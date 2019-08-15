Metro and Crime
Lagos: Police arrest woman who locked child in dog kennel
Police in Lagos have arrested a woman filmed abusing a child and then locking him in a caged kennel with dogs.
It is not clear when the footage was shot, but it went viral on Twitter earlier this month.
In the video clip, a woman is seen beating a boy, stripped to his waist, with a belt. She then drags him into an empty kennel and locks it before walking away. Two dogs can be seen in other neighbouring kennels.
The video caused outrage on social media, where shocked users offered rewards to anyone that could track down the woman.
On Thursday, a police spokesperson, Dolapo Badmos, tweeted that the woman in the video had been arrested, reports the BBC.
“The suspect is in custody and will be charged to court… The boy, who happens to be an orphan, has been rescued and kept in a shelter provided by Lagos state government,” she said.
Metro and Crime
El-Zakzaky may die any moment, says daughter
- Shi’ites leader rejects treatment, returns to Nigeria
Suhaila, daughter of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, has said that her father was suffering from lead and cadmium poisoning which could result to his death.
Suhaila told BBC’s Focus on Africa that the poisoning might be as a result of shrapnel in her father’s body “from when he was shot in 2015 when the Nigerian Army raided our home.”
The lady said she spoke with her father on Wednesday, and he was unhappy that armed police were outside his room and that he was not able to be treated by his preferred doctors.
El-Zakzaky and his wife have been in custody since 2015 and have been awaiting trial.
The IMN leader arrived in India on Monday after being granted leave to seek medical treatment earlier this month.
Suhaila said her father had had an eye operation in Nigeria to remove shrapnel lodged in one of his eyes but his sight had been declining ever since.
She said: “I am really worried… especially because of the lead and cadmium poisoning. His doctors say if he gets to a certain level his organs could start failing and that’s really scary because that means he could just die at any moment.”
This backs up a medical report received by an Indian Shia group offering to pay the IMN leader’s bills at Medanta Hospital.
She told the BBC on Wednesday that the sheikh had been diagnosed with lead poisoning.
Meanwhile, El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, yesterday abandoned their medical treatment at the Medenat Hospital, New Delhi, India and returned to Nigeria.
The change in plans followed irreconcilable differences between the cleric and government officials and security personnel on his entourage.
El-Zakzaky was flown to India on Monday following an order of a Kaduna High Court granting him leave to seek medical care outside Nigeria.
The IMN leader had on Wednesday, the day he was supposed to commence treatment, expressed discomfort over the medical doctors and security cordon thrown around him and his wife, Zeenat, at the Indian hospital.
In an audio tape that went viral on social media, El-Zakzaky alleged that the condition at the Indian hospital was worse than the dreaded Kirikiri Maximum Prison in Lagos, Nigeria.
New Telegraph learnt that owing to his complaints about the situation at the hospital and the suspicions arising therefrom, the Indian government had given him the option of either accepting treatment at the hospital or returning to Nigeria.
El-Zakzaky had toyed with the idea of exploring offers from other hospitals in Malaysia, Indonesia and Turkey.
It was also learnt that the management of the Indian hospital later agreed to his request to use known and self-appointed doctors for his treatment.
However, yesterday, El-Zakzaky opted to return to Nigeria when it became obvious that he could not endure the conditions at the hospital any longer.
President, Media Forum of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim Musa, told journalists in Kaduna that El-Zakzaky was on his way back to Nigeria as at 6p.m.
In a statement, Musa attributed the decision to return home as an indication that the cleric was not comfortable with arrangements for his treatment and security at hospital.
He said: “Following lack of breakthrough in the impasse that ensued in the treatment in New Delhi of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, it is now confirmed that the Sheikh is on his way back to Abuja, Nigeria.
“In a video message sent through his office, the Sheikh said it was decided that they will be taken to the airport to be flown back to Nigeria. He has left Delhi by 17:00 Nigerian time.”
He said that was the best option in the circumstances.
A top member of Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC), which negotiated the medical treatment in India, said that the Nigerian government’s interference and scuttling of the whole process rather than supervision as ordered by the court was the direct cause of the impasse
“The government never wanted the medical leave in the first place, and did whatever to stop it by all means possible,” the group said.
Meanwhile, Musa said El-Zakzaky would still seek to travel to another country for medical treatment.
He said: “If the Sheikh comes back, we are going to look for an alternative country to go. Like the Sheikh said, we will choose to go to Malaysia, Turkey or Indonesia.
“We are expecting the Sheikh tomorrow (today) in Nigeria. He insisted that the doctors who had already examined him before should be allowed to have a say in his treatment.
“Initially, they agreed that his doctors should be part of the team and observe the treatment. But they later refused and the Sheikh said since they will not allow the doctors to observe the treatment, it is better he return home.
“The doctors are not working in the hospital, but the Sheikh has the right to ensure that his doctors are part of the team to treat him.
“They initially agreed, but later the government and the hospital management refused.”
The Shi’ites leader had requested to be allowed to travel to India for advanced medical treatment following the deterioration of his health and that of his wife, while in detention in Nigeria.
He, however, started having some misgivings when, on arrival in India, they were taken to an Indian security outfit whose facilities were even more sophisticated than the detention facility where they were kept in Nigeria.
“All what we have seen here, have shown us that there is no trust, they just brought us here for another detention. I have been in detention for about four years but I’ve never seen this kind of security that I’m seeing here, even at the door of my hospital room, there are many security personnel waiting, heavily armed.
“They didn’t even allow me to go to the next room. I started asking myself, all this while I’ve been in detention, I have never seen this type. Even if I’m in the cell, they usually lock us up at about 9p.m. and open the cell at about 7a.m. and they allow us to go anywhere we want in the area we are.
“Even Kirikiri prison will not affect me psychologically like this one. It will not be possible for us to come out of detention just to get medical attention and now find ourselves in another form of detention,” he said.
El-Zakzaky, who also expressed dissatisfaction with the arrangements made for his treatment at the hospital, rejected the first team of doctors, insisting that he would not submit himself to doctors whom he could not trust.
The Federal Government had on Wednesday accused El-Zakzaky of is violating the bail condition granted him and his wife by the Federal High Court, Kaduna.
A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Grace Isu Gekpe, said the Shi’ite leader, on reaching to India, requested that his passport be handed over to him which the state officials refused.
“The situation became worse in India as he refused to subject himself to preliminary medical checks.
“It is to be noted that El-Zakzaky particularly chose Medanta Hospital, India. However, on reaching Dubai, El-Zakzaky began to display ulterior motives against laid down procedures.
“In addition, he demanded free movement and access to visitors of all kinds as well as requested to be allowed to check into a 5-Star Hotel instead of being admitted in the hospital.
“The request was refused on the ground that he came into the country for medicals and not as a tourist (more so that his visa was issued on medical grounds and not for tourism). He also demanded that police protection be withdrawn from him by the Indian authorities.
“Against medical ethics and standard practice, he requested to nominate doctors of his choice to join the ones tasked by Medanta Hospital to perform medical treatment on him and his wife.
“This created a stalemate, which the hospital insisted that he would not dictate to it on the choice of medical personnel to carry the required medical treatment.
“…On this note, his foul cry that he is being held in circumstances worse than he was in Nigeria should be disregarded,” the government said.
Metro and Crime
Head teacher arrested for defiling six-year-old girl
Head teacher of a private school in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has been arrested for allegedly defiling his six-year-old pupil.
The suspect, Shedrach Ozoemena Nwekeagu (30), was arrested by operatives of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).
The Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, NAPTIP, Stella Nezan, said that the victim’s father reported the matter to NAPTIP.
The father dashed to NAPTIP after his little girl started complaining of stomach ache and he noticed bloodstains on her underwear after she returned from school.
Nezan said: “Upon enquiry, she informed her parents that Nwekeagu had inserted his finger into her vagina the previous week, and a week later, he brutally raped her in the classroom after school hours while they waited to be picked up by their parents.
“Some teachers in the school also informed NAPTIP that they had their suspicions about Nwekeagu sexually molesting pupils in the school, but were afraid of speaking out because the suspect is a relative of the proprietress of the school, and they were afraid they would lose their jobs.”
The Director-General of NAPTIP, Dame Julie Okah-Donli, condemned the alleged rape, and assured members of the public that the suspect would be prosecuted under the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015.
The DG cautioned school proprietors to, “ensure they run a background check on the teacher they employ to teach the children, so as to avoid horrible incidents such as this.”
She said: “It is quite unfortunate that the teacher, who is meant to guide and shield a pupil, is the one who ends up molesting the child.”
The NAPTIP boss also encouraged members of the public to be vigilant and observe any lewd act being meted on any child, and not to hesitate in reporting such to the agency for investigations.
Metro and Crime
Lady held for locking 10-year-old cousin in kennel
Police have arrested a 24-year-old lady for locking her 10-year-old cousin, Chibike EziAmaka, in a dog kennel at the Aguda area of Lagos State.
The lady, identified as Onyinye Mbadike, living at No 7, Trimnell Street, Aguda, was arrested by a team of detectives from the Gender Unit, Command Headquarters, Ikeja.
Policemen started hunting for Mbadike after someone secretly filmed her hitting and kicking EziAmaka, after which she forcibly pushed him into the dog’s kennel and padlocked it.
Whoever filmed the incident uploaded it on the internet and it soon went viral, attracting outrage. It also got to police domain, leading to investigations.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, disclosed that Mbadike was arrested on Wednesday for assault and child abuse.
He said: “A team of detectives from the Gender Unit, Command’s Headquarters, Ikeja, arrested Onyinye Mbadike (24) of No 7 Trimnell Street, Aguda for assault and child abuse. This followed a viral video on the social media showing her torturing Chibike EziAmaka (10) of same address. The video also showed the lady locking EziAmaka up in a dog’s kennel, sharing space with dogs. The video was widely condemned by well-meaning Nigerians.”
Elkana added that the state Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, ordered the Gender Unit of the command to identify the woman in the video, rescue the child and make Mbadike to face the full wrath of the law.
The PPRO explained that the Domestic and Sexual Response Team (DSVRT), Alausa, Ikeja, also added its voice to the call for investigation with a petition addressed to Muazu to that effect. The Gender Unit traced Mbadike to Chumpe Liquor Store, Surulere and her residence at Aguda.
“The 10 years old boy was rescued and taken to a secured shelter. Mbadike admitted that she was the one in the viral video flogging the child with belt. She, however, denied locking the boy in a cage with dogs. She said that she only locked him in an empty kennel, where bags were kept. She claimed to have locked up the boy for a few hours before bringing him out.
“She further alleged that the boy took alcohol, which was in the refrigerator, drank it and started misbehaving. She said that the boy smashed the side mirror of her Toyota Camry car with a stone, which made her to detain him in the dog kennel,” the PPRO said.
Elkana added that investigation had revealed that the boy lost his parents and was brought to Lagos in 2012 from Anambra State by Mbadike’s mother, along with his two siblings. Mbadike and EziAmaka are cousins.
He said: “Mbadike’s mother is the elder sister of the boy’s father. The suspect will be charged to court. The command reiterated its commitment towards protecting the rights of children and other vulnerable members of the society from all forms of violence and abuses.”
Metro and Crime
Living with fear of kidnappers
…as killings frustrate vacation travel
Many Nigerians, especially in the South-West and South-East are groaning as the fear of bandits’ attacks has truncated any idea of taking children to villages for the long vacation.
A former Commissioner for Information, Abia State, Eze Chikamnayo, who recently had an encounter along one of the routes alleged to be infested with bandits, took to his Facebook wall to narrate his experience last week.
He said: “The time was around 5.30p.m., as I drove from Isuochi to Enugu, the unthinkable happened. This was just before UNTH after Awgu junction. Suddenly, this hooded person jumped out of the bush in front of me and started shooting at my car. Before I could make anything out of it, another three appeared a bit in front and bullets started flying everywhere. I have been hearing about Fulani herdsmen, but what I saw yesterday is better imagined than experienced.
“The stories I have read on how these guys operate and the ever-abiding presence of Jehovah all worked in those few minutes. I was determined not to stop. My staff, Prince, who was on the passenger seat, literally passed out. As the bullets rained on my car, I kept speeding away. About one kilometre from there, just before UNTH and NNPC Mega Station was a military checkpoint. I heaved a sigh of relief and slowed down. I told the Army guys what was going on just behind their post. He (one of the soldiers) casually told me that they were aware, that the driver in front of me just told them. I asked him why he was still standing there without making any move to save the vehicles behind, and he just looked at me blankly and waved me on.
“By now, my entire dashboard was full of red lights. The temperature of my car hit the highest point on the meter. I slowly drove down to the front of NNPC opposite UNTH and pulled the car out of the road. It was then it dawned on me what happened. There were over 20 bullet holes in my front fender. Most of these bullets hit directly at my radiator and other things in front of the engine. The tyres which they were after didn’t get a scratch. There were also two bullet holes on the passenger side of the car, and a few others around the booth.”
A concerned father, Ikechi, whose wife and children braved the roads, from Lagos State to Imo State, disclosed that when his family got to Owerri about 10p.m., everywhere was almost like a ghost town.
He said: “They couldn’t get a bus or cab to take them to my village. They had to start frantically calling me. I advised them to spend the night in a hotel and head to my village in the morning. I was made to understand that due to herdsmen killings and fear, transporters now close on time. I grew up in that state and I can tell you for free that before, as late as midnight one could see get buses to anywhere.”
Schools’ long vacations are what most parents and children usually look forward to. Many prefer to send their children to their villages to spend the holiday there. But today, the fear that their buses could possibly be attacked by bandits operating in bushes along South-West and South-East routes has made many to jettison such plans.
A mother, Mrs. Omolara, said that she wanted her son to go to her village, which is in Ondo State, but has since trashed the idea. According to her, she doesn’t want either her or her son to become victims of herdsmen attack.
Another parent, Mr. Ade, also from Ondo State, said that he received a phone call that his mother was ill. He was supposed to go and check on her, but he was worried about the bandits on the highways.
“I decided that it was better and safer for me and everyone to send her money for treatment, than for me to travel,” he added.
A pastor in Lagos, Mr. Poju, said that the seriousness of the situation was sharply brought home after the relative of a church member died and nobody wanted to follow the member to her village for the burial.
He said: “Our church member relative died. The usual thing in our church is to go with such a person to her village for the burial. She hired two coaster buses, but only two members volunteered to go with her. The woman started crying. But the truth is that everyone is afraid of the bandits, who have taken over our roads.”
It was also along these routes that Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of the leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Reuben Fasoranti, was killed. The 58-year-old woman was travelling from Akure to Ore when her vehicle was attacked by bandits.
The former Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, underscored the dangerous trend of the bandits’ operation and how people have become imprisoned by fear.
Speaking on his Facebook wall on June 7, Bamigbetan revealed the panic which has taken control of his friends over accounts of bandits abducting travellers along the Ibadan-Ife route. He noted that the news has also travelled to Nigerians in the Diaspora.
According to him, when he called a source at the Governor’s Lodge in Oshogbo, the source told him that the bandits’ attack was one that the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, was determined to unravel.
Bamigbetan wrote: “I called palace sources in Ife. They confirmed that the Fulani kidnap on the Ibadan-Ife route has continued, particularly between 6a.m. and 8a.m. and 5a.m. and 8p.m. A source said five police checkpoints and two patrol units have been deployed by the government and were working.
“I called a top friend of mine to advise. His analysis was intelligent. The Fulani invaders were not the nomadic herdsmen. They were those who settled in these areas in the last 10 years by buying farmlands to crop from hungry local chiefs. This explains their familiarity with the terrain. When they invite their brothers to come and work on the farms and those ones arrive and realise that Yoruba youths have fled the farms, they also decline farm work and resort to criminal options. Police and by extension, FRSC’s arrest of the Fulani kidnappers is not feasible because the kidnappers engage in random ambush of unsuspecting travellers and in three minutes, return to the bush…So the conclusion: keep away from Ibadan to Ife road in those unholy hours to be safe.”
Although there are speculations that some herders have taken over the highways on the instructions of the government to challenge the bandits’ attacks, their presence and news of their presence, has not abated the fears in the hearts of Nigerians.
Metro and Crime
Isheri shooting: ‘Soldiers killed my brother in cold blood’
A man, Mr. Saheed Jimoh, yesterday accused soldiers of killing his younger brother, Dare Adelani, in cold brother.
Some soldiers, who invaded the Isheri Olofin community in Ogun State during the annual Isheri day celebration, allegedly killed Adelani and another man during a disagreement with youths.
The grieving Jimoh explained that the soldiers didn’t only plunge the family into mourning; they dealt them a severe blow, which family members were not sure how to handle.
Jimoh, who described the deceased as a jovial man, said since Adelani was murdered, his parents had been heartbroken and inconsolable.
He said: “I want the government to help us; I want justice for my brother who was murdered in cold blood.”
Jimoh explained that aside from grieving, they were also worried on how to raise money to bury Adelani.
He said: “We have already paid money to ensure that the corpse is deposited in the mortuary. We’re also spending money to follow up with the investigation.”
Four soldiers on Wednesday allegedly killed two people and injured seven. Adelani was one of the dead.
A youth leader in the community, Adeola Lukman, said that the issue of soldiers in the community was becoming unbearable.
Lukman also spoke about soldiers’ harassment of residents in the community.
He said: “It has reached the extent that when husband and wife are having issues, it would be because the wife is having affair with a soldier. The soldier in question will harass the woman’s husband. In fact, when two young men have issues, anyone of them, who have contact of a soldier, would invite him to come and intimidate the other, causing mayhem in the community.
“The truth is that we need a police post in our community. If there is a police post, it would check soldiers causing problem. This is because the police, whose job it is to protect, would take charge of the community and other issues. The nearest police station is far; and it takes between two to three hours for them to get to our community.”
Metro and Crime
Suspected cultist, butcher arrested for killing 16 in Lagos
Operatives of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have arrested two suspected cultists for allegedly being responsible for the death of 16 people in Lagos State.
The suspects, Oyedele Oyegoke (30) aka Sanbgana and Lukeman Sholalu (25) aka Butcher, were alleged to be two members of the outlawed cult groups, Aiye and Eiye confraternities in Lagos.
Police said that the suspects, during a supremacy battle at Mile 12, in January 2019, killed 11 cult members and five civilians.
“In January 2019, two cult groups, Aiye and Eiye confraternities, had a supremacy battle, which Sangbana coordinated against rival Eiye confraternity. The Aiye group killed nine members of Eiye and later, the Eiye killed two members of Aiye group around Mile 12 area of Lagos.
“During the exchange of gunfire between the two groups, five members of the public, which the cultists mistook for rival members, were killed. Out of the nine members killed, Sangbana killed one, later identified as Super, an Eiye confraternity member,” a police source told New Telegraph.
It was learnt that IRT operatives recovered a Pump Action rifle from Sangbana, which police believed was the same gun used to kill Super.
The police disclosed: “The second suspect, Sholalu, is also a member of Aiye confraternity. His role is to arm himself with an axe during clashes, which he uses to butcher his opponents. It was because of his ability that he was called Butcher. Another of his nickname is Seven.
“Butcher took part in the killing of three Eiye members, Master, Omo Coach and Bariga. However, during the fight, Butcher led his men. When he was arrested, he led operatives to the Ojota under bridge, where he had hidden a rifle. The rifle was recovered.”
The New Telegraph further learnt that the suspects would be charged to court for conspiracy, murder, unlawful possession of firearms, and also for belonging to unlawful society.
Fielding questions from journalists, Sangbana explained that he was once a student of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, but was later rusticated because his Grade Point Average (GPA) was too low. He told New Telegraph that his low GPA was caused by distraction of cult activities from his studies.
He said: “I attended Kwara State Polytechnic, but could not finish due to my cult-distracting activities. My discipline was Business Administration. I could not concentrate due to cult activities and its associated problems.
“I joined cult group while in school. I met a guy called Kale Mogaji in 2009, while in school. He was a member of Aiye confraternity. He was the person that initiated me into cultism and remained my mentor. I couldn’t keep up with my studies because of many fights with rival cult groups. At a point, I became ashamed and afraid of entering the class because my GPA was low. By 2012, I was rusticated. I went home and started trading on fruits and vegetables at Mile 12. I regrouped with Coal confraternity at Mile 12. It was Kazeem, a resident of Mile 12, that was in charge. We attended normal meeting weekly and paid meeting fees like N400. We were living in peace in 2014. The war started in 2016, the day Eiye confraternity members shot one of our members, Sypon, on the neck at Agiliti area of Mile 12. He also sustained injury as a result of the bottle, which they used to stab him during the surprise attack.
“When we went to retaliate, we killed an Eiye confraternity member called Junior with machete. I was not part of the retaliation attack. They later came back and killed one of our members, Charley, by using a knife to cut open his stomach.”
Metro and Crime
Let’s avenge our colleagues’ killing, says policeman on Facebook
A policeman, Sunday Japhet, has been arrested for calling for the revenge of the killing three policemen in Taraba State by soldiers.
Japhet had taken to his Facebook wall to call on his colleagues to avenge the killing.
Japhet is being held and will “face disciplinary action”, a state police commander told BBC Pidgin.
Last week, 10 members of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT) had gone to Ibi town in Taraba State to arrest a suspected kidnap kingpin, Alhaji Hamisu Wadume. But while going to the state Police Command Headquarters, Jalingo to report the arrest of the suspect when soldiers, allegedly on the orders of a captain, shot at the bus conveying the policemen and the suspect. After the bus tumbled, the soldiers shot dead three policemen and a civilian.
But on August 9, Japhet wrote on his Facebook that “we have to just make a revenge mission”.
He said: “The activities of illiterate so called Army of a country Nigeria is out of hand i swear, we have to just make a revenge mission, ur a liar if you say soldiers can stand mopol, we are not read to listing to our officers saying calm down while so call army officers depending their boys, those guys can’t just be killed leaving their families to suffer like that (unedited).”
In an earlier post the same day, Japhet had also insulted President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and the IG, Mohammed Adamu.
But the Yobe State Police Commissioner, Sunmonu Abdulmaliki, under whose command Japhet was arrested, said the force “just wants to know his motives”.
Some of Japhet’s friends took to his wall to comment on his post.
Noble Harry wrote: “You should just be careful of your posts so you will not have problem or issues. Vengeance is not justice. I am also a police officer; remember the law is a respecter of none. You need to delete this post because it has gone viral and hope you know your profession.”
Oluwa Femi said: “Truth is bitter.”
Gamaniel Mai Zamani wrote: “Mind the way you speak on social media; they are after you. I beg my brother; police eyes (are) on you now. I am a Mopol like you, I have been to that Maiduguri four times since 2013, Mopol is all about SSS. We don’t talk action on social media.”
The killing has drawn a nationwide opprobrium to the Army.
For that, the Chief of Army Staff (COS), Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, is quoted as advising soldiers on pass to travel in mufti.
In a circular widely shared on social media, the military also reportedly advised “soldiers to henceforth be circumspect in their dealings with the police”.
The President had set up a panel to investigate the incident, after a meeting with the country’s security heads.
But the panel headed by a rear-admiral could not sit on Wednesday because of a fight between the police management team and the military hierarchy.
Sources disclosed that both parties quarrelled because each felt the other was not handling the matter professionally.
The Defence Headquarters, on the orders of the President, set up a joint committee to investigate the killing of the three police officers by soldiers.
The acting Director of Information, DHQ, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, said the committee headed by Rear Admiral I. T. Olaiya, had representatives of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA).
Metro and Crime
Makinde appoints, assigns portfolios to 14 Commissioners; inaugurates 14 Perm Secs
Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan
A week after they were screened and confirmed by the Oyo House of Assembly, the 14 Commissioners appointed by Governor Seyi Makinde were on Thursday inaugurated and assigned their different portfolios.
They are: Kehinde Ayoola for the Ministry of Environment; Nìyí Farinto, Budget and Planning; Bayo Lawal, Special Duties; Prof Shangodoyin, Education; Prof Oyelowo Oyewo, Justice; Barr Rahman Abdulraheem, Lands; and Mrs Funmi Orisadeyi – Local Govt and Chieftaincy Affairs.
Others included: Temi Ashamu for the newly created Energy Ministry; Hon Muyiwa Ojekunle, Agriculture; Mr Nìyí Adebisi, Commerce; Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, Information; Mr Akinola Ojo, Finance; Dr MVA Bello, Health; and Barr Sunkanmi Olaleye who has been saddled with overseeing the Ministry of Establishment and Trainings
Similarly, the governor also swore-in 14 new Permanent Secretaries with 14 of the initial 15 taking the oath of office and allegiance administered on them by Director of Cabinet, Mr Fatai Omokemi.
Inauguration of the new Perm Secs, which included five women and nine men, took place at the Executive Chamber of the Oyo State Governor’s Office, State Secretariat, Ibadan.
The new Permanent Secretaries included: Mrs Olubunmi Oni, Mr Fatai Oladeinde, Mrs Adejoke Eyitayo, Mrs Sadiat Oloko, Mr Joel Ajagbe, Mr Olayinka Alli, Mrs Abosede Abioye, Mr Adebowale Balogun, Mr Ademola Ajibola, Dr Mufutau Ayoola, Dr Mercy Popoola, Mr Akin Funilayo, Mr Adeyanju B. A, and Mr Gafar Bello (the Accountant-General).
Metro and Crime
Self-acclaimed ‘evangelist’ beaten in Ibadan for stealing phones
Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan
A self-acclaimed evangelist, but a trickster, Akinjide Durojaiye, was on Thursday beaten black and blue for stealing two units of Techno mobile phones in an office within Femi Johnson Building in Dugbe area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
Durojaiye, 49, who claimed to be an evangelist at Dominion Assembly, Ilare-Ijesa in Osun State, was at the office where mobile phones and their accessories were being sold, to preach the gospel to the occupants.
Entering the shop, Durojaiye claimed that he came from Ilare-Ijesa on an evangelism mission to Ibadan, and that the ‘holy spirit’ had directed him to the office to preach to them and get some people converted.
While the occupants of the office were engrossed in the ministration, Durojaiye was said to have stealthily taken the phones but he was apprehended by the attendants and other onlookers at the office. The two packs of handsets were said to have been valued at N70,000.
Metro and Crime
Police arrest 43 ‘no salary’ gang members, recover arms
The ‘Operation Crush’ of the Lagos State Police Command has arrested 43 suspected members of a notorious “No Salary’’ gang terrorising residents of Ikotun in Lagos.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Bala Elkana, who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, added that 9 locally made pistols were recovered from the suspects.
He assured that the raid will continue until the hoodlums were fully uprooted from the area and the state in general.
“’Operation Crush’ has arrested 43 no salary boys over the last few days and have recovered 9 locally made pistols.
“The operations will continue until they are totally uprooted,” he said.
The ‘No Salary’ gang is a group of young men and women who usually gather at Council Bus-stop, Ikotun where they terrorise pedestrians and motorists.
Some eye witnesses of the activities of the notorious gang members had narrated their ordeal to NAN.
Mr Olafemi Akinwale who witnessed one of their raids recently said: “These guys are called, “Kesari’’ “No Salary boys’’ and Council is their meeting point.
“They came from Ikotun, Egbe, Idimu, Egbeda and other places around Council Bus-stop.
“One morning, I was going to work and they were raiding at council, holding sticks, machetes, bottles and other dangerous weapons.
“They were at the roundabout, which became a no go area, so, the bus had to turn back and take an alternative route.
“I got down, took a commercial motorcycle and I saw them looting shops and harassing passers-by.
“They were male and female, from various cult groups, as they had different tattoos on their bodies.
“They are between the ages of 15 years and 25 years. I heard they were on rampage because one of them was killed,” he said.
Another eye witness, Mr Henry Osuji said that he would have been a victim of their operation a week ago if he had not aborted his journey to the Council Bus-stop.
“I saw them, holding dangerous weapons, at Idimu roundabout at about 9:30pm.
“I have to retreat immediately before they caught up with me. I narrowly escaped that day,” he said
