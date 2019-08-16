Lady held for locking 10-year-old cousin in kennel

Shi’ites leader rejects treatment, returns to Nigeria

Suhaila, daughter of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has said that her father was suffering from lead and cadmium poisoning which could result to his death.

Suhaila told BBC’s Focus on Africa that the poisoning might be as a result of shrapnel in her father’s body “from when he was shot in 2015 when the Nigerian Army raided our home.”

The lady said she spoke with her father on Wednesday, and he was unhappy that armed police were outside his room and that he was not able to be treated by his preferred doctors.

El-Zakzaky and his wife have been in custody since 2015 and have been awaiting trial.

The IMN leader arrived in India on Monday after being granted leave to seek medical treatment earlier this month.

Suhaila said her father had had an eye operation in Nigeria to remove shrapnel lodged in one of his eyes but his sight had been declining ever since.

She said: “I am really worried… especially because of the lead and cadmium poisoning. His doctors say if he gets to a certain level his organs could start failing and that’s really scary because that means he could just die at any moment.”

This backs up a medical report received by an Indian Shia group offering to pay the IMN leader’s bills at Medanta Hospital.

She told the BBC on Wednesday that the sheikh had been diagnosed with lead poisoning.

Meanwhile, El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, yesterday abandoned their medical treatment at the Medenat Hospital, New Delhi, India and returned to Nigeria.

The change in plans followed irreconcilable differences between the cleric and government officials and security personnel on his entourage.

El-Zakzaky was flown to India on Monday following an order of a Kaduna High Court granting him leave to seek medical care outside Nigeria.

The IMN leader had on Wednesday, the day he was supposed to commence treatment, expressed discomfort over the medical doctors and security cordon thrown around him and his wife, Zeenat, at the Indian hospital.

In an audio tape that went viral on social media, El-Zakzaky alleged that the condition at the Indian hospital was worse than the dreaded Kirikiri Maximum Prison in Lagos, Nigeria.

New Telegraph learnt that owing to his complaints about the situation at the hospital and the suspicions arising therefrom, the Indian government had given him the option of either accepting treatment at the hospital or returning to Nigeria.

El-Zakzaky had toyed with the idea of exploring offers from other hospitals in Malaysia, Indonesia and Turkey.

It was also learnt that the management of the Indian hospital later agreed to his request to use known and self-appointed doctors for his treatment.

However, yesterday, El-Zakzaky opted to return to Nigeria when it became obvious that he could not endure the conditions at the hospital any longer.

President, Media Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim Musa, told journalists in Kaduna that El-Zakzaky was on his way back to Nigeria as at 6p.m.

In a statement, Musa attributed the decision to return home as an indication that the cleric was not comfortable with arrangements for his treatment and security at hospital.

He said: “Following lack of breakthrough in the impasse that ensued in the treatment in New Delhi of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, it is now confirmed that the Sheikh is on his way back to Abuja, Nigeria.

“In a video message sent through his office, the Sheikh said it was decided that they will be taken to the airport to be flown back to Nigeria. He has left Delhi by 17:00 Nigerian time.”

He said that was the best option in the circumstances.

A top member of Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC), which negotiated the medical treatment in India, said that the Nigerian government’s interference and scuttling of the whole process rather than supervision as ordered by the court was the direct cause of the impasse

“The government never wanted the medical leave in the first place, and did whatever to stop it by all means possible,” the group said.

Meanwhile, Musa said El-Zakzaky would still seek to travel to another country for medical treatment.

He said: “If the Sheikh comes back, we are going to look for an alternative country to go. Like the Sheikh said, we will choose to go to Malaysia, Turkey or Indonesia.

“We are expecting the Sheikh tomorrow (today) in Nigeria. He insisted that the doctors who had already examined him before should be allowed to have a say in his treatment.

“Initially, they agreed that his doctors should be part of the team and observe the treatment. But they later refused and the Sheikh said since they will not allow the doctors to observe the treatment, it is better he return home.

“The doctors are not working in the hospital, but the Sheikh has the right to ensure that his doctors are part of the team to treat him.

“They initially agreed, but later the government and the hospital management refused.”

The Shi’ites leader had requested to be allowed to travel to India for advanced medical treatment following the deterioration of his health and that of his wife, while in detention in Nigeria.

He, however, started having some misgivings when, on arrival in India, they were taken to an Indian security outfit whose facilities were even more sophisticated than the detention facility where they were kept in Nigeria.

“All what we have seen here, have shown us that there is no trust, they just brought us here for another detention. I have been in detention for about four years but I’ve never seen this kind of security that I’m seeing here, even at the door of my hospital room, there are many security personnel waiting, heavily armed.

“They didn’t even allow me to go to the next room. I started asking myself, all this while I’ve been in detention, I have never seen this type. Even if I’m in the cell, they usually lock us up at about 9p.m. and open the cell at about 7a.m. and they allow us to go anywhere we want in the area we are.

“Even Kirikiri prison will not affect me psychologically like this one. It will not be possible for us to come out of detention just to get medical attention and now find ourselves in another form of detention,” he said.

El-Zakzaky, who also expressed dissatisfaction with the arrangements made for his treatment at the hospital, rejected the first team of doctors, insisting that he would not submit himself to doctors whom he could not trust.

The Federal Government had on Wednesday accused El-Zakzaky of is violating the bail condition granted him and his wife by the Federal High Court, Kaduna.

A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Grace Isu Gekpe, said the Shi’ite leader, on reaching to India, requested that his passport be handed over to him which the state officials refused.

“The situation became worse in India as he refused to subject himself to preliminary medical checks.

“It is to be noted that El-Zakzaky particularly chose Medanta Hospital, India. However, on reaching Dubai, El-Zakzaky began to display ulterior motives against laid down procedures.

“In addition, he demanded free movement and access to visitors of all kinds as well as requested to be allowed to check into a 5-Star Hotel instead of being admitted in the hospital.

“The request was refused on the ground that he came into the country for medicals and not as a tourist (more so that his visa was issued on medical grounds and not for tourism). He also demanded that police protection be withdrawn from him by the Indian authorities.

“Against medical ethics and standard practice, he requested to nominate doctors of his choice to join the ones tasked by Medanta Hospital to perform medical treatment on him and his wife.

“This created a stalemate, which the hospital insisted that he would not dictate to it on the choice of medical personnel to carry the required medical treatment.

“…On this note, his foul cry that he is being held in circumstances worse than he was in Nigeria should be disregarded,” the government said.

