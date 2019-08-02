News
Kwara group asks Buhari to review Mohammed, Saraki’s nominations
In spite of the confirmation of minister-nominees, President Muhammadu Buhari has been advised to review the nomination of Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Senator Gbemisola Saraki, to accommodate nominees from Kwara North senatorial district.
Chairman of a socio-political group in Kwara State, Edu-Pategi Progressives Association, Mr. Ahmed Dakaya, made the plea yesterday while briefing National Assembly correspondents.
He lamented that the two ministerial slots from Kwara State were given to Kwara Central and Kwara South that had produced the current governor and deputy governor, respectively.
Dakaya said Kwara North had been marginalised since 1999 as it had not produced the governor despite being the largest senatorial district in the state.
“We want to say that although, appointing a minister is thea prerogative of the President, we believe justice, fairness and equity is what out President stands for. It is our belief that Mr. President will look at it this again.
“We pray that Mr. President reconsider the nomination of the two candidates, Alhaji Lai Mohammed and Senator Gbemi Saraki, which does not have any one from the northern extraction of the state.
“Mr. President can do the same as he did in Niger State in 2015 when Alhaji Ahmed Ibeto was nominated and replaced by Alhaji Bawa Bwari for equity, fairness and justice, considering the districts that already have governor and the deputy governor, respectively.”
Libya needs peace for Africa’s development
President Muhammadu Buhari has advocated that a peaceful Libya would help the overall development of Africa a great deal. The President stated this on yesterday when he received Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of Libya, Ayad Musbah Faraj Attayary, at the presidential villa, Abuja.
He said that early restoration of peace and stability in the country would greatly minimise the current state of insecurity experienced in some parts of Africa. “Our efforts should be directed towards the restoration of peace. It is expedient that peace and stability return to Libya as soon as possible. Peace in Libya will translate to economic prosperity and development as well as a more secure Africa,” he said.
President Buhari also told the Ambassador that, as a strong member of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), a peaceful Libya would also help stabilise the oil industry. He expressed belief that with more commitment from all parties in the conflict and other well-meaning individuals, the North African country “will soon be back as it was so that it can resume its roles in Africa.”
The Ambassador, who conveyed the greetings of the Prime Minister of Libya, said his country was counting on Nigeria to use its position in Africa to help it return to normalcy. He praised President Buhari for consolidating Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa through its intervention activities. Also receiving Letters of Credence from the Ambassador of Venezuela to Nigeria, Davies Nieves Velasquez, President Buhari congratulated President Nicolas Maduro of Venezuela for his commitment to democracy and for leadership.
The Ambassador expressed appreciation to President Buhari for his show of support and solidarity to the government of Venezuela at this time and expressed the need to take bilateral cooperation between the two countries to the next level.
Murder of nurse: Community raises the alarm over suspects’ shoddy trial
Kinsmen of Head of Nursing Services (HNS) of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, (FNH), Enugu, Dr. (Mrs.) Maria Amadi, have raised the alarm over an alleged shoddiness in the investigation and trial of suspected killers of the late nurse.
Besides, Amadi’s kinsmen, under the umbrella of Aku General Assembly (AGA) in Igbo-Etiti local government area of Enugu state, yesterday petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Muhammad, accusing some police officers of cover-up and meddling in the investigation of the suspected killers, who were standing trial before the Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Priscilla Emehelu.
Amadi was allegedly assassinated in front of her house at 38, Enugu Ezike Street, Federal Housing Trans-Ekulu, Enugu on 21st March, 2019 while she was returning from work.
Addressing journalists in Enugu on the matter, the AGA President General, Chief Fidelis Ezeonyili, mentioned names of some police officers, who were bent on scuttling material evidence to subvert the cause of justice.
Dissatisfied, the Enugu State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ebere Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police (SP) denied the allegations against police officers insisting that even while trial was on, investigations were still being carried out.
Wase to UK: Sustain effort towards improving Nigeria’s security
Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has urged the United Kingdom (U.K.) to sustain its efforts towards improving Nigeria’s security.
Speaking when he received the Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Gill Atkinson, in his office in Abuja yesterday, Wase also called for more collaboration between the two countries.
In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, Umar Muhammad Puma, Wase said Nigeria was committed to sustaining its relationship with the U.K. for the good and benefit of the citizes.
He thanked the envoy for the visit and for the U.K.’s continued positive response to Nigeria’s quest for improved security of lives and property in the country.
He said: “On behalf of the House of Representatives and the National Assembly, I want to say we appreciate your efforts and your visit today. And by the grace of God, we will work together for the progress of our people and our country; I want to assure you of that.
“I want to appeal to you to go beyond what you have done today and press further so that we can have a huge impact to ensure that many Nigerians benefit from this. I believe we can do more as a country; I want to appeal on behalf of our country for you to issue a stern gesture towards our internal security.
In her remarks, the deputy high commissioner expressed U.K.’s readiness to continue to work with Nigeria on the issue of security as well as across a range of other issues.
“The British Government will be looking forward to working with you to take security and stability in Nigeria forward in a very positive and constructive way,” she said.
“We also want to acknowledge the important role of the deputy speaker, who is the regional representative for West Africa on the executive committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.
“The association, which brings together parliamentarians from across the commonwealth is fundamental to our joint values. And I look forward to working with you on opportunities for collaboration in the future.”
Senate: No complaints about committee appointment
Spokesman of the Senate, Senator Adebayo Adeyeye, yesterday, refuted speculations in some sections of the media that some senators were complaining for non-appointment into juicy committees. Adeyeye also said that the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, reconstituted the 69 standing committees of the apex legislative chamber on Tuesday in accordance with the provisions of the law.
The politician made this statement while briefing journalists in Abuja, on the alleged grievances of some senators over their purported dissatisfaction with the various committees given to them to head. He was reacting to a statement credited to anonymous group, which simply identified itself as “9th Senate Group for Good Governance”, in which they complained that they supported Lawan to emerge as the President of the Senate, on the promise that he would compensate them with juicy committees but were disappointed at the end of the day. However, he noted that no senator or group of senators had come to him to express misgivings over committee appointments, stressing that no committee should be seen as more important than others.
Geometric’ll complete $26m Enugu DISCO’s pay-off in Sept – Nnaji
The Chairman, Geometric Power Company, Aba, Prof. Berth Nnaji, has declared that the payment of $26 million to Enugu Distribution Company (DISCO) will be completed in September.
Nnaji disclosed this yesterday in an interview with newsmen on the sideline of a meeting of the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA) in Aba.
The payment which, he said, had been settled on paper, will be fully and finally completed with the accompanying transactions in September to enable Geometric take over power supply in Aba.
In a deal brokered by the former Minister of Power, Babatunde Fashola, Geometric was asked to pay $26 million to Enugu DISCO, being the money it paid to acquire the licence to supply power to Aba.
Nnaji said: “The previous government gave the ring fence which was concessioned to the owners of Enugu DISCO.
“Let’s call it a mistake because we went to court and we won and eventually, the government mediated and it was to be returned to us.
“But we have to refund what the people who bought it paid, which is what we’ve spent time trying to do.
“The project stalled because we couldn’t inject the power to industries and commercial outfits for nearly seven years now.
“But we are ready now to start and we came to talk to the business community in Aba that we are getting ready to start and the relationship we need to have with the business enterprises is what we are here to discuss.
“It has been a very tortuous journey, but finally we are here.
“It’s settled on paper, but within the next month (September) or so, it will be finally settled. That is when the actual payment will take place.”
He said that Geometric was in the process of developing the first Integrated Power Project (IPP) in Nigeria through its Aba business project.
He said the company’s intention was to deliver absolute, reliable electricity to industries, commercial outfits and residential areas of Aba and its environs.
Nnaji said that the project spanned nine out of the 17 local government areas of Abia, including Isiala-Ngwa North and Isiala-Ngwa South.
Others were Osisioma, Ugwunagbo, Obingwa, Ukwa East, Ukwa West, Aba North and Aba South.
He said that the company had built 140 megawatts of power plant in Aba and additional four sub-stations to the three existing ones.
He said the first step after the payment would be to rebuild the Aba electricity network in five months, hoping that power supply would commence in March 2020.
N76.6 Constituency Project: ICPC recovers 6 tractors, quiz Senator
The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday, said it had recovered a total of six tractors allegesly diverted by a former lawmaker representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District.
According to the commission, the recovery was made through its Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG), upon discovery that the tractors, which were meant to be distributed to farmers in the six local government areas of the district, were not delivered as expected.
This was as the commission said N76.6 million was paid for the tractors in December 2015, which supplied in March 2016.
Spokesperson for the anti-corruption agency, Mrs. Rasheedat Okoduwa, who made the disclosure in a statement, said operatives had interrogated the then lawmaker representing the Senatorial District, Senator Isa Misau in Bauchi.
She said the project was part of the N430 million constituency projects captured in the 2015 budget.
Okoduwa said though, Misau had claimed in a written statement to operatives that the machines were kept in Yuli village, investigation by the CPTG showed otherwise.
“The on-going tracking of constituency projects by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and its partners through the Constituency Projects Tracking Group (CPTG) initiative has yielded yet another significant result with the recovery of six tractors meant for the use of farmers in six local government areas of Bauchi Central Senatorial District.
“The tractors formed part of a N430 million contract for the supply of pumping machines and other agricultural machinery to farmers in the senatorial district, which was awarded in 2015 by the Federal Government as part of Senators’ constituency projects across the nation.
“The CPTG team for Bauchi discovered that N76.6 million was paid for the tractors in December 2015 and supplied in March 2016. They were supposed to have been distributed for the use of farmers in each of the six local government areas in the Senatorial District that included Misau, Dambam, Ningi, Warji, Darazo and Ganjuwa. It was found out that the tractors had obviously not been distributed as required in the terms of the contract.
“In the effort to trace the tractors, Isa Hamman Misau, the then Senator under whose auspices the project was included in the budget to be executed by the MDG office, met with officials of ICPC in Bauchi and in a written statement claimed that the tractors were kept in Yuli village,” Okoduwa said.
EFCC to Alaafin: Please help us fight corruption at grassroots
Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), from the Ibadan Zonal Head office on Thursday visited the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, seeking his assistance in taking the anti-corruption crusade down to the grassroots.
The team’s visit, according to the Zonal Head, Mr Friday Ebelo, was at the instance of the Commission’s acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, who has decided to engage the traditional institutions across the country in the campaign against corruption in order to get the message down to the grassroots more effectively.
Addressing the Alaafin, Ebelo said: “The EFCC Ibadan zonal office is visiting the Alaafin of Oyo on behalf of our acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to rally the traditional institutions’ support in the fight against corruption and other issues coming up in recent times. We now have cyber crime and internet-related frauds that youths of late are getting themselves involved in.
“We came to intimate you with this development and solicit your support so that you can use your exalted throne to get the message down to your subjects and other people.
“It is our duty to work hard and ensure a society where we can have the kind of the young ones we can all proud of. This is the kind of the enlightenment campaign the EFCC is embarking on aggressively. It is a fight that belongs to all of us. We are just in the forefront and we are privileged to be. We are the foot soldiers.”
The first class monarch in his response attributed the failure of the last National Assembly to confirm the appointment of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive Chairman of the commission as a way of hiding the “skeletons in their cupboards”
According to him: “The eighth National Assembly tried, they did everything possible not to get (Ibrahim) Magu appointed. Why? It is because they have skeletons in their cupboards,” he declared.
It’s not too late to save Nigeria from disintegration –Ojikutu
A former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Alhaja Sinatu Ojikutu, has reiterated her call for the establishment of a Truth, Restitution and Recovery Commission to heal all the wounds inflicted as a result of ethnic and political differences in order to put the country on the path of economic recovery and growth.
Ojikutu made this assertion in a statement issued in Lagos in reaction to the General Abdusalami Abubakar’s parley with some stakeholders across the country with the call on the President Muhammadu Buhari to secure the country in view of the hunger and the anger in the land.
Ojikutu, who was the first woman to be elected a Deputy Governor in Nigeria, during one of her interventions last year December on the state of the nation, had posited then that there was urgent need to unite the country before the 2019 general elections in order to douse the tension in the land.
Ojikutu said the Truth Commission would give Nigerians the opportunity to open their minds and have a clean start because “the truth would come out and it would give room for the wounds to be healed”, adding that this was the way to return the country to the path of glory.
The former Deputy Governor also urged Nigerians to do everything possible to ensure the country was not thrown into disarray because of the ambition of some individuals.
DHQ to WSJ: No secret graveyards in N’East
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday, denied the existence of “secret graveyards” in the North East, saying such was “sacrilegious and a profanity to extant ethos and traditions of the Nigerian military”.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) had, in a report on Wednesday, alleged that the military was maintaining secret graveyards in Maimalari town, which hosts an army cantonment.
The New York- based newspaper further claimed that over 1,000 soldiers killed by suspected terrorists may have been secretly buried, without ceremonies.
But, the DHQ has said that nothing could be further from the truth, insisting that the Armed Forces of Nigeria had only one officially-designated cemetery situated within the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, Borno State.
Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said soldiers killed in the frontline were given befitting burials worthy of fallen heroes.
“The Defence Headquarters has noted with dismay an online article by ‘Wall Street Journal’ purporting that the Nigerian Military maintains secret graveyards in the North East theatre of operation. This insinuation can only emanate from an uninformed position of the author of the said publication. It therefore becomes necessary to inform the public that the Armed Forces of Nigeria has a rich and solemn tradition for the interment of our fallen heroes. Therefore, it must be unambigously clarified that the Armed Forces of Nigeria does not indulge in secret burials, as it is sacrilegious and a profanity to extant ethos and traditions of the Nigerian military.
“In tandem with the traditions of the Armed Forces, fallen heroes are duly honoured and paid the last respect in befitting military funeral of international standard, featuring funeral parade, grave site oration, solemn prayers for the repose of departed souls by Islamic and Christian clerics, as well as gun salutes, aside other military funeral rites.
“The cemetery described in the publication, which is situated in Maimalari military Cantonment is an officially designated military cemetery for the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the North East theatre, with a Cenotaph erected in honour of our fallen heroes,” Nwachukwu said.
Governance in Kogi State’s fake, says Deputy Gov.
Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja
The cold war between Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and his Deputy Elder Simon Achuba has continued to degenerate, as the embattled Deputy Governor has described governance in the state under his principal as “fake” and “without a human face”.
Achuba speaking with journalists at his official residence in Lokoja Thursday, said his major problem with Governor Bello, was purely based on under performance, intimidation and non-payment of salaries to state workers.
“As I speak to you, nobody in this government can say this is the nominal roll of the state civil servant, and to say that government have cleared all workers’ salaries with the N30.8 billion last tranche of the bailout is not true.
“The only sector government is no longer owing salaries, is the political office holders,” he said.
The state Deputy Governor stressed that any government celebrating payment of salaries to it workers is not a serious one.
