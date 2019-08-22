Kogi guber: Uzodinma committee screen 16 APC aspirants

Ahead of the 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo State, CAJETAN MMUTA reports that the political terrain in the Heartbeat of the Nation had been so much troubled leaving almost everybody in the whirlwind of uncertainties.

It is not in doubt that the witty battle engaged by Governor Godwin Obaseki against his estranged political godfather, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, for the soul of the party and the state ahead of the 2020 governorship election has left the party members and the state with frazzling experiences.

The two ‘warriors’ have had measured appraisal of mastery of how much weaponry, funds, contacts and connections, strategies and other logistics to expend as time and tide allow them to continue or retreat from the raging political gimmick, which has drawn so much focus, criticisms, confusion and fanfare.

Unfolding events at the popular Anthony Enahoro legislative chambers and elsewhere within the last two months have brought many to ungodly poise, with lots of curiosity and questions about what may have indeed prompted the seeming rumble between the gladiators. Many had expected that either or both gladiators should be raising false alarm if they believe that there was no lion off the cage to force many to run for their lives.

Sadly, the state has been given a steep and deep bloody scratch and no doubt it may take decades to heal. Not a few were recently jolted to their marrow to hear and read what Oshiomhole said, that the media and other interested bodies were behind the quakes and shakes that have left many in fussy guess over the frosty relationship between him and Obaseki. The propriety or otherwise of the inauguration of nine out of the 24 members of the Edo State House of Assembly by the Clerk of the House, Alhaji Yahaya Omogbai, has remained contentious.

The outcome, criticisms, commendations, pretenses, denials, neutrality, bravado and condemnations have brought all the leaders, elders and other stakeholders to a rough edge. While people of the state keep groping in the dark over the brouhaha, the dramatis personae are presumably seeing themselves off with mimicked smiles about what is believed to be swords sheathing in the guise of reconciliation. Reconciliatory efforts The recent peace meeting in Iyahmo in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state on Sallah Day between Oshiomhole and his political son and successor, Obaseki, was a clear but brief attention shift from the tautly ring of still pending rage and rough political tackles ahead and a smokescreen in the long search for an elusive peace by both parties and the stakeholders. Already, sleep had been murdered.

This is so because it is rife that behind the cotton lie the obvious that both sides are armed to the teeth with stiff and steel political daggers hounding for possible scapegoats. While that final time comes having reneged in all fronts to yield to the voices of reason and peace; the day, month and year of the chameleonic adder of death nail is near and no prophesy can stop the warring parties. Interestingly, from all indications, the sword of Damocles is swirling dangerously and irretrievably for its deadly cut of pounds of flesh.

Few weeks back, strong indications emerged of how powerful forces in the Presidency and influential traditional institution, politicians and business mogul waded in to resolve the feud. Findings by Saturday Telegraph revealed that Obaseki in company with his deputy, Hon. Philip Shaibu; the Chief of Staff, Mr. Taiwo Akerele; the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Ogie Osarodion; and some other members of the State Executive Council had visited Iyamho’s country home of Oshiomhole to felicitate with him as part of activities marking this year’s Sallah celebration by the Muslim community.

This annual rite had been seen by many as a reconciliatory move in many circles and an attempt by the state’s helmsman and his aides to beg Oshiomhole to soft pedal. Oshiomhole during the said visit had told the world that Obaseki is his brother and that he had no problems with him. Obaseki on his part had also echoed the same. Oshiomhole had said: “From time to time, we have always been meeting. It is not an unusual visit, the meeting afforded me the opportunity to meet with my brother and with people I have worked with”, adding that it was unfortunate that the media enjoy creating factions for their own gain. On his part, Obaseki said there is nothing unusual about the meeting, noting that it is Sallah Day.

“We have just finished celebrating with former National Chairman of the APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, in Benin City and we decided to come here (Iyamho) to celebrate Sallah with my predecessor”, he said, urging those who think there is a rift between the duo to perish the thought. Chairman of APC in the state, Anselm Ojeua, told our correspondent that, “those people saying there is no peace between the governor and APC national chairman are not honest. They met and have said they have nothing against each other.

“My position had been that there is no problem between them. Those who think that they have problem with the governor because he is not bringing money to share felt if they create the problem it will capitulate; it is the third party that is causing the problem”.

He urged Edo people to remain calm as they expected more dividends of democracy from the present government under Obaseki. Waiting on Mr. President The question, therefore, is; on whose account is the lingering crisis in the hallowed chamber of the state Assembly? Insider sources close to the Oshiomhole group of 12 members-elect, who are still holed in Abuja told Saturday Telegraph that all the hue and cry about reconciliation was a ruse as both actors “bid themselves bye after the Iyamho visit” and that, “nothing was ever discussed”. According to one of the credible sources, the members-elect are waiting for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter.

“President Buhari had during the screening of new ministers promised to wade into the crises in Bauchi and Edo states. He has also asked the Inspector General of Police and the Attorney-General of the Federation to look into the cases in both states. From the 21st of August we shall know the final stand. So, there was nothing like reconciliation; it was a mere visit. The peaceful reconciliation should be left for them. We are waiting for the direct intervention of President Buhari”, the source said. Previously, it was gathered that the timely intervention and pressures mounted on the governor by the Presidency, the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’ Oba Nedo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare 11, the Ogidigan and other eminent personalities may have forced the governor to take the latest plunge. Sources close to the feuding parties disclosed that the deputy governor had earlier visited the APC national chairman during which he tried to appeal to Oshiomhole to soft pedal on the political impasse between him and Obaseki as well as other key actors in Edo State APC.

This newspaper gathered that the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kari, has personally expressed his displeasure over the seeming soured relationship between Obaseki and Oshiomhole. He was said to have insisted on the need for the governor to take necessary steps to settle with his predecessor. Besides, President Buhari was also said to have seriously frowned at the manner the state government is handling the Edo crisis, particularly as it regards legal issues against the ruling party and apparent disregard of various directives for Obaseki to issue fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the 24 members House of Assembly. Dangote, on his part, was said to have, alongside Deputy National Chairman (South) of the APC and one of the new ministers, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, personally pleaded with Oshiomhole and Obaseki to sheathe their swords in the interest of the state.

At a meeting held earlier at the Abuja residence of the Africa’s richest man, with Adebayo, Oshiomhole and Obaseki in attendance, it was gathered that Dangote and Adebayo, particularly prevailed on Oshiomhole to allow Obaseki visit him during the Sallah holiday, during which both parties in the impasse would click glasses amid talks and bid bye to the over two months old disagreement.

Although this was not to be as this paper learnt that the encounter was merely a cheery one with no serious issue discussed as both the host and his guests had their banter in the open sitting room, it was clear then that the presumed talks for peace between Oshiomhole, Obaseki, Shaibu (Deputy governor), Chief of Staff and the SSG, Osarodion Ogie, among others, did not hold as expected. Sources close to the APC in the state said issues over the running of affairs of the state were identified as the major cause of the problem between Oshiomhole and Obaseki. Also pointed out was the way some key political aides believed to be loyal to Oshiomhole were booted out of office by the governor.

More puzzles

How far the Sallah visit will smoothen glaring rough edges for the governor ahead of the eventful year 2020 gubernatorial race in the state and possibly enthrone lasting peace remains a mirage. There is mutual suspicions among the gladiators. This is as questions are being asked as to what would happen to all the aggrieved parties. In addition, the hanging fates of the 12 memberselect who are presently holed in Abuja following alleged threat to their lives since the onset of the crisis remain a puzzle too. Sadly too, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the APC is also said to be highly embarrassed and unhappy about the situation in Edo state.

At the moment, it is not clear how the matters in court would be resolved. There are three cases in court; one each in Benin, Port Harcourt and Abuja. But unbent as ever, Obaseki is not bulging into all the seeming threats from any quarters including that of the national leadership of the ruling party and Ad hoc committees set up by both chambers of the National Assembly, although one is yet to witness a frightening muscle flexing as the senate and House of Representatives are both on recess and will soon resume to revisit the Edo imbroglio. Also, the Presidency and office of the AGF may soon take decisive actions aimed at bringing all the parties together in the affected states where political crises are taking tolls.

Fears over the battle ahead

In another development, amid the festering stalemate over the barrage of orders from various quarters, there is still uneasy calm and uncertainty. The state government appears set for the worst. It had tagged the recent Senate resolution on Edo Assembly as unconstitutional and a flagrant disregard for principles of separation of powers. It also warned that the said resolution could spark fire that would set the state ablaze.

A chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Don Obaseki, in his view, urged the state government not to allow miscreants or motor-park touts to feed fat on the resources of the state. A statement issued earlier by the state government described as unconstitutional and a flagrant disregard for the principle of separation of powers, the resolution of the Senate directing Obaseki to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the state House of Assembly.

In the statement signed by the SSG, the state government declared that the “illegality will not stand” and advised those it referred to as “powerful persons” not to set the state ablaze, “merely to satisfy their thirst for power and control.

The Senate in a step that was not totally unexpected, directed the governor to issue a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly, and ordering a fresh inauguration of the Edo State House of Assembly. “As earlier mentioned, this move was not unexpected in the light of the enormous political pressure, which had been brought to bear on the officers and members of the distinguished Senate by the highly placed and powerful persons who intend to foist their will and choices on the good people of Edo State.

“This is borne out by the recorded statements made by one Seid Oshiomhole (a member-elect and younger brother of the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole) wherein he boasted that both the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, had been instructed on what to do in this matter. Ogie also noted that the Senate failed to take cognizance of the existence of a valid injunction in Suit No FHC/B/OS/70/2019 wherein the Federal High Court restrained various parties from interfering in any manner with the activities of the Edo State House of Assembly.

“The Edo State Government is further aware that in suit No. FHC/ABJ/ CS/815/2019, wherein the Clerk and the National Assembly are defendants before the Federal High Court in Abuja, the National Assembly and the Clerk have not only been duly served with the processes but have entered appearance in the matter.

“It is unfortunate that the distinguished Senate would act in flagrant breach of these various court orders and purport to come to factual and legal conclusions concerning a matter in which the parties are already before the courts and therefore subjudice. “We are also concerned that the members of the distinguished Senate appear to have very scant regard for the principle of separation of powers as enshrined in our constitution, which is manifested by their taking over the functions of the judiciary in dispute resolution and giving directives to a governor of a state who is certainly not subject to the supervision of the National Assembly.

“The Edo State Government maintains that there is nowhere in the constitution particularly Section 11(4), which enables the National Assembly to “take over” any House of Assembly or in this respect, the Edo State House of Assembly.” The SSG added that: “It must be further observed that it has always been the contention of the Edo State Government that the power to issue a proclamation for the inauguration of a House of Assembly as set out in Section 105(3) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was duly and completely complied with and it is not within the power of the governor to recall same once issued or to perform the same act multiple times. Once the governor issues a proclamation letter, his job is done. “It is the duty of the Clerk of the House of Assembly to inaugurate the House of Assembly and he has since performed that task. He has further approached a court of law to seek a validation of his actions.

The pronouncements of the distinguished Senate on the subject (with respect) is clearly misconceived and will amount to interference in the role of the courts, which may in fact constitute contempt with which the governor would not wish to be associated.

“The Government of Edo State firmly believes that our state is not a colony or a vassal of any person or persons exercising power in Abuja and we shall take all necessary steps within the ambit of the law to defend and validate our position and actions on this matter. “We call on all persons of goodwill to call the powerful wielders of ‘power and authority’ in Abuja and elsewhere to refrain from acts, which are clearly unconstitutional, undemocratic and a flagrant disrespect for the principle of due process and separation of powers.

“These powerful persons should not be allowed to set our state ablaze merely to satisfy their thirst for power and control. As we have always maintained on this subject: – This illegality will not stand!!!”. As the fire keeps glowing amid chest beating and bragging, all eyes are watching to see how best the entire crisis and the clash of interests will come to an end.

