Kwara boxing boss lauds GOtv Boxing NextGen Search

C

hairman, Kwara State Amateur Boxing Association, Mr. Ahmed Musa, has tipped the GOtv Boxing NexGen Search programme to revive boxing in the country and re-establish the might of Kwara State in the sport.

Speaking in a phone chat, Musa said the decision of the organisers to choose Ilorin as the host city for GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 5 is one everybody associated with boxing in the state had been hoping for because the sport enjoys huge followership in the state. He explained that the state has produced great boxers such as Ray Amao, Joe Lasisi and the late Hogan Jimoh, who did the country proud.

According to him, young boxers from across the state have been registering for the programme, a situation that has compelled his association to start photocopying forms after the forms made available got exhausted.

“We have always wanted the GOtv Boxing NextGen Search to be held in Kwara State, which has a rich history of producing boxers,” he said.

“We have seen Ibadan and Abeokuta host it and we are happy that it is about to be staged in Ilorin. The response from young boxers has been astonishing. We have had to photocopy forms.”

GOtv Boxing NextGen Search 5 will hold at the Kwara State Stadium Complex, Ilorin, on August 29 and 30. The programme aims to discover male and female boxers between the ages of 18 and 25, who are ready to turn professional.

Participating boxers will take part in sparring sessions conducted by prominent boxing coaches, who will select those considered adequate to move into the professional cadre.

Like this: Like Loading...