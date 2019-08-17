Lagos raises the alarm over possible outbreak of Meningitis

…flags off Men-A Meningitis vaccination

The Lagos State Government yesterday raised the alarm over the possible outbreak of meningitis in the state, saying that continuous daily influx of people into state from different parts of the country called for safety precaution.

As a result, the state government warned parents, guardians and other caregivers to ensure that their wards participate in the ongoing immunisation against the deadly diseases, saying that the vaccine is going to be administered alongside measles and yellow fever vaccines.

Speaking at the flag off of Men – A meningitis vaccine in the state held at Primary Health Centre, Mushin, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board (PHCB), Dr. Tayo Lawal, appealed to all mothers not to be apprehensive and allow their children to be given three injections at the same time. He explained that the vaccines are all safe and do not cause any disease, adding that it is lifetime protection vaccines that far outweighs little discomfort the children may feel.

According to him, all the vaccines are free in all government owned hospitals, explaining that meningitis is an infectious disease affecting the lining of the brain and capable of causing serious fatalities.

The permanent secretary added that many organisms cause meningitis, including viruses, fungi and bacteria. He said: “For bacterial meningitis, the most common cause is Neisseria Meningitis, Meningitis is known to commence at the peak of the dry season and stops abruptly in the rainy season. People of all ages can be affected with the bacteria, children between the ages of 5 and14 years being the most vulnerable.’’

Lawal added that zero – type A is responsible for most of the epidemic in the Meningitis belt, but with the introduction of Men – A vaccine in West African countries within the belt, there has been a remarkable decline in the incidence of the disease. With the introduction of the vaccine into the national immunisation schedule, the incidence of the epidemics will further decline greatly.

He disclosed explained that signs and symptoms of Meningitis include; severe headache of sudden onset, high grade fever, nausea, vomiting, irritability, neck stiffness, convulsion and loss of consciousness, complications include arthritis, hearing impairment, seizures, mental retardation, paralysis, and death

. He said: “Lagos State Primary Health Care Board is positioned and ready to deliver quality basic health care services to the people of Lagos State.

Like this: Like Loading...