Killing of Rev. Paul Offu barbaric, says Buhari

•Ex-security adviser calls on Buhari to set up security camps on highways to curb banditry

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Saturday, said countries in the West African sub-region are now worried over the magnitude of criminality and insecurity in Nigeria. Obasanjo, who spoke during a meeting with some Fulani leaders at his residence in Abeokuta, said Nigerians must find a “realistic solution” to the security challenges confronting their country. “Our brothers and sisters in West Africa are worried. They are wondering why Nigeria cannot manage its security.

If Nigeria’s security is endangered; how can they look up to Nigeria who they normally look up to as big brother that can be called upon to come and help them if they are in any type of problem?” the expresident told his audience. The Fulani leaders, under the aegis of Gan Allah Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN), were drawn from the six states of the South West as well as Kogi and Kwara.

They were led by the National Chairman of GAFDAN, Alhaji Sale Bayari. Also in attendance at the meeting were the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin and Dayo Adewole, son of the immediate past Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, who recently regained his freedom from kidnappers. In his remarks, Obasanjo said Nigerians must be able to deal with their problems, including insecurity, and thus allay the fears of fellow Africans.

The former president, who averred that the current level of criminality had never been witnessed in Nigeria, said there should be concerted efforts to find a lasting solution. According to him, there has been a lot of heat in the country without light to guide the people. Obasanjo pointed out that no individual or ethnic group can proffer solution to the nation’s security challenges except all stakeholders come together.

He said: “None of us here will say he doesn’t know what has been happening, what has been reported and what are being reported about insecurity in our country generally. I believe that whatever that we are able to achieve or to discuss in this zone will be taken as a model in other zones. “I want to learn from you and I hope you will learn from me and at the end of the day, we will all be wiser and we will be able to determine what should be way forward for us to get rid of bad things in our communities.

“Let me tell you some of the reasons for our meeting. What has been happening in Nigeria, particularly in this area, the South West, we have got a lot of bad things happening here. Let us not deceive ourselves. We have got a lot of heat, not enough light. “And without adequate light, we may not be able to deal with the problem the way we want to and find solution to it. We have got enough heat but we now need light to guide us. “Secondly, we are all in darkness. We need to be in the light. And those who may want to choose to be in darkness and want to deceive themselves, we can leave them in darkness.

“But a majority of us have to be in the light and let the light shine upon us so that we can see our faces, we can see ourselves as we are, where we are naked, let us see ourselves as naked, where we are halfcovered, let us see ourselves as half-covered, where we are fully clothed, let us see ourselves as fully clothed. “There is criminality, there is insecurity and it has not been like that before. If this is what we have, what we want to do at this meeting is find solutions to stop it.

“We want to move Nigeria forward, irrespective of tribe, religion, ethnicity, trade, profession or origin. How can we together move Nigeria forward? And there is nobody else who will do all this for us, it is you, we, all of us here and all our brothers and sisters wherever they may be in Nigeria.

“It is not one man’s job or one person’s job or one group’s job, it’s a job for all of us, all Nigerians and unless and until we see it that way, we should stop passing blame. “Everybody is wrong and everybody is right. Let us take what is right in one group and join it with what is right in other group and throw away what is wrong in all the groups, then we will move forward.”

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, it was, however, resolved that “criminal Fulani herdsmen and nonherdsmen must be identified, exposed and brought to book, to serve as a deterrent to others.” It was also resolved that joint community responsibility must be established among the Yoruba and Fulani leaders at the community levels to combat security challenges in the region. The communiqué, which was jointly signed by Obasanjo and Bayari, was read by the Fulani leader. It partly read, “From all the evidence, those who perpetrate these crimes, there are both non-Fulani and Fulani.

We should begin to do things differently and in a new way bring them out for sanctions. “It is important to call on leaders who failed to do what they are supposed to do. Fulani who know the criminals among them must expose and report them to the appropriate institution. So must other ethnic groups

. “There are Fulani who are born in the South West 3rd, 4th or even 5th generation who see themselves as children of Oduduwa, and who have nowhere to go except Oduduwa land.

“There are other tribes who feel so in Yorubaland, and there are Yorubas who feel so in other geo-political regions of Nigeria. So the idea of moving tribal groups en masse from one geo political region to another is impracticable and should not be talked about by leaders. “We have to work as one community through our various efforts and responsibilities to protect and safeguard the interest of the community.”

The participants agreed to meet within three months to review the progress of implementation of the recommendations. Meanwhile, a former Cross River State Security Adviser, Mr Jude Ngaji, has advised the Federal Government to set up joint service camps within a radius of 30 kilometres apart along troubled roads. Ngaji, who said this in an interview yesterday, added that regular patrols along the identified routes would help stem criminal activities.

Ngaji, who is a certified security manager by the Dubai Police Academy and Chief of Staff to former Governor Liyel Imoke of Cross River State, however, warned security agencies against making their strategies known publicly, adding that the bandits were as informed as the security agents. He also urged security agencies to engage the services of traditional institutions in order to curtail criminal activities.

