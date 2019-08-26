Lagos commissioners end retreats, pledges commitment to Sanwo-Olu’s vision

…seeks ban on lending for non-resident

…sets lenders' exposure limit

C

ustomers of deposit money banks (DMBs) that have enrolled on the Bank Verification Number (BVN) platform, but were resident outside Nigeria for over 180 days in the preceding year, will not be eligible to access bank loans, if the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) eventually approve its new exposure draft on review of prudential guidelines for DMBs and other financial institutions.

The apex bank stated that the exposure draft on the prudential guidelines for DMBs, micro-finance-banks (MFBs), finance companies, primary mortgage banks (PMBs), development finance institutions (DFIs) and mortgage refinance companies (MRCs), posted on its website at the weekend, would, if approved, take effect from January 1, 2020 and supplant the prudential guidelines for the sector that it issued on June 30, 2010.

According to the Director, Financial Policy and Regulation Department of CBN, Mr. Kevin Amugo, who signed the exposure draft, the need for a review of the current prudential guidelines was necessary given that “since the extant guideline was issued in 2010, the Nigerian banking landscape has experienced drastic changes caused by a range of issues, including the crises in the foreign exchange (FX) market, liquidity challenges, high incidence of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs), poor corporate governance, increasing competition among banks fuelled by cutting edge technologies, new approaches adopted by global standard setters (such as Basel Committee for Banking Supervision (BCBS) and International Accounting Standard Board (IASB)), among others.”

For instance, on lending to customers, CBN is proposing, in the exposure draft for DMBs, that “banks shall not lend to corporate entities without Tax Identification Number (TIN) and individuals without Bank Verification Number (BVN) or individuals with BVN that are not resident in Nigeria.”

It added: “Banks that have existing exposure to such entities are required to wind down such exposures within 24 months from the effective date of these guidelines.”

The banking watchdog is also proposing that sanctions it would impose on any DMB that flouts the directive on lending to entities without TIN as well as individuals with or without BVN should include deducting the amount of such exposure from the lender’s capital in computing Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR).

According to the document, DMBs with national/regional authorization and those with international authorisation are required to maintain minimum CAR of 10 per cent and 15 per cent respectively at all times, while lenders designated as ‘domestic systemically important banks’ are required to maintain minimum CAR of 16 per cent at all times.

However, regarding some aspects of bank operations, what CBN is proposing in the exposure draft for DMBs appears to be a rehash of what is contained in the current prudential guideline for the industry.

For instance, the regulator wants banks to prepare comprehensive credit policy duly approved by their Board of Directors and that the policy should, among others, cover loan administration, disbursement and appropriate monitoring mechanism and should be reviewed at least every three years.

The exposure draft is also restating that the tenure of external auditors in a given bank shall be for a maximum period of 10 years from date of appointment after which the audit firm shall not be reappointed in the bank until after a period of another 10 years.

Similarly, on the limit on exposure to a single obligor/connected lending, CBN is maintaining that “the total outstanding exposure by a bank to any single person or a group of related borrowers shall not at any point in time exceed 20 per cent of the bank’s shareholders’ fund unimpaired by losses.

“Fifty per cent of a bank’s off-balance sheet engagements shall be applied in determining the bank’s statutory limit to a single obligor.

“The total outstanding exposure (on and off-balance sheet) by a bank to all tiers of government and their agencies shall not at any point in time exceed 10 per cent of the total credit portfolio.”

The CBN further stated that: “A large exposure is any credit to a customer or a group of related borrowers that is at least 10 per cent of a bank’s shareholders’ fund unimpaired by losses. Aggregate large exposures in any bank shall not exceed eight times the shareholders’ fund unimpaired by losses.”

The obligor limit is the maximum amount a bank is allowed to lend a single borrower or an individual in relation to its total shareholders’ fund.

Equally, the exposure draft for MFBs indicates that the CBN wants the sub-sector to offer loans at one per cent to individuals, while the maximum loan that should be offered to groups of borrowers like a cooperative shouldn’t exceed five per cent of the microfinance banks’ shareholders’ fund.

“The maximum loan to any individual borrower shall not exceed one per cent, while a loan to group of borrowers, a cooperative or a corporate body shall not exceed five per cent of the MFB’s shareholders’ fund unimpaired by losses or as may be prescribed by the CBN,” the document stated.

CBN is further proposing that the aggregate insider-related lending must not exceed five per cent of an MFB’s shareholders’ fund unimpaired by losses.

