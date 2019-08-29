Politics
Kogi guber: Vote Sani Lulu, Kogi East leaders urge delegates
As delegates prepare to commence voting at the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election Thursday in Lokoja Kogi State, a coalition of political stakeholders from the eastern flank of the state, have urged delegates from the zone to give their votes to Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi.
Addressing journalists Thursday at the NUJ Press Centre in Lokoja, spokesman of the coalition, Mr. Frank Kato urged the delegates from the eastern part of the state not to divide their votes but put all in one basket.
Alhaji Sanni Lulu Abdullahi is from the Eastern part of the state where majority of the governorship aspirants cleared for the primary election, are coming from.
“As we assemble for the APC primaries today, we political stakeholders humbly stand by the wisdom of the Kogi East Elders’ Council which discerned to cast their lot in the choice of our preferred credible candidate, Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi as the consensus favourite for Lugard Hall.
“We caution against the repeated evil of divided votes and to follow the legendary footstep of late Achema by adopting a consensus choice in Alhaji Sani Lulu Abdullahi at today’s primary. It is never too late to do what’s the best option.”
He said Alhaji Abdullahi is the most credible leader that has the capacity to rewrite history and return the state back from poverty, lawlessness and developmental deficit.
Politics
Anti-graft war: Stakeholders set agenda for 9th NASS
For the campaign against corruption to be successful in Nigeria, the National Assembly has a critical role to play, stakeholders at the 13th Anti-Corruption Situation Room (ACSR) held recently in Abuja resolved. WALE ELEGBEDE reports
Although corruption is a world-wide phenomenon as there is hardly any society without one form of corrupt practice or the other, but in Nigeria, corruption is a huge cankerworm that has eaten deep into the fabric of the society.
To trace the bane of Nigeria’s socio-economic development to shades of corruption by successive administration is like calling a child by his name. The clock of development in Nigeria is usually pulled back by wanton corrupt acts and it is the reason why nothing much is coming out.
However, the coming on board of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 gave a fresh fight against corruption and some measures and institutions were floated to at least checkmate the wanton graft in the country.
Of course, Nigeria practices a federal system of government where the National Assembly through legislators plays vital roles in ensuring the success of any policy of the Executive through lawmaking and oversight functions.
For Nigerians, aside from the executive, another critical arm of government that should be in the forefront of the war against corruption is the legislature. Forthwith, the manner at which the leadership of the current 9th Assembly emerged a few months ago gave a modicum of hope to not a few citizens of the country.
Thus, Nigerians expect a robust, effective and efficient assembly with progressive legislation and oversight functions from the Ahmad Lawal-led National Assembly.
Determined not to join the bandwagon of those playing only lip service to the fight against graft without a specific objective and agenda for government officials especially the National Assembly, foremost anti-corruption organization in Nigeria, Human and Environmental Development Agenda [HEDA] alongside its partners put together a one-day Anti-Corruption Situation Room (ACSR) summit with the theme “Setting Anti-Corruption Agenda for the 9th National Assembly”.
The Anti-Corruption Situation Room (ACSR) is a platform for high-level engagement and review between anti-corruption stakeholders. The central objective is to build synergies and gather momentum for partnership in the war against corruption between anti-corruption focused CSOs, labour movement, Media, Academia, parliamentarians, concerned citizens and the judiciary as a means of broadening discussions and monitoring progress in the fight to end corruption.
Held at the Reiz Continental Hotel in Abuja on Thursday, August 22, the summit was presided by a former Director-General of the Inter-Govermental Action Group Against Money Laundering in West Africa, Prof. Shehu Abdullahi.
The historic event had in attendance very rich layer of experts, professionals, labour, civil society, the media including the Chairman of the event, Special Adviser to the President on Social Intervention Programme, Mariam Uwais; Chief of Staff to the Deputy Senate President, Dr.Otive Igbuzor; DG National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abari; Mr. Femi Falana SAN; Coordinator, AFRICMIL, Mr. Chido Onumah and Mr. Auwalu Musa Rafsanjani represented by Mr. Jaclar Prusa(CISLAC).
Others are Prof. Sola Akinrinade (ICPC Academy); Mr.Dayo Olaide (Deputy Country Director,MacArthur Foundation); Dr. Aminu Guzau (EFCC Chairman Representative); Hon. Kayode Oladele; Dr. Bala Mohammed (Representative of ICPC Chairman), Ms. Ene Obi (Actionaid, Country Director), Hadjia Saudatu Mahdi(WRAPA General Secretary), Ms. Lilian Ekeanyanwu (Head TUGAR), and other eminent personalities.
Stating the objective of the summit, HEDA Chairman, Mr. Olarewaju Suraju, said the forum is aimed at assisting the parliament and gives it a focus needed in making laws and oversight functions that will reduce corruption in the country.
He said: “We can’t actually say at the end of the National Assembly session in four years that the lawmakers have failed to rise up to the occasion or failed to live up to the expectations of Nigerians if we haven’t given them an agenda to work with.
“That is why we have found it fitting for us to have this gathering where we can say that within the next four years, citizens have set these milestones for the NASS in preference to lawmaking, oversight function and supervisory capacity.”
Suraju said as the 9th Assembly reconvenes in September, lawmaking, oversight should be taken serious. He added that the government must review its policies and fund the agencies to meet the demand for an effective fight against corruption.
For the chairman of the summit, Prof. Abdullahi, every stakeholder must contribute to the fight against corruption, adding that “Corruption is a problem and Nigerians talk about it everyday. Despite the concerns, corruption still stays with us. We don’t intend to eliminate corruption, but we can reduce it to its lowest minimum.
“We are here to set an agenda for the National Assembly. But did they ask us to set an agenda for them? However, we will do what we are expected to do. From the constitutional provision, the National Assembly has the responsibility to enact the necessary legislative framework for the country to tackle corruption.
“If we are going to set an agenda for the National Assembly, we need to engage them first and understand where the problems are,” he listed areas where Nigerians want the 9th Assembly to block corruption to include Budget Proposals, Constituency Projects, endless committee investigations and the remuneration of lawmakers.
On his part, Dayo Olaide of McArthur Foundation said that in fighting corruption, Nigerian must move from name-calling to taking action. “The challenge appears to be that the country has lost the capacity to enforce the laws. The laws are not enough, people give bribes because they see more people doing it.”
Aminu Ibrahim Gusau, who represented the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, said the anti-graft body was established by the National Assembly but wondered why the lawmakers “can’t guide the institution.”
To Mrs. Ene Obi, the Director, ActionAid, there is the need to take the fight against corruption to all the states and local governments, adding that, “We need to fight corruption completely. People need to go to jail if they have to go to jail.”
On his part, Falana urged for deeper oversight on government activities in the states and local governments, stating that the budgeting processes in the sub-national governments should be audited within the public view.
Delivering his keynote address, Oladele highlighted the different challenges confronting the fight against corruption, urging for a critical analysis of Anti-Corruption legislations.
“The National Assembly is the constitutionally ordained institution which is most democratically positioned to lead and direct the war against corruption in Nigeria. It must rise to these constitutional and statutory responsibilities reposed on it and cooperate with the Executive arm of government towards the realization of this objective. “
The gathering which eventually broke into panel discussion with the first panel discussing on National Assembly, Anti-corruption, Civil Societies, and the Media; the Second panel discussed on Anti-corruption Agencies, fight against corruption, and the National Assembly, while the third panel discussed on Development Partners, Foreign Relations, Anti-corruption and the National Assembly.
At the end of the discussions, the communiqué of the roundtable stated that participants recognize the past and present contributions of the National Assembly to the fight against corruption through the enactment of laws like the Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Act 2000, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,(Establishment Act 2002), the Public Procurement Act, 2007, the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit Act which draws its powers from the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011 and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit Act 2018 among many other bills pending in the National Assembly.
They also recognized that the National Assembly, as part of its oversight functions, is also empowered to aid the investigation of crime, control the financial excesses of the tiers of government, expose corruption, waste or inefficiency including ensuring transparency in the disbursement of public funds.
The summit however observed that in spite of the various anti-corruption laws, many loose ends persist as corruption continues to rear its head in every social, economic and political sphere in Nigeria.
The communiqué read: “After exhaustive debates which involved panel discussions of experts from various fields backed by a very rich and robust input from contributors, the participants hereby make the following resolutions:
“That the civil society are determined to assist in setting a new anti-corruption agenda for the 9th National Assembly with the hope of setting up the vigorous pursuit of anti-corruption campaigns in ways never before seen for the peace and prosperity of Nigeria.
“Five critical areas identified as important to the anti-corruption watchdog responsibilities of the National Assembly: Budget Process; Constituency Project of lawmakers; Effective Oversight Functions of the legislators; Prompt release of the outcome of National Assembly investigations on corruption-related issues; opacity surrounding the budget, Remuneration, and Emoluments of the National Assembly which is of deep concern to Nigerians.
“That the National Assembly should work with the civil society to promote the effective and efficient enforcement of anti-corruption laws and also ensure that the law enforcement agencies do not work at cross purposes but collaborate and complement to effectively fight corruption.”
From the roundtable, it is lucid that the fight against corruption is not a sprint race but a marathon that demands the effort of all stakeholders. For Nigeria to move a needle in the fight against graft, the synergy between the National Assembly and the civil society must be strong especially as it involves the advancement of capacity and institutional building for the anti-corruption agencies for optimum performance.
Politics
Bello: Another date with history
It is back to basics for the governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, who yesterday, won the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 16 governorship election in the state, FELIX NWANERI reports
After months of intrigues and political horse-trading, Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, yesterday, won the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 16 governorship election in the state.
He emerged the party’s flag bearer after defeating the likes of Hadiza Ibrahim, Yahaya Audu, Sani Abdullahi, Abubakar Bashir, Danlami Mohammed, Yakubu Mohammed, Hassan Abdullahi, Blessing Ekele and Babatunde Irukera.
Bello was elected governor for the first term in 2015, following his party’s defeat of the incumbent governor, Capt. Idris Wada, in an election that served as the first test of might between the APC and PDP after the 2015 general elections.
Popularly called Fair Plus, Bello made history then as the first governor from the minority ethnic groups in the state to occupy the historic Lugard House as Kogi State government house is known. He is Ebira of Kogi Central Senatorial District.
Before then, the Igala people of Kogi East Senatorial District have had enough of power, having ruled the state since it was created in 1991 by the General Ibrahim Babangida regime.
But, Bello’s emergence as governor would not have been possible if not for the demise of his party’s candidate in the November 21, 2015 poll – Prince Abubakar Audu.
The former two-time governor of the state (1992 to 1993 and 1999 to 2003) was coasting to victory in the poll, when he passed on. This unfortunate incident almost triggered a constitutional crisis as the then constitution did not envisage such situation.
The impasse over the incident was however resolved, when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) directed the APC to nominate another candidate as Audu’s substitution for the December 5, supplementary poll in the 91 polling units, where elections were cancelled.
The electoral body had declared the election inconclusive midway during collation and announcement of results, following the cancellation of results in the affected polling units due to incidences of violence, ballot boxes snatching, over voting, among others.
Late Audu was at the time leading his closest rival and incumbent governor, Wada by 41, 000 votes, whereas the total number of registered voters in the 91 polling units was 49,953, a figure, the commission explained was higher than the margin between the top contenders.
The window to substitute Audu, rather than serve as a relief to the APC, sparked off another round of crisis as the deputy governorship candidate, Hon. James Faleke, wrote to INEC that he should be declared winner on the ground that the supplementary poll was needless as the number of eligible voters in the affected areas stood at 25, 000 and so will not make any impact in the overall result.
The PDP, on its part, urged the electoral body to declare its candidate, Wada, winner of the election as the votes garnered by Audu were not transferable. The party further argued that Audu’s votes died with him.
However, INEC insisted on going ahead with the supplementary poll and the APC was left with no other option than to nominate the first runner up in its governorship primary election, Bello, as Audu’s substitution.
As expected, Bello was declared winner of the poll after the supplementary election. His party, APC, garnered 6, 885 votes to bring its total votes to 247,752, having polled 240,857 in the November 21 election. The PDP candidate (Wada), scored 5,363 to take his total votes to 204,877 votes. He had earlier garnered 199, 514 votes.
Despite INEC’s declaration of Bello as Governor-elect, the Audu/Faleke campaign organisation described the supplementary election that produced him as “unnecessary and a complete waste of tax payers’ money’’ and headed for the tribunal to challenge it.
Faleke, in a petition he filed before the Kogi State Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Lokoja, insisted that the election had already been won and lost before the supplementary poll, praying the tribunal to declare him winner.
Wada also challenged the outcome of the election and return of Bello, joining APC and INEC as respondents. Wada, who prayed the court to declare him winner of the election and also urged the tribunal to stop Bello’s inauguration.
But ruling on the two motions praying it to halt the inauguration, the tribunal said though it had jurisdiction to hear the case contrary to insinuations, the motions were not contained in the original petitions as it was merely a motion on notice.
With that, Bello mounted the stage today as the youngest elected governor in Nigeria’s political history. He was 40 years old then.
Among the strategies he rolled out then was reorganisation of the state’s civil service to make it more efficient and productive. He also promised to immediately ensure massive industrialization to create employment for Kogites and to harness the mineral potentials across the state in order to improve the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the state and its economy.
But, more than three years down the line, most indigenes of state believe that Bello’s lofty dream of taking Kogi to the next level has remained a mirage. From one crisis to another, the state to many, has become a study in leadership failure.
The catalogue of crisis that has rocked Kogi State in the last four years started barely a month after Bello’s administration was inaugurated, when five out of the 20 members of the Kogi State House of Assembly impeached the then speaker, Hon. Jimoh Momoh-Lawal.
Following the impeachment, crisis erupted in the House, thereby compelling Hon. Sunday Steve Karimi to sponsor a motion on the floor of the House of Representatives on February 23, 2016. The motion was unanimously adopted with a 10-man committee headed by the deputy chief whip, Hon. Pally Iriase, to investigate the matter.
The committee subsequently visited Lokoja, the Kogi State capital and met with the governor, members of the state Assembly and heads of the relevant security agencies in the state. After the meeting, the committee found out that House of Assembly has not been able to perform its legislative functions since the suspension of plenary on February 15, 2016, as none of the factions has held any meeting in the hallowed chambers of the State House of Assembly.
It also found out that there was an understanding to change the leadership of the Assembly in order to comply with Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to avoid lopsidedness in the distribution of power between the major tribes in the state since Bello and Lawal are coincidentally from the same local government area.
While the governor maintained then that he had no hand in the Assembly crisis as he never tried to influence the decision of the House given that he was then new in office and does not have any prior relationship with the legislators other than to work for the good of the entire state in line with his oath of office, Jimoh-Lawal’s group accused him of a subtle plot to install his choice candidate, Hon. Umar Imam as speaker.
The suspicion was later confirmed, when Imam emerged as speaker of the Assembly on July 26, 2016, following Jimoh-Lawal’s resignation. Many had thought that crisis would be over given that the governor had his way, but that was not to be as Imam equally bowed out like his predecessor on August 3, 2017 after another round of crisis. In his stead, Mathew Kolawole, the member representing Kaba/Bunu state constituency was elected as speaker.
Besides the state Assembly crisis, Bello also had a long running battle with the lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye. Interestingly, both men were allies before they suddenly fell apart.
It has also been a running battle between Bello and the state’s civil servants as well as the various labour unions, following workers’ verification exercise embarked upon by the state government.
Bello’s deputy, Simon Achuba, is also not left out in the running battles. Just recently, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Nasiru Ajanah, inaugurated a seven-member panel to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against him.
The state House of Assembly had earlier asked the Chief Judge to investigate allegations of gross misconduct against Achuba over his claims that Governor Bello withheld his allowances since 2017.
While Governor Bello has persistently admonished those he described as detractors to allow his government to focus on its goal of a better Kogi for its citizens, analysts kept reminding him that the deterioration of any administration begins with the decay of the principle on which it was founded.
Echoes of that counsel are reverberating in the Confluence State as Bello seeks reelection for a second term though the governor said his declaration for a second term came after consultations with the leadership of his party both at the national and state levels and pressure from the people of the state on him to seek re-election.
No doubt, it is Bello’s constitutional right to aspire for a second term as governor of Kogi State, but the fact remains that his personality and antecedent, not party structure or financial strength, will determine whether his dream would be realized or not.
Politics
Much ado about Ekweremadu’s attack
CHUKWU DAVID, in this report, chronicles the various reactions that trailed the attack on former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg, Germany, two weeks ago
The news of the attack on former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, by members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), in Nuremberg, Germany, first filtered into the Senate Press Corps (SPC) media platform at 5.09 pm on Saturday, August 17.
At exactly 5.09 pm on that day, a member of the group drew the attention of other colleagues to a video trending on various online platforms in which the former Deputy Senate President was attacked by some people.
The journalist, who was inquisitive to confirm the authenticity of the video, also sought to know if other journalists covering the Senate had seen it. The post read: “Please, there is a video of former Deputy President of the Senate being beaten out of an event in Germany…..who has seen it? I just saw it on Instablog.”
Consequently, the Senate reporters went into frenzy, debating and verbally throwing punches on whether or not it was the Enugu West senator that suffered such pathetic and unprecedented humiliation in far away Europe.
However, the contention drastically reduced when Uche Anichukwu, media aide to Ekweremadu was conducted for confirmation. Naturally, the aide wanted to deny the incident by passively saying that it was fake news, but he couldn’t advance further with that position, when clearer videos on the attack came out.
This time, it became obvious that Ekweremadu was undeniably the person thoroughly humiliated to a point where he ran for safety, with little help coming for his rescue from the German police and some patriotic Nigerians resident there.
As journalists mounted more pressure on the media aide, he said that he would confirm and revert to the Senate correspondents. At exactly 7.58 pm, Anichukwu issued a statement on the incident.
The statement read: “Some members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) in Nuremberg, Germany, yesterday, attacked the former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.
“The Senator, who gave the account of the event on his social media handle, @iamekweremdu, however, assured Ndigbo and his supporters across the nation that he was safe.
“Narrating the incident, Ekweremadu said: I attended the Second Annual Cultural Festival and Convention organised by Ndi-Igbo Germany in Nurnberg today (yesterday), where I was billed to give a keynote address along with the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, who, however, could not make it eventually.
“I was given a resounding welcome by Ndigbo in Germany and everything went smoothly until some men, who identified themselves as IPOB members stormed the venue and began to complain about the killings in the South East, stressing that there would be no Igbo event at the venue.
“I tried to engage them but when they became unruly, I had to leave the venue. The organisers also invited the police and I was accompanied out of the venue.
“Much as I am disappointed in their conduct, especially as I am one of the persons, who have spoken up on justice for Ndigbo, the Python Dance, judicial killings in Igbo land and elsewhere both on the floor of the Senate and in my written and personal engagements with the Presidency and the media as well as rallied the South East Senate Caucus to secure Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s release with Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, taking him on bail to douse tension in the South East, I nevertheless do not hold this to heart against them, for they know not what they do.
“I have received thousands of solidarity calls and messages from well-meaning Ndigbo. I want to assure them that I am hail and hearty. I have also spoken with the Nigerian ambassador to Germany, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar”.
Immediately it was established that Ekweremadu was truly attacked, torrents of reactions started pouring; some condemned the act of hooliganism displayed by the IPOB members and sincerely sympathised with the victim.
Expectedly, some commentators unleashed mockery on the lawmaker, who broke the record of being the parliamentarian with the longest tenure as a principal officer, having served for twelve years as the Deputy President of the Senate.
One of the reactions on Ekweremadu’s attack came from a former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode. His reaction was more of a warning and admonition rather than outright condemnation or mockery.
Part of his comment, which he posted on his tweeter handle, read: “What happened to my friend and brother, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg, Germany at the hands of IPOB is an eye-opener and a clear signal to every political leader in Southern Nigeria! The people of the South are getting angry and you either stand up and defend them or stand aside.”
“It takes courage to stand for those that have been unjustly killed in Nigeria. It takes courage to say ‘no’ and to stand up against injustice in a jungle. It takes courage to identify and empathise with the enslaved, the oppressed, the poor, the vulnerable and the weak in a killing field and functional zoo.
“Yet we must all do it or stop laying claim to being called leaders. When your people and kinsmen are being turned into worthless slaves with little hope for the future and when they are being slaughtered like flies simply because they are Southerners and Middle Belters or because of their faith and you say and do next to nothing then somewhere along the line a price has to be paid.”
However, in his reaction, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), condemned the attack on Ekweremadu, saying that the IPOB members in Nuremberg, attacked one of the greatest Nigerians.
His words: “IPOB members in Nuremberg, Germany, went after their hero, Nigerian hero and they indeed attacked the wrong person. If they take recourse to immediate past, Ekweremadu is not the person they ought to attack, and indeed they have to stop such attack on anybody for that matter.”
Another person, who reacted immediately the video was confirmed to be true, was the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa. She described the incident as an embarrassment to Nigeria as a nation.
She claimed that some of those who perpetrated the attack on Ekweremadu had been arrested in Germany, while also calling on the German government and law enforcement agencies to ensure that there are consequences for their actions.
Her statement read: “The incident is an embarrassment to the country. According to reliable sources, some of the culprits, who perpetrated the act have been apprehended and we call on the German government and law enforcement agencies to ensure that there are consequences for their actions.
“It is also shamefully pathetic that an event, which was nobly put together by the Igbo community in Germany whose members make up the majority of Nigerians living in Germany, to amongst other things provide a forum for the Diasporans and various stakeholders to network and to facilitate a better cooperation between German and Nigerian businesses, ended up in such a disgraceful manner. We appeal to Nigerians to be of good behaviour wherever they find themselves because such incidents tarnish the image of the country.”
However, there were unconfirmed media reports, countering Dabiri-Erewa’s claim that some of the attackers were arrested by security operatives in Germany. In fact, there was a particular television interview with a purported German Police officer, who said that there was no arrest made and that there was no investigation being undertaken on the matter.
On August 18 (the second day after the attack), the leadership of the Senate rose in unison and condemned the assault on their colleague and called on the German government to ensure that justice was done on the matter.
The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and his deputy, Ovie Omo-Agege, in separate press statements, condemned the assault on Ekweremadu by IPOB members in Germany.
Similarly, the Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe and the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, described the attack as reprehensible and utterly sacrilegious.
The presiding and principal officers of the apex legislative assembly, urged the Embassy of Nigeria in Germany, the German government and relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to book.
Lawan, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, described Ekweremadu as an illustrious Igbo son, who in his political career, has consistently identified with and defended the cause of his people.
While most Nigerians, especially in government, were in unison condemning the attack on Ekweremadu, some criticized them on the ground that reactions were attracted so much reactions from highly placed personalities in government while the daily deaths of helpless Nigerians in the hands of terrorists across the country, do not attract such attention.
Politics
Yahaya Bello clinches APC guber ticket
Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi State, has emerged flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the November 16 governorship election.
A total of 3,596 delegates were accredited in the primary which held in Lokoja, the state capital.
The governor secured 3, 127 votes.
Politics
Kogi guber: There’s no justification for my disqualification – Irukera
Mr. Tunde Irukera is a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State. The Director-General, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, in this interview, speaks on his disqualification from the party’s primary and agitation for power shift in the state, among other issues. WALE ELEGBEDE reports
What is your reaction to your disqualification from the Kogi APC governorship primary?
We were ambushed. It was in bad faith. Suddenly, we were asked to come to Abuja. We were directed to the Appeal Committee. The disqualification is without justification. We are going to resist it.
Why did you throw your hat into the ring for the Kogi State governorship in the first place?
There is a short and long answer to that question. The first answer to that question is that there is a need in Kogi and we must answer to that call. The long answer is that Kogi is lagging behind in most indices of governance and development, in governance, health, lifestyle, and standard of living. Our state is ranked at the lower rung of the ladder. When you compare the resources and the possibility in the potential of the state with the declared results, then it will not be difficult to concede that Kogi State is performing the worst in the country from the comparative standpoint.
It then behooves on the citizen of Kogi State to make sure that whatever they can do to change that narrative to the path of prosperity. This is not just ambition but a call, a responsibility and an obligation that has been placed on some of us to consider whether we have the courage to confront or not. I am in the race in part because of the pressure and ultimately because I truly have a clear vision for the development of the state. My vision for the state is encapsulated under the acronym “HELP”, which entails Healthcare and human security; Employments, Learning opportunities and Prosperity for all.
Kogi is a state where you can find in large quantity, any mineral resource that could be found elsewhere in Nigeria not to mention the closeness to Abuja. Kogi is also significantly endowed with arable farmland and good irrigation; the confluence itself is a tourist attraction if truly and fully maximised. Mount Patti is one of the highest points, where you have a significant flat top that can be truly exploited for tourism.
Don’t you think that call may likely ruffle feathers since you are heeding it on the platform of the APC, which also has a sitting governor looking to answer the same call for a second term?
I think the way the democratic and electoral system work already define what is expressible and what is not expressible. In reality, this whole thing is about service to the people. The election system as stipulated in the constitution says there is a potential to change every four years. The parties have also adopted that constitutional principle of saying that though a governor has a right to two-terms, they created a system of primaries to ensure that space is open every four years and return to the delegates of the parties for assessment.
You were in the race for the 2015 APC governorship primary election in Kogi State, but stepped down for the late Abubakar Audu. What actually informed the withdrawal?
I think what I did then was a demonstration of what my real intentions were and still are. I offered myself to serve and not pursue personal ambition. If it was a personal ambition to rule Kogi State, the discussion about moving away from the race is not going to happen in that manner. My ambition has always been to be a successful lawyer not to be governor in Kogi, but getting into that race means a complete commitment and sacrifice to serve the people and change the narrative of the state. With that message, the delegates will connect. Delegates, over the past four years, they will look up and see what I have done with the very limited resources that have been entrusted to me.
I started about two years as the Director-General of the Consumer Protection Council, a rather small agency that is relatively unknown in this country with a relatively small budget. I have spent over two and half years now without a significant increase in that budget, the Consumer Protection Council is now a well-known location, where people can go when they believe that they have been poorly treated by companies. Not only that, in that same period of time, I fought hard to ensure that Nigeria has a legislation that promotes the rights of consumers and also prohibits exploitative means.
If the delegates look at my record, then they can know whether they can entrust their joint destiny and faith of their people in me. Delegates by their very nature are delegates of the people. The single vote they have doesn’t belong to them but those they are representing unlike in the general election. In the general election, people have their votes and they cast it at will. But a delegates’ election means that delegates are trustees and what they should be doing is to vote the aggregated aspiration of the people, who they represent from the communities.
I believe that the valid proposition that I present is something that the communities are interested in. That is why I am confident that the APC delegates will come out and vote for me at the primaries. I firmly believe that I understand exactly how to accomplish that vision and lead the right team to accomplish those objectives and finally because Kogi, as it is today, is not optimising its potential.
I believe that given the opportunity to lead a strong team of very committed and bright people, we can truly transform the state and put it on the map of very progressive locations not just in Nigeria, but on the continent. Kogi has all it takes. So, I think there is an intersection between what I desire for the state and what the people of the state desire for themselves.
If you become the flag bearer of the APC, how will you face whoever the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other parties will presenting at the election?
I am very confident of winning the election if I emerge as the candidate of our party because we present better value for that position. What the APC has to offer Kogi State is far better than what any other party, including the PDP, has. For the first time in the existence of Nigeria, we have this massive social protection programme, which were fundamental issues APC committed itself to in its roadmap. This social programme of the Federal Government has now become world acclaimed in many countries and organisations. So, the two things that are important to leadership selection are character and record.
Our party has the record already of intervening socially to promote and bringing people out of poverty through the provision of jobs. And I have the character and the records also of intervening in corporate issues that concern citizens. I’m fully certain that for a state like Kogi that required a fresh emergence, that state is safe in the hands of the APC. I believe that if I emerge as the representative of the APC and with my background as a commercial lawyer and litigator with vast experience around the world, I believe I have the network to harness the potential of the state for common growth and development.
What is your take on calls in some quarters for power shift to Kogi West, which has not produced a governor in the history of the state?
There are two things I am going to say to that. The shift that citizens are looking up to in Kogi State is a shift to good governance. But this doesn’t mean that those individuals and regional proclivities don’t exist anymore; they do. But they are far more diminished in gain now than then. Secondly, Kogi is a mini-Nigeria; very complex, multi-cultural and multiple languages. There are even minorities who live in the minority.
The interesting thing in Kogi is that in all the three senatorial districts there are at least two local governments that have minorities in them. So, that is exactly the way Nigeria is. If the numbers are the only way to emerge, the leadership of the country would have come from one part of the country. But in the quest for justice, fairness, and equity, Nigeria formulated a system of rotating power. Kogi State is at that crossroads now.
Would you consider offers from other political parties in the unlikely event you lose the nomination of the APC?
Absolutely not! It’s not an option.
Politics
I’ll encourage Tinubu to run for 2023 presidency – Razaq
Chief Lanre Razaq is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). He bares his mind in this interview with Adewale Ajayi on the APC’s led Federal Government, security situation across the country and the early race for the 2023 presidency, among others
What is your take on rising insecurity in the country, which most Nigerians is not being tackled properly by the Federal Government?
Nigeria is not a year old nation; we have been in existence for some time. So, my thinking is that government should put in place a team of social scientists to study the cause of all these upheavals, so that we can provide solutions. The herdsmen have been rearing their cows for a long time now and the farmers are not just starting their farming business today. The farmers and the cattle rearers have co-existed for a very long time. Now that they are clashing; what could have been responsible for it. Is it that the cows have increased or that the grazing land has decreased?
If that is the case, what do we do? We should not opt for a fire brigade approach to this issue; we must find a lasting solution. And, may be, because the president is from the Fulani stock, there is the need to watch out for those who are likely to sponsor some uneducated Fulani herdsmen to create this problem because it will be a dent on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Some people think that because the president is a Fulani man, sponsoring some uneducated Fulani herdsmen to cause problem will dent his administration. So, there is the need to do serious research into the remote causes of the problem. Our security agencies should also address the matter accordingly.
Nobody is happy with the security situation after all the primary responsibility of every government is protection of lives and property. If Buhari fails, it is not only him that will fail, but all of us who believe in him and stood our ground to work for his re-election. My appeal is that we should start looking for solutions to all these problems. I sympathize with the president, but he needs to do more to put an end to it.
The feeling of some Nigerians is that the heads of the various security agencies have not done enough as regards the security situation and that despite complaints, the president is adamant on changing the security chiefs…
The people talking don’t know what it takes to effectively control this country. It is easy to cross the river on the map, it is a question of moving from one end to the other, but when one is given the boat or canoe to paddle across the river, he or she will know what it takes. May be they don’t know it is a guerilla warfare that we are fighting; they will suddenly attack and get out. My appeal to our people is to be more vigilant, these people are not ghosts, they live within and operate within the society. If we can and be more vigilant, we will be able to report issues to the security agencies before they happen for them to take necessary and desired steps.
Most Nigerians felt disappointed with the president’s choice of ministers. They perception is that most of them are the same old breed politicians and that there are few or no technocrats among them. What is your take on that?
I want to say that Nigerians should not feel disappointed because it is the politicians who went out to campaign and promised they will do certain things. The issue is not that they are not competent to be ministers; the complaint is that technocrats should have been considered. I believe that technocrats should have been part of the cabinet, but don’t forget that there are technocrats among the ministers. Some of them have vast experience in their chosen fields. Among them are engineers, medical doctors, experienced public servants, lawyers and other professionals and they cut across all fields of human endeavor and I believe they can proffer solutions to Nigeria’s problems.
Mind you, these are people that went out to campaign to the electorate and in the course of doing that, they asked for the needs of the people and it will not be difficult to meet those demands. When it comes to lobbying to get things done, they can easily do that. When people clamour for technocrats to be ministers, I agree with that, but it should not be at the detriment of those who worked assiduously for the re-election of the president.
The presidential system we are running allows the president to pick those he strongly believe he can work with; those who can assist him to deliver after all the buck stops at his table. Also in a presidential system, it is only the president who takes the glory or blame for his performance. One thing people fail to understand is that the ministries are headed by experienced technocrats, who are permanent secretaries, while the ministers are only there to implement government policies and to ensure the president deliver on his promises.
One area the public believe the APC government headed by Buhari has made impact is in the fight against corruption, but it saddens one that the government which claims to be fighting corruption can pick alleged corrupt politicians as ministers. Isn’t that a mockery of the anti-corruption war?
The attitude of most of us is that, we never believe that anybody accused of anything is still a suspect and until he is tried and convicted, that is when you can say he is guilty of the charges against him. You can’t deny someone of his fundamental right simply on the basis of allegations leveled against him. The feeling that charges against someone was dropped when he or she joins the APC does not mean the party prevailed on anybody to drop the charges because it is not the party that is prosecuting the person. People should do their findings very well. I am not aware charges were dropped for anybody. Accusation is different from conviction by a court of competent jurisdiction.
What do you make of the screening of the ministers by the Senate, which was characterized by “bow and go” approach?
My belief is that some of the nominees are tested and trusted. They have been given tough assignments in the past and they delivered. So, they ought to be commended which will serve as an impetus for them to perform better. When someone has done very well in an assignment given to him earlier, what is the essence of drilling him again? The Senate has that right to tell someone to take a bow and leave.
Do you have confidence in the cabinet reviving the economy?
I have confidence in most of the people appointed because I know some of them personally. Many of them have really proved their mettle, so one has no cause to doubt them.
The APC has been accused of using some of its programmes like Tradermoni to induce voters like as it is being done in Bayelsa State right now ahead of the governorship election in the state…
Tradermoni is not meant to influence members of the public to vote for our party. If one does something good, let us commend the person and appreciate what is good. Almost 65 per cent of Nigerians are in abject poverty and if this government could think of giving them loans without collateral for them to do their duties and earn a living, we should thank the government rather than politicizing its action. My appeal to Nigerians and the media is for them to praise good things being done by this administration.
Tradermoni is a good initiative taken to eliminate poverty and improve the economy. So, I thank President Buhari and his vice for taking such a decision. May God continue to bless them!
The 2023 general election is more than three years ahead, but some gladiators interested in taking over from Buhari have started oiling their respective political machineries in that regard. What will be the future of APC beyond 2023?
The public is entitled to their opinion, but God knows that those who sacrificed to build up APC and for Buhari to become president, saved the country and will still see reason to do it again after Buhari’s tenure, and will even do it better.
In the South-West today, the tallest person politically can’t be better than Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, so I will encourage and plead with him to run for the office of president. I know his antecedents, I know his pedigree and I know he can run affairs of Nigeria effectively and smoothly. Look at the financial engineering foundation he laid for Lagos State, which explains why governors that came after him found it easy to run affairs of the state.
I believe that Tinubu can replicate what he did in Lagos State at the federal level, so will I appeal to him to run and I pray to God to give him good health, strength and wisdom to take Nigeria to another level, after Buhari might have taken it to the next level, so that Nigeria can maximize and develop her natural endowment.
One of your party’s campaign promises was to tackle unemployment, but not much progress seems to have been recorded in that area…
When people complain that APC has not been able to fulfill some of the promises it made, I wonder if they understand the extent of damage done during the 16-year rule of the PDP. How do they want it to be turned around in just four years? It is not possible! They should try and appreciate what this government has done and wait for another four years. We have generated a lot of employment, we have created stability in the economy and confidence, so let us stop criticizing unnecessarily.
You said the administration has generated a lot of employment. The question is: In which areas?
I believe the public can see things for themselves and they can also hear what people are saying about the government. Years before Buhari came on board, the construction industry was not working, but if you travel the length and breadth of this country, you will see the construction industry working. That generates employment. Employment opportunities have been created through Tradermoni to people, who establish their own businesses and also engage some people as helping hands.
Politics
Balogun: Sanwo-Olu’ll stick to Lagos devt agenda
Hon. Tunde Balogun is the chairman of Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he speaks on the composition of the State Executive Council, the Muhammadu Buhari administration and issues concerning the party in the state. TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE reports
What is your take on the newly-inaugurated Lagos State Executive Council, which has three members of the executive of Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC)?
It is a thing of pride that the party has come to appreciate efforts of men and women who have done well by appointing them into higher positions, particularly in the State Executive Council. Of course, they are people with rich pedigree. One of them is a lawyer of note, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka. Joe Igbokwe is an engineer who has been a committed member of our party and whose efforts have been appreciated. Of course the Secretary of our party, Dr. Wale Ahmed, who was a Commissioner for Special Duties during the Babatunde Fashola’s administration, has been appointed as Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-governmental Relations.
I appreciate their appointments as members of the Lagos State Executive Council and I am happy that the governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has not only done us proud, but has recognised the contributions of all these people to the overall victory of APC in Lagos State. No doubt, their appointments has declined our number in the Lagos APC executive, but that notwithstanding, we feel that they left for good reasons and I can assure you that there are other party members, who can serve in the executive of Lagos APC.
So, we appreciate that and we are going to bring new members to replace them or try to adjust our positions. And of course, it is going to be a plus-plus for us because the appointments will be an inspiration to others to work hard, devote and dedicate themselves to the the party, so that they can be recognized as these people.
How soon are you going to fill the vacuum?
The vacuum would be filled after I must have discussed with the governor of the state. I will also discuss with the highest authority in our party, which is the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC). We are going to have discussions and nominations will come, and we will look at people, who have contributed to the party, those who have shown dedication to our party, people who are loyal to the party, people who have experience and know what to do to ensure that we continue to be victorious in Lagos State.
What are your expectations from the new cabinet members?
Given the process of their selection, I know they were carefully picked. They are people who can serve in Lagos State of the 21st Century and also people who have innovative thinking; people with good pedigree in terms of educational qualification. Their antecedents and other things were also put into consideration. I must tell you, we really made painstaking efforts to bring out the best of those who applied. As the party chairman, I must have received over 600 CVs from people, who wanted to be part of the executive council in Lagos State. And of course, only 45 people on the list will occupy positions. So, it is going to be something worthwhile and great honour and privilege for those, who succeeded in getting there. We also have good proportion and percentage of women in the cabinet to show that we are gender sensitive.
How did you respond to the protests by the people of Ajeromi/Ifelodun and Ojo constituencies that they were excluded from the State Executive Council?
Apart from the fact that members of the State Executive Council, we are still going to have more appointments. They might not be of cabinet rank, but a lot of more appointments will still come. This is Lagos State as a whole; we don’t discriminate. So, no local government should feel neglected. Whichever part of the state is protesting now is because they want good things to come to their side. Today, Ajeromi might be protesting, but in another four years, when a set of new commissioners would be appointed, many of them might come from Ajeromi.
We selected people from all over the state, putting many things into consideration. Apart from picking people from different senatorial districts, we also picked people from different local government areas; looking for people who have contributed to the victory and growth of the party. So, if Ajeromi feels that they don’t have anybody this time; they had people in the past, whereas a place like Badagry had nobody in the last dispensation. Amuwo-Odofin never had any representation; today they have. It is an ongoing process anyway and people will always serve at any given time. We are not done with appointments of people who will work in this government.
With new ministers coming on board at the federal level, do you think your party will get it right this time and convince Nigerians that its government want to consolidate on what it did in the last four years?
Yes of course, given the calibre of men and women, who have been chosen by President Muhammadu Buhari. They include people like former Minister for Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, who is a former governor of Lagos State. We all know that he is a workaholic. He has done great things for this nation. With the second chance to continue as minister of Works and Housing, he will consolidate on what he has done so far.
We also have many of the ministers, who worked in the first term of President Buhari returning for the second term. I am very sure that it is going to be a plus for the Federal Government. They only need to be focused to know what this government is all about. We are talking about going to the Next Level in terms of infrastructure, development of vital areas like housing projects and power which has been a major problem for this country. They need to work on that. With the men and women onboard, I have so much confidence in the government of President Buhari and what it will do in the next four years.
How would you react that the perception that some of the ministers are ‘expired’ and ‘recycled’ politicians?
I don’t know about that, but what I know is that age is quite important in trying to show mobility and capacity to do some work, but experience counts too. Relatively, they are old, but not too old for such work. They worked on this project before and they showed capacity in the last four years. So, in the next four years, I don’t think it is going to be a major problem. I don’t see anyone who is so old that would not to be able to continue.
But many see some of them as people who are being recycled in public offices, having served as governors, senators and members of the National Assembly…
I think the President has found them worthy of working for him and that is why he has chosen them. They are his choice and I don’t think he has made bad choices. He insisted on choosing people who have worked with him, whose capability and capacity he knows. That was why he chose them. He has the constitutional right to choose whoever he feels, so the party will support them to ensure that they perform well.
What do you want Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to do differently in order to deliver dividends of democracy to Lagosians?
Governor Sanwo-Olu has a clear vision of what he wants to do for Lagos. He has been a commissioner in the state and also served as special adviser to some past governors. He knows clearly the exact things that he needs to do as contained in his agenda. He launched it as “THEME,” which includes Traffic Management and Transportation to have an integrated transportation system that will lead to maximum use of our roads, waterways and rail that will be coming up very soon. It is the same thing for medicare, education, technology and entertainment industry. So, you will soon see that we have a governor who is innovative.
How will your party ensure that the government fulfills its campaign promises?
The political agenda was formulated by the party for the governor. We have a 10-point agenda for Lagos State. We have a lot of programmes that have led to the development of Lagos State in the last 20 years to what it is today. Part of such agenda has been the creation of Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA). There was no LASTMA before 1999. So, it was part of what came out from such thinking by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and a committee that was set up to come up with such agenda for the state. We have been pursuing that all along and we will continue to do so as long as we remain in power.
I am the chairman of the party and we are on the same page with the governor. We know what he does and he reports to us. After settling down, we will be having periodic meetings to look at what he has done and how far have we have gone in achieving some of the things we want to do. Everything cannot be done overnight. A lot of Lagosians have high expectations of this government and we don’t want to disappoint them. We want to make sure that we are on the right track to develop the state further.
Politics
Tribunal declares Okwu winner of House of Representatives in Benue
The Benue State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Makurdi on Wednesday nullified the election of Mr. David Ogewu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and declared Samson Okwu of the PDP as winner of the 2019 House of Representatives election for Oju/Obi federal constituency.
Delivering judgment on the petition filed by Okwu against the election of Ogewu, Chairman of the tribunal, Justice A A Adeleye, ordered the Independent National Independent Electoral Commssion (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Ogewu in error and issue a fresh one to Okwu.
Justice Adeleye also said the returning officer was not supposed to declare Ogewu winner of the Oju/Obi House of Reps election using only Oju results because results for Obi, which had over 59,000 registered voters, had not been released.
Adeleye said the step by step procedure spelt out for collation and declaration of results were not followed by the returning officer and added that the reason of apprehension given for declaration of Oglewu as winner was not backed by any evidence or proof beyond reasonable doubts.
He said after the deduction of 252 votes which had no source from Ogewu’s 12,784 votes in Oju, he had 12,562 votes while Okwu had 6,637 votes in Oju.
According to him, records before the tribunal showed that Okwu had 7, 543 votes in Obi while Ogewu had 874 votes.
He said the allegation that the election was marred by irregularities was not proved as no PDP member nor thug was mentioned in connection with the disruption of elections.
He said votes scored by Okwu in Oju and Obi was 14, 300 while Ogewu’s had 13,306 in both Oju and Obi.
Politics
Court stops APC Direct primaries in Bayelsa
A Bayelsa State High court sitting in Sagbama has ordered the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to conduct the forthcoming governorship primaries using the direct method.
The interim order obtained by aggrieved members of the APC, restrained the NWC of APC from going ahead to conduct the forthcoming primary using direct procedure.
The applicants in the suit are Japan Christopher, Evinson Olotu, Oddu Oyimiebi and Obriki Isaiah, while the first respondents are Adams Oshiomhole and other members of the NWC and the second respondents are Hon Jonathan Amos and members of the State Working Committee of the party.
The applicants prayed the court for an order “abridging the time for which the respondents may enter appearance and file their respective counter affidavits and written addresses to the originating summons within seven days given the time sensitive nature of the suit.”
Also they prayed for the court for an “interim injunction restraining the first respondents from adopting the direct primaries procedure for the conduct of the party’s primary election for the 2019 Bayelsa state governorship election pending the hearing and determination of the originating summons”.
While granting the order in its entirety, the presiding judge, Hon. Justice E.G. Umukoro ordered that the enrolled order of the court be served along with hearing notice to the respondents within 48 hours.
Meanwhile, the NWC has shifted the date for the Bayelsa governorship primary from Thursday to Saturday.
Politics
Kogi guber: APC NWC overrules Appeal Panel, disqualifies Irukera, clears Audu
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has overruled its Appeal Panel for the Kogi State governorship aspirants, as it has disqualified the Director General, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Mr. Babatunde Irukera cleared by the Appeal Panel and cleared Alhaji Yahaya Audu disqualified by the Panel.
The supporters of Irukera, who stormed the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja Wednesday, demanded for an explaination from the NWC on Irukera’s disqualification.
Speaking, Alfa Amos, leader of the group, known as Kogi Mandate Group, said the NWC disqualified Irukera to pave way for the Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello to win.
According to him, Irukera is the only aspirant that can defeat Bello in the primaries and if he is disqualified a repeat of Zamfara State would happen in Bayelsa.
Speaking, he queried: “Why will such a thing happen to Irukera?
“A sitting governor is aware that the only person that can unseat him is Babatunde Irukera and that is why he did all he could do to ensure that Babatunde did not feature in the primaries.
“We have a copy of the results from the screening and it was written boldly that Babatunde was cleared. Why won’t he be a participant in the primary? That is why we are here. Justice should be done and ensure that this party doesn’t lose Kogi State to a wrong hand. Babatunde is capable to handle Kogi State to the Next level.
“Let APC body as a whole do justice to ensure that Babatunde is allowed to feature in the primary.”
Trending
-
News12 hours ago
Imo: Tension as suspected Okorocha thugs attack Govt Properties Recovery C’ttee
-
Sports6 hours ago
Team Nigeria in late gold rush to place 2nd
-
Metro and Crime6 hours ago
IRT smashes thieving gang run by family members
-
News9 hours ago
Niger Delta govs to meet Buhari over NDDC board
-
Politics12 hours ago
Yahaya Bello clinches APC guber ticket
-
News16 hours ago
Why I am being prosecuted by EFCC – Kalu’s co-accused
-
Metro and Crime5 hours ago
ABU students: We negotiated with kidnappers, paid ransom –Relation
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
NAPTIP nabs 62-year-old man for allegedly defiling 12-year-old girl