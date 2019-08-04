Killer herders/Ruga palaver Balkanizing nation’s security

Zones taking charge

With the worsening security challenges across the country following the antics of insurgents and suspected herdsmen as well as the call for Ruga settlements, geo political zones under the aegis of the Governors’ Forum have decided to take charge of securing the lives and properties of their subjects, independent of the federal security architecture. Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State fired the first salvo when he told the nation that the South West Governors have decided to launch a new security architecture by the end of this month, in order to rein in killer herdsmen, kidnappers and cultists who have turned the region into a killing field. On the same day, Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on behalf of the South East Governors’ Forum announced the establishment of Forest Guards and Centre for South East Integrated Security Monitoring/Intelligence Gathering.

The Northern Governors’ Forum, through its Chairman, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, also announced that the Forum would convey a summit in Sir Ibrahim Kashim House, to discuss how to combat the armed banditry and cattle rustling ravaging the region. Following in the footsteps of the governors, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, led a group of monarchs in the region to Aso Villa to voice their concern on the hydra dreaded security challenge. After the meeting, he told journalists that President Muhammadu Buhari has acquiesced to their demand that drones and CCTV (Closed Circuit Televisions) will now be deployed to monitor the thick forest of the South- West where kidnappers run to with their victims after abducting them. These mean different things to the ethnic groups in the country.

Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, weighed in on the development and declared that such move demonstrates loss of faith in the federal security system. Chief Emeka Attamah, Special Adviser to the President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, told Sunday Telegraph that the recent pulling out of proposed security summit by some regional cultural organisations was based on principle due to invitation of Miyetti Allah group, a trade association, to the security meeting.

Speaking on the regional security arrangements by the governors, Chief Atamah said: “First of all, its absolute loss of confidence in the federal security apparatus; it shows that the statutory role government is supposed to perform for securing lives and property of Nigerians; they have failed woefully in it.

“And the failure of the security apparatus is traceable to the intransigence of the Federal Government of refusing to re-jig the security apparatus in this country. If you see that you have somebody in a position and that person is not delivering; for goodness sake, if the person doesn’t want to resign honourably, the onus is on the government to remove that person and put another person; nobody is indispensable. “You can’t have retired head of security apparatus in this country being recycled, people who are already retired, and who are supposed to go and rest, you keep them and expect the security system to work smoothly? It cannot work because the junior ones, those that are still in service will feel cheated, they will feel denied the opportunity to grow; everybody in any system is trying to grow so that he gets to the apex of that system.

“So if the regional governments or state governments are coming together now to see how they can secure their people who are under very serious siege and threat from marauding herdsmen, then you can’t blame them. Even the constitution guarantees the sanctity of life.

So if somebody wants to take your life, in self-defence you can fight back and protect yourself. Everybody has the right to protect himself.” Speaking in the same vein, the Afenifere Renewal Group (ARG) through its spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin said it is a failure of the government and the regions cannot continue to entrust their security into the hands of the FG. “It is a total failure of the state and belief in the central system of providing security for the country,” Odumakin said in a telephone interview.

Hear him: “The governors’ efforts at finding a way round the insecurity which has pervaded the country. This is caused by the constitution which forbids states to have their own Police. “This short cut may work for a while. But it will not last. If the zones, through the governors, set up their own security arrangements and they arrest criminals, they cannot prosecute them.

It is the Nigeria Police Force that has the power to prosecute and if they do not do it, there is nothing anyone can do. With this stop gap, they may succeed for a while, but not for long. Governors should strive to have their own Police in accordance with the law of their own state. “On the issue of drones and CCTV, we are grateful to the Ooni of Ife, who has enabled us to know the thinking of government. They are not ready to tackle this challenge confronting us. Do they want to tell us that they do not know those behind the kidnapping, banditry and the herdsmen killings?

Do drones arrest and charge criminals to court? If the government does not identify, apprehend and prosecute the herdsmen, the deployment of drones and CCTV will do nothing. If the Federal Government had done the needful, there would not have been need for all these.” Christopher Okeke, a member of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Kwara State, said the convocation of various summits, particularly at regional levels, at this point in time only depicts the level of concern of the people for the hydra headed insecurity challenges currently ravaging Nigeria. He said: “It’s not, at all, an attempt to disintegrate the nation, but only a growing concern by the people about the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria with a view to finding lasting solutions to the menace. In a way, it’s to show that security should be for all and sundry and as well as to complement the efforts of the Federal Government.”

Okeke said the Federal Government should collate the reports and recommendations of all the summits in the zones with a view to implementing them alongside its own policies.

To Prince Ibrahim Adebara, a member of Afenifere Renewal Group in Kwara State, the politicians are largely to be blamed for the growing insecurity in the country. They have bastardised the nation simply out of their own selfishness, avarice and greed, noting that when they lose elections, the next thing they do is to do everything to destabilise the country by trying to make the country ungovernable for the ruling party. That, he said, is what is currently playing out in the country.

He believes security agencies know these unscrupulous people with all intelligence at their disposal, urging the Federal Government to have the political will to deal with them and make them to face the full wrath of the law. He lamented that the country is fast disintegrating and on the precipice of anarchy. Something fast and urgent, he added, should be done, saying the Federal Government should organise proper and genuine summits in all the geo political zones that will come up with recommendations to be implemented by government. Former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar has also expressed his fears over the incessant security challenges in parts of the country, saying “there is anger in the land and the voices of reason are drowning very rapidly.”

He said: “Nigeria is going through a period of trial amidst growing tension and resentment all over the country. There is anger in the land and the voices of reason are drowning very rapidly.

“The escalating tension and insecurity across Nigeria border on mutual intergroup suspicion, gangsterism, cultism, armed robbery and kidnapping amongst others are fuelled by the proliferation of small arms and light weapons (SALWs).” Speaking on security matters, the Niger State government through the Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane told our Correspondent that the government recently called on the 25 Acting Chairmen of the local government councils in the state to intensify security build up in their areas in order to curb the increasing wave of crime and criminality.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related