-at-home thing, then opt for a longer cut and some stilettos to give the illusion of less leg.
It’s a one piece, toss it on and go. It’s versatile, rock it to the office and then to a party. And, it’s just smart and sharp looking.
Idia Aisien lands endorsement deal with BNatural Spa
A
ward-winning TV Host, news anchor, and philanthropist, Idia Aisien, is certainly living her best life at the moment – it’s been such an amazing year for her.
Just a few months ago, she bagged an endorsement deal with the number one brand in the global luxury cosmetics market, Lancome. And now, she has just been unveiled as official brand ambassador for BNatural Spa, a leading luxury medical spa in Nigeria, specializing in innovative medical services and beauty treatments administered by US board certified aestheticians.
Speaking about this milestone, Idia says: “I’m super excited for this new journey with the BNatural Spa family, as their reputation for innovation and quality service delivery in the industry is unparalleled. I can’t wait to share all the groundbreaking activities we have in store with the world.”
Regal Dry Gin celebrates Fela with Afro Beat Party
F
oremost brand, Regal Dry Gin, a product by Grand Oak Limited, thrilled fans and Afro beat lovers alike as it took ownership of this year’s edition of the Afro Beat Party, which held recently at The New Afrika Shrine in Lagos.
The Afro beat party, an annual music concert organised in honour of the Afro beat legend and world music icon, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, witnessed a lot more excitement this year as Regal Dry Gin treated fans and consumers to nights of musical variety and African-inspired cocktails from mixologists at the Regal bar, one of the highlights of this year’s edition as it added spice to the two-day event.
The Regal Afro Beat Party 2019 was indeed an opportunity to celebrate the life and music of Fela, as many of his fans and up-and-coming artists had the opportunity to perform some of his iconic songs to the utmost delight of the guests at The New Afrika Shrine. The two-day event witnessed thrilling musical performances from a variety of Nigerian artists and also provided a platform for up-and-coming talents to also showcase their abilities.
Speaking on the success of the Regal Afro Beat party, General Marketing Manager, Grand Oak, Mridul Sharma said Fela was a phenomenon and his influence on the music scene could not be overstated as he birthed new genres of music and captivated many hearts locally and internationally, which is why he should be celebrated, especially with such a platform like the Afro Beat Party that allows for people to enjoy musical acts driven by his influence.
The Senior Brand Manager, Regal Dry Gin, Basit Arasi, also talked about the idea behind the event: “Regal Dry Gin is an indigenous brand and so is Afro beat, and we are delighted to be part of such an event that celebrates the life of an originator and man who lived his life to the fullest,” he said.
Asides the thrilling musical performances and African-inspired cocktails, Regal also rewarded loyal consumers at the event with gift prizes ranging from smartphones, TV sets, and lots more. Guests at the event and lucky prize winners expressed their appreciation to the organisers of the event, especially Regal Dry Gin for what they described as a befitting recognition of a great music legend.
The Afro Beat Party is a lot more significant amongst other events, owing to the fact that the musical genius, Fela Anikulapo Kuti passed on in August 1997.
Oha soup delicacy
O
ha (Ora) soup is native to the South Eastern Nigeria. It is a very traditional soup similar to the bitter leaf soup but cooked with Oha leaves.
Ingredients
• Palm oil
• Bunch of Oha leaves
• Handful of Uziza Leaves or 1 Teaspoon ground Uziza seeds
• Medium size Cocoyam (Ede)
• Smoked Fish
• Stockfish, the head especially (Okporoko)
• Ground Crayfish
• Ogiri Igbo
• Yellow pepper
• Seasoning
• Salt to taste
Cooking instructions
1. Soak and wash your Stockfish and Smoked fish with hot water to remove all traces of dirt, and then set aside. Start by boiling your meats, start with the tougher meats like Cow leg, Shaki first, also add the Stockfish.
2. Cook the cocoyam till they are soft, gently peel the skin off and pound till smooth in a mortar, alternatively, chop them into small chunks and purée in your electric blender till smooth, then set aside.
3. Add the grounded yellow pepper, Ogiri Igbo and ground crayfish and cook for 10 minutes. Add the cocoyam paste in small lumps and then the palm oil.
4. Cover the pot and leave to cook on high heat till all the cocoyam lumps have dissolved. You can add more water if you feel that the soup is too thick. Then add the Uziza leave and cook for 5 minutes.
5. Using your fingers, cut the Ora (Oha) leaves into tiny pieces and to cook for about 5 minutes.
6. Add salt to taste, stir and the soup is ready! Serve with any swallow of your choice.
Go suck a lemon
Debola could not believe her ears.
Aunty prophetess was pregnant! So, she was hunting for a man too?
“You’ve been praying for me for over five years and nothing happened despite my despiration,” Debola said.
“That is the problem. That desperation has cost you a lot. Let me tell you, everything we achieved in the past five years has been wiped away by your desperation. Do you know for how long I prayed and waited before I got this man? Do you know the number of trips I made to the wise ones? Do you know how much I spent?” She asked a dumbfounded Debola.
“Wise ones? You consult the wise ones while I consult you?” She asked her.
“Have you not seen a doctor being treated by other doctors?” Prophetess asked.
Debola sighed audibly and suddenly, her face lit up.
“Can you take me to the wise ones?” She asked.
Aunty prophetess observed her for a while and said slowly, “If you are ready, I’ll take you. But, have it at the back of your mind that you’ll spend a lot of money.”
“I’m ready. I’m ready to do anything. I can’t allow Jay to slip out of my life. I can’t start looking for a man all over again. Moreover, I’m pregnant for him. He’s wealthy. He’ll give me the kind of life I’ve always desired,” Debola said.
They had discussed some more and agreed on a date. The wise ones lived in a village in a neighbouring state. Prophetess promised to get Debola an appointment with the wise ones. After four days, she called Debola and told her what it would cost her to see them. She was more than ready.
On the set date, they set out very early in the morning. They were in the bus park before 5am. After more than two hours of steady bus ride, they alighted at a motor park in a sleepy village. They boarded two bikes which took them through footpaths to a compound set well back in what appeared like a bush. An old bungalow stood in the middle of the large compound. Debola was scared but prophetess assured her that no harm would come to her.
The wise ones were five old men who looked Debola up and down, as if sizing her up. They were seated on stools under a leafy tree few metres away from the gate. There were two empty benches facing them. The visitors knelt down in greeting. One of them, he appeared the oldest, asked them to sit down on a bench. Debola made to sit but the prophetess drew her back to her knees. She then thanked the wise ones and tabled Debola’s case before them, her face cast down.
The oldest of them, with rheumy eyes, cleared his throat and spat on the sandy ground, between his legs. With his left shrivelled foot, he mixed the phlegm with the red sand.
“See men all around you. A crowd of men are all over you. You wonder why none has married you? You have a spirit husband that is chasing them away. Unless you settle your spirit husband, no man will dare marry you,” he said in a somewhat calm, tiny tone.
Debola stared at the prophetess. She dared not look at the pairs of ancient eyes which she was sure were boring into her.
“Baba, she came prepared sir,” prophetess said in a low tone.
“Your prayers are answered,” the baba said.
“Amen,” Debola and the prophetess chorused.
“Sit down,” the old man said.
Only then did the prophetess draw Debola up. They sat on the stool.
“You need a goat, a live goat, which you will kill and use the meat to prepare vegetable soup and pounded yam for the gods,” the baba said.
Debola was confused. Kill a goat? Where would she get that one?
“Thank you baba. She’s ready to do it,” the prophetess said.
“Remember, she must not wipe off sweat from her face while she pounds the yam and her sweat must not drop into the mortar,” the old man said.
Debola was almost not breathing again. She didn’t know if she was scared of the chore before her or in awe of the old men. She stared at the ground. Even when she felt that the old men were leaving, she didn’t look up.
When the prophetess drew her up later, both the old men and their stools were not in sight.
“Where do I get a goat? Where do I get the foodstuff to prepare the food? Who will kill the goat?” The questions tumbled out of her mouth.
“Relax, you’ll get everything in this compound,” prophetess said, leading her to the back of the building.
Debola stared in amazement as they turned the corner and then, fear gripped her…
***********
Jay didn’t know whether to dance or cry. The business deal he pitched for about eight months ago had finally scaled through. That was the new lease of life he needed. Once he was able to complete it, he would swim in dizzying wealth which would run into multiples of millions of naira. That was the biggest deal he had ever dreamt of. He scattered the documents on his bed and danced round them. All the documents were intact. Once this money got into his bank account, he could to go on vacation for many years. Once again, he went through the details again, this time, meticulously. Everything was perfect. It called for celebration. He pulled out a bottle of fizz and popped it. The Brut tasted so sweet in his mouth! Of course, he knew it was the sweet taste of success. He was halfway through the bottle when the thought hit him: it was Adele’s bank details they’d used to pitch for the job! He felt the sour taste of the Brut immediately. Payments for the deal would be made into her bank account, not his. He sat down, thud! Adele had him where it would hurt most. He would have to go crawling to her or he’d be doomed forever! After what he did to her? Could he be under a curse? Why would sadness dog his every joy? Then it hit him! One night many, many years ago, he was still living in the village with his paternal grandparents, that night…
He shivered and broke out it cold sweat. His palms became clammy…
*********#
Adele was on the phone with her children. It was a conference call. They were talking politics.
Adele listened to them but her mind was mulling another issue. A large amount had been paid into her account. It was payment for a contract she helped Jay to secure. Without her efforts, he wouldn’t have gotten that job and she funded more than eighty per cent of it. As much as she knew that Jay didn’t deserve her mercy, going by all the pain he had inflicted on her physically, emotionally and psychologically, he needed that money to survive. How would she sleep peacefully, knowing she was holding on to another man’s joy? She dared not tell her children about it. Going by the way they were feeling right now, they would not support her extending any help to their father.
After the convo with her children, she hopped to the private dining room to join Bolan at breakfast. There were two entrances to that dining room -from the corridor and from Bolan’s room.
“Oh no! I told you to call me so I could come and carry you here, my woman,” Bolan said as he sighted her.
He was up and beside her immediately. He made her comfortable on the chair and kissed her deeply.
“I’m becoming a big liability to you and I don’t like it,” She said, kissing him back.
“Hey love, my desire is to turn you into my master and I’ll be your slave for the rest of our lives. I love you with everything in me that can love a woman. Believe me, you don’t have to work for the rest of your life. I’ll take care of your needs, including those of your children, if you’d allow me,” Bolan whispered into her ears.
Adele closed her eyes as joy washed over her. Gawd, she loved this man. Everything about him spelt joy to her. They could talk for hours and laugh; they could be in each other’s arms without saying a word for hours and be so happy. They could communicate with their eyes. She felt wetness in her cave of wonder and smiled. It’s either she ate her breakfast right now or it would turn cold while she was being eaten.
Suddenly, she had an urge to live her secret desire. With Bolan, she could let go and be the seductress that she secretly wanted to be behind closed door.
“Lock the door, my Prince,” she told him.
She could not recognise her voice; it was low and sultry. Bolan stared at her a moment and went to do as she wished. She slipped out of her one-piece dressing gown. She had nothing under it. Bolan’s eyes were like an owls. This was a new Adele he was seeing. She indicated he did same. He did in seconds. His man was already turgid.
“We’re going to have breakfast in our birthday suit and you’re gonna feed me,” she said with a smile.
“Yes ma’am,” he responded and drew two dining chairs a little away from the table.
They sat, facing each other, their knees touching. With shaky hands, he fed her until she was good. Then she told him she was going to feed him. He smiled and waited, but she had other ideas.
“Mom wants to nurse her baby,” she told him.
Wide-eyed, Bolan smiled. He was happy. He felt that somehow, he had scaled whatever hurdle and destroyed whatever wall that stood between them.
“Close your eyes,” she instructed.
He did. Almost immediately, he felt her hands on him and felt her heave herself on him. He relaxed.
Adele smiled. She was juicing so much and could feel her wetness oozing out. She felt him shudder as she lay her hand on his very turgid man. He sat up. She played with it a bit, teasing the excitement spot just under the inner cap and felt him gasp. She teased him a little more and raised herself a bit and guided him into her slippery wet receptacle. Bolan moaned loudly and his body began to tingle. This was the first time he went into her unsheathed. The feeling was indescribably different. He felt like he was encased in a slippery wet velvety cocoon. He felt something on his lips and opened his mouth to take it in. He sucked without being told to. He needed not be told.
“Suck it. Hmmmmmmm suuuuckkkkkkhmmmmmm,” she moaned.
She was riding him as one possessed, murmuring and shouting almost at the same time. He grabbed one bobbing mountain while he sucked the other one. She held his neck as she grinded and pounded at intervals. Bolan was surprised. He openen his eyes and stole a glance at her. She was shouting with her eyes closed. She looked like one demented. He understood, she was gripped in the throes of passion. He was at the brink too because he had never felt this way before. She was driving him mad. He grabbed her waist with his two hands and raised her up a bit. Then he brought her down gently on him. He repeated that a number of times.
“Don’t stop…Don’t stop… dooooooon’t….,” she screeched.
Bolan felt like he would erupt in volcanic lava. He felt it rising to the tip. He tried to keep it in check but couldn’t. It would overrun him and drown them.
“My woman…my baby…baaaaby….” He screamed.
“My priiiiiiiiiiiiiiinceeeeee,” she screamed, adding, “Bring it oooooooon….lemme feeeeeeel you….”
Then, they quaked as waves and waves of passion washed over them. They felt the chair bouncing and held on to each other, afraid that the flood of passion would sweep them away…
*********
Let’s continue this journey on Sunday!
#####*#########*
Send your observations to: julietbumah@gmail.com
Ladies who rose to limelight with BBNaija platform
The fourth season of the hugely popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija is back on our screens and fans are eager to see the housemate who will be propelled to instant stardom from this season. This year’s season is already generating a lot of excitement and frenzy among viewers who are anticipating the next star that will emerge from this competition in few months’ time. BBNaija is a great talent factory where stars are made. Over the years we have seen ex-housemates who are thrust into stardom by just being on the show. It has helped a lot of ex-housemates achieve their career trajectories which would have taken years to achieve. The platform has indeed propelled some to heights unimagined and to gain fame and fortune that seemed impossible before entering the Big Brother house.
From zero to unimaginable, here are ladies who used the BBNaija platform to make a success of their careers and achieve fame and lifelong dreams as VANESSA OKWARA reports
Cynthia Nwadiora aka Cee-C
Cynthia Nwadiora, a lawyer, worked as an outdoor advertising practitioner and was relatively unknown before going into the BBNaija house. Cee-C was unarguably the most controversial housemate ever to get in to the Big Brother house. She was outspoken and didn’t care whose ox was gored as she made her views and opinions known on subject matters including picking issues with her fellow housemates.
Her fights with fellow housemate, Tobi Bakre during the season 3 was quite legendary and this earned her both foes and friends alike from across Africa. She was dubbed the actual ‘Double Wahala’ which was the theme for that year. After 85 eventful days in the house, she came in second place
.
Today, with 1.8million followers on Instagram, Cee-C has become a fashion influencer, award winning brand influencer and has worked with brands like Nairabet, Amstel Malta, Huawei Mobile and House of Lunettes. She recently launched her sportswear line, Cegar, which has so far been a major hit among her fan base. Hate her or love her, you cannot deny her presence on the social media influencer space.
She reportedly charges an average of N500, 000 to advertise for brands on social media. She is forever grateful to the platform BBNaija presented to her.
Uriel Oputa
Uriel Oputa was an upcoming musician who needed the big platform that Big Brother Naija presented. During her time in the BBNaija season 2 ‘See Gobbe’, Uriel was popular for her melodramatic yet entertaining diary sessions. After finishing in 9th position, Uriel bagged several endorsements and hosting gigs for some big brands such as Maggi, PayPorte, Pedini – Bosch Nigeria, Peak Milk, Indomie etc. Today, Uriel has a cooking TV show and her own food outfit, ‘UU Kitchen’. During the visit of Anthony Joshua, the legendary boxer to Nigeria recently, she was contracted as the caterer for some of his projects for children living in the slum. She currently has over one million followers on Instagram, a thriving wig business and is still a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.
Bam Bam
Oluwabamike (BamBam) Olawunmi is a multi-talented young lady who was part of the BB Naija 2018. No one expected Bam Bam to become an overnight sensation after spending weeks at the Big Brother house. Well, her steamy and romantic relationship with fellow housemate, Teddy A kind of aided in showcasing the beautiful woman. That romance has progressed dramatically and today they are engaged to be married; therefore increasing her popularity and also the BBNaija platform as a place where stars and dreams are actualized.
Since leaving the BBNaija house, Bam Bam has been busy conquering the world with her beauty products and bagging several awards as well.
Ifu-Ennada
Ifu Ennada was already a rising star before going to the Big Brother Naija house. She was already a budding actress before entering the Big Brother House and since leaving the house, Ifu’s acting career has received tremendous boost and leaps and she’s acted in blockbusting movies and trends. She has been really busy trying to use her BBNaija experience to cash out. From hosting events to starting her own cosmetic line and hair wig business, she has indeed soared higher standing on the BBNaija platform.
Nina
Nina Chinonso Onyenobi practically rose from nothing to unimaginable stardom from the BBNaija season three. She was just an ordinary housemate fans didn’t think will make it past the first few weeks in in the Big Brother House but she surprised everyone when she emerged 5th in that season. Her beautiful and passionate relationship with Miracle who won the competition endeared her to the hearts of many. She became one of the last women standing at the last edition of Big Brother Naija. She graduated from the Imo State University after leaving the Big Brother House and her fan base on social media has increased to 1.4 million followers.
Since then, it has been from one endorsement to another with different cosmetics and fashion brands. She also owns her own cosmetics, fashion and wig brand.
Alex Unusual
Asogwa Alexandra Amuche Sandra, popularly called Alex went unnoticed at the Big Brother house until the first Saturday at the house when it was time to party. We got to see a very bold and free-spirited young beautiful lady showcase her dance moves. She was also among the last five in the last season of the Big BrotherNaija. Since coming out of the show, she has used the platform to grow her fan base to an amazing 1.8 million followers. This has earned her lots of brand endorsements worth millions. Today she is a known dancer, TV personality and event host. She recently joined the acting world as she was seen in a movie production with AY comedian.
Tboss
Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as TBoss was tagged the most controversial Big Brother Naija housemate and second runner-up of the Big Brother Naija season two. Tboss is hard to forget once you see her. She brought spark and dynamism to the show as she generated both likes and dislikes from lots of fans across Africa. She has generated over 700, 000 fans base on her Instagram page.
She also caused a stir for her male fans by showing her breasts on live TV and fighting with almost everyone in the house.
Since she left the Big Brother Naija house, TBoss has hosted several shows including AFRIMA 2017 and Funny Bone Untamed.
The Edo State beauty has also signed ambassadorial deals with several brands and made her acting debut in several movies and TV series such as ‘AJoche’.
Believe it or not, she seems to be one of the most successful at least commercially from season two of the Big BrotherNaija show.
Bisola
Bisola Aiyeola was not a stranger to reality TV shows. She contested in the 2008 edition of Project Fame West Africa and she is very talented. Bisola became the first runner up of Big Brother Naija season 2 and has been tagged the most successful from that season. She acts as well as she sings; she used the Big Brother platform to showcase her acting and singing skills which endeared her to the hearts of many Nigerians.
She has dropped singles that made waves since leaving the Big Brother house. She is signed to Pan-African record label, Temple Music.
In 2018, she won the AMVCA Trailblazer Award at the 2018 Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards.
The talented actress was one of the most popular housemates during the Big Brother season two, especially with her romantic relationship with a secretly married housemate, Thin Tall Tony.
Since she left the Big Brother Naija house, she has featured in movies and TV shows such as ‘Glimpse’, ‘Ovy’s Voice’, ‘Picture Perfect’, ‘Skinny Girl in Transit’ and so many others. She has also bagged so many awards and endorsements with top brands across the country.
