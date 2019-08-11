Kanye West buys former manager $.3m Lamborghini SUV

Suleiman Ilyasu a.k.a 9plus is a young and highly talented musical artiste that is fast making waves in the entertainment industry. The record producer and song writer spoke with DEBORAH OCHENI about his musical career, style philosophy and sundry issues

Are you a fan of Ankara prints?

Yes! I love Ankara prints.

What is your take on African wears?

They are beautiful. Our traditional wears are our identity, our culture which we all should develop and identify with as they speak of us as a people. Do you consider any fashion item indispensable? My wrist accessories.

I can’t do without them. How easily do you get your fashion items in Nigeria? I get most of my fashion items in Nigeria. I’m a stylist, so I know quite a handful of designers. While shopping, which fashion item catches your fancy? Shoes and jewellery! I’m a sucker for both.

Which fashion accessory do you live for?

Jewellery! wrist watches and braclets, ear rings, chains and glasses.

Do you conform to trend?

Which fashion trend do you love most?

No, I do not conform to trend because I always just want to stand out because I am a trendsetter

How comfortable do you feel in jeans and T-shirt?

Too comfortable. It’s just easy, smart and fits; it takes little or no time to get in them.

Whose celebrity style do you like most?

In Nigeria: Ice Prince and Timaya. Internationally: Future and Quavo Fashion wise, do you have a role model?

Not yet. I like a lot of people’s fashion sense but I don’t have a fashion role model.

Is there anything you are unlikely to be caught wearing?

G-strings and Bra What is your ready to go outfits? Jeans, T-shirt and sneakers…easy to fit, ready to go.

When it comes to fashion, would you say your physique works to your advantage?

Most definitely my physique works very much to my advantage. No pot belly and all that, so yes my physique does.

Which outfits take up most space in your wardrobe?

T-shirts and jeans

What is your costliest fashion possession?

How much did you get it?

My wrist watch but I prefer not to state how much I bought it.

How do you love your shoes?

I love them simple, classy.

What determines what you wear? My mood, the weather and the function I am going for. What do you think of modern designers? Exquisite, talented and extraordinary. Who is your best designer? Jonathan Musa a.k.a Emopee (Meza Clothing) Do you have a signature perfume?

Tuscan Leather and Amuoage

Do you have any fashion obsession?

Not really!

How did you come up with the name 9plus and what is the inspiration behind it? 9 is the highest number numerically, reasons been that when you are counting from 0.1.2.3…and get to 9 you will have to go back to 1 and add 0 before it becomes 10 so hypothetically 9 is the highest number numerically, and growing up too the number 9 has always worked for me, it’s kind of my lucky number. And the + (plus) stands for positivity which is what I stand for.

That was how I came up with the name 9plus. Aside music, which other businesses are you into?

I just obtained a Bsc in Public Administration and currently serving (NYSC) in Lagos. I and my team (Men On Music) are venturing into the fashion industry real soon with our yet to be unveiled clothing line. I am a fashion stylist and I am into Agriculture, cash crops and poultry, to be specific. So I am not just a music p r o – ducer, per- former, promoter and singer! I do other things to support the music.

So, basically I am an entrepreneur who sees any great business opportunity and series it.

How many songs have you produced so far and what is the level of acceptance/ patronage?

To be honest I can’t even keep count because I have produced a lot of albums.

The support from my fans has been amazing. My first album “UKPAHIU” meaning “power” was released in 2011 sold about 28,750 units in the first month of release and rounded up 61,080 units by the end of the released year, these numbers for an upcoming independent artiste on his debut album to me is impressive.

Then we (Men On Music) went on to release another album which even did a lot better than the first one so the support and patronage have been quite impressive and I and my team are grateful to God and our loyal fans.

Entertainment industry seems saturated; how do you intend to keep afloat?

I intend keeping afloat by dishing out quality music, evolving, developing and keeping up with trends in sounds and style while maintaining my originality.

We have new acts springing up daily in the scene, and almost all if you will agree with me have got good sounds and styles.

Would you say music business is lucrative enough?

Yes, it has been lucrative enough for me because the money from my music put me through school with the help of my parents too. I paid and am still paying my bills with money earned from my music and if you know the business aspect of music yes it is lucrative.

Does your background influence who you are now?

My background shaped who I am right now and the person am becoming; it has made me understand that the love of God, humility, self-love/acceptance, and doing the right thing are key to how far you will go in life.

Are you satisfied with your choice of career?

They say if you do w h a t you love you will n e v e r work a day in your life. I love music, its creative process and the revenue it generates as well.

The energy, love, comfort, passion and message embedded in music is amazing and timeless. I am satis- fied with my choice of career. What inspired your various creations? My struggles, personal battles and experiences, people’s shared experiences and my environment.

What is the major challenge young artistes face in Nigeria? I think the major challenges upcoming artistes face in Nigeria is lack of access to major platforms to showcase our talent probably because of how expensive it is to get on those platforms.

The industry is not regulated among other challenges but I choose not to dwell on that but look on the brighter side.

Would you say government has done enough for creative people in Nigeria?

I don’t think the government has done or is doing enough to support creative people in Nigeria.

If you surf the internet or walk the streets of this country, you will see talented people that will blow your mind with which ever talent they are blessed with but them enabling environment to develop them.

Creative people are gold mines in developed countries and they generate so much revenue for themselves and their country at large but it’s a whole different story down here.

Do you have a personal style?

I am an entertainer so I do almost every style of music depending on my mood. But all my sounds are Afro fused.

What is the gap your music hopes to bridge in entertainment industry?

The marginalization gap, the belief that you must infuse just Yoruba and Igbo language in other for your music sell nationwide.

I believe music has no language so people will definitely enjoy your music if it appeals to them irrespective of the language infused in it. I listen to Indian, Latin and even French music so infusing Igala shouldn’t be an exception. Which of your songs brought you to limelight? Ukpahiu and how I feel.

Was there anyone in your family who made you develop interest in music business?

Yes. My mum and dad! My mum always sang for I and my siblings and we gladly danced to it when we were kids.

She sometimes played music for us do a dance competition where the winner got a newly composed song with his or her name infused in it because my mum did music in her youthful days and her dad (my grandfather) used to be a big Igala (ugbolo) musician. my dad on the other hand bought music records that he played normally whenever he got back and that was what inspired me into music.

Who inspires you the most in entertainment industry?

I have got a lot of people who inspire me in the industry both home and abroad.

The likes of Shizle, Wande coal, Davido, D’banj, 2face, Burna boy, Tiwa savage, Wizkid, Paul Odi. Chris brown, 50Cent, Drake and Akon.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

By the grace of God I see myself doing bigger gigs, collaborating with bigger artiste that I look up to, selling out arenas/ venues nationally and internationally, introducing fresh acts to the scene and exporting their music globally and definitely affecting peoples lives positively. Message to your fans and listeners!

Thank you all for the love, support and patronage.

Keep supporting the 9plus and Men On Music brand.

