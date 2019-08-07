Politics
Kogi guber: APC treads Zamfara path
The All Progressives Congress (APC) runs the risk of going into the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State a divided house, given dissenting positions over the primary election mode to be adopted in electing its candidate. Felix Nwaneri reports
A head of the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) runs the risk of a repeat of the Zamfara State experience, which cost the party its victory in the governorship, national and state Assembly polls during the February/March general elections.
The party had cleared all the 36 electoral seats – governorship/deputy, three senatorial seats, seven House of Representatives seats and all the 24 state House of Assembly Seats – that were up for grabs during the election, but the Supreme Court, in a judgement on May 24, nullified the victory of all APC candidates and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who were the first runners-up in the respective elections with Certificates of Return.
Describing the votes scored by APC in the State as a waste, the apex court held that the party did not conduct primaries in Zamfara State and as such, could not field candidates in the general elections.
INEC had initially precluded APC candidates in Zamfara and Rivers states from contesting the 2019 general elections because the party did not conduct primaries in those states, but the commission was compelled by a High Court two days to the elections, to include Zamfara APC candidates on the ballot.
National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, who faulted the judgement then, described it as undemocratic. “There is no justice when on technicality you impose on people candidates they didn’t elect. If the court thought that we were wrong, the justice would have demanded a repeat. There is nothing democratic when you impose a stranger to govern the people. But we understand that after the Supreme Court you can only go to the court of God. To that extent we must obey the Supreme Court but what we got in Zamfara is a judgement that didn’t translate to justice,” he said.
The party later approached the apex court for a review of its judgement. But the court struck out an application by the ruling party. A five-man panel led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, unanimously struck out the application on the grounds that the application was incompetent.
Justice Rhodes-Vivour, who delivered the ruling, said the applicant only attached the lead judgement and failed to exhibit the consenting judgements of the four other members of the panel, which gave the May 24, verdict.
Many had thought that the APC would have learnt some lessons from the Zamfara saga, but the ruling party seems to be walking the same path that cost it the 36 Zamfara State electoral seats as controversy has continued to trail the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) to adopt the indirect primary method to elect its candidate for the Kogi State governorship election.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, had through a statement in July, said approval of the indirect primary was given after a meeting of the NWC, where a formal request from the Kogi State executive and stakeholders in preference for the option was considered and deliberated on.
The statement read in part: “Recall that the APC Constitution which was reemphasised by a decision of National Executive Committee provides for three modes of primary elections to elect party candidates – indirect, direct primaries and consensus – depending on the peculiarities of the state and preferences of the stakeholders in respective elections.”
The indirect primary involves delegates, usually party officials at state and local levels, as well as top political office holders, voting for their preferred candidates.
While most of the governorship aspirants turned down the indirect primary option on the ground that it offers undue advantage to the incumbent, Governor Yahaya Bello, the national leadership of the party seems not to buy into their argument.
But, some APC stakeholders in state have sued the party’s NWC over adoption of the indirect primary. In the Originating Summons filed by their lawyer, Oluwole Aladedoye, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the plaintiffs are asking the court to halt the indirect primary proposed by the NWC.
The plaintiffs, who are members of the Haddy Ametuo-led faction are the Ex-officio, Destiny Eneojoh Aromeh; Organising Secretary, Mr. Isah Abubakar; Zonal Youth Leader, Noah Aku, and Zonal Woman Leader, Mrs. Joy Onu.
The stakeholders in the notification of the suit sent to the APC National Legal Adviser, Babatunde Ogala, prayed him to advise the party on the need to respect court processes and halt any action on the proposed indirect mode of the primary.
Among issues formulated for determination are whether having regard to the pendency of suit filed by Haddy Ametuo, Salam Adejoh, suing for themselves and on behalf of other members of the state executive elected on May 19, 2018, the APC can adopt the indirect primary mode.
The plaintiffs also want the court to determine whether the involvement of persons claiming to be members of the Kogi SEC during the pendency of the suit in the nomination of the governorship candidate would not amount to interference with the judicial process and run against the principle of subjudice which would render the outcome of such primary illegal, null and void and whether the defendant can ignore the suit which seeks to determine the authentic members of the Kogi SEC, who constitute the delegates by adopting the indirect mode of the primary.
They also want the court to determine whether it is not an act of disrespect for judicial processes for the defendant to adopt the indirect mode of primary in nominating its governorship candidate having been made a party to the suit, which seeks to determine the authentic members of the Kogi SEC, who will constitute the bulk of the delegates to participate in the indirect primary mode for the nomination of the governorship candidate.
The letter to APC Legal Adviser reads in part: “Notification of suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/833/2019-Destiny Eneojoh Aromeh and others vs All Progressives Congress: Need to halt the indirect primary proposed for nomination of candidate for Kogi State.”
“We are counsel to the plantiffs in the above matter, which has just been filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja. We are by this letter forwarding to you a filed copy of the originating summons filed by our clients. This summons speaks for itself.
“We trust that as a seasoned legal practitioner with several years of active legal practice, you will appropriately advise your party on the need to respect court processes and halt any action on the proposed indirect mode of primary for nomination of the governorship candidate for Kogi State in the forthcoming election pending the determination of this suit.”
A chieftain of the party in the state, Timothy Faniyan, who spoke on the latest development, said: “There are two parallel excos in Kogi APC, one faction has gone to court to be recognised as the authentic exco, so by law, it will not be advisable to use any of the exco for the primary election.
“We want Nigeria to know that there is court and a case in the APC cannot go ahead and do indirect primaries as the party constitution unequivocally states that direct primaries will be held in any state there is dissension or factional excos. But from the look of things, APC is heading towards the same thing that happened in Zamfara.”
One of the governorship aspirants, Mohammed Audu, who also spoke on the issue, said Governor Bello is afraid of direct primaries because he is not popular among APC members in the state.
Audu, who is the eldest son of Prince Abubakar Audu, a former governor of the state, said Bello is jittery because if there is direct primary where every member of Kogi APC is allowed to participate, he will not secure the party’s ticket for the election.
His words: “I personally think that the governor is afraid of opening the process of selection and that is why they have chosen to go by the way of indirect primary. The indirect primary is closed, if you are a politician and a true democrat, you will want everyone to participate in the process of selecting you and I dare the governor to say they are going by the way of direct primary today, I am sure they will bid the people farewell. If they do direct primary that every Kogi person that is a member of the APC is allowed to participate, no doubt we will come top.”
Power sector: Again, Reps probe spending
The House of Representatives recently resolved to constitute an ad hoc committee to investigate government expenditure on the power sector since 1999. PHILIP NYAM examines the issues involved
The erratic state of power supply in the country has been a source of concern to almost every Nigerian because it adversely affects the economic and industrial growth of the nation.
Consequently, the Federal Government has since 1999 expended humongous amount of money on the sector to improve the situation without success.
In the 7th Assembly, the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Dimeji Bankole mandated the standing committee on power headed by the present minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu to investigate alleged expenditure of $16 billion on power between 1999 and 2007 by the Chief Olusegun Obasanjo administration. But the investigation ended up in controversial circumstances.
Following the privatization of the sector by the then Goodluck Jonathan administration, many expected that since the sector is now in the hands of private owners, the story will be different.
The current administration under President Muhammadu Buhari has also in the last four years spent huge sums of money, hoping to change the narrative. Unfortunately, the change has not been so significant.
Just recently, the Federal Government entered into a deal with a German company, Siemens Ag, in its bid to find a lasting solution to electricity problems and perennial power challenges in the country.
President Buhari had on July 22, met with the Siemens AG’s president, Mr. Joe Kaeser, to see how the partnership between Nigeria and Germany would help the nation come out of its present precarious power state.
It was given this disappointing picture that the 9th House on July 25, resolved to set an ad hoc committee that will probe the administrations of Obasanjo, late Umaru Yar’Adua, Jonathan and Buhari on how much they invested into the power sector and obstacles working against its transformation.
The ad hoc committee, which will investigate contracts and deals in the sector since 1999, is to submit its report in not more than six weeks.
The decision was consequent upon the adoption of a motion sponsored by a member of the House, Hon. Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), which was titled “Need to review government expenditure on the power sector to ensure sustenance of the power reform programme in Nigeria”
Leading debate on the motion, Soli noted that the objective of the Electric Power Sector Reform Act was to eradicate ineffectiveness in the sector for positive transformation that will enhance businesses and increase access to electricity by Nigerians.
His words: “The House notes that the Electric Power Sector Reform Act was aimed at removing the ineffectiveness of the sector in order to transform it to a more efficiently-managed sector. The power sector reform was expected to open opportunities for the development of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs), increase access to electricity in processing farm produce, create job opportunities for Nigeria’s teeming graduates and enhance socio-economic development of the country.
“The House recalls that an investigative hearing was conducted by the House of Representatives in 2008 over the alleged spending of about $16 billion on the power sector. The set power generation target was that by year 2020, the nation would have achieved 40,000MW based on the alleged investments in the proposed power plants, but till date, such generation target has eluded the nation.
“The House acknowledges the lamentation by the President (Muhammadu Buhari) to the effect that such huge sums of billions of dollars could be spent without commensurate results in the generation, transmission and distribution of power supply in the country.”
The House claimed that so far money spent in the sector has not yielded much result. The committee is to conclude its probe within six weeks and submit its reports to the House.
During his electioneering campaign in 2015 elections, President Buhari was quoted as alleging that “When the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came to power in 1999, Nigeria was generating about 4,000MW of electricity. After 15 years and $20 billion spent we are generating between 3,000 and 4,000 MW.”
But, the PDP countered his claim, submitting that “as at May 29 1999, when PDP took office, Nigeria was generating 1,600MW,” but that today the country generates “4,568 MW of electricity.”
The Presidential Task Force on Power recorded generation of 3,800MW in December 2013. As of 28 October, it was generating 4,327MW. But according to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), generation in 1999 stood at only 1,750 MW.
But installed capacity stood at 5,906 MW. The reason for that, the commission stated, is that at that time “of the 79 generation units in the country, only 19 units were operational.”
However, shortly before the end of President Buhari’s first term, the then Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, gave some insights into the performance of the current administration in the power sector.
He disclosed that “incremental, steady and stable plan did not record a high success because a number of power projects initiated to boost the power supply situation in the country have either been stalled or have yet to be completed.”
He informed that when he assumed duties in 2015, there were some ongoing key power projects in 2015, which he promised to continue and complete.
Among these are the 718 megawatts (MW) Zungeru Hydropower in Niger State, the 215MW Kaduna Power Plant, the 40MW Gurara Hydropower in Kaduna State and the 10MW Katsina Wind Farm.
According to him, government initiated the 240MW Afam VI Fast Power and the 3050MW Mambilla Hydro-Power projects in Taraba State. But sadly, none of these projects was delivered before he handed over though substantial work has gone into them.
The 10MW Katsina Wind Farm is expected to be commissioned by October, 2019, after a timeline for that was missed in 2018. The 40MW Gurara Plant is not yet commissioned so is the 240MW Afam Fast Power, which is taking over two years to complete.
Fashola also disclosed that power generation was over 4,500MW when he assumed office, but as at May 2019, the peak generation had risen to 5,375MW. He, however, said that basic fluctuation, systems collapse and power rationing still exist.
He also noted that generation capacity rose from 6,000MW to 7,500MW; transmission capacity, from 5,500MW in 2015 to 8,100MW in 2018, while distribution rose from 4,500MW to 5,375MW in 2019.
The Buhari administration also declared the Customer Eligibility policy and initiated a Meter Assets Providers (MAP) policy. The Eligible Customer was declared in May 2017 and by November, NERC was pressured to roll out the regulation to allow customers who use power over 2MW to connect directly to a GenCo and have TCN transport the power to them.
It was to ensure that a debated 2,000MW stranded energy is evacuated to attain steady and incremental power as well as boost supply to manufacturers.
Insiders said NERC and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) slowed the pace for the policy to kick off despite Fashola’s support for the regulation.
The MAP was pursued by the Buhari administration since 2017 and materialised in March 2018, when NERC unveiled the regulation to allow customers to buy metres to stop the chaotic regime of estimated billing.
The government also intervened to assist the DisCos by ensuring that over N90 billion energy debt owed by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) were verified and cleared.
The Federal Government’s debts were verified at about N50 billion and were offset against the energy debt DisCos owed Niger Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET).
DisCos have recorded more payment from MDAs due to those interventions and the mass metering of those maximum demand or large power users.
The government is also said to have introduced the Distribution Expansion Programme (DEP), which has not been fully functional. But it is believed to involve a N72 billion investment in distribution networks to help distribute more power, especially in supporting the eligible customer regulation.
Despite these efforts, it is not yet Uhuru in the power sector. The ad hoc committee will therefore be seeking to find out the mystery associated with power generation and distribution in Nigeria.
It will also seek to find out how much has been expended; whether it was judiciously used or misappropriated; and perhaps preferred solutions on how to resolve the problem once and for all.
Oyegun: I’m honoured as first chairman of opposition party to oust a sitting govt
The immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, in this interview, speaks on life at 80, his childhood, as well as civil service, business and political career, with a submission that he is a fulfilled man. Johnchuks Onuanyim reports
What is the feeling like as you get set to celebrate your 80th birthday in the next few weeks?
I am actually holding my breath looking forward to it so anxiously. I can hardly believe that 80 years have already rolled by because a lot of events you start recalling, like when America went to the moon, all sound like yesterday. I am happy, praying to God every day to wake me up because I want to see that day. I am counting days to my 80th birthday. I am really glad about it and I can’t wait to see my 80 productive years, 80 fulfilling years and 80 good years.
I remember celebrating my 70th birthday in Benin and I recall that Amb. Babagana Kingibe was the chairman at the reception. I celebrated it because 70 years is a Biblical promise and I thank God that I am still strong at 80 years. My 70th birthday was good and it was the talk of the town and I had to give the testimony even though as a Catholic, we don’t believe that miracle happens in life like when a cripple is healed. However, we failed to realise that miracle happens in our lives virtually every day of our lives.
My 60th birthday was also nice, but the first birthday I really felt something strongly about was when I was 40 years. I could not wait to clock 40 when I was 39. I was very anxious to get to the age of maturity. You are at zenith at 40 and after that age, one starts very gently and quietly on the downward slope. I am lucky to have good fortune between 40 and 80, especially blessed to the level of being the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a distinct honour of leading a campaign that uprooted an incumbent government.
I am lucky to be active in the political terrain and I participated in all Muhammadu Buhari presidential campaigns except when he was a candidate of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC). The reason is that I realised then that all these so-called minority parties were not going to get anywhere. It was then that we started working on the coming together of the regional parties. I was 52 when I entered the race to be the governor of old Bendel State before the creation of Edo, where I became the governor.
I was equally active politically during the struggle to reclaim MKO Abiola’s presidential mandate and the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) days. When I read some criticisms today and think about how many times I have put my life at stake for the nation, it surprises me. People pontificating now are those who sat at home, yet they talk to you that went into the trenches over June 12.
I have to run away and become a fugitive yet they would say the man is too soft. I laugh at them because they don’t know that people like me will choose to fight. It is not my nature to fight and I don’t go looking for one and if it is possible, I avoid it. But if there will be a fight, then let there be a fight. When I believe in something, I give it everything regardless of the attendant risk to my person.
You became a permanent secretary at the age of 30. Can you reflect on why you were called ‘Super Perm Sec’?
That was a different world from the Nigeria we have today. At the risk of being immodest, I was lucky to be a very good student. I read a lot from the elementary school. I was such a voracious reader. At Standard Five, I was already reading Julius Cesar and most of Shakespeare’s works. There was a library in Benin City, where I spent most of my time reading all those novels. I will be consumed that the staff would tell me to leave when they want to close for the day. And I will be there the next morning waiting for them to open the office. I actually prepared myself.
I went to the university and then the luck was multiplying. They first sent me to Inland Revenue, when I was employed. People were astonished when I told them that I don’t want to work there because I did not apply to Inland Revenue. They arranged for another interview and subsequently redeployed me to this very lucky new ministry of Economic Development. It was there I came across people like Allison Ayida, Ini Ebong, Philip Asiodu, Abdullatif Ganchiga and of course Ahmed Joda, who is still very much alive. They are fantastic people that encouraged you to reason, to be critical, to speak, which helped at the end of the day to acquire that extra skill.
However, most importantly, I had to do my homework. Somebody like Asiodu will come to meeting with a notebook and whatever the newspapers had, he must have read all and made notes. It influenced me positively because whenever I read papers, I make note too. We had person like Ayida, who was a bundle of common sense and very intelligent. He would dissect something you think it was impracticable and make everything look very normal. With that kind of tutelage, it was not surprising that I found myself in a lot of boards like Nigeria Airways, Nigeria Ports Authority and Nigeria National Shipping Line, among others.
Before I attend meetings, I had already done my research on the subjects of the agenda. I contribute in such a meaningful manner that even my worst enemy will know that I know what I am talking about. The truth behind the name ‘Super Perm Sec’ is that I was more powerful before I became a Permanent Secretary. There were instances Permanent Secretaries delayed meetings for me to be part of them. There was a particular international negotiation in the then Yugoslavia; I was late by one day; they had reached agreements and signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), but when I went through the documents, pointed out the flaws, we had to reconvene to sort out the issues I raised.
The story of my becoming a Permanent Secretary is an interesting one. When I was very young and a Level 15 officer, Udoji report qualified everybody from Level 15 for selection. I was in an NPA Board meeting when someone informed me about my nomination. I was surprised and thought it was a joke and even many people questioned my competence to the extent that the then Head of State, General Murtala Mohammed tried to find out who I was.
My nomination caused a lot of dismay in the system and when the late Adamu Ciroma, then Minster of Education, was going on his annual three months leave, I was drafted to act on his behalf for the duration. It was another job and experience. I sorted things out there and when Ciroma resumed, I was sent to the Ministry of Works, where there were mundane issues like competition among the professionals. I spent another three months there to total the acting period of my nomination to six months.
I was in the Ministry of Works when the coup that cost Murtala’s life took place. Still wanted to be sure, I was appointed the acting Permanent Secretary and deployed to Cabinet Office an equivalent of the Presidency now. I was in charge of the Economic Department. They were obviously satisfied that when there were difficult issues, I will be asked to take the minutes at Council Meetings. I spent another six months before they confirmed me as substantive Permanent Secretary and gave me a ministry when my seniors were yet to get one. That is the story of the so called ‘Super Perm Sec.’
It was such that whenever there was a problem, I will be deployed there. For example, when the Ministry of Communication collapsed, I was sent there for four years to resuscitate it. It was the same thing when passport became a serious issue. I was also drafted to Internal Affairs. Whether that qualifies me or deserves the name ‘Super Perm Sec,’ I don’t know, but we all know that the Ayidas and Asiodus were the real ‘Super Perm Secs’ and if I am honoured to be in that group, so be it and I give God the glory.
However, the people who brought me up in the civil service were the people I later joined on the same table of permanent secretaries and the first time I was to say something, I was shaking because they were my bosses. Government equally took me to General Purposes and Economic Committee (GPEC), where everything in the civil service was decided including promotion and budget.
What is the turning point of your life?
One pound was the turning point of my life. I was very small when I gained admission into St Patrick’s Collage Asaba. In fact, my getting tall was towards the end of my collage life. I had two teachers, who everybody feared most, Latin teacher and one other subject. The Latin teacher would tell us to translate a passage into English and once you made mistake, he would punch you in the stomach. The two teachers terrified me and I always did poorly in the two subjects. The tradition was that a student drops two subjects between class three and four and I decided to drop the two subjects, but resolved to pass them before doing so.
I passed them well and in a class of 90 students; I took the third position in the transition of class three to class four from the previous 40th or 30th position. During the holiday, I had a good uncle, who also grew up with my father that I visited, and he asked me about my exam by way of conversation, I told him I did very well. Previously, he would stop at that, but he went further that day by asking me the position I took. When I told him third in a class of 90 students, he stormed into his room, came out and gave me one pound. I have never seen it or handled it before. That was in 1954 or thereabout. With that appreciation that time, I never looked back again, knowing that good thing is appreciated and rewarded.
As a matter of fact, I am still planning to set up a One Pound Foundation in honour of that my uncle. There are too many children today that don’t get that kind of acknowledgement and recognition because the history of their lives is totally different. The history of my life would have been totally different and if there is a turning point in my life, that money and gesture was what I considered a turning point of my life. The money was a huge sacrifice and even when I later became a clerk in Lagos after finishing secondary school, I was earning seven pounds. The significance of that gesture and magnitude of that sacrifice made deep impression that never left me.
At 80, what would you consider as your deepest regret?
Well, everybody has a regret perhaps there were one or two things one would have done differently. But I have every reason to give glory to God because he has been so good to me. Look at how many careers I have had. In the civil service, I made good the opportunity, I was respected and you won’t believe I retired when I was less than 50 years. I ventured into business when I left civil service, became a fisherman and within two years, I became the chairman of Nigeria Trolley Owners Association for two years.
I ventured into politics and became the first governor of Edo State. I later became the deputy national chairman of All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), national chairman of the APC where my efforts were blessed as the first chairman to oust a sitting government at the federal level. More importantly, up till this 80 years, I have never spent one day in the hospital.
Among your career progressions, which one would you consider you enjoyed most?
I don’t know about enjoying most because I enjoyed all of them. I don’t engage in anything that I don’t put myself into. I must do it to my satisfaction and in a way that makes me happy, gives pleasure and fulfillment. I want to think that it is the reason God made me reach the top. I did not go into any of them to just earn a living. I only liked and enjoyed what I was doing.
In retrospect, what were the decisions you took you would have done differently if given the opportunity again?
I would say none because nobody should look back. When you make mistake, it is meant to teach you a lesson and to instruct you. One should benefit from it because nobody goes through life claiming perfection in everything he does. I made mistakes, learnt from the mistakes and moved on. I cried sometimes and smiled at other times and those are the realities of life.
At 80, would you say this is Nigeria of your dream?
I will tell you something. I enjoyed the civil service of the 1960s. We were burning with passion; Olu Falae, Chukwuemeka Ezife and one or two others in the service then. We all enjoyed what we were doing, burning with that spirit of nationalism and part of the independence celebration. As at the time we were in the economic development, oil was virtually gushing out and the potentialities including all international reviews, tipped Nigeria as one nation that will break out of the underdevelopment and developing nations. Nigeria has the best prospect to break out from underdeveloped ranks.
We were ahead of Brazil and India, which at that time had people dying on the streets because of hunger. We were ahead of Malaysia and few other countries. We had the resources, good planning, we brought in the United Nations (UN) and World Bank and it was a fantastic atmosphere with expatriates, professors and civil servants planning for the growth and development of this country. Seeing the bright future that was beckoning us, don’t ask me where it all went wrong. Whether it was the nosedive we took into military intervention, I cannot tell. It is difficult to explain the persistent, inexorable downward trend to the extent that we now leave it to prayer warriors.
Was it easy taking your wife among the litany of ladies all over you then as an achiever?
Who was her when I married her? We are now 54 years married and I was nothing but just a struggling man in the Ministry of Economic Development. I was rascally of course, but when my rascality took me there, I got stuck because of the quality of what I ran into. Marriage is not easy by nature because it is entirely different when you are into girl and boy friendship. Marriage requires a lot of tolerance and she has been very and extremely tolerant given how rascally I am. With all the ups and downs, she has been nice in the last 50 something years.
Why has it been difficult to see any of your children in the limelight whether in politics or civil service?
I worked as a civil servant for many years after leaving school. I also worked in the private sector for a few years before I became an accidental politician. The worst attribute of politics is to have somebody going into political office either as a councillor or member of the House without any working experience and livelihood. This is the greatest bane of Nigerian politics today. I want my children to see what life is like. Let them struggle to attain and if they want to go into politics, knowing that they have something to fall back on.
They have careers, beautiful professions. I am not going to talk them into politics; I will rather talk them into taking good care of themselves. They have to cut out paths for themselves and politics will then become like a calling not a means of livelihood. Today, it is very difficult to quantify the percentage of those that use politics as livelihood and that is what is generating the do-or-die aspect of our politics.
What will you consider as your unfulfilled dreams?
This is a very sensitive issue because I have looked at the lives of the founders of this nation, Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Ahmadu Bello and the group directly under them. One by one, they have passed on. I have always asked myself a question; take for instance Awolowo, who we know how passionate he was, on his death bed: Did he feel fulfilled? I cannot answer that question because he is gone just like others.
So, I said to myself, Lord, we are not on the path yet to greatness because we have all the ingredients to greatness, but somehow, we have not been able to attain our destiny. I have told myself that we cannot solve our problems before my time is up. However, I want to be on my own death bed, knowing that we are finally on the path to true greatness. I am still waiting.
How would you want to be remembered?
I want to be remembered as somebody, who did his best to prove that honesty pays, that integrity pays, that you don’t have to play by the rules of the generality, you don’t have to move with the mob, and you just have to respect your own principles and yourself. I want to be remembered as a man who people will say that they want to be like because of his life style. I want to be remembered as a man who was focused and if I can affect one to five lives for better, I will consider myself and my life as a worthwhile. In my whole career, I have been doing things that will better the lives of an average Nigeria.
I want to go, knowing that I gave my level best. I may not have solved the problems, but I did everything with all the wisdom, strength and knowledge that God has given me. One of the things I am trying to do with the rest of my life is to show that my admiration for people as individuals cut across party lines. I want to show that politics does not have to be like it is now, unprincipled, abusive, violent and that whatever objective we think we are achieving doing those things can also be achieved, even though it may take a little longer.
I said not too long ago that leadership can be by fear. People will see that you have power and fear you without necessarily respecting you, but because they know you can do damage to them. My concept of a leader is that he should be a man who believes that everybody has a contribution to make; that everybody deserves to be listened to and that everybody has a point of view that must be heard. The easiest decisions to implement are the ones reached by consensus.
Any decision a leader forced down peoples throat and they accept because you are mighty and powerful, they will throw spanners in the works with the very first opportunity they have. But if they do something for you because they respect you, that is a leadership that is enduring. Leaders must teach the followers to be better citizens and know that there are alternative ways to sort out issues, problems short of bringing out a sledge hammer to show everybody how powerful you are.
What is your advice to the young politicians?
We are all headed in a wrong direction. Our politics should not be bitter, but must be based on principles, beliefs and rooted in service. Our politics must be removed from the realms of violence like losing life to get someone elected. It does not make sense to me that one dies let alone thousands. Power should not be at all cost and we are going deep into the negative aspects of political life. I tried to bring in some degree of decency into politics, but we are headed in the wrong direction and we have to get people who will lead us back from the rate at which we are going now.
I always think of the agony we have created for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). I pity the young man currently heading that commission. What is happening in the field, the kind of subterfuges and direct aggression, I wonder how they manage to cope. It is really sad the way things are going and it does not have to be like that. That is what pains me. I thought we were coming out of it, but we have sunk deeper that I don’t even know how we are going to get out of it again
Who are your role models dead or alive?
I have mentioned some of them in the civil service, but if you are talking of politics, for me it ended with the Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa administration with flamboyant people like Okotie Eboh, Ladoke Akintola, Mataima Sule with his golden voice and Ajah Nwachukwu, among others. Even up to my time, I will say that politics was still relatively not violent. I campaigned with no incident of thuggery and violence.
Win Saturday’s council elections, Ayawei charges PDP flag bearers
Dr. Nimibofa Ayawei, one of the aspirants for the November 16 Bayelsea State governorship election under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has charged the party’s candidates in Saturday’s local government elections to ensure that they make a clean sweep of all the 105 councillorship seats across all wards in the state, as well as the eight chairmanship positions at the polls.
Giving the charge on Tuesday at the Peace Park, during the flag-off of the party’s campaigns and ceremonial handover of the party’s flags to its standard bearers for the council polls, Dr Ayawei expressed confidence in the party’ability to win.
He, however, stated that the transparent process adopted by the party before their emergence as flag bearers was proof of the party’s commitment to the sustenance of internal democracy.
In his words: “I appreciate the party’s leadership and the leader of the party in the state, our own country man Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, for taking the bull by the horns to ensure a free and fair process for the council polls just as they are also doing at the ongoing governorship process leading to the forth-coming primaries early September.
“I strongly believe that with the leadership exhibited at this council process, it gives us confidence that the party shall continue to do the right thing as it is doing now to ensure all aspirants are given a level playing ground to campaign and lobby for votes legitimately.
“At the end of the day, the best man shall unfold. And I believe I am the best man for the job since I have the ability to unify all other aspirants and take us to the trenches to clinch the choice seat to ensure consolidation of the restoration policies, programmes and projects to take Bayelsa to the next level of greatness.”
He also called party delegates, both statutory and the yet to be elected ad-hoc delegates to vote for him as he is sure to give the needed leadership to take the party to victory considering his track record of undying loyalty and service to the people through his various empowerment programmes for women and youths in the state as well as his passion to play politics without bitterness.
Politics
Buhari’ll be the last president of Nigeria if… – Adebanjo
Chief Ayo Adebanjo is a chieftain of pan Yoruba group, Afenifere, and a former National Chairman of the Alliance for Democracy (AD). In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he speaks on the state of the nation, Afenifere crisis and the battle for 2023 presidency, among others
What is your take on the on the 43-man ministerial list by President Muhammadu Buhari, who have already been screened by the National Assembly?
I have no comment because I don’t recognise him (Buhari), so it would be an anti-climax if I speak on that. I won’t recognise him until the decision of the Supreme Court. If I don’t recognise him as president, what right do I have to say he has not done certain things? I didn’t expect anything from him because I don’t believe he was duly elected.
What informed your insistence that he was not duly elected?
Don’t you see what is going on at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal? I believe the election was rigged for him. It is a stolen mandate. So, why do I have to comment on somebody I don’t believe is there?
Are you saying that President Buhari is holding on to a stolen mandate?
Of course, until the Supreme Court says otherwise. Are you not following the evidence before the tribunal, where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is been openly disgraced for saying it hasn’t got evidence to show that Buhari scored millions during the presidential election, when people are saying there was no election. Is that the man you want me to recognise? Anyway, the case is still in court, so let us see what Supreme Court will say.
But INEC declared President Buhari as winner of the election…
If I had agreed with INEC, I would have recognised him. INEC is part of the fraud; a man who used an instrument only to say it never existed, but his staff insist that it existed. That case is in court, so don’t go there. That is why I said until the case is done, I am of the view that he was not duly elected. And until the Supreme Court says otherwise, I won’t recognise him.
Is your position based on your support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, during the election?
Of course! Didn’t I campaign for him? I am not a hidden supporter. I campaigned for him on the basis that he must restructure the country. I even said then that if Buhari too says he is going to restructure Nigeria, he becomes my candidate. I don’t discuss the past of anybody now. I won’t talk like some people who are criticizing Olusegun Obasanjo; saying he was this, he was that. Will that solve the problem we have now in the country? I am looking forward. I don’t discuss the messenger; I discuss the message.
Looking at the ministerial list, some people are of the view that the nominees are mostly “recycled politicians” given that are former governor, ex-minister and senators….
I don’t recognise the man who came up with the list. By discussing those elements, I will be discussing as somebody who is saying this is what I expect him to do; this is what he has not done. I campaigned against him not to be elected for some of the reasons you are now seeing. He is not capable of doing anything rational from what he has done. From what I knew about him on his first coming, I warned the people of the Western Region that they will regret voting for him because the man is a dictator. Don’t forget, I am a lawyer; you want to drag me to discuss the issue before the court because these are all the things I summarised to say no, he is not my candidate.
What if the Supreme Court affirms President Buhari’s victory?
I will tolerate him if the Supreme Court says he was duly elected. I am a law abiding citizen, and as a lawyer, I believe the Supreme Court is the apex court and I can’t be wiser. So, I will tolerate whatever happens.
Are you saying that if the Supreme Court rules in favour of the President, you are going to tolerate his administration?
I will tolerate the administration and begin to work towards the next election. You must take significant note of what I am saying. The moment the Supreme Court, which is the apex court rules on the matter, whether you like it or not, that is the final judgement on that. You know, when people lose cases at the Supreme Court, they still believe that may be the opinion of the court but they believe it is not right opinion and that is why sometimes they appeal to the court for a review of that decision. And until they review the decision, I am not going to abide by it. That is why I said I will tolerate him. So, discussing him then is tolerating what the Supreme Court has said as a law abiding citizen.
You said that you will begin to work towards the next election if the Supreme Court declares Buhari as president. What is the preparation for the next general election about?
So that anybody he supports will not be a candidate. There are certain reasons the Supreme Court will give why they confirmed him and I will work along that, so that the same mistakes will not repeat itself.
Are you saying that the race for 2023 will start immediately after the ruling of the Supreme Court?
Don’t deceive yourself, there can’t be 2023 in this country as long as we continue with the present constitution; it will not be. That one, I can say for certain. If this constitution is not changed drastically; it is not the question of amendment, it is not about going to the National Assembly because the National Assembly is part of the problem. Until we exist on the constitution made by the people; not the one imposed on us by the military Muslim North. If you recollect all that I have been saying; I don’t hate Buhari, it is what he represents and what he stands for that I disagree with and I always give my reason.
But people who want to cause confusion will say because he is Fulani; that is why I am stigmatizing him. They forget that Atiku, who I am supporting, is not an Ijebu man. They also forgot that I have said it repeatedly and Buhari has not denied it that I supported him in 2007. He bought us an Aso Oke, which we wore. We campaigned for him at Adamasingba Stadium in Ibadan. We have not lost our senses. There were certain terms on which we voted for him then and when that terms no longer exits, why will I support him?
What was the term then?
He said he was going to support restructuring. It is the same reason he gave to Pastor Tunde Bakare, when he made him his running mate. Of course, Jagaban (Asiwaju Bola Tinubu) allowed himself to be deceived. Restructuring is in the manifesto of APC, has it done it? Everything I am saying about this man is an open secret.
You said there will not be 2023, but some people have already started working towards it?
Those people can’t see the handwriting on the wall. So, you believe Buhari and the North will allow anybody to contest again. They have started the confusion among the people of the South, by someone saying I will vote for Tinubu instead of voting for South-East. It is all gimmicks. Tinubu knows that they are deceiving him. They are only causing division in the South to create quarrel between the South-West and South-East. It is all part of the Fulani gimmicks. I don’t buy that and they know I don’t.
Why is the contest for 2023 now turning to a battle between the North and South?
The tricks of Fulani people like Buhari is to divide and rule. Look at it; if it is not a deceit, you say you believe in one Nigeria and you say in this Nigeria, only a section of the country will be president, one section will not be there. Does that show unity? This is one of the reasons why I disagree with them. The mere saying that they will not allow the South-East to produce the president is an antidote to crisis the country. How can we be in an organisation and one member of the organisation is not entitled to the benefits of the organisation.
Secondly, Buhari knows that he is deceiving Tinubu except that Tinubu doesn’t know or is stupid not to know because there is enough evidence. He has become so paranoid of becoming president that he couldn’t see the handwriting on the wall. Is APC one? From what you know, which of the state of the federation is APC united to say this is going to be our candidate? The party will only be united in keeping the presidency in the North.
Are you saying that the South will not get the presidency in 2023?
I have told you my belief; there would be no 2023 in Nigeria and Buhari will be the last President of Nigeria if this constitution is not changed to a constitution made by all of us.
Some years ago, some people said there would not be 2015 if some things were not done and they said the same thing in 2019. But Nigeria still had the 2015 and 2019 general elections…
You are being superficial; you don’t understand. What I am saying is my belief. If this constitution is not changed, there would be no 2023 in Nigeria.
Many think that you will support one of your kinsmen for the presidency in 2023, but few months ago, you said the presidency should go to the South-East?
I am not a senseless and unrealistic South-Westerner. I am a Westerner who believes in Nigeria under equitable terms. I am a Westerner who believes that if we are going to keep Nigeria as one, there should be no section of the country that should be excluded from being president. It is a matter of principle and equity. It is a matter of sincerity. Anybody who thinks otherwise is not sincere. You can’t have peace without equity. What we are suffering now is as a result of inequity. Where there is inequity, there would be no peace. It is a simple logic.
I give you an example; if you are in a club and you know that as a member of that club you are entitled to A,B,C, D. If they threaten you with expulsion and you know what you are going to lose, you will behave. But if you are there and there is no point of being there; you want this they won’t give you; you want that, they won’t give you. What is the essence of being there? If you are not satisfied with it, you get out. But if you believe there are a lot of advantages, you will beg to stay in the club.
That was why I said that if Buhari is sincere about keeping this country together, he should have called the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and ask them why they want to get out of Nigeria. What is their problem, let us sit down and talk because that was what we did in 1954 when Sardauna said he doesn’t want to be part of Nigeria. Chief Obafemi Awolowo persuaded him to stay and be in Nigeria under a federal system. At that time, Nnamdi Azikwe and the National Council of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC) were clamouring and insisting on unitary form of government.
It was until the country now returned to federalism after that conference in London that we all agreed on the terms of being together under federalism. That was the time the post of premiership was included in the constitution. It was not until 1954 after the London Conference that we have a premier in the Western Region. Under federalism, we were coordinate government not subordinate as it is now. As it is now, our governors are lame dog governors. They are chief security officers without instrument of security. That is what is causing our problem. If the governors are in charge of security in their respective states, there would be no question of killing and raping by one section of the country against the other.
Is your view and support for South-East presidency in 2023 based on your disagreement with the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West?
The APC leaders are stooges to Buhari. They are not honest people. My support for South-East is a matter of equity. The South-West has been president, the North has been president, the South-South has produced president; it is only South-East that has not been president. After other regions have produced president, it should be the turn of the South-East. It is a matter of constitutional equity. It is a matter of patriotism to show sincerely that we want everybody together. You can’t keep everybody together when you are running a government of exclusion.
Do you think that the South-East is prepared for the presidency in 2023, considering statements by some of their leaders that they don’t need Nigeria’s presidency?
They said they will not get president under this constitution. You are following the gimmicks of APC and people confusing the issue. The South-East people know the constitution we are fighting for. They believe that we have a constitution under a federal system and under the 2014 National Conference recommendations; we have constitutionalised how everybody will become president without exclusion. Those are the reasons why we are insisting on implementation of the report of the 2014 National Conference if we are sincere about keeping the country together.
Why are you insisting that President Buhari should implement the report of the 2014 National Conference when ex-President Goodluck Jonathan who conveyed the confab refused to do anything with the report, especially sections that require only executive order despite having nine months before the end of his tenure?
That is all gimmicks. Is that what invalidated the conference? If you believe what the conference did was right but because the man didn’t do it, therefore you are not going to do it, why are you there? Jonathan didn’t say he will not implement the 2014 National Conference. During the 2015 elections, Jonathan said ‘I have not done it but if you give me another chance, I will do it.’ I am prepared to gamble with somebody who says he will do it than somebody who said I will not do it.
Prior to the 2015 general elections, Buhari and the APC promised to address three things – economy, corruption and insecurity. Looking at his first term, do you think he kept to his campaign promises?
I am not the only one in Nigeria, and don’t forget, restructuring is in their manifesto. It is still in their manifesto, which one have they implemented. You want me to be discussing government again; he promised to fight corruption and insecurity. Is he fighting corruption or probably doing selective fight against corruption? Somebody who said he has zero tolerance for corruption made someone who was found guilty of corruption a minister.
Buhari told us that anybody who is convicted won’t be in his cabinet. He is now putting in his cabinet somebody who has been found guilty of corruption. His properties that were seized have been returned to him and he crowned it by putting him in his cabinet with the lawyer who prosecuted him as prosecutor on behalf of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
These are issues the press as the Fourth Estate of the Realm should bring to the fore for the public to see. The man who was described as king of corruption found a corrupt person as a governor, disciplined him and the man who said he is fighting corruption now brings that person back, returned all the properties seized from him then bring him back into
Senate: Lawan’s committees and latent misgivings
CHUKWU DAVID reports that the recent reconstitution of 69 Senate Standing Committees and announcement of their chairmen by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, is already generating unexpressed rancour and misgivings in the apex legislative chamber
On Tuesday July 30, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, announced the reconstitution of 69 standing committees of the upper legislative chamber with their chairmen and vice chairmen. A breakdown of the committees’ distribution according to party leanings indicates that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) got a total of 49 chairmanship slots, while the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 20 chairmanship slots.
The second opposition party, the Young Progressives Party (YPP), did not get any slot. The reason the YPP did not get a chairmanship slot was not officially stated, but it may not be unconnected to the fact that its only member, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra South) is a first-timer in the Senate.
However, if that was the reason given by the leadership of the Senate, it cannot stand a test of time because there are some first-timers who were appointed as committee chairmen. Analyzing the distribution of committee chairmanship according to geopolitical zonal arrangement, the entire Northern region got a total of 37 allocations, while the South got 32. Further statistical distribution of the Committees also shows that North-West zone produced 16 chairmen; North-East (11) and North Central (10).
In the Southern region of the country, the South-West got 13 chairmen, South-South (10) and South East (nine). Meanwhile, in line with the tradition of political leaders in Nigeria, particularly as witnessed in the National Assembly over the years, senators adjudged to be loyal to the President of the Senate were expectedly given key committees, which are usually tagged as “Grade A or Juicy committees.”
Some of the key committees are Appropriations, chaired by Barau Jibrin; Finance, Adeola Olamilekan; Police, Dauda Jika; Defence, Aliyu Magatakarda; Army, Ali Ndume; Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Peter Nwabaoshi; Agriculture, Abdullahi Adamu; Petroleum Upstream, Albert Bassey; Downstream, Sabo Mohammed; Communications, Oluremi Tinubu, and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Kabiru Gaya, among others. However, barely 24 hours after the announcement of the committees and their chairmen that some level of disquiet was notice in the Senate though at latent level as none of the aggrieved senators has openly expressed his or her displeasure.
Over the years, the trend has become customary, that after reconstitution of standing committees either in the Senate or the House of Representatives, the leadership of each chamber will usually expect to be confronted with misgivings over the pattern of allocation of committees’ chairmanship. Most times, the consideration is not on geopolitical basis, but party and individual bases. For instance, the lawmakers don’t usually bother much about what goes to the states, zones or tribes.
Rather, attention is focused on two levels of interest namely, party and individual lawmakers. On the basis of party, there is usually less noise about how many committees and how many “juicy” committees are allotted to each political party, particularly the ruling party and the leading opposition party. In the present circumstance, it is essentially between the APC and the PDP.
On individual level, which is where the big problem lies, individual senators or Reps are usually concerned about the grade of committees allotted to them to chair. However, vice chairmanship position is not usually in serious contention except for most lucrative committees such as Appropriations, Petroleum (Up and Downstream), Gas, Public Accounts, Communications, Finance, NDDC and many others.
In fact, some senators or Reps would prefer to be vice chairmen of any of these lucrative committees than to be substantive chairmen of some “second or third grade” committees. According to sources who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, the APC Caucus had planned to have all the “Grade A” committees to its members, but in the course of the announcement, Lawan perhaps, in liaison with members of his “inner Caucus,” tinkered with the list and came up with a different sharing formula that irked members of the party. By unofficial classification, there are 23 committees considered to belong to “Grade A” category, out of which 16 were allotted to the APC senators.
Those agitating against Lawan’s decision, claim that the sharing formula was a violation of the resolution of APC chieftains who took the decision that only the party’s senators should be assigned the 23 “juicy” committees. It would be recalled that the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, had in March directed that most of the strong committees that would help drive the economy be chaired by members of the ruling party both in the Senate and the House.
Oshiomhole was in the Senate last week Tuesday, when the chamber concluded the screening and confirmation of ministerial nominees. Although his mission was not clearly disclosed, there were speculations that he came to prompt the Senate leadership to implement his earlier directive on committees’ appointments. Some senators, who were perhaps afraid to speak openly, to avoid attracting intense public criticism, resorted to posting anonymous complaints on some social media platforms, claiming that they struck deals with Lawan to support his Senate presidency and then be reward with juicy committees. Also, some senators were said to be aggrieved with Lawan because he gave undue advantage to some few non-ranking APC lawmakers in the distribution of the “Grade A” committees over their ranking colleagues, a development they considered unreasonable and provocative.
However, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, while reacting to the unfolding drama, told journalists in Abuja, that Lawan was right by not restricting committee chairmanship positions to only the APC senators.
He said: “When somebody is elected to the Senate, he becomes a member of that Senate and he is entitled to all the rights and privileges. When somebody is campaigning to be elected as presiding officer, speaker, deputy speaker, president of the Senate or deputy president of the Senate, he is doing so for votes of the majority party and the minority party that are represented because each senator has one vote.
“When a senator is elected, he represents his constituency first, and secondly, he represents his party by sitting on his party’s seat. Therefore, in the distribution of assignments and privileges, it is normally considered that you should not by any means make one constituency inferior to the other. “That is the principle that causes the presiding officer to embrace the minority parties. Also, when one becomes a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, you are entitled to all the privileges and rights of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“Therefore, on the basis of equality of senators, equality of membership and equality of seats, the discretion to embrace all is in the heart and hand of the presiding officer.” Also, reacting to the speculated brouhaha in the Senate over committee chairmanship positions, Spokesman of the Senate, Senator Adebayo Adeyeye, however, refuted the alleged rumour, claiming that Lawan carried out the appointments in accordance with the provisions of the Senate rules and the law. He said that no senator or group of senators had come to him to express misgivings over committee appointments, stressing that no committee should be seen as more important than others.
He also reminded the senators that appointments to committee chairmanship or membership is call to duty and urged his colleagues who might actually be nursing grievances against Lawan to sheath their swords and work for the progress of the Senate and the Nigerian people in general.
“The Senate President has done everything possible to keep the Senate together. There won’t be any form of rancour on the issue either now or when we resume,” he said. The assurances, notwithstanding, if there are senators who are truly offended as a result of the committee sharing, Lawan and his team have a serious duty to ensure that all grievances are resolved before the Senate resumes plenary in September to avoid coming to face a turbulent Senate like his precessor, who knew no peace till the end of his four-year term.
Akiyode-Afolabi: Nigeria not ready for 35 per cent affirmative action
Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi is the Chairperson of Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) and Executive Director of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC). In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, she speaks on poor representation of women in President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list
What is your take on President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list, which had only seven women on the 43-man list?
It is a sad development owing to the fact that there was high expectation from Mr. President on running an inclusive government based on the fact that his last administration excluded women and his attention was drawn through different mediums to this government of exclusion.
The president at different times made public commitments to an inclusive government and some of these are audio taped and documented, so it becomes challenging where he reneged on these promises at different times. Nigeria at this point does not need politician to manage sectors but rather experts, the list had most people of questionable characters, some have been charged for corruption and still have questions unanswered, moving on with this kind of people is a dangerous and an insensitive step on the part of the president. A good leader should be sensitive to the yearnings of his people.
Would you regard President Buhari picking only seven women as ministers as a reflection of his true position regarding women inclusion in decision making going by what he said few years ago when his wife, Aisha, criticised him?
Seven out of 43 does not reflect inclusion, as much as there is a shift from his last administration, the shift is still not significant as it does not meet our expectations on running an inclusive government. The president is bound to fulfill the constitution on gender equality and other international instruments. Our data shows that Nigeria is low on gender indicators and our representation is a ridicule in Africa and globally, several countries are moving forward on this , and Nigeria cannot continue to be a laggard.
With the few positions given to women both in the executive and legislative arms of government, do you think women are adequately represented in governance and politics?
The answer is clear; with the numbers women are definitely not adequately represented. And that means there is still more to be done. Furthermore the president has a duty to push for more, at the elective level , the political parties didn’t do well but political will on the President’s part can help to ameliorate the injustice that women face in coming around the decision making table. His body language in this respect is important and critical to ensuring increase in the number of people.
What do you think male politicians have against their female counterparts, when it comes to holding of public office?
There are a lot of stereotypes around and unfortunately little is done to address these which are as a result of socialization. From experience shared by few female who are into politics and at one point or the other have aspired for positions, most of whom are perceived as sex objects and of inferior personality to their male counterpart and this cannot be separated from the patriarchal system of our society. The government should therefore to lead the way. The list is not inclusive for women, people with disability and young people or youth.
When do you think Nigeria will be ready to implement the 35 per cent Affirmative Action, which will allow more women to participate not only in politics but governance and how can that be achieved.
From all indication, Nigeria is not ready for the 35 per cent affirmative action. I think women groups, women politicians, women associations and women led professional bodies among others need to come together to demand equal participation in politics and also continually use the international instruments that Nigerian women are part of such as the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), National Gender Policy, 2007 and other instruments Nigeria signed to.
We need to come together in one voice and be prepared to encourage more women to actively participate in politics. We also need to engage the government as well as create awareness about promoting women actions in governance especially at the grassroots level.
With the above stated, through continuous engagement we will not relent, there is always a time in the life of a country, when citizens will define their identity. If we fail to act, nothing will change. Having a crop of politicians as gatekeepers for a nation, keeps the country at risk.
What do think government can do to address gender-imbalance in Nigeria?
The new administration must address political exclusion of women. The administration must implement the 35 per cent affirmative action for women in appointive and elective positions. Government must define and increase the opportunity for women’s entry and growth into male-dominated careers including vice chancellorship of universities. It must also facilitate passage of the Gender and Equal Opportunity (GEO) Bill.
We believe that if democracy is designed to deliver greater good to all, it has to date, failed the women of Nigeria. Our system of governance cannot be democratic if it continues to stifle the voices of women and make inadequate or no provision for the inclusion of women’s voices and perspectives in the processes of decision-making. Our demands for more woman representation in government are borne out of the love we have for our country, to see it rise higher, as women and men join hands to build a greater Nigeria. So, we will count on the president to heed the voice and demands of half of Nigeria’s population, who ask equal opportunity, and the space to contribute to the transformation of our country, in true partnership.
Dickson: Bayelsa spend N6bn annually on political appointees
Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has said that his administration spends N500 million monthly to service political office holders numbering 1,500.
Dickson revealed this during a radio broadcast on Sunday night monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa.
He said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) administration had invested the ‘political capital’ amounting to N6 bn annually to sustain its loyalists appointed to serve in his administration.
He said that the huge investment was responsible for the large number of aspirants jostling for the PDP ticket in the party primaries scheduled for September 2, ahead the November 16 governorship elections in the state.
According to Dickson, 21 governorship aspirants collected and returned the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms at N21 million each.
He described the development as a welcome one for the party.
“The party leadership decided to make the contest open and all-embracing and as a consensus builder I believe that every aspiration is legitimate, it is a right that they have to test their popularity at the primaries.
“The large number of aspirants is an indication that the party is a platform of choice for any politician to actualize his governorship ambition and looking at the rival party, they don’t have up to two aspirants.
“Nothing is happening there, the PDP is taking the shine and it is all happening because of the political capital we invested in building the party, if I lost my re-election in 2015, the party would have been dead by now in Bayelsa.
“The party that I lead in Bayelsa defeated the APC when it was still very popular with all the federal might and this time I will be leading the party but not as a candidate but as an outgoing governor.
“Although I won’t participate as a candidate, I am a stakeholder in the race, the biggest stakeholder, and consultations are ongoing amongst the stakeholders towards the emergence of the PDP flag bearer in the governorship elections,” Dickson said.
On the nomination of Chief Timipre Sylva as Minister, Dickson said that he was elated at the development and extended a hand of friendship by congratulating Sylva.
Dickson said that the rift between them which had lasted for about ten years had ended and wished that the bond of friendship which existed be rekindled.
“We used to be very close friends but we chose different paths in politics, the former governor has worked hard for his party and adjudged loyal and nominated as a minister, I love loyalty and rejoice with him.
“Soon I shall join the league of ex-governors, so out of political maturity I congratulated him and shortly afterwards he reacted positively and it was very gracious of him.
“I wish him well and hope that he will be a substantive minister in a grade A ministry, of course the choice lies at the discretion of the President, we don’t have the choice in assignment of portfolios,” Dickson said.
Class of 2019: Mixed fortunes for ex-governors
Ambode, Ajimobi, Abubakar, Bindow, Yari, Dankwambo, Ahmed battle for relevance
Ex-govs: Mixed fortunes for Class of 2019
It is mixed fortunes for former governors, who left office on May 29. 2019. While some of them are in the Senate, a handful seems to have glided into political oblivion for now, FELIX NWANERI reports
For most politicians, there is always a precipitous loss in stature after attainment of great heights either by their own doing or as a result of circumstances. That is the story of some former governors, who left office on May 29 after serving out the constitutional allowed two tenures or lost re-election bids.
These former governors dominated the political landscape in their respective states, while the held sway, dictating who gets what, when and how. But, just two months after leaving office, most of them are experiencing the epic fall that usually comes with attainment of great political heights as only a handful are still relevant in the polity.
While the likes of Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Tanko Al Makura (Nasarawa), Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe) and Kashim Shettima (Borno) made it to the Senate and undoubtedly savouring their new status as “distinguished senators of the Federal Republic,” some of their former colleagues, who suffered political misfortune during the last general elections are yet to get their bearing, politically.
They include Akinwunmi Ambode (Lagos), Abiola Ajimobi (Oyo), Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe), Jibrila Bindow (Adamawa), Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi), Abdulazeez Yari (Zamfara) and Abdulfattah Ahmed (Kwara).
Okorocha: Trouble at home despite making it to Senate
Despite a consolatory senatorial seat after a failed bid to anoint his successor, the immediate past governor of Imo State, whose style of politics has earned him more adversaries than fans, it is still a hazy political future given his present ordeal.
Okorocha was not only taught a bitter political lesson by those who were opposed to his plan to have his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, succeed him, he had passed through the Biblical eye of the needle before securing a Certificate of Return that earned him the Imo North senatorial seat that he is presently occupying.
The philanthropist/businessman turned politician, had rode on the goodwill of Imo people to power in 2011, but no sooner he assumed office that he entrenched the Okorocha political dynasty, which his critics say allows little opportunity for outsiders.
Comprised mainly of members of his immediate family, the character of the dynasty’s politics is that the “spoils of war” belong to its elements.
Okorocha was first elected on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), before he led a faction of the party to merge with then leading opposition political parties – Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) – to form the now ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013.
Apparently, buoyed by how he navigated Imo politics with ease for the eight years he held sway as governor, Okorocha, at the twilight of his administration, sought and got his party’s ticket to contest for the Imo West senatorial seat.
Though he won the election after polling 97,762 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jones Onyereri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who had 68,117 votes, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) withheld his Certificate of Return over the claim by its returning officer that he was under duress, when he declared the then governor as winner of the poll.
It took the intervention of the court before Okorocha was cleared, and unlike other senators-elect who were sworn-in on June 11, when the 9th National Assembly was inaugurated, the former governor of Imo State took his position in the upper legislative chamber on June 13.
His triumph, notwithstanding, it is evident that it is not yet Uhuru for Okorocha given his ordeal in the hands of his successor, Emeka Ihedioha and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
What started between Okorocha and Ihedioha as a battle of wits, when the latter in his inauguration speech on May 29, described the eight years of his predecessor as a huge setback for the state, seems to have blossomed to a full blown battle that has resulted to the probe of the immediate past administration in the Eastern Heartland.
Ihedioha had not only berated Okorocha for his disregard for the rule of law, but said rebuilding of the state would be a very difficult task considering infrastructural decay his successor left behind.
The new governor probably drew the battle line, when he vowed to review all land allocations and Certificates of Occupancy, which the Okorocha administration approved hurriedly for his cronies and return them to their original owners. He also alleged that Okorocha left a huge debt burden for his administration.
But, Okorocha, who fired back immediately, said Ihedioha has no programme for Imo people, but only preparing the grounds towards squandering the N42.5 billion he left in the state’s treasury.
Another twist was added to the battle, when the Imo State Task Force on the recovery of government properties under the care of officials of immediate past administration alleged that the ex-governor and his wife, Nneoma, made away with over 67 vehicles and the sum of N50 billion belonging to the state government.
Okorocha was still battling to wriggle himself out of the accusation, when officials of the EFCC stormed the state and seized multi-million naira properties traced to him, his wife and daughter, which, according to anti-graft agency were allegedly acquired with funds from the state coffers, while he was in office as governor.
Though the former governor of Imo State has condemned the EFCC, saying the commission failed to carry out proper investigation before its action, what he is passing through has not deterred him from continue to add his voice on issues of national concern, especially on the floor of the Senate.
Ambode: Still grieving his loss
For the immediate past governor of Lagos State, who bowed to his benefactor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, following his defeat by Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the primary election that would have seen him return for a second term, it was another political misfortune as he missed out in the ministerial appointment.
Tinubu had endorsed Sanwo-Olu, a former Managing Director of Lagos State Property Development Corporation (LSPDC), ahead of the March governorship election over what he described as Ambode’s deviation from the developmental blueprint of Lagos.
Though Ambode put up a spirited fight, those in the know opined then that there was no way the APC leader will not have the last laugh. They reasoned that Tinubu remains an enigma that has come to bestride Lagos political space and it didn’t take much effort for the former Lagos governor popularly referred to “Jagaban” by his admirers, to put a stop to the second term bid of his godson.
A statement few hours to the APC primaries, in which Tinubu claimed that the blueprint of Lagos State, his brainchild between 1999 and 2007, has been deviated from by Ambode, was what he needed to do the magic. The statement was on the heels of Ambode’s televised press conference, during which he launched a barrage of personal attacks against Sanwo-Olu.
Tinubu’s declaration, no doubt, marked an end to his godson’s second term bid as Sanwo-Olu defeated the then governor in the primaries by 970,851 votes to defeat 72,901, but the question many asked then was: What next for Ambode as he won’t be making a return to the Lagos House after May 29, 2019, when his tenure elapses.
Though several options were expounded, with some even insisting that it is over for the governor’s political future given the way he dared Tinubu, Ambode’s name, however, featured prominently ahead of nomination of ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Many had waited then to see if the President will drop Ambode’s predecessor and immediate past Minister of Works, Power and Steel, Babatunde Fashola, given the pressure from some quarters to have Ambode in the federal cabinet.
Those, who rooted for Ambode, predicated their push on not what only they believed he had to offer, but as a compensation for the way he worked for the party both at the state and national level during the general elections despite that he was denied a second term by the powers that be in Lagos APC.
Despite the belief that Ambode would make the federal cabinet, the President opted for Fashola and Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora for the two slots allocated to Lagos State. With the hope dashed, it is left to be seen whether the former governor, who has not been seen in public for some time, would be considered for an ambassadorial appointment or would be further left in the cold to continue to grieve his loss.
Amosun: Senatorial seat as compensation after failed bid to anoint successor
It was an easy ride to the Senate for the immediate past governor of Ogun State after his failed bid to have his anointed, Adekunle Akinlade, through a different platform – Allied Peoples Movement (APM) – rather than the All Progressives Congress (APC) through which he won election to represent Ogun East Senatorial District.
Amosun, who is a second-timer in the Red Chamber, having represented Ogun Central between 2003 and 2007, was among those recently named as chairmen of the respective standing committees of the Senate. He was saddled with responsibility of overseeing the Senate Committee on Capital Market.
He is also said to have influenced the nomination of his former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Olamilekan Adegbite, as a minister by President Buhari, thereby proving that he cannot be wished away in Ogun APC despite being suspended by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party for anti-party activities.
But, beyond consolidating his seat in the upper legislative chamber and establishing his influence in Ogun State APC, Amosun has some political scores to settle back home over claims by his successor, Dapo Abiodun, that he did not only leave an empty treasury, but a huge debt.
The governor, who said he cannot describe “in the open, the Ogun State that we inherited,” added that he had to borrow money from his friends, who are managing directors in some commercial banks in order to pay the May salaries of workers in the state, which he put at over N7 billion.
Shettima: In the Senate after anointing successor
It was speculated ahead of the 2019 general elections that Shettima, who was then governor of Borno State had his eyes on the presidency.
Those who were projecting him then, predicated their move on his wealth of experience. Shettima had before becoming governor in 2011, served Borno State in various capacities, including commissioners for Finance and Economic Development, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Education, Agriculture and Health.
Though he owes his ascension to power to his predecessor, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, Shettima accorded his benefactor privileges due to him, but Sheriff wanted to still be the man in charge. With time, a crack appeared but both camps played it down.
However, it did not take time for the crack became evident. Sheriff withdrew his support for Shettima, dumped the APC, which he helped formed for the PDP to stop the latter’s second term bid. Shettima, on his part aligned with the masses, who had always viewed Sheriff as an emperor.
The decision paid off as he won a second term during the 2015 elections, which marked the beginning of a dwindling political fortune for Sheriff.
As Shettima served out his second term, he not only headed to the Senate to represent Borno Central Senatorial Zone, but ensured that his anointed, Prof. Babagana Zulum, took charge back home.
Yari: Hope dashed at 11th hour
For the immediate past governor of Zamfara State and chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), it was an epic fall at a time he was on the verge of realizing his ambition of returning to the National Assembly and anointing his successor.
Yari, who had earlier served as a member of the House of Representative, where he represented Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency between 2007 and 2011 before emerging as governor, won Zamfara West Senatorial election, but he lost the seat even before the inauguration of the National Assembly.
Besides the botched senatorial ambition, Yari also lost the opportunity of having his anointed, who had already won the governorship election, take charge in his home state, following a Supreme Court judgement that declared that APC in Zamfara State had no candidates in the 2019 general elections. The five-member panel of justices, in a unanimous judgment on May 24 held that the party in the state failed to conduct primaries in accordance with its rules. In the lead judgement by Justice Paul Adamu Galinji, the apex court held that all votes cast for the APC as “wasted votes” and declared that all political parties with the second highest votes in the elections and the required spread, are elected to the various elections.
Besides the loss, Yari is presently being questioned by his successor – Bello Matawalle – for leaving a whopping N251 billion liability.
The chairman of the state’s Transition Committee, who is also a former deputy governor of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Wakkala, said the figure represents N202 billion increase from the N49 billion Yari inherited in 2011 from his predecessor, Alhaji Aliyu Shinkafi. Wakkala disclosed that liabilities from economic, environment, general and social services stand at the sum of N151.1 billion.
He also disclosed that from the Ministry of Finance, outstanding loans, contract retentions, bailouts and loans from banks reflect a sum of N65.3 billion.
Furthermore, he said liabilities from the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs stands at a sum of N33.3billion; N1.4 billion was discovered as liability from unremitted National Housing Fund, and pension contributions deducted from salaries between 2016 and 2019, while liabilities from education sector and pension and gratuity matters reflect N2.8 billion and N1.6 billion.
But, Yari, in his response said he left no debt or liability to the new administration in the state.
The former governor, who spoke through his media aide, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, said: “l want to make it categorically clear that the immediate past governor, Hon. Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, left no debt on the state when he handed over the leadership of the state to the government of Alhaji Bello Matawalle.”
Al-Makura: Mission accomplished Another immediate past governor, who had a double, is Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State. He did not only head to the Senate, where he is presently representing Nasarawa South Senatorial district, his anointed also succeeded him as governor of the North Central state.
The businessman turned politician, became governor of Nasarawa State in 2011 on the platform of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and was re-elected for a second term in 2015 on the platform of the APC. Prior to his emergence as governor, Al-Makura served as Youth Leader of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in the old Plateau State in the Second Republic and was elected to the Constituent Assembly of 1988– 89, representing the Lafia–Obi Federal Constituency of what is now Nasarawa State.
He later served as state secretary of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in Plateau State from 1990 to 1992 and was a founding member of (PDP) in Nasarawa State in 1998. Geidam: Double victory for ex-Yobe governor Another ex-governor of the 2019 class, who is presently in the Senate, is Ibrahim Geidam. He was first elected deputy governor of Yobe State on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in 2007, but became governor on January 27, 2009 following the death of Governor Mamman Bello Ali.
After serving out Ali’s term, Geidam contested and won the 2011 governorship election in the state and was re-elected for a second term in the 2015 elections. This means that he spent 10 years as governor before he bowed out on May 29. Unlike some of his colleagues, Geidam was initially more concerned with who succeeds him rather than the Senate.
But, youths in Yobe East senatorial district, where he hails from prevailed on him to contest for a seat in the Senate.
Heeding the call pitched him against a former governor of the state, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, who at the time was the incumbent senator for the district. Ibrahim was governor of Yobe State between 1999 and 2007. He also served as governor of the state from January 1992 to November 1993, during the aborted Third Republic. In 2007, he was elected to the Senate. He was re-elected in 2011, and won for the third term in 2015.
Abba Ibrahim, initially resisted the move to have the governor replace him, but Geidam had his way during the APC primaries. Like the primaries, he also had it easy at the elections. He polled 139,277 votes to beat Tata Abbagana of PDP, who scored 18,059 votes.
Ahmed: Failed to reap reward of loyalty Many had thought that the former governor of Kwara State was about following the footstep of his predecessor, when he bided for his Kwara South Senatorial District seat ahead of the general elections.
But those in the know then, said it was a matter of time he jettisoned his ambition because the political situation in the state is unlike what obtains in most other states.
In Kwara, the political structure is run by the then Senate President, Bukola Saraki. Ahmed’s followers had then argued that the Senate seat would be an appropriate reward for him for his loyalty to the dynasty. As a first term governor, the then Goodluck Jonathan administration was said to have wooed him with various offers to dump Saraki, who then was head of the New Peoples Democratic Party (NPDP, a splinter group of the then ruling party), but he resisted.
He also showed much support and loyalty to his predecessor during his travail at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) under the APC administration and had no option to return to the PDP with him ahead of the 2019 polls.
Though Ahmed went ahead and contested the PDP senatorial primaries and picked the party’s ticket for Kwara South, he backed out from the polls over what he described as giving opportunity to the then occupant of the seat, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, to recontest.
However, the envisaged reward for his loyalty to both Saraki and the party did not materialize as the APC-led ‘Otoge Movement’ swept away the PDP in Kwara State. Since then, nothing has been heard about Ahmed. Ajimobi: Still wondering over what went wrong
If anyone had told the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi that his senatorial ambition and succession plan will crash like a pack of cards, he would have dismissed the person with a wave of hand.
Ajimobi, who declared after clinching a second term during the 2015 elections that he is fulfilled, politically and will retire and enjoy the rest of his life peacefully, however, made a detour in 2017, when he said that he might consider a legislative duty after he leaves office as governor in 2019.
To make his dream a reality, Ajimobi, not only picked the APC’s senatorial ticket for Oyo South Senatorial District, he equally ensured that his preferred candidate got the party’s governorship ticket.
He was, however, trumped by the candidate of the PDP, Dr Kola Balogun, who won the poll with a margin of 13,141 votes.
His candidate for the governorship position, Adebayo Adelabu, also lost to his PDP counterpart, Seyi Makinde. With polls won and loss, Ajimobi’s focus shifted to ministerial appointment. Again, he lost out.
Presently, it is a verbal war between him and Makinde over his stewardship.
Makinde had before his inauguration, accused Ajimobi of trying to “spend everything, and create a mountain of debt” before leaving office given last minute decisions by the then APC-led government in Oyo State. He also faulted the spate of appointments and promotions carried out by the Ajimobi administration then, saying:
“So many things are going on within government circle that do not edify the status of the Pace Setter state all in their bid to have the last laugh, but you cannot be anti-people and have the last laugh.” So, it did not surprise many, when Makinde on assumption of office announced the reversal of appointment of 11 Permanent Secretaries in the state.
He maintained that he took the action in fulfillment of his promise to review all new contracts and appointments made by Ajimobi in the last three weeks of his administration. Makinde did not stop at that. He announced the dissolution of local government and local council development authorities in the state as well as all boards of parastatals and corporations.
But, Ajimobi, who viewed the governor’s actions as aimed to spite his administration, not only berated his successor, but asked him to face the serious business of governance instead of looking for mundane issues to discredit him. Ajimobi, who spoke at a luncheon held in his honour by the Ibadan Elders’ Forum, in commemoration of his “meritorious two-term service in Oyo State” noted that it was his prayers that Makinde succeeds in office. According to him, if Makinde succeeds, he would have taken the state higher than he met it.
“My admonition is that the new government succeeds. It is in our best interest that he succeeds. If he succeeds, he would have taken Oyo State higher than he met it. “I am advising him that he should not try to be perfect but he must build on our successes. He must build and not demolish. He must build and not destroy. We have raised the bar of governance in this state and can’t afford to see it go down again.
“We must not return to the days of brigandage and days of locust where chaos and disorder was the norm in Ibadan. Let him face the job and not look at mundane issues. There was a time I heard he said our government officials took cars away; which vehicle is he talking about among all the issues on ground in the state. “He must know that all journey begins with one step and end with one step.
He must start now to correct wherever we were wrong. I don’t profess to be perfect, but he must build on our successes. Where we have taken Oyo State now, he must not take it back. “We know that the dual carriage roads we built can’t be returned to a single lane and the bridges we have constructed cannot be pulled down. We have taken Oyo to greater heights and it must not go down. We did not achieve perfection but achieved successes.”
Dankwambo: The ‘Northern Star” appears dimmed For the former Accountant General of the Federation, who was governor of Gombe State between 2011 and 2019, it was two loses given his failed presidential bid and defeat in the senatorial election. Dankwambo was considered by some northern PDP elements for the party’s presidential ticket for the 2019 general elections over what they described as his performance in the area of infrastructure despite lean resources.
They also believed then that the PDP would be warming itself into the hearts of most northerners if it hands its ticket to a poster governor for the party in the entire North- East, who was able to withstand the change mantra of the APC that swept through the entire North and brushed off his colleagues from office in the 2015 general elections. But, the presidential dream was ended by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who bulldozed Dankwambo and other party bigwigs to clich twhe ticket of the main opposition party.
Having lost out, Dankwambo settled for a senatorial ticket to represent Gombe North Senatorial District. But again, he lost out. He was defeated by the candidate of the APC, Sa’idu Alkali, who scored 152,546 votes, while Dankwambo had with 88,016 votes.
Like some of his colleagues, who lost out in the last elections, Dankwambo is also presently engaged in a war of words with his successor, Muham madu Yahaya of the APC, who recently accused him of financial recklessness during his eightyear tenure.
Yahaya spoke against the backdrop of the report of the transition committee he set up, which revealed that the former administration left a debt burden of N119 billion, But, Dankwambo insists that “as at May28, we do not owe any commercial bank in the state. No single bank.”
On national and foreign borrowings and liabilities, he said: “All the loans are loans that do not go to the consolidated revenue funds. We cannot be accountable for such loans because section 162 of the constitution says we are only accountable for loans in our consolidated revenue.”
Bindow: In the cooler after losing second term The immediate past governor of Adamawa State had his second term bid cut short by the candidate of the PDP, Ahmadu Finitri, who defeated him in an intriguing poll.
Though power-play within his party – APC – did not help his cause, he seems to have returned to have exited the political stage for now although he was in the news recently over issues of debt profile of the state. A transition committee set up by Fintiri to review activities of the Bindow government had in its report stated among other things that the immediate past administration accumulated a total of N115 billion debt as at March 2019.
Its chairman, Aliyu Isma’la Numan, explained that out of the sum, N97 billion is owed by the state, comprising outstanding external and domestic loans of N55.5 billion, outstanding contractor claims of N22.3 billion, arrears of pensions and gratuity and death benefit of N16.4 billion, and salary arrears and other staff claims of N2.7 billion, while the local government councils owe N18 billion.
Decrying the disclosure, Fintiri said it was unfortunate that Bindow was taking overdraft to pay salaries of civil servants without judicial application of incomes of the state.
His words: “Posterity will not forgive us if we fail to ask the right questions about how a state that received a combined income of N332 billion is hopelessly neck deep in debt and has to take overdrafts to pay salary in the last four years. “In the days after the election, many well-meaning individuals had voiced their concerns about the shenanigans of the outgoing government and the need to call them to order. “Let me restate the call on our people to join me in the task of correcting the ills of the past.
In doing so, we shall not hesitate to step on toes where public interests have been compromised. “As a corrective government popularly elected by the people, we will not hesitate to step on toes in the interest and advancement of the public good.”
But, Bindow, who faulted the claim, through his then Commissioner for finance, Mahmoud Yunusa, said the debt was inherited from past administrations in the state and not incurred by his administration. According to him, the debt comprises of contractual commitment, staff claims and furniture allowances of advisers by past administration from 1999 to date.
“Our debt profile was N44 billion. The N115 billion debt alleged by the transition committee is made up of tangible and intangible loans. These are debt that was accumulated over a long time. Some of the past administrations took loans and could not pay back.
My administration did not take any foreign loan,” he said. Abubakar: Battling to clear name Like Bindow, Mohammed Abubakar’s dream of returning to the Bauchi State government house was also cut short by the PPD through a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Bala Mohammed. But rather than be allowed to mourn his loss and probably re-strategize for the 2023 polls, Abubakar is presently battling to clear his name of allegations of misappropriation of public funds, while in office.
His successor had alleged he spent a whopping sum of N2.3 billion on materials for burying dead bodies in the state between January and May, 2019. But, Abubakar, who admitted that N1.2 billion was spent on burials within the four years he served as governor, said financing burial of the dead was an inherited practice, which his administration upheld.
APC candidate wins Plateau Assembly by-election
From Musa Pam, Jos
The ruling All Progressives Congress Candidate (APC) Mr Yakubu Jackson Sanda has been declared winner of the just concluded Pengana State Contituency of Plateau State by-election, which held on Saturday.
Sanda won the election with 9,222 votes to defeat his closest rival, the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Yakubu Busa-buji, who got 7, 083 votes.
New Telegraph reports that the by-election, as monitored by our correspondent, witnessed a low turnout of voters in the seven registration areas of the constituency, comprising of 60 polling units and 127 voting points.
The Collation and Returning Officer of the election, Prof Noel Wanang of the Department of Pharmacology, University of Jos, declared APC’s Sanda the winner having scored the highest votes and was return elected on Saturday at the collation centre of the election, Government College Jingre in Bassa Local Government Area.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the by-election in 127 polling units across seven wards with over 60,000 registered voters with four candidates participating in the election.
Total votes cast were 16523 with 187 rejected votes, while the total margin between the winner and runner-up was 2139 votes.
The four political parties and candidates that participated in the by-election returned the following votes: APC, Yakubu Yakson Sanda (9,222), GPN, Sunday Ayuba Matawal (17), NCP, Ado Chindo (14 ) and PDP, Yakubu Busa Buji Jamaika (7,083).
INEC National Commissioner in charge of Plateau, Niger, Kaduna and FCT. Professor Antonia Taiye Okoosi Simbine and the Resident Electoral Commissioner Plateau State Mallam Haliru Pai both commended the peaceful conduct of the by-election.
Ondo’s snake-infested Assembly
The Ondo State House of Assembly and Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu are at each other’s throats over the maintenance of the Assembly Complex which has been become infested with termites and snakes. BABATOPE OKEOWO reports the quarrel between the executive and legislative arms of government over the affairs of the Assembly
Lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly and Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu are up in arms over the allegation that a snake entered the House of Assembly and prevented legislative duties taking place. While the Assembly said snakes came into the chambers of the Assembly and drove them out, the governor described the allegation as an attempt to blackmail the executive arm for pecuniary gains.
The matter, which started on July 25 when part of the roof of the chamber of the Assembly caved, in has resulted into full-blown diatribe between the governor elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the lawmakers irrespective of the party affiliations.
The APC has 23 out of the 26 members. The lawmakers had hurriedly adjourned indefinitely penultimate Thursday over the allegation that snakes prevented them from sitting at the hallowed chamber and that part of the roof of the chamber caved in on the Speaker’s seat. The Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Mr. Gbenga Omole had after the hurried adjournment said: “When we were about to enter into plenary, a big snake just ran out of the chamber which disrupted our sitting and we had to hurriedly leave the chamber.
“We are about to seat again today when a ceiling caved-in directly where Mr. Speaker was sitting, the whole house was agitated and when we looked around we saw the damage the termites had done to most of the woodwork in the ceiling. “At that point, we had to call ourselves and adjourned the sitting. That chamber is no longer safe for legislative business and because of that, we decided to adjourn indefinitely. The house will be going on an indefinite recess.”
But the governor, who visited the Assembly complex 24 hours after the story hit the headlines of major newspapers, described the allegation of the lawmakers as false and an attempt to blackmail the state which he would not accept. A visibly angry Akeredolu said the lawmakers did not tell the world the truth about the event in the hallowed chamber but fabricated lies in order to blackmail the executive arm of government.
In a treading video, Akeredolu like a school principal addressing his students asked the lawmakers if the snake fell from the roof and the legislators chorused “No!” The governor went on: “Did you see any green snake here? You a said snake chased you out of this place and that you adjourned sine-die. How did you combine what happened here yesterday with your snake if it is not grand connivance among yourselves? “How did you come about snake yesterday and day before yesterday? How did you combine it and said snake fell on your head? The media took your point and said snake fell on you and you all kept quiet.
This House has stayed here for several years. If termites go into this place and eat it, no doubt unless you treat this place for termite, it will fall down. “What I have come to do is to verify what has happened. I have seen that what has happened is that there is an attempt to blackmail the state and I think the government will not take it.
I was given the facts and I want to be sure that the Speaker and that most of the principal officers are here. “No snake fell here yesterday or the day before yesterday, they were not sitting when the ceiling came down. They only met the ceiling that it came down.
It was not that they were sitting. And all the pictures that were put up there are fake. There was no sitting; the ceiling did not collapse while they were sitting. How did you come about that story? How did you come about putting one giant snake or python; it does not exist here. How did you come about it?
“There is an attempt to blackmail the government and I don’t believe that is the best approach. This is an arm of government and they have their vote and what they are entitled to, is the one we give them. This place is termite infested and certainly, the termites have been dwelling here for several years. We have just come for two years; there is no way termites’ infestation in two years would cause such destruction. “Something is wrong, this place has not been maintained and members of the House have always been here, what have they done about the maintenance of this place?
If they have not been concerned about it, we have to sit down at the table and work things out.” Findings showed that the Assembly receives N56 million monthly as running grant and instead of using the money to maintain the Assembly complex the lawmakers allegedly share the money as part of their salaries and emoluments. It was also learned that the newly elected lawmakers did not agree with returned lawmakers over the management of the affairs of the Assembly. But the Chairman of the House Committee on Informations who made clarifications about the snake incidents said the Assembly complex was in a state of disrepair and needed intervention from the government which has the fund for such.
Omole said: “The truth of the matter is that that place needs attention. The way they merged the issue of the snake with the collapsed part of the building is the issue. The termites have eaten the roof of the building. To set the record straight, we never sat on Wednesday and Thursday. Actually, we wanted to sit on Thursday, but when we came in, some parts of the roof have caved-in. I granted the interview that on Wednesday that there was a snake and we could not sit, it is not that snake chased us out of the chamber. That was what everybody wrote. Journalists have the liberty to write what they wanted to write.
“On the issue of termites, everybody knows that place needs a facelift; that is a fact that the governor knows. It is the joining of the snake with termites that embarrassed the governor. The governor accused us of blackmail, why is it that the past leadership of the House has not done anything about it. Every year they put renovation of the Assembly in the budget and it was not implemented. The executive brings in budget and it is passed. The place where the budget is passed is termite infested. “It is not going to be business as usual. That is my own stand as the spokesperson of the House.
Do they not repair their own offices? There was a snake on Wednesday. On Thursday when we were about to sit, we discovered termites had eaten the roof. The question is that termites did not start eating in the last two years. It has been the failure of the leadership of the House in the past Assembly.
“The truth is that they will give them small money and they will pass the budget, the one that concerns them will not be addressed. We are not going to take that this time around. We cannot say because we are friends to the governor not to say the truth, they repair their offices. Let us expose the leadership of the House, the Speaker said money is voted for the renovation every year, but it is not backed with cash. They did not release money for repair, yet you pass their budgets. “They want to borrow money now. I am a member of the Appropriation Committee. They want to borrow N30 billion. If they did not do what we want, we will not allow that to happen. Out of the money, they said they want to rehabilitate the Accountant General’s office, you want to repair the Accountant General’s office, and you don’t want to repair the independent arm of government. It is not going to happen.
The worst is that they will not give us a second term but we will do what the people of Ondo State like.” As if that was not enough, the Assembly in a communiqué signed by 25 out of 26 members’ Assembly insisted that the snake prevented its sitting on Wednesday and Thursday contrary to the claim of Akeredolu that the Assembly lied about the snake invasion sage of the Assembly. The lawmakers who found their voice four days after the governor visited the Assembly complex said the media team of the governor manipulated the video that went spiral that governor talked to them like school children. In a communiqué reached after the Parliamentary meeting described the Assembly complex as the worst in the country in terms of infrastructure. They said the current administration of Governor Akeredolu and the previous administrations in the state had failed to release money for the renovation of the complex.
The lawmakers also accused worse Governor Akeredolu’s media team of doctoring the videotape of the event that happened when the governor inspected the Assembly complex after the snake appearance. The communiqué reiterated that the complex was in a state of dilapidation and needed urged renovation. The parliamentary meeting held at the official residence of the Speaker, while the communiqué was read by Mr. Success Torukerijo, a member of the Information Committee and the lawmaker, representing Ese Odo State Constituency.
The lawmakers said: ” We want to restate and reaffirm that on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, a snake fell from the ceiling into the chamber of the Assembly. On Thursday, July 25, 2019, part of the ceiling caved in and fell into the chamber, preventing us from holding a scheduled meeting inside the chamber. We take exception to the doctored video released from the media office of the governor as it did not reflect what transpired when the governor visited the Assembly on Friday, July 26, 2019, and we will not want to join issue by releasing the original version of the tape.
“We reiterate the constitutional status of the legislature as an independent arm of government which therefore, deserves to be accorded as such. We want to state without any equivocation that no fund has been released to the Assembly for the capital projects in the last five years, in spite of the yearly budgetary provision and there has not been any cash-backing for the renovation of the Assembly for the past 10 years. It is pitiable that the Ondo State House of Assembly is the worst in terms of infrastructure in the worse country. It will also interest the public to know that the office of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker have no official cars.
The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who lend its voice to the snake saga accused Akeredolu of demeaning the legislative arm of government over the termite and snakeinfested House of Assembly. The PDP through its Director of Media, Mr. Zadok Akintoye also chided the Assembly for submitting its independence to the Executive arm of government because of political patronage.
Akintoye said: “Now that such issue has become a subject of unfortunate accusation and counter-accusation from the people whose heads carry the mandate of the masses, with an arm of government name tagging the other arm as blackmailers, we will hope the matter will get the required investigative attention and the records be set straight as a show of respect for the mandate the good people of Ondo State.” Speaking futher he said: “It is on record that the Hon. Oloyelogun-led APC dominated House of Assembly has not lived up to its responsibilities as an independent arm of government.
While not giving credence to the name tag of blackmail as expressed by the executive, the present state of decay and infrastructure neglect at the Assembly shows poor management of the synergy expected of two independent arms of government that should be working together for the good of our people.
“The citizens are not unaware of the fact that the APC led House of Assembly leadership was foisted to serve as a rubber stamp to Executive recklessness, we, however, are concerned as citizens of this great state, and our concern is that these legislatures may not serve the best interest of the people considering its perceived submission of its independence to the whims and caprices of the Executive arm of government. We further note with great worries that the tenure of this present Assembly may end up being with little or no benefit or impact on the life of the people as it has continued to portray itself as installed to serve the interest of its paymaster. Our party, therefore, uses this opportunity to advise the Honorable members to rise up in defence of the peoples’ mandate given to them and to save the legislative arm of government from ridicule.” Similarly, former Speaker of the Assembly, Jumoke Akindele said the action of the governor when he came to the Assembly premises portrayed the lawmakers as cowardly, ineffectual and mindless errand boys.
Akindele, who was edged out of the office for Oleyelogun in the 8th Assembly in an open letter to Akeredolu, said the action of the governor was a clear abuse of power of the executive. Her words: “Mr. Governor, you were way out of line. You were completely out of order. You carried your authority too far and abused what should be the member’s natural inclination to respect you as a leader. You abused your authority.
“Perhaps you do not realise it: You and these 26 members are the only ones who truly carry the mandate of the people. The people, it was, who trooped out to elect them as they did you too. To speak to them so condescendingly and so demeaningly portrays you as a dictatorial, Hitlerish individual who imagines himself only next to God in importance. “The Legislature is an arm of government deserving of respect and honour. Granted that the manner of the emergence of some of those who are there now may have been undemocratic and that you may have had to pay good money to buy votes for most of them, the truth is that ultimately the people voted for them all too in much the same way that they voted for you. “Your Excellency, you poured expletives on them, asking them questions like a mean headmaster telling off an errant pupil.
They came out looking that little! Your action has done incalculable damage to the integrity of that institution. Truth be told, the relationship between Governors and members of the House is usually that of a big brother to his junior ones as Governors being the leaders of their parties would have been instrumental to the victory of most of the members at the polls. However, statesmanship demands that the Governor does not conduct himself in such a way to bring the institution into such disrepute with the Public like you did.
“You showed your contempt and utter disdain for the leadership and members of the House when you charged in there like a bull telling the whole world that they lied and were only trying to blackmail your government. Granted that there were no reptilian contingencies as widely reported particularly in the manner in which it was alleged, truth be told, that structure needs more than repairs. It needs to be evacuated, pulled down and another built from scratch. At the very least, that building must be given a comprehensive renovation and facelift.”
