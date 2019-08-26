Kogi guber: I’ll bring development to all groups, says Irukera

A

ll Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in the November 16 election in Kogi State, Dr. Tunde Irukera, yesterday promised to make the state greater if elected, saying that the state needed help to save it from its current from socio-economic woes.

Speaking during his official declaration and inauguration of his local government campaign team in Lokoja, Irukera said his vision and agenda would bring development to all ethnic groups in the state.

“l have a vision of a greater Kogi and you as an individual must be great. I have an Igala agenda. I have an Okun agenda. I have an Ebira agenda. But for the vision to become reality, there must be a mission, which is for you to deliver me,” he said.

The director-general, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), said he planned to emancipate Kogi State from socio-economic woes through his HELP (Health, Employment, Learning-Education and Prosperity) Agenda, and restore power back to the people purposeful and people-oriented leadership.

He said the state was in dire need of help, which he said he would address through good governance and advised those on the verge of losing hope as a result of the prevailing hardship in the state, not to despair, assuring them that help was on the way.

Irukera said the choice of leadership should be freely given to the people, adding that; “The time has come for us in Nigeria to choose our leaders based on character and popularity.”

Speaking earlier, immediate past Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Imam, described Irukera as the best among the APC aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket in the November 16 governorship election.

Also speaking, APC State Women Leader, Hajia Fatima Allah-Dey, urged women to come out and fight for their freedom and the future of their children, saying that they had spent too much time in the dark.

Like this: Like Loading...