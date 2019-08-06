Lagos: Security agents disperse protesters with tear gas

●Anti-RevolutionNow group: Protest against Nigerians’ interest

Police and soldiers in Lagos disrupted the RevolutionNow protest at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, as they fired canisters of tear gas to disperse protesters. This came as another group protested against the Omoyele Sowore-led RevolutionNow protest. Although the law enforcement agents’ action was targeted at the protesters, other residents and business owners, who were just opening their shops, were also affected by the tear gas. It was learnt that as early as 7a.m. protesters, comprising students and members of different civil rights groups, had started trickling into the venue of the rally.

They were about strategizing on form the demonstration would take before the security agents began to fire tear gas to disperse them. As the environment became tense and uncomfortable for the demonstrators, following the tear gas in the air, some of the protesters took to their heels while some others were arrested. Policemen and soldiers manned strategic places at the two main entrances to the National Stadium. The protesters, who expressed disappointment with the conduct of the law enforcement agencies, described their experiences as unfortunate.

The Lagos State Chairman of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Alex Omotehinse, said it was unfortunate that the security agents chose to disperse peaceful protesters simply because they were carrying out an order. He said: “The protest was very peaceful from 7a.m. until the arrival of some policemen with the task force vehicles and Black Maria and started shooting tear gas and bullets.

Some of the protesters were arrested and some sustained gunshot injuries. The armed policemen started harassing and arresting innocent passers-by. “I am highly disappointed in this Inspector-General of Police. If he can deploy such number of security men, mixed with soldiers and policemen, that he sent to disperse harmless protesters today, to fight insurgents, Nigeria would have been freed from insecurity.” Also lamenting the disruption of the protest, Berkley Adesanya, who suffered injury, also accused the officers of high-handedness.

Adesanya said he fell while running away and got his left arm bruised when police descended on the protesters. Security agencies, including the Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the police, had stationed themselves at the stadium entrances restricting everyone, including workers from entering. Some of the protesters were forced to gather under the stadium bridge where they started singing and requesting the police to allow them into the stadium. The police subsequently requested for reinforcement and five patrol vans filled with heavily armed mobile policemen surfaced.

As the security agents were firing canisters of tear gas, passers- by and the protesters ran for safety. The security agents were also stationed at the National Stadium, Teslim Balogun, Surulere and at the National Theatre, Iganmu as well as Gani Fawehinmi Park on Ikorodu Road, Ojota.

Normalcy was restored while members of the public were going about their business at press time. Also yesterday, another group of activists, Democracy Watch Africa (DWA), an umbrella body of over 30 civil society organisations in West Africa, marched on Alausa, the seat of Lagos State government, and accused the Sowore-led group of being used by some forces.

The group also asked Amnesty International to leave Nigeria or be faced with war, saying that the planned protest by RevolutionNow group called for caution. The anti-RevolutionNow protesters were armed with placards of various sizes and inscriptions such as: “Amnesty International leave Nigeria or we give you war, we will fight you and not our country,” “Amnesty International must go,” “We stand by peace in Nigeria, we say no to Amnesty International and all her allies,” “We say no to terrorism, Amnesty International, Boko Haram, Islamic movement, revolution,” “No more war in Nigeria, shame on Amnesty International and her sponsors,” etc.

The group, in a speech by its leadership and signed by the Convener, Josephine Okpara, demanded the expulsion of Amnesty International (AI). They accused the organisers of the #RevolutionNow protest of acting against the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians “under the active support of some external forces that are bent on destabilising the country.

“The planned protest is a grave misdemeanour that must be viewed from the prism of treason against the Nigerian nation as there is, from all indications, no justification whatsoever to warrant such despicable act under whatever guise. “The Democracy Watch Africa views such actions as despicable, ill-timed, mischievous and orchestration of some external forces who have some collaborators in Nigeria like the Amnesty International whose actions in recent times have indicated that their mission in Nigeria is to cause disaffection and mutual suspicion between the government and the people.” It further called on all well-meaning Nigerians to renounce the #RevolutionNow protest in its entirety and instead demand the expulsion of AI from Nigeria. It also called on relevant authorities to act now in the overall interest of the people and the nation.

