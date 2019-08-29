Kogi guber: Vote Sani Lulu, Kogi East leaders urge delegates

Hon. Tunde Balogun is the chairman of Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on the composition of the State Executive Council, the Muhammadu Buhari administration and issues concerning the party in the state. TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE reports

What is your take on the newly-inaugurated Lagos State Executive Council, which has three members of the executive of Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC)?

It is a thing of pride that the party has come to appreciate efforts of men and women who have done well by appointing them into higher positions, particularly in the State Executive Council. Of course, they are people with rich pedigree. One of them is a lawyer of note, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka. Joe Igbokwe is an engineer who has been a committed member of our party and whose efforts have been appreciated. Of course the Secretary of our party, Dr. Wale Ahmed, who was a Commissioner for Special Duties during the Babatunde Fashola’s administration, has been appointed as Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations.

I appreciate their appointments as members of the Lagos State Executive Council and I am happy that the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has not only done us proud, but has recognised the contributions of all these people to the overall victory of APC in Lagos State. No doubt, their appointments has declined our number in the Lagos APC executive, but that notwithstanding, we feel that they left for good reasons and I can assure you that there are other party members, who can serve in the executive of Lagos APC.

So, we appreciate that and we are going to bring new members to replace them or try to adjust our positions. And of course, it is going to be a plus-plus for us because the appointments will be an inspiration to others to work hard, devote and dedicate themselves to the the party, so that they can be recognized as these people.

How soon are you going to fill the vacuum?

The vacuum would be filled after I must have discussed with the governor of the state. I will also discuss with the highest authority in our party, which is the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC). We are going to have discussions and nominations will come, and we will look at people, who have contributed to the party, those who have shown dedication to our party, people who are loyal to the party, people who have experience and know what to do to ensure that we continue to be victorious in Lagos State.

What are your expectations from the new cabinet members?

Given the process of their selection, I know they were carefully picked. They are people who can serve in Lagos State of the 21st Century and also people who have innovative thinking; people with good pedigree in terms of educational qualification. Their antecedents and other things were also put into consideration. I must tell you, we really made painstaking efforts to bring out the best of those who applied. As the party chairman, I must have received over 600 CVs from people, who wanted to be part of the executive council in Lagos State. And of course, only 45 people on the list will occupy positions. So, it is going to be something worthwhile and great honour and privilege for those, who succeeded in getting there. We also have good proportion and percentage of women in the cabinet to show that we are gender sensitive.

How did you respond to the protests by the people of Ajeromi/Ifelodun and Ojo constituencies that they were excluded from the State Executive Council?

Apart from the fact that members of the State Executive Council, we are still going to have more appointments. They might not be of cabinet rank, but a lot of more appointments will still come. This is Lagos State as a whole; we don’t discriminate. So, no local government should feel neglected. Whichever part of the state is protesting now is because they want good things to come to their side. Today, Ajeromi might be protesting, but in another four years, when a set of new commissioners would be appointed, many of them might come from Ajeromi.

We selected people from all over the state, putting many things into consideration. Apart from picking people from different senatorial districts, we also picked people from different local government areas; looking for people who have contributed to the victory and growth of the party. So, if Ajeromi feels that they don’t have anybody this time; they had people in the past, whereas a place like Badagry had nobody in the last dispensation. Amuwo-Odofin never had any representation; today they have. It is an ongoing process anyway and people will always serve at any given time. We are not done with appointments of people who will work in this government.

With new ministers coming on board at the federal level, do you think your party will get it right this time and convince Nigerians that its government want to consolidate on what it did in the last four years?

Yes of course, given the calibre of men and women, who have been chosen by President Muhammadu Buhari. They include people like former Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, who is a former governor of Lagos State. We all know that he is a workaholic. He has done great things for this nation. With the second chance to continue as minister of Works and Housing, he will consolidate on what he has done so far.

We also have many of the ministers, who worked in the first term of President Buhari returning for the second term. I am very sure that it is going to be a plus for the Federal Government. They only need to be focused to know what this government is all about. We are talking about going to the Next Level in terms of infrastructure, development of vital areas like housing projects and power which has been a major problem for this country. They need to work on that. With the men and women onboard, I have so much confidence in the government of President Buhari and what it will do in the next four years.

How would you react that the perception that some of the ministers are ‘expired’ and ‘recycled’ politicians?

I don’t know about that, but what I know is that age is quite important in trying to show mobility and capacity to do some work, but experience counts too. Relatively, they are old, but not too old for such work. They worked on this project before and they showed capacity in the last four years. So, in the next four years, I don’t think it is going to be a major problem. I don’t see anyone who is so old that would not to be able to continue.

But many see some of them as people who are being recycled in public offices, having served as governors, senators and members of the National Assembly…

I think the President has found them worthy of working for him and that is why he has chosen them. They are his choice and I don’t think he has made bad choices. He insisted on choosing people who have worked with him, whose capability and capacity he knows. That was why he chose them. He has the constitutional right to choose whoever he feels, so the party will support them to ensure that they perform well.

What do you want Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to do differently in order to deliver dividends of democracy to Lagosians?

Governor Sanwo-Olu has a clear vision of what he wants to do for Lagos. He has been a commissioner in the state and also served as special adviser to some past governors. He knows clearly the exact things that he needs to do as contained in his agenda. He launched it as “THEME,” which includes Traffic Management and Transportation to have an integrated transportation system that will lead to maximum use of our roads, waterways and rail that will be coming up very soon. It is the same thing for medicare, education, technology and entertainment industry. So, you will soon see that we have a governor who is innovative.

How will your party ensure that the government fulfills its campaign promises?

The political agenda was formulated by the party for the governor. We have a 10-point agenda for Lagos State. We have a lot of programmes that have led to the development of Lagos State in the last 20 years to what it is today. Part of such agenda has been the creation of Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA). There was no LASTMA before 1999. So, it was part of what came out from such thinking by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and a committee that was set up to come up with such agenda for the state. We have been pursuing that all along and we will continue to do so as long as we remain in power.

I am the chairman of the party and we are on the same page with the governor. We know what he does and he reports to us. After settling down, we will be having periodic meetings to look at what he has done and how far have we have gone in achieving some of the things we want to do. Everything cannot be done overnight. A lot of Lagosians have high expectations of this government and we don’t want to disappoint them. We want to make sure that we are on the right track to develop the state further.

Like this: Like Loading...