Kebbi : LG boss seeks support for security agencies

he Sole Administrator of Gwandu Local Government Council in Kebbi State, Hon. Maude Gwandu, has appealed to the people, traditional rulers and religious leaders to support security agencies with information about any stranger or visitor found in the area.

He spoke at the weekend while addressing journalists shortly after the council’s security council meeting. He said the issue of insecurity in the area was becoming alarming as such urged the people to be vigilant and security conscious in any of their acts.

He explained further that Gwandu Local Government was sharing border with Sokoto and Zamfara states, where there were serious security problems, admonishing the people to screen anybody found as a new face in the area.

He said: “Recently, we saw some Fulani herdsmen settled in one village; and I summon their chairman and confirmed about their position and they told them that they migrated from Sokoto, they were send packing from Sokoto State and now they are under watch for security reasons,” he added.

Gwandu, who also emphasised that there was need to engage youths on different skills training programme for them to be self-employed, promising that his administration was working hard to ensure that skills accusation centres established by the former House of Assembly member in the secretariat would be revived in order to allow youths learn different skills training programme and for them to be self-employed.

