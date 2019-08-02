Back Page Column
Keep your man, there’s no spare (1)
The women who are lucky to be in marriage should rather thank God and work harder to keep their men. They should eschew the illusion that there are men out there waiting to ‘marry’ them if they quit their marriages. They should work on their weak points and character flaws by determining to turn a new leave. Where their efforts appear not to be yielding positive results, they should pray, fast and seek help on how to successfully manage their men rather than opting to quit on account of petty issues that could be wisely resolved. The thought of better or ‘faultless’ men out there waiting for them is quite misleading, deceptive and delusional as such ‘perfect’ men only exist in their world of fantasy.
By recent events, it dawned on me that the fulfilment of the Biblical prophecy of Isaiah 4: 1 which states that “…four women will get hold of one man, they will tell him: ‘we will eat our own food, cloth ourselves and provide shelters for ourselves only just allow us to be identified with you as your wives” is a few years away. The mishaps around the world that often claim men as major casualties are pointing to the fact that in a matter of few years, men would be the most expensive and difficult human commodity to possess. There’s a logic behind this claim.
Terror onslaughts around the world target men as victims or elements of conquests. The assailants (terrorists) and the patriots (soldiers in battlefronts fighting against the insurgents) are men while most of the casualties among the hapless civilians in the warring territories are also men.
For instance, in Syrian terrorism alone, no fewer than 400,000 people have been killed. Out of this number, almost 80 per cent are men. I watched a video in which the Syrian terrorists lined up young men between the ages of 15 and 50 and shot them in the head in more than six different locations. Heaps of corpses dotted the landscape of the city. By now, the figure must have increased. This figure include those of the fighters, soldiers and civilians alike and they are mostly men.
According to available information, the US-led coalition airstrikes have killed over 14,000 across Syria, of which 9,158 dead were ISIL fighters, 309 Al-Nusra Front militants and other rebels, 169 government soldiers and 4,025 civilians. The airstrikes occurred in the period between 22 September 2014 and 23 March 2019.
In Afghanistan war from 2001 till date, no fewer than 111, 000 Afghans, including civilians, soldiers and militants, are estimated to have been killed in the conflict. Aside the casualty figure, over 29,000 have been documented to have been severely wounded. Of the casualty figures, about 100,000 of them were men.
In Yemen, more than 70,000 people have been reportedly killed. This is according to Al Jazeera. The United Nations reports that from March 2015 to December 2017, between 8,670 and 13,600 people were killed in Yemen, including more than 5,200 civilians, as well as estimates of more than 50,000 dead as a result of an ongoing famine due to the war. The vast majority of this casualty are men in their prime age.
Back home in Nigeria, in 2014 alone, Boko Haram was reported to have killed over 6,600 people. As we all know, the insurgents usually kidnap women and children while they kill men during their dastardly acts. Except when they strike by bombing soft targets at public places like the markets, worship centres, schools, IDP camps and suicide attacks, they don’t spare men in sight.
Just in six months in 2017, Nigeria records 2,598 death from road accidents. The casualty per gender might be closer, yet, more men have died by road mishaps than women and children. Quite a lot more had happened since then till date. The current wave of intermittent killings and kidnappings on our major highways in the last one year has affected both sexes but still, more men have fallen victim than women.
If accurate data are to be generated, we might discover that we now have about 55 to 45 ratio of married women to single moms in our society. Is it that all these single moms are not good wife materials or they don’t have what it takes to keep a home? Not at all. Many of them are quite adorable and virtuous such that one begins to wonder how come they are not married. They are still searching for their own men.
In October 26, 2018 edition, I wrote on the title: “Help! Men Are Scarce.” I quoted the scary data released by a Ghanaian Pastor, Rev. Daniel Eshun of Temple of Faith Gospel Church, Ghana, where he said: “We (already) have excess of women. By 2020, we are going to have women in Ghana between the ages of 15 and 55 in excess of three million according to the statistics of 2010 population and housing census, go and check. Between the ages of 15 and 55 (in Ghana) we are going to have three million women who will not find husbands if each man marries one woman. Tanzania has 30 million women, 20 million men. In February of this year, President John Magufuli was begging, literally, begging the men to take two, three wives because over 10 million women can’t find husbands; and you know what that means? There would be increase in prostitution, (escalated) extra-marital affairs, there would be increase in unwanted pregnancies and abortions, (epidemic of) sexually transmitted diseases because there’s excess of women (in circulation)… and old marriages would collapse because the men would leave them and take new wives. If you say polygamy is destabilizing (to homes, then) think about (the adverse effects of) monogamy (to the society) as well.”
The above statement was made by Rev. Eshun while speaking on the topic: “Legitimacy of Polygamy” on a Ghanaian television interview programme sometimes last year.
To be concluded.
Buhari’s ‘Own’ Ministers
“Those who serve as Ministers can be compared to hands: reaching up, they take care of the head; reaching down they take care of the feet”- Han Fei
President Muhammadu Buhari is certainly an interesting political character that requires some deep studies to decipher what really is his mission in politics. Every of his outing politically produces bizarre scenario difficult to understand while trying to grasp his administration.
In 2015 it took President Buhari seven months to form cabinet. During the long wait then an international journalist confronted him wanting to know why the delay in his appointing ministers to work with him in the government and he wondered audibly to his questioner why all the anxiety and excessive excitement over ministers who are nothing but just ‘noise makers’. The President in his further elucidation of his position did not understand any reason for the much fuss over ministers when the government to him was comfortably running without them. The anticipation of the waiting public was in such high altitude that they were really expecting to have a watertight team akin to crisis cabinet of war times. But when the President eventually divulged the ministers then, it was too ordinary, unbefitting and unappetizing for the public expectations after the long wait.
For over 40 months the President worked with these ministers, he never queried or dropped anyone of them except for those who voluntarily resigned on personal grounds. Even the Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, who dodged National Service and fraudulently obtained exemption certificate, could not be removed until the public outcry became deafening, ditto the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation David Babachir Lawal who was enmeshed in the grass cutting scandal in the North-East.
But to the shock of not a few government watchers, President Buhari told a visiting audience after nearly four years working with the ministers that they were not really his own. That he never knew most of them as they were brought to him by other persons. He then made a solemn promise that his ministers this second term will be his own. That he would be appointing those he knows personally.
Government watchers therefore drawing from that pronouncement which they see as a subtle disclaimer on his first term ministers set out to see a fresh and more pragmatic faces for the second term cabinet.
President Buhari is well known to all as a political introvert who has near extreme enclosed association with the public and the people anxiously looked forward to seeing such replicate in the new cabinet. But lo and behold what did we see after nearly six months from the February 23, 2019 election, dozens of the same ‘unknown Ministers’ returning, making a list of others comprising mostly politicians whose known antecedents are of no attractive performance. Most of the names in the list including those who were leaders of their people after their initial elections became unelectable based on their subsequent performance rating by their people.
Nigerians who looked forward to seeing out of the box thinkers this time to confront the huge national challenges raging from economy, security to unemployment were stunned to see just ordinary 43 persons brought in ostensibly to satisfy political interests. Being mostly politicians who are already schooled in the act of navigating troubled winds, it was not difficult screening them more so that this 9th Senate has been in a hurry to demonstrate their docility and their emerging rubber stamp image to an obviously authoritative executive who would not take a no for an answer. The obviously irksome ‘bow and go’ system became so notorious this time that it made gibberish of the entire ministerial screening process.
Given the near perilous political situation of the country today where its survival is clearly under threat, the populace were expecting a ‘war cabinet’.
In the 40s after the British forces could not prevent the German occupation of Norway then Prime Minister Chamberlain was dropped and replaced by Winston Churchill who was well known for his military prowess.
Confronted by the challenge of the time Churchill told his first cabinet: “I would say to the House, as I said to those who have joined this Government, I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat. We have before us an ordeal of the most grievous kind. We have before us many long months of toil and struggle.
“You ask what is our policy. I will say, it is to wage war with all our might, with all the strength that God can give us, to wage war against a monstrous tyranny never surpassed in the dark, lamentable catalogue of human crime.
“You ask what is our aim. I can answer in one word: Victory. Victory at all costs. Victory in spite of all terror. Victory however long and hard the road may be. For without victory there is no survival.”
With the critical state of affairs in our land today, where everyone is seeking the deseaming of the country; where hate against each other is growing at such alarming rate; where marauders have invaded all the nooks and crannies of the country inflicting horror on the populace; where ethnic groups are disowning Nigeria and desiring their own homeland as a country. One expects a cabinet that would be hungry for real change and a President who would be screaming and saying to us Nigerians: “I have nothing to offer but blood, toil tears and sweat” because just as it was to Britain when the Prime Minister made that remark so it is with us now in Nigeria now ‘We have before us an ordeal of the most grievous kind’.”
Everyone had thought that this second term cabinet provides opportunity for the President to right the wrongs of the last four years by setting up a hungry, quick to act cabinet being led by a General who is ready to take the bull by the horn. But with this cabinet of 43 ordinary persons who in performance record and current reckonings have no great thing to offer, hardly can any Nigerian even the known optimists expect miracle from this team.
That is indeed the level of disillusionment in the country as President Buhari inaugurates his cabinet. The people are not expecting the desired radical touch that the myriads of problems in the nation beckons to come out of this cabinet just as was the case in the first term.
Not a few government watchers had expected in a Buhari cabinet for a second term, an absolute avoidance of doubts with national unity as target, and drawing on all talents which are abound in this country but it did not happen.
As the new cabinet comes on stream amidst crisis in the land from all perspectives, I wish to leave President Buhari with this insightful saying from a Chinese philosopher Han Fei, “A ruler of men faces two possible misfortunes: if he employs the worthy, the ministers will use worthiness as a pretext to rob their ruler of his power, but if he promotes men recklessly, his affairs will be neglected, and he will not prevail. What the situation therefore requires is a stand out leadership. Can Buhari offer it? God help us.
Leah Sharibu: Whether living, whether dead…
The fact is, when men carry the same ideals in their hearts, nothing can isolate them – neither prison walls nor the sod of cemeteries. For a single memory, a single spirit, a single idea, a single conscience, a single dignity will sustain them all. – Fidel Castro in “History will absolve me”
Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? As it is written, for thy sake we are killed all the daylong; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter. Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord. – Romans 8: 35 – 39.
The vile and empty characteristically defecate and dance on the grave of true patriots, desecrating and defacing their memory. Perverts and little minds who live for the moment and are never ever able to grasp the big picture danced on the grave of Awo. After frustrating his yeoman’s efforts to be president, a pedestal he had hoped to use to better the lot of the common man, they praised and eulogised him to high heavens at his death. The vilest of them all, the ones who were unsparing in their opposition, the Brutus, so to say, were the ones who were loudest in their ululation of Awo, shedding the most crocodile tears as they waxed lyrical. One of such described Awo as “the best president Nigeria never had.” He was right – but he was one of those who ensured Awo never reached his goal.
Nemesis returned (you know what I mean) and they danced also on the grave of MKO Abiola. “On June 12 we stand” became “On June 12 we eat”. Those who betrayed MKO most; those who played prominent roles in the annulment of the June 12 election; and those who could tell us how the man got murdered – cried the loudest when MKO died. Last year, the locusts returned ostensibly with good tidings; saying they had come to bestow honour on MKO. Thank God not all were deceived for, as they say, you can deceive some of the people all the time; you can deceive all the people some of the time but you cannot deceive all the people all the time. They danced on Abiola’s grave simply to “win” the 2019 elections.
They danced on the grave of Toyin Olakunrin, not minding the additional misery they were piling on his grieving family and forlorn 95-year-old father. For some of them it was the best time to remind us of the little favours they purportedly extended her way. Some men do not care to rub in the insult! For others, it was the opportunity they had eagerly awaited to re-launch their sagging political career. Last Friday morning as I stumbled on my 2018 Christmas and New Year message to Mrs. Olakunrin and her response, the Federal Government itself stylishly “broke” the news that Leah Sharibu may never walk this planet again – to quote erstwhile U.S. President Barak Obama as he broke the news of American forces’ killing of Osama bin Laden.
They are getting ready to also dance on Leah Sharibu’s grave. When rumours broke concerning her “death” before the elections and her family said they, too, had heard the rumours and asked the government to say the truth, they quickly denied it. “Don’t put sand in our garri,” they seemed to be saying. It is not true that they really wanted or want Leah out of incarceration. They never wanted and still don’t want her out alive. It would demystify them. A little girl would not be allowed to cause such damage to what they stand for. Otherwise, tell me what efforts have they made to free her? The other time they said her captors demanded some billions which they said was too much – but they have reportedly given N100 billion to Miyetti Allah and are ready to spend another billions on RUGA for killer herdsmen. Cows and killer herdsmen are more precious to them than our angelic Leah. Sheer hypocrisy! Their actions and or inactions are deliberate. We are the ones yet to see it that way and begin to respond appropriately. But it does not matter anymore!
Leah Sharibu will never die! The saints of the Lord, of which she is now a part, do not die; they sleep in the Lord. Leah has taught us Christian chivalry, courage, strength and character as of the times of old. She has taught us godly love as Christ and the apostolic Fathers experienced and practised it. She has taught us how to focus on God and the things of God, not distracted by worldly living and the things of this world. She is a living example of what Peter meant when he told the Lord Jesus they had left home and family and everything else and had followed him. “And Jesus answered and said: Verily I say unto you, there is no man that hath left house, or brethren, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for my sake, and the gospel’s, but he shall receive an hundredfold now in this time, houses, and brethren, and sisters, and mothers, and children, and lands, with persecutions; and in the world to come eternal life” – Mark 10: 29 7 30.
For mockers and scorners, Leah’s immediate reward here is that she has etched her name in gold. Yes, she may have been denied the opportunity to live her life but even if she did, she would still have died some day. Jesus raised Lazarus from death: what was the eventual end of Lazarus? Methuselah lived 969 years: what was the ultimate end of Methuselah? Sir, Ma, what will be your eventual end and my own eventual end? Pray, what will be the eventual end of the captors/killers of Leah and those dancing or getting ready to dance on her grave? In another 400/500 years, if the Lord tarries, many of us will no longer be remembered even by members of our immediate families. Our graves, if our remains have not been upturned out of them, will most likely be desolate. I know next-to-nothing about my great-grandparents; I do not know their graves, not to talk of visiting. I do not even know who they were; neither can I say their names. How about you?
But Leah lives in the present times in our heart. And, as they say, to live in the heart of those we love – and who love us – is not to die. Leah will live in future times on the pages and in the annals of history. Her memory and remembrance will outlive that of presidents. Kids like her will read about her. Adults will study her. Academic theses and dissertations will be conducted on Leah Sharibu.
Tell the mockers and scorners: Leah Sharibu is not the loser. She ran her race. She finished her course. And like the apostle Paul said: For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing” (11 Timothy 4: 6 – 8). Leah Sharibu, I believe, is one of such deserving saints.
When you have run and finished your race, what else are you waiting for? This was where Paul differed significantly from John the Baptist who, in his hours of travail, asked of Jesus: Art thou he that should come, or do we look for another?” (Matthew 11:2). Let mockers and scorners know that the vile murderers and terrorists, their sponsors, defenders, backers and, above all, the cause they purport to advance, are the losers – ultimately. Another set of losers are tongue-in-cheek Church leaders who, unlike John the Baptist who spoke truth to power (i.e. King Herod), use “wisdom” instead of picking up the gauntlet. This planet is not worthy of Leah; it is filthy compared to where her heart is and where the Lord Jesus has prepared for her. Instead of our pot-hole-filled roads, she walks or will walk on streets paved with gold; where PHCN never fails and where Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen and bandits do not threaten. Hypocritical and lily-livered so-called Christian leaders have no place there either. Alleluia!
Last Word: Brand new CJN Tanko Muhammad has told judges not satisfied with their salaries to resign and look elsewhere for greener pastures. Can they please join the growing tribe of ex-judges consulting for politicians! That’s where the big bucks are these days!
Operation ‘take a bow’ and sin no more
I have said it on different platforms that President Muhammadu Buhari remains detained by old, rebarbative and crude ideas about governance. After his election in 2015, in which I vigorously participated, he squandered his enormous goodwill in just six months, when he kept the nation on temporary holiday by his deliberate delay in announcing his cabinet. The economy that had shown symptoms of frictions, fluctuations and shocks, suddenly capitulated and the nation went into recession. Two years after, job losses became visible themes of a government that easily exposed its leadership incapacitation. Poverty remarkably increased and killings assumed a frightening dimension as a result of ineffective security architecture. The government was put on a stretcher gasping for breath. The president spent some good time in the United Kingdom to attend to an undisclosed ailment. The cabal had a field day while the President was away and the nation played host to all manner of political plots and sub-plots that attempted to alter the permutations in the National Assembly.
The quarrel with the Bukola Saraki-led Senate was that it had become a thorn in the flesh of the government even when they both belonged to the same party, the All Progressives Congress (APC). While the Saraki group talked about independence of the Legislature as an arm of government, the APC as a political party, wanted the National Assembly leadership to always kowtow to the whims and caprices of the Executive arm of government. This was not to be. It led to a period of accusation and counter-accusation between the executive and legislative arms of government. The APC wanted a pliable National Assembly that would bootlick the dirty rump of the Executive and be in sync with all the desires, dreams and aspirations of the president. They have succeeded in getting one. The Senator Ahmad Lawan-led Senate and that of the Gbajabiamila-led Lower House. It was all smiles and banters when the new leadership of the National Assembly visited the Villa to pay obeisance to President Buhari to herald the take-off of a master-servant relationship which the APC had always craved for. Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-agege, descended on his kneels to pay obeisance to the all-powerful President. They have simply sold their birthright to the presidency. Since the president massed its weight on the members of the Assembly to select its own desired leadership, such leadership cannot work on its own independent accord.
When you ceaselessly pour libation on a shrine and consistently demand for protection from the gods of the shrine, you will have no option when the gods decide to ask for your son as a reward for his protection. That is exactly what the National Assembly and the Executive would become in the next four years. It is not a surprise therefore, to see the “operation take a bow and go” presently being undertaken in the Senate for ministerial nominees as they face the nation in what ought to be proper screening to weigh in on their competence, expertise and experience. The present leadership of the Assembly is an extension of the Executive arm of government. Everything that was wrong in the eyes of the 8th Assembly, will be right in the eyes of the present 9th Assembly. Even, members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have been conscripted into this mind game. With Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, the Minority Leader doing the yeoman’s job of asking for “take a bow”, you readily know the plot has sunk in. It is a collegiate malfeasance, plotted, planned and delivered by the opposition for the ruling APC. Even those who have questionable past have become lullabic lyrics in the mouth of Senator Abaribe. He saunters to his feet, gesticulates with toothpaste smile, whirls around, before he delivers his errand.
To the best of my knowledge, this is not a screening exercise thus far. It is a circus show meant to ostentatiously whet the appetite of the feudal lords as a mark of appreciation for bringing this leadership on board. This will be the pattern throughout the next four years. At first, I had thought this Senate would possess the balls to scrutinise a few of those names that are standing trial in EFCC for financial profligacy and economic crimes; Timipreye Sylva, Godswill Akpabio, Uche Ogah, and a host of others. I had thought the initial security screening would also prevent those names from being presented as ministerial nominees, but I am told that in a “country of sins without sinners”, all acts of omission and commission form part of the leadership attributes of the “sinless sinners”. Imagine a government that prides itself as fighting corruption, presenting her first eleven with names of persons that are clearly standing trial for corruption.
Nigeria has become a dumping ground where mediocrity rules. It has become a country of uncommon possibilities. The impossible happens right here and occupies the driver’s seat. If this is what President Buhari could offer Nigerians after two months post-inauguration wait, then, there is something mortally wrong with the present leadership. Was the ministerial list a product of Mr. Integrity or from the cabal? Could President Buhari have produced such a list going by what his handlers say he is or this list was just handed over to him by the cabal for onward transmission to a rubber stamp Senate? A cabinet ought to reflect the character of a government. Does that mean this is the actual character of President Buhari and all the sanctimoniousness was just a fluke? You mean, President Buhari, APC’s Mr. Clean, Mr. Integrity, used his hand to write those names knowing full well some of them are confirmed candidates of EFCC? Is it possible? How can?
The more one tries to understand the trajectory of this government, the more you get confused. This government has just told Nigerians that the fight against corruption has been postponed for another day because this present regime of pretenders has shown a manifest departure from the norm to embrace the bizarre. You cannot stop corruption with corruption. You cannot fight corruption with corruption virus. You cannot pretend to be fighting corruption. You either own up to the fight or just jettison the fight. Using corruption to fight your perceived or imaginary political enemies cannot deepen any anti-corruption fight. It rubbishes anti-corruption crusade and presents the protagonist as a hypocritical element. You are busy chasing Diezani Alison-Madueke in the United Kingdom, and leaving your party loyalists to enjoy plum positions anointed by the same government that has been blowing hot air over corruption. This anti-corruption crusade is a mere fluke, empty rhetoric and sheer banality. Once any anti-corruption crusade suffers perception crisis, it hurts the very soul of such crusade. There are no shortcuts to fighting corruption; you are either ready or you are not ready.
The beauty of what we have at hand is that, President Buhari has shown us the true colour of his character. It is always difficult to live a life of pretence. No matter how hard you try to conceal your real self, someday, your true colours would come aglow. Just imagine a President Buhari sitting in the chambers with those familiar faces who have been guests of EFCC, they will dispense with their ministry’s budget and handle projects. They will raise their hands in the chambers to contribute to deliberations. And when the president goes out, he will deliver speeches to score himself high on anti-corruption. Hmm, what a contradiction. It doesn’t matter if this present government achieves little because we are not expecting so much from them. What should matter to us is how to recover Nigeria from the grip of the present occupants without doing colossal damage to the psyche of a country that is presently in dire straits. Four years is long but short. We will endure until a time when majority would begin to see APC’s dubiety and deliberate occupation of the seat of government through rigged elections.
As for this rubber stamp assembly, nothing much to expect from them. The purpose for selecting the NASS leadership was to ensure a total compliance with all the vagaries of misgovernance that may come along the way. It wasn’t an Assembly leadership meant to do the bidding of Nigerians but one that was programmed to swallow the President’s vomit without raising questions. When the 8th Assembly asked questions, they were branded anti-Buhari by a government that became insensitive to public criticisms. The government prefers a “take a bow” doctrine, with no questions asked, and no answers provided, to please the power apparatchiks of both party and presidency.No matter the stuff that the Senate President is made of, he cannot look in the face of the president and deny him obeisance. Senator Lawan has poured libations on the Aso Rock shrine, he should be prepared to donate his voice anytime it is required. It is a shrine-client relationship. He cannot run away from that responsibility. It is what you get when you eat kolanut from the shrine. The shrine must always demand for his own kolanut at the appropriate time. Nigeria needs help. Nigeria needs salvation but certainly not a “take a bow” salutation.
Assets declaration: The Makinde example
A
merican theologian and writer, James Freeman Clarke was famously credited with this quote: “A politician thinks of the next election; a statesman thinks of the next generation.”
The essence of that quote is the typical reality you find with an average politician, especially in the Nigerian terrain. Promises made, promises denied. That’s the hallmark of the politician in our clime.
But as they say, a new Sherriff is in town and things have got to take a different turn. That new officer in charge is Engr. Seyi Makinde, who prefers to be simply referred to as Governor Seyi Makinde (GSM, many would call him), the governor of the state with the enviable appellation – Pacesetter.
Before his election as Governor of Oyo State on March 9, 2019 the Ibadan-born engineer and businessman has never held a public office. Politics is largely a greenfield for him, though he had been baptised in it since 2012. He has never filled an asset declaration form before but he made a commitment to make his assets public once sworn in as governor. It was a promise made in the heat of electioneering and one that can easily be swept under the carpet. The campaign crowd might have forgotten and in the typical Nigerian style, the memories are short. Existential issues daily contend with space in the memory and so, not many would have avenues in their long term memories.
But Makinde is not one person that would refuse to keep his words. For this Omoluabi of a person, his words are always his bond. And he measurably picks those words, because for him, it is just true that words are like raw eggs; once dropped on the floor, you can’t have them back.
And the situation he met on the ground in Oyo is fertile enough to make him repudiate the campaign promises. He met a state completely ravaged by bad governance and maladministration. A state steeped in all manners of debts; morale depressing arrears of promotions; tokenistic payment of percentage-denominated pensions, which ensured that one month pension is paid in a spread of four months; award of contracts to lowly rated upstarts in construction and abandonment of public good. It was a sorry state worse than the rulership of colonialists, whose main attraction is to plunder the resources of the land in favour of their masters. It was indeed a sad story that unfolded as Governor Makinde started opening the books of administration of Oyo State from May 29, 2011 to May 28, 2019.
As if there are no laws in the land, state-owned properties and almost brand new vehicles were dashed out “free of charge” in exercise of some “discretionary powers.” Even in a setting as politicised as we have, many out there know that “discretionary powers” are applicable only in exercise of clemency and nothing about Naira and kobo.
Makinde has, however, remained unfazed by all the depressing discoveries around the state; the dilapidated structures of the Government House; the debasing interiors of the Governor’s Office and the widespread abandonment of the people of Oyo State by his predecessor. He has chosen to look forward, give encouragement to the people and reassure them a new good life is possible in a revived Oyo State.
And in doing that, he has continued to actualise the details of his campaign promises. He announced the cancellation of the controversial N3,000 levy on secondary school students in his inaugural speech as governor. That amount, which many believe is so infinitesimal to be complained about, had in recent years become a source of pain and anger among the people. Makinde also announced the cancellation of entrance fees to state-owned schools and practically returned the free education policy of the South-West under Chief Obafemi Awolowo.
On Monday July 15, Makinde made history as he stepped into the office complex of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in Ibadan, Oyo State. He requested a copy of the Assets Declaration Forms for Public Office Holders he had submitted on assumption of office and immediately made a copy available through the office of his Chief Press Secretary. It was a commendable act as the Governor of Oyo State made history by releasing a detailed declaration of assets the public.
It was a tough decision really, but one for which he took personal responsibility. Friends and associates kept up the pressure to dissuade him. Many were afraid the decision could be read upside down by overtly negative political minds; some were afraid it would expose them as friends of a young billionaire and some others gave different reasons. But Governor Makinde insisted, saying “my words must remain my bond.
To stay true to accountability and probity, you must keep your words as your bond. You must keep yourself an open book and like it is often said, he who comes with equity must come with clean hands.”
If Governor Makinde is pushing for the establishment of an anti-corruption agency in Oyo State, he must show the example and if he has promised to be accountable to the people, he must lead the way. And by publicly declaring his assets, he is leading with the right steps. It is indeed a mark of a man desirous of returning Oyo State to its Pacesetting status – a state of many firsts.
Speaking to newsmen at the CCB office in Ibadan, immediately after obtaining a copy of the assets declaration form, Makinde said: “I came here to collect the photocopy of the form that I signed in fulfilment of the campaign promise to the people that I will declare my assets publicly and release the document to the public.
“I will encourage all the members of my cabinet to do the same thing but in as much they stay within the ambit of the law, I will encourage them to do the same.”
According to the details made public via the document tagged CCB 1 and marked OYSE/2019/001, which was sworn to at the High Court of Oyo State, Governor Makinde is worth over N48 billion in assets.
The document gave details of cash at hand, in bank, landed properties (developed and undeveloped), household items, shares and bonds owed by the governor, his wife, Omini Makinde as well as his companies. It indicated that the governor had cash at hand and in bank worth N234,742,296.01, on the 28th of May, 2019. In dollar terms, the governor has cash valued at $30,056.99 as of the same date.
Properties, including the developed and undeveloped as well as household items indicated on the asset forms showed that the governor is worth N2.6 billion, with another $4.4 million assets denominated in the green back currency.
The house listed by the governor includes nine in Nigeria, two in the United States of America (USA) and one in South Africa. One of the properties in the United States is “jointly owned.”
“The details showed the current value of Makinde’s companies stand at N48, 150,736,889, with 33,730,000 units of shares as at May 28, 2019,” the statement released by his spokesman read, while also listing the governor’s existing Bonds (Eurobond) worth $3,793,500 as well as shares, debentures and other securities valued at N120,500,000.
The asset form also linked the following companies to the Governor of Oyo State: Makon Engineering and Technical Services Limited; Energy Traders and Technical Services Limited; Makon Oil and Gas Limited; Makon Group Limited, Makon Construction Limited and Makon Power System Limited.
Four of the listed Companies are noted to have loan notes including Makon Engineering and Technical Services Limited (N1.7 billion); Makon Power System Limited (N148.4 million); Makon Oil and Gas Limited (N341 million); Energy Traders and Technical Services Limited (N1.159 billion), the total amounts to N3.389 billion.
It is incontrovertible that Makinde has laid himself out as a man to be trusted; a man who is blessed with some form of comfortable life who can afford the luxuries of life before venturing into politics; a man with more than visible second address. By resigning from that and dabbling in public life, which is full of bashing and the murkiness of politics, he is making a statement in social responsibility. For, on a personal note, you can reach thousands, but politics and power allow you to impact on millions with the good things of life. Above all, he is also making a statement to parents; bring up your child in a good way and he will give you a good name that is indelible. He is a product of the Nigerian public school system. His secondary school, Bishop Phillips Academy is just by the roadside in Iwo road, Ibadan and he attended the University of Lagos. His conduct has shown he is truly worthy in character and learning. The true Omoluabi in Yoruba parlance.
Chief Obafemi Awolowo left power in the South-West more than 50 years ago. He was in office only for eight years. But he remains the issue and the standard in the region till today. The reason is simple; he planted himself in the hearts of the people due to his good work. There is no doubt Makinde is carving himself as the new Awo of the West. Some may say it is too early in the day to make this inference, but the Yoruba would tell you that morning shows the night that would be favourable. One can only say to Governor Makinde, please ride on to a glorious tenure.
Adisa is the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Oyo State.
Why and how history defines who we are (part 3)
INTRODUCTION
In the words of Sonia Johnson, an American feminist activist and writer, ‘we must remember that one determined person can make a significant difference and that a small group of determined people can change the course of history’. Last week, we started our discourse into some defining historical facts and figures, wherein, we x-rayed Lady Florence Nightingale, George Washington Carver and Henry the Navigator. Today, we shall continue with another historical icon, Vasco Da Gama.
VASCO DA GAMA (1460 / 1469 – 24 DECEMBER, 1524)
Vasco Da Gama was the third son of Estêvão da Gama, a minor provincial nobleman who was commander of the fortress of Sines on the coast of Alentejo province in South-Western Portugal. Just little is known of his early life. In 1492, King John II of Portugal sent him to the port of Setúbal, south of Lisbon, and to the Algarve, Portugal’s southernmost province, to seize French ships in retaliation for French peacetime depredations against Portuguese shipping—a task that da Gama rapidly and effectively performed.
THE FIRST VOYAGE
Da Gama sailed from Lisbon on July 8, 1497, with a fleet of four vessels—two medium-sized three-masted sailing ships, each of about 120 tons, named the “São Gabriel” and the “São Rafael”; a 50-ton caravel, named the “Berrio”; and a 200-ton store ship. With Da Gama’s fleet went three interpreters—two Arabic speakers and one who spoke several Bantu dialects. The fleet also carried padrões (stone pillars) to set up as marks of discovery.
Passing the Canary Islands on July 15, the fleet reached São Tiago (Santiago) in the Cape Verde Islands on the 26th, remaining there until August 3. Then, to avoid the currents of the Gulf of Guinea, Da Gama undertook a long detour through the South Atlantic before attempting to round the Cape of Good Hope. The fleet reached Santa Helena Bay (in modern South Africa) on November 7. Unfavourable winds and the adverse current delayed the rounding of the Cape of Good Hope until November 22. Three days later Da Gama anchored in Mossel Bay, erected a padrão on an island, and ordered the storeship to be broken up. Sailing again on December 8, the fleet reached the coast of Natal on Christmas Day. On January 11, 1498, it anchored for five days near the mouth of a small river between Natal and Mozambique, which they called the Rio do Cobre (Copper River). On January 25, in what is now Mozambique, they reached the Quelimane River, which they called the Rio dos Bons Sinais (the River of Good Omens), and erected another padrão. By this time many of the crews were sick with scurvy; the expedition rested a month while the ships were repaired.
On March 2, the fleet reached the Island of Mozambique, the inhabitants of which believed the Portuguese to be Muslims like themselves. Da Gama learned that they traded with Arab merchants and that four Arab vessels laden with gold, jewels, silver, and spices were then in port; he was also told that Prester John, the long-sought Christian ruler, lived in the interior but held many coastal cities. The Sultan of Mozambique supplied Da Gama with two pilots, one of whom deserted when he discovered that the Portuguese were Christians.
The expedition reached Mombasa (now in Kenya) on April 7, and dropped anchor at Malindi (also now in Kenya) on April 14, where a Gujarati pilot who knew the route to Calicut, on the southwest coast of India, was taken aboard. After a 23-day run across the Indian Ocean, the Ghats Mountains of India were sighted, and Calicut was reached on May 20. There Da Gama erected a padrão to prove he had reached India. The welcome of the Zamorin, the Hindu ruler, of Calicut (then the most important trading centre of southern India), was dispelled by da Gama’s insignificant gifts and rude behaviour. Da Gama failed to conclude a treaty—partly because of the hostility of Muslim merchants and partly because the trumpery presents and cheap trade goods that he had brought, while suited to the West African trade, were hardly in demand in India. The Portuguese had mistakenly believed the Hindus to be Christians.
After tension increased, Da Gama left at the end of August, taking with him five or six Hindus so that King Manuel might learn about their customs. Ignorance and indifference to local knowledge had led da Gama to choose the worst possible time of year for his departure, and he had to sail against the monsoon. He visited Anjidiv Island (near Goa) before sailing for Malindi, which he reached on January 8, 1499, after nearly three months crossing the Arabian Sea. Many of the crew died of scurvy. At Malindi, because of greatly reduced numbers, da Gama ordered the “São Rafael” to be burned; there he also erected a padrão. Mozambique, where he set up his last padrão, was reached on February 1. On March 20, the “São Gabriel” and “Berrio” rounded the Cape together but a month later were parted by a storm; the “Berrio” reached the Tagus River in Portugal on July 10. Da Gama, in the “São Gabriel,” continued to Terceira Island in the Azores, whence he is said to have dispatched his flagship to Lisbon.
NOW THIS
THE SECOND VOYAGE
To exploit Da Gama’s achievement, Manuel I dispatched the Portuguese navigator Pedro Álvares Cabral to Calicut with a fleet of 13 ships. The profits of this expedition were such that a third fleet was soon fitted out in Lisbon. The command of this fleet was given to Da Gama, who in January 1502 received the title of admiral. Da Gama commanded 10 ships, which were in turn supported by two flotillas of five ships each, each flotilla being under the command of one of his relations. Sailing in February 1502, the fleet called at the Cape Verdes, reaching the port of Sofala in East Africa on June 14. After calling briefly at Mozambique, the Portuguese expedition sailed to Kilwa, in what is now Tanzania. The ruler of Kilwa, the amīr Ibrāhīm, had been unfriendly to Cabral; da Gama threatened to burn Kilwa if the Amīr did not submit to the Portuguese and swear loyalty to King Manuel, which he then did.
Coasting southern Arabia, Da Gama then called at Goa (later the focus of Portuguese power in India) before proceeding to Cannanore, a port in southwestern India to the north of Calicut, where he lay in wait for Arab shipping. After several days an Arab ship arrived with merchandise and between 200 and 400 passengers, including women and children. After seizing the cargo, Da Gama is said to have shut up the passengers aboard the captured ship and set it afire, killing all on board. As a consequence, Da Gama has been vilified, and Portuguese trading methods have been associated with terror. However, the episode is related only by late and unreliable sources and may be legendary or at least exaggerated.
AND THIS
THE THIRD VOYAGE
Obscurity surrounds the reception of Da Gama on his return by King Manuel. Da Gama seemingly felt himself inadequately recompensed for his pains. Controversy broke out between the Admiral and the Order of São Tiago over the ownership of the town of Sines, which the Admiral had been promised but which the order refused to yield. Da Gama had married a lady of good family, Caterina de Ataíde—perhaps in 1500 after his return from his first voyage—and he then appears to have retired to the town of Évora. He was later granted additional privileges and revenues, and his wife bore him six sons. Until 1505 he continued to advise the King on Indian matters, and he was created count of Vidigueira in 1519. Not until after King Manuel died was he again sent overseas; King John III nominated him in 1524 as Portuguese viceroy in India.
Arriving in Goa in September 1524, da Gama immediately set himself to correct the many administrative abuses that had crept in under his predecessors. Whether from overwork or other causes, he soon fell ill and died in Cochin in December. In 1538 his body was taken back to Portugal. (To be continued).
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“History has demonstrated that the most notable winners usually encountered heartbreaking obstacles before they triumphed. They won because they refused to become discouraged by their defeats”. (B. C. Forbes).
LAST LINE
I thank Nigerians for always keeping faith with the Sunday Sermon on the Mount of the Nigerian Project, by Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, OFR, FCIArb., Ph.D, LL.D I enjoin you to look forward to next week’s treatise.
PSG, Inter cl ash puts Ne ymar on spotlight
With barely a few weeks to the commencement of the major European leagues, the transfer activities have been buzzing of late, and one of the players that has been constantly in the news is Brazil’s forward, Neymar. Neymar made an acrimonious departure from Barcelona two seasons ago in a world record deal to multi-billionaire club Paris Saint-Germain but from all indications, he is nearing the exit door of the French capital side.
To show his desire to leave the club, he declared the 6-1 loss suffered by the reigning Ligue 1 champions against Barcelona as the most memorable game of his career – just to spite his employees and ultimatelyfast track his exit. On that historic night at the Camp Nou home ground of the Catalans, Neymar, who has been facing a rape case in his native land masterminded a resurrection-like scenario with Barca scoring three goals in the last five minutes to upturn a 4-0 first-leg defeat of the Spanish giants for an astonishing 6-5 aggregate win.
It is such games that Lionel Messi is always known to take full charge of, but Neymar was the star of the night as he ran ragged the PSG defence which led to his capture a few months later.
While Barca has been pushing to re-sign him, Neymar has also been linked to a few clubs including Series A champions Juventus where he could form a deadly gang with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Matthijs De Ligt, Mario Mandzikic, Douglas Costa and some other stars.
Though injury-prone as reflected in his miss of Brazil’s recent Copa America triumph, the 27-year-old immense talent can’t be argued against such that Barca are including two of their players and huge cash to facilitate his return.
The former Santos WizKid is like an essential commodity as Barcelona’s eternal foes, Real Madrid, are also keen to land him with the club president Florentino Perez reportedly obsessed with the idea of the South American, a player he believes can fill the media and marketing gap left by legendary Portuguese Ronaldo a year ago.
The PSG No 10 has caused tensions to rise within Real Madrid between the president and coach Zinedine Zidane. As if the Gareth Bale crisis was not enough, Neymar is ratcheting up the stress level. Perez knows Neymar’s situation in Paris is unsustainable and PSG will have to sell the player. Selling him to Madrid would be the lesser evil for PSG – who are still not on great terms with Barcelona.
This summer is now or never for Madrid. If Neymar had to stay in Paris he would, in the summer of 2020, through FIFA’s compensation system, end up at Barca. To say Neymar is sick and tired of staying in France is an understatement an d to day’s pre-season match against Inter Milan would provide the former FIFA young player of the year the opportunity to show what he would bring to the team that eventually gets his signature and if he would still be plying his trade at PSG for at least one more season, then they can utilize him fully to achieve their dream of landing the prestigious Champions League trophy for the first time in their history.
When age disparity doesn’t matter
Imet a 32-year-old woman some days ago and she complained over a “mountainous issue” that is keeping her perpetually single. The problem is that most of her suitors are much older than her. According to her, the least of them is a 45 year-old single dad while the oldest will be 57 next December. Her problem is not about the men being single dads but the age disparity. She said “I would be the odd person among my peers to marry someone old enough to be her father” if she eventually settle for a 52-year-old engineer and father of three; he’s divorced. The engineer, she said, is her kind of a man but the issue of age is the reason for not consummating the relationship. She decided to seek counsel before he slips away into another woman’s arms.
A mother of two in Kaduna called last month to express her frustration over a similar dilemma. Her mom disapproved her choice of a man because of age disparity. While the woman is 36, her fiancé is 55. Her mom, who vehemently opposed the marital proposal is 61. Meanwhile, the younger guys this woman had earlier dated were not interested in marriage. She explained that after several months of fun-filled affair, they will dump her on flimsy excuses or no excuses at all. In the process, she had two children for two men. In summary, the man who already accepted her children as his and providing for her needs including her mom’s is the same man her mom wouldn’t want to accept. Meanwhile, no other man has proposed marriage to her over the years except the engineer.
A 40-year-old banker in Lagos tearfully explained her wasted years of chasing fantasy. In her words, she had planned to marry at age 28 and at 38 she would have had enough children. Here she is without a husband at 40 simply because she is waiting for a man that would “Wow!” her friends. The problem is her inability to discern a good and responsible man, many of who she said had crossed her path over the years. As at today, most of her suitors are in their late 50s and mid 60s; she considered them too old and odd for her.
While I still prefer a young woman marrying an equally young man with age disparities of two to eight years, I won’t likewise dismiss the possibility of considering an older man when the reality dawns. The challenges women have with older men are merely psychological. Some women run their affairs to please their peers and the society rather than being concerned with having blissful and settled homes. The fear about marrying older men are based on three major reasons:
• It is commonly assumed that older men would die sooner, thereby leading them into widowhood at the prime of their motherhood. In reality, this is not true. Human life is in the hands of God. We have witnessed, even among our political leaders and captains of industry whose wives, much younger in age, had passed away leaving their septuagenarian husbands as widowers.
• It is believed that the sexual ability of older men are weaker. While this is naturally true, many men are as agile, skilful and sexually strong even more than some young men. With health supplements and certified herbal products in the market, many aging men do have budgets for their well-being including exercises, diets and physiotherapy treatments.
• The fear of polygamy – In most cases, older men do have grown up children and possibly their ex-wives are still alive. The fear of being ostracized, witch-hunted, or harmed appears to be of serious concern. The fear of raising a polygamous family in the process is a real danger they dread. In many circumstances, these fears are mere psychological. A man marrying a much younger woman in his 50s/60s must have put his life in order. He would ensure a hitch-free, fun-filled and peaceful atmosphere for his new wife. Grown up children are already out there fending for themselves and starting their own family life. Yes, there might be a few instances where some of these fears are real but in most cases, they are not.
Note that men mature with age. Many men in their late 40s, 50s and above are more responsible, calmer, patient and fatherly. They treat their wives tenderly than younger men. Their level of philandering is effectively curtailed as they would conserve their energy to satisfying their women at home. It is uncommon for couples with 15 to 25 years of age gaps filing for divorce. The man sees his wife’s excesses as an expression of youthful or feminine exuberance. More often than not, the man does overlook behaviours or utterances that a younger man would respond to with hot slaps.
. . . Women as instigators of rape
Last week’s topic generated mixed reactions from readers. While some appraised the article objectively, others, by their reactions read it out of context. They extended their opinions to include an issue that was not mentioned in the write-up. For instance, they wondered if children or minors had dressed in a particular way to seduce peadophiles or rapists. The truth is that I wrote strictly about adults. In February 22, 2019 edition, I wrote about how to detect, prevent and deal with peadophiles in our society.
Let me reiterate here that rape is a grievous offence. It attracts maximum penalty in some climes. Rape of any kind or under any guise is not acceptable or justifiable. The position I canvassed in the article was that daring and seductive moves by some women are completely wrong and condemnable; and some women had been raped in the process. If a man and a woman had never been close friends until the man proposes to her and she declines, they could maintain friendship but for her to habitually hangout with him and/or sleep over in his place is not only wrong but tempting, daring and sexually provocative.
Can democracy save Nigeria?
“Democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those willing to work and give to those who would not work” – Thomas Jefferson
After last week’s performance of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammad at the Senate screening for his confirmation as a substantive CJN anybody hoping and expecting a moment of catharsis in the leadership crisis in our polity may have to wait longer.
It’s difficult not to get frustrated and hysterical at the political developments in the country at the moment especially if you are one of those who believe that democracy in all its defaults is still the best form of government. The question then is, if we are already practicing the best form of government and we are deteriorating as it were, what do we do? It is perhaps in view of the progressively worsening situation in our polity in all ramifications that led to the raising of the question whether democracy can really save us. The other possible question to propose is whether the problem is in us as citizens; in the system we operate or traceable to both?
Since 1999 we have been deceiving ourselves creating a picture of a working system but given the enormity of the resources that were made available, and the insignificant impact in our lives, it would be clear that everything has been underwhelming. The construct called Nigeria has not worked as designed and expected by the founding fathers.
The forlorn state of the country is capped and made more conspicuous with the situation in governance since 2015. The horrid regrettable state of the nation in 2015 which already was making people feel distressed about democracy was however charged up and got upturned when the same democracy provided a way of throwing away frustration and bringing hope. The then ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) whose governance was steadily lowering our esteem in the democratic expectations quickly cashed in on the positive aspect of democracy and rekindled the hope on the populace.
Perhaps the most potent positive aspect of democracy ever in our land was seen when the system enabled the people as the true custodians of power in politics to replace non-performing leaders and their party.
In 2015, the PDP-led administration did just that by creating the ground upon which the people had to make the inevitable change that threw them away. While the party lost power at home it gained globally as its democratic profile was greatly enhanced. Unfortunately, however, its success could not be built upon as the change eventually turned out to be a dooms journey that has brought the country to an inescapable condition in our democratic travels.
While that transition from a ruling party to opposition itself remains the best in our contributions to global democracies that gave the country its best image, its catastrophic consequences of bringing in a democratically ill-prepared and ill-equipped All Progressives Congress (APC) into our political lives remains a sour taste in our political mouth.
It’s to this pejorative situation that the PDP shares in the dual image of our polity, raising our democracy to its tilt when it created a reform system that enabled us throw it away when it was not performing and on the negative side of squandering a huge opportunity in their hands by providing a disservice that forced the people to journey unknowingly from frying pan called PDP into a political furnace known as APC, as it is with us at the moment.
Instead of standing on the gains of getting political power, APC went on the reckless opportunity waste through its tetchy approach to governance. It began by running afoul of all the democratic principles upon which it gracefully rode to power flouting the rule of law, the basic ingredients of democracy. It shamelessly started disregarding court orders and encroaching on the doctrines of separation of powers by weakening the other arms of government, the legislature and the judiciary through intimidation and excessive show of executive power.
The climax of the impunity came when APC administration under the command of President Muhammadu Buhari frustrated all systems that could make for a free and fair electioneering. Refusing to endorse electoral legislation that could enhance hitch free polls even after the parliament had enacted it. Unilateral removal of the head of the third arm of government, the Judiciary, the Chief Justice of the Federation.
The observable consequences of all the intrusions and subjugations arrived when at the four yearly general election, the people’s will were blatantly thwarted and could not prevail as required by the form of government in operation.
Following from all these comes the question whether it is still democracy that is in practice. Is it still government of the people when they insist on hanging on to power even when those they are governing say no? Agreed that democracy is not fault free and that is why one of its demands from those desiring to practice it is patience. But in making that request for patience democracy practitioners had in mind that bad leaders could be elected and it would require huge sacrifice to endure such leaders until the next election to throw them away. But what happens as in our instance when you would not be able to throw them out because of the brazen use of the apparatus of the state to frustrate and undermine the people’s will?
Nigerians imbibed the spirit of patience since 2015 on realizing that it entered a one chance vehicle in electing APC and was expectantly waiting to drop at the next stop but the opportunity was denied them as the vehicle speeded off ignoring the shouts of stop, stop from the passengers.
As the people eagerly waited to end the misrule of APC at the general election and did just that, their will and desire were trampled upon using military and some other anti-democratic agents of the electoral process. The people’s hope of retrieving their mandate is now left in hands of the judiciary through the election tribunals. But the people’s expectations on this cannot be strong being aware of the battering our judiciary has been receiving since 2016 when homes of Judges and Justices were invaded, all designed to flog them into submission.
Having forced their way on the people and used the apparatus of power in their control to frustrate contra views, can it still be called democracy or do we conclude and agree with U.S. third President Thomas Jefferson that “Democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those willing to work and give to those who would not work.”
Does it not look like that is what is really going on in this country? If this democracy is not helping, what can we do? Do we just fold our hands and bemoan endlessly while the country degenerates. Do we try other options, if so which one? In the past, military would be looked upon to come and save the situation but even them are presently in disarray battling to save itself from the fallouts of a distorted democracy.
For us as docile and gullible people who merely complain and never acts, the only window left in our democracy as practiced in this country today is as copiously captured by American Journalist Bill Mayor that “democracy may not prove in the long run to be as efficient as other forms of government but it has one saving grace: it allows us to know and say that it isn’t. Which we have said very loudly. But having discovered and said that this system is not working, what next? Restructuring? Perhaps only time and providence will provide the answer.
Taking a cue from the Shi’ites…
The whole history of progress of human liberty shows that all concessions yet made to her august claims have been born of earnest struggle. If there is no struggle, there is no progress. Those who profess to favour freedom and yet, deprecate agitation are men who want crops without ploughing up the ground; they want rain without thunder and lightning; they want the ocean without the awful roar of its many waters… Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them; and these will continue till they are resisted. – Frederick Douglass
The Shiites of Nigeria and, indeed, the world over, will no longer wait for Godot! After they failed to be treated according to law by the APC/Muhammadu Buhari administration; after the judiciary, the so-called last hope of the common man, failed them, they have decided to take their destiny in their own hands, as it were. After the government blocked its ears to the voice of reason, the Shiites are now pursuing their project in the streets. Reason and commonsense having failed, rage and emotions have taken over. And blood is flowing freely.
No government in the history of this country has had this much shedding of blood in peace time. It is like those hellish days in Rwanda when – is it the Times or Newsweek – screamed on its cover “There are no more demons left in Hell; they have all gone to Rwanda”. The demons are all now trooping into Nigeria! They are relocating from all the hot spots of the world – from Syria, from Libya, name it – and are now converging on Nigeria.
They first came as herders; now bandits of all shades and kinds have joined them. The Buhari administration welcomes them. It even wants to gift them colonies and settlements all over the country. While the controversy over RUGA rages, the government, in the way it has handled the Shiite issue, is wittingly or unwittingly creating another Frankenstein monster the same way its predecessors created Boko Haram. Dictatorial regimes have a way of radicalising their own people. Ordinary people; peace-loving citizens when pushed to the wall will fight back.
All over the country, the Buhari administration is pushing people to the wall. The Yoruba of the South-West already have their back to the wall. Even the deaf can glean that unmistakeable message from statements emanating from all manner of likely and unlikely places in the region. Only a few errand boys and lackeys of the powers-thatbe are playing to the gallery with the way they are trivialising a very serious issue.
Government appears not to be interested in doing the needful in the South-West, in the same way it arrogantly snubbed the Shiites until they are now forcing it to respond to them by fire by force. Will the South-West also need to toe similar line of taking its demand for the protection of life and property to the streets before the government takes it seriously? Force does not suppress popular agitations.
Many dictators get to realise this only when it is too late. “Meanwhile corpses lie in new-made graves – bloody corpses of young men; the rope of the gibbet hangs heavily… Those corpses of young men, those martyrs that hang from the gibbets, those hearts pierced by the gray lead, cold and motionless as they seem, live elsewhere with unslaughtered vitality. They live in other young men, O kings!
They live in brothers, again ready to defy you… Not a dismembered spirit can the weapons of tyrants let loose but it stalks invisibly over the earth, whispering, counselling, cautioning.
Liberty! Let others despair of you! I never will of you” (From “Poem of the dead men of Europe…). Che Guevara succinctly put it when he said: “Wherever death may surprise us, let it be welcome if our battle cry has reached even one receptive ear and another hand reaches out to take up our arms.” How many receptive ears have heard the Shiites’ cry for justice and how many hands are reaching out to the weapons of the slain?
The Presidency plays Pontius Pilate when it attempts to wash its hands off the continued detention of the Shiites’ leader. He has been admitted to bail again and again; let him enjoy his bail while his trial continues. Is that too “technical” for this fumbling and wobbling government to understand? Tanko Muhammed is everywhere!
Listen to this debate in an African parliament: Honourable Madisha: Half of people in this parliament are stupid! Speaker: Hon. Madisha, withdraw that statement. Hon. Madisha: I withdraw the statement. Half of people in this parliament are not stupid. Speaker: Thank you; let’s proceed. How sound is the speaker in question?
Hon. Madisha only played on his intelligence or took him for a jolly ride. The first and second statements by Madisha said exactly the same thing. So, he withdrew nothing but only adumbrated it. It is like
saying six or half-a-dozen; better still, “the cup is half-full” or “the cup is half-empty”. Hon. Madisha still got away with saying that half of the people in the parliament were stupid without the technically deficient speaker realising it.
Or did he simply choose to play the ostrich so as to let sleeping dog lie? How many other Honourables in the parliament saw through Hon. Madisha’s cruel joke? Standards have fallen everywhere, particularly so in this country Nigeria.
Many will tell you that the so-called dichotomy between educationally-advantaged and educationally-disadvantaged states of the country is where the rains began to beat us. When students who score 2% are admitted into Unity secondary schools, how do you expect them to cope? Yet, they must be pushed through!
When people who barely managed to go through college now find themselves in the commanding heights of the society, what performance do you expect from them? Mr. President’s school certificate controversy comes to mind here. If the school certificate and other results of the now confirmed CJN, Tanko Muhammad, which are trending on social media, are also anything to go by, we shall be expecting too much from him if we want stellar performance.
Federal character is one policy that means well on paper but whose implementation has ruined merit and excellence across board, especially in federal establishments. Ask those from the southern part of the country working in federal establishments; they have tales of woes and frustrations to tell as they are made to do the job while less qualified and less competent northerners – always – call the shots. This kind of “monkey dey work, baboon dey chop” is one of the reasons why it is extremely difficult to make a nation out of the many nations comprising the geographical expression called Nigeria.
Beyond competence, though, is the deliberate choice of our leaders across board to engage in rigmarole, like I believe Tanko Muhammad did, any time they want to obfuscate issues, not that they do not know what they are doing. El- Rufai, Osinbajo, Tinubu, Oshiomhole, not to talk of Lai Mohammed, are fond of this.
Everywhere now, technicalities are used to deny justice and serve vested interests. How did Tanko Muhammad himself become CJN? In the states where the House of Assembly is steeped in crisis; in elections all over the country, technicalities have come to the rescue for those that are intent on perverting the course of justice. Expecting the CJN to talk straight on the issue of technicalities/justice is preparing the noose for him to hang himself on a future date.
Or what do you make of a Buhari who reasons that since Kano and Bayelsa each have the same number of senators, then, the Constitution cannot be fairer to all? That, certainly, is not the height of Mr. President’s intelligence. They get ridiculous when they bend over backward to defend the indefensible and serve vested interests – and not that they are nit-wits. LAST WORD:
The rate at which Nigerians are being murdered abroad is alarming. I, however, find the noise our government and people are making over it as hypocritical. Charity, they say, begins from home. If the life of a Nigerian is worthless here at home, how can it attract premium outside?
FEEDBACK
RE: Politicians kill, judges bury May the good Lord deliver us! Let our judges also read Amos 5: 23 & 24 – 0806 532 4139.
Yours defies description.
Shall I call it blunt, hard, courageous and truthful! Honestly, I have never read anything like this about our Judiciary in my 45 years at the Bar. Your picture of our Judiciary is the true picture but that you have the courage to call a spade a spade gladdens my heart that great and patriotic men like you are still in this country Nigeria. More power to your elbow! – Chief Segun Adegoke, Ondo.
Whither education?
I have often tried to ask myself very critically if the present All Progressives Congress (APC) government of President Muhammadu Buhari has indeed achieved any tangible mileage in its educational agenda for the country. I was just wondering over what has changed or what is set to change. I took cognisance of the school feeding programme in a decayed infrastructural environment. I took cognisance of the promise of the APC to transform the education sector and effect a holistic curriculum that can contend with the needs of 21st Century world, with changing dynamics and sophistication in a new world order driven by technology. I noticed that ASUU strike punctured academic calendar in time past, and its recent threat of another strike is yet again an opportunity to put the country on the reverse gear. I kept asking myself what are the creativity, innovations and inventions within the academia that have impacted on the growth of the country. What exactly are our academics doing to further the narrative of a new Nigeria driven by technology and knowledge?
What do we produce from the Ivory Towers as response to problems confronting us in the country? Beyond the public commentaries from our experts, what have they invented in the different aspects of our lives to provide ready made solutions to our nagging problems? What exactly are our professors professing? What do they do with all the researches from undergraduate to postgraduate levels in the universities? They gather dust on the shelves or become handy disposable wraps for “akara” sellers. Almost every item is imported in our laboratories. Almost every equipment is imported in our hospitals, yet we have seasoned professors who excel so proudly and profoundly outside the country through consultancy services they render to those who pay heavily for them. When you take a sample population of Nigerians in diaspora, you will find a collection of some of the best brains in the world, inventing solutions to global problems and offering other perspectives to developmental problems across the globe. Rather than invent, create and innovate, the news from our higher institutions talks about sexual harassment, sex-for-marks tales, lecturers “being set up”, and other categories of inanities that easily pre-occupy idle minds.
Our curriculum remains essentially the same as handed down by the British colonialists, except for a few tinkering. Rather than change, we are detained by obsolete curriculum, and the colonialists find a huge market coming to brainwash our people to patronise their own universities; some kind of huge capital flight in a country of telling contradictions. I saw pictures of Nigerians who graduated from foreign universities, children of the rich, being celebrated by their proud parents as they don their graduation gowns in fulfilment of their course of study. When they finish, they return to Nigeria, undergo the compulsory National Youths Service Corps, before they become easily integrated into the world of work. These days, the establishments both private and public, prefer graduates from foreign universities. So, the urge to seek foreign education keeps recurring and increasing. In fact, it has become a status symbol as parents proudly tell their onlookers that their children graduated abroad from X university or the other.
A government that takes integrity as its watchword should have applied integrity in all it does. Integrity of our education should have been a huge target. Integrity of our security agencies should have been a huge incentive to contend with growing sophistication in crimes and criminalities. Integrity of the governance process should have been an exemplary indulgence to maintain sanity and decorum in public service. Integrity in our recruitment process without given to intense lobby and waiting game should have served us better as we impatiently aspire to climb the ladder of growth and development. What we have is a situation that patronises mediocrity and romances incompetence as a new fond lover. This government cannot lay its hands on any tangible breakthrough in our educational pursuit. The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) declared recently that about 4.4 million Nigerians sat for their matriculation examinations. Of this figure, our universities can only accommodate less than a million. The rest are left to roam the streets for another examination year in a circus that exposes our crudity of purpose and unseriousness of intention.
In modern, thinking, forward-looking and agenda-setting societies, the youth population is the most critical resource that must be deliberately catered for especially on account of their vulnerability to social vices typical of the adolescent and post-adolescent years. Such countries create certain policies and programmes that would absorb the youth whilst waiting to gain admission to pursue their course of study. In Nigeria, students go through hell to secure admission, often times bribe their ways through overbearing admission officers and their overzealous superiors, and suffer through school because of decayed infrastructure and absence of conducive environment for learning. When they manage to graduate, they get unleashed into the world of unemployment, deprivations, hunger and poverty. The jobs are nowhere to be found. The course of study is often predictable: Medicine, Law, Accountancy, Business Administration, Information Technology, Computer Science without practical, and Architecture. They often see these courses as the A-category. Those who studied History, English Language, Geography, Yoruba Language, Hausa Language, Physics, Biochemistry, Biology, and Mathematics, are seen as the dregs amongst their colleague graduates.
How many universities truly offer the contemporary needs of a growing society in Nigeria? Courses like shoe-making, soap-making, fashion designing and concepts, bricklaying, leather production, vehicle manufacturing, and a host of other productive courses that could respond to the growing needs of the country. To get good hands to do a finishing job on any building, Nigerians now go to neighbouring Benin Republic, Togo and Burkina Faso to seek out those skilled labourers. Our youths are not ready to learn those types of skilled labour or at times too much impatient to make a living from it. It is the reason why “yahoo-yahoo” or internet fraud has become a fashionable vocation amongst a certain category of youths. Even when the resources dropped to their account, rather than invest in other productive concern and abandon such fraudulent means of wealth acquisition, they end up buying big cars and SUVs to announce their arrival. This is what you get when a society is disconnected from reality or when reality in the contemporary world leaves a society behind. When the value system has become poisoned without a deliberate action of government to re-order our priorities and set the tone for national consensus. We are just running amok without a discernible destination.
I thought by now, the Buhari-led administration would have defined the roadmap for our education sector to inject breathe of fresh air into a system and sector that has remained circuitously detained by acts of omission and commission. Beyond the school feeding programme which to me is another drain pipe for those buccaneers in government, what has President Buhari done to impact on those almajiris in the North, who have no predictable future? What policy has the government introduced as a clear response to the threats posed by this army of poverty-stricken youths roaming the streets in the North and elsewhere begging for alms? Given our unedifying rating as the second country in the world with extreme poverty, indices which offend rational sensibilities, what deliberate effort is government putting in place to arrest the drift before we get consumed by the inactions of these roaming youths? Instead of making effort to revamp our educational sector from primary, secondary and tertiary levels, or commence the almajiri schools, government is devoting more attention to the RUGA initiative. If RUGA means compulsory education for all school age children from the North, it would have been a welcome development, but to ignore education and embrace herders in such whimsical manner is to understand the defective psychology of this present administration.
This is to alert our professors and their contemporaries that they need to sit up. They need to generate ideas to move this country forward. They need to profess their knowledge in specific areas, and come up with solutions to our problems. This regime of importation of the smallest item is killing us by all standards. We must give a total package attention to education and encourage our youths to embrace education instead of indulging in kidnapping, armed banditry and robbery.Our educational curriculum must be redefined, restructured, repackaged and fine-tuned to embrace new ideas and thinking. We must educate to suit our needs and not our needs being tailored to suit our education. We must develop curriculum that would provide answers to perennial questions of underdevelopment. Our Engineers must put on their thinking caps. Our technocrats must show a paradigm shift in their interventionist effort to drive governance. If a revamped education sector is all that the government could achieve, he would have set a benchmark that will forever be a point of reference.
