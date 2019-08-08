Lagos NURTW chairman can’t endorse successor –Chieftain

Asenior member of National Executive Council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Chief Alamu Otegbeye, has picked holes in the endorsement of a new chairman in Lagos State.

At a press briefing in Lagos, Otegbeye said it was the sole responsibility of the NURTW’s National Administrative Council in collaboration with other members of the union to decide “who becomes the next chairman of NURTW Lagos State Council, and no one could assume the office through the back door”.

Otegbeye, who is also one of the founding members of Elders’ Forum, Lagos State Council of the union, described it as laughable how the outgoing Lagos state Chairman of NURTW, Tajudeen Agbede, recently endorsed a man, Michael Odugunle alias Ajilo, to take over from him.

In the same vein, he urged some factional members peddling the rumours that Musiliu Akinsanya alias MC Oluomo was planning to cause mayhem in the state to desist from such character assassination.

Otegbeye said the allegations were unfounded and sheer products of imagination of those who were hell-bent in tearing the union apart, with ulterior and selfish motives.

He said: “MC Oluomo is one of the respected members of NURTW, who has been positively promoting the union within and outside the state. He is someone who has the welfare of the members at heart, so, there is no way such a person will be plotting evil against same members.”

Stressing why the alleged endorsement by Agbede cannot stand the test of time, Otegbeye said the state chairman had no right to install his successor.

The NURTW chieftain added that it was mandatory by the constitution of the union to follow the laid down rules and regulations in choosing a new chairman.

He said: “Without the dissolution of the State Executive Council, no one has the right to take over the office. No state chairman has the right to choose incoming chairman because the present state executive’s tenure will expire by the end of August.”

