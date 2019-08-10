Travel and Tourism
Lapel Logistics berths in Nigeria
The transportation sector in Nigeria has continued to witness upswing following the launch of Lapel Logistics Limited, which is a fleet management company, offering cutting-edge technology, a proper management solution to car owners and individuals who want to invest in the e-hailing transportation business in the model of Uber, Bolt, and Ogataxi.
Lapel Logistics offers a working platform for proper management and efficiency of the drivers as well as the cars, while the car owners constantly earn their weekly returns with no hinderances.
According to the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Frank Dibia, Lapel Logistics offers a breath of fresh air with its platform, which seeks to eliminate the problems associated with e- hailing, especially with regards to sourcing of suitable drivers and proper management of the cars by the operators.
Dibia disclosed that his firm is offering a holistic solution to take care of the problems as it is undertaking the management, maintain and supervision of the fleets through its platform. He also disclosed that beside sourcing for the drivers, other benefits offered by the firm include providing a free tracking device for all the cars, health insurance for all the drivers, free periodic servicing of all the cars, computerised vehicle inspection monthly, weekly reports to the car owners on the performance of the cars as well as its functionality and prompt weekly remittance of funds to car owners.
Speaking further on the service offer of the firm, its Logistics Manager, Aboaba Opeoluwa, assured of the car owners of stress fee transactions, as he urged car owners wishing to earn extra income to bring their vehicles on board the Uber and Bolt system and let Lapel Logistics manage the cars for them
PABLO CASTRO: Nigeria offers great opportunity as an emerging market
Early this year, Tifa Travels and Tours Limited became the first Nigerian travel agency and tour company to earn the franchise of Lufthansa City Centre (LCC) and became known as Tifa Travel Lufthansa City Centre. Pable Castro, senior business development manager of Lufthansa City Centre, who is in charge of African market, and was at a special guest at the formal opening ceremony of the centre, spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on the centre’s operation and a long range of issues
TRAVEL PERSONALITY
My sojourn in travel business
Pablo Castro is a young travel professional with a bright future ahead of him. Born and raised in Vigo, Spain, Castro fell in love with the travel profession at a tender age and since then has never looked back when he took his first tentative step towards the realisation of his lifetime dream. At the age of 20, he left his country of birth for the United Kingdom where he studied tourism at Hammersmith North West College, London. At the completion of his study, he worked at a shopping mall for a while. He proved at the time to be a restless soul in search of self – fulfillment.
‘‘I worked in a shopping mall for a while and then I moved to Italy and after some years I moved back to London again where I worked in a restaurant for four years as the restaurant manager,’’ he said of his early career path. Again, Castro left his restaurant job in London for Italy where he worked for a travel agency for five years.
‘‘I went back to Italy to work for a travel company for five years and then moved to Madrid and worked for 11 (Eleven) months with a Spanish company. But again bitten by the bug of constant movement and change of environment, six years ago he left and joined Lufthansa City Centre where he has risen to become the senior business development manager for Africa. ‘‘I have worked with Lufthansa City Centre for six years and I am in charge of Africa continent in terms of account management,’’ said the elated Castro. It was in this capacity that he came to Lagos, Nigeria for the first time to witness the formal opening of the Tifa Lufthansa City Centre. LCC offers global leverage for travel business
According to him, LLC adds value to travel business by offering global leverage to companies under its brand. ‘‘LCC is a franchise organisation for travel agencies that need global network. When an agency is in need of or want to have a global coverage they have to approach one of the organisations that provides worldwide services and that organisation is LCC,’’ disclosed Castro. Part of the qualifications for becoming a member of the group, he said is that the travel agency must be accredited by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
‘‘They have to have an IATA certification, which is a priority and provide travel agency related services such as ticketing, hotel reservation, and end – to – end service,’’ he said. What is the connection between Lufthansa Airline and LCC? One sought to know. ‘‘Lufthansa is part of my company (LCC) but doesn’t run my company,’’ disclosed Castro as he explained that Lufthansa Airline was part of those who set up LCC but now LCC works independently of the airline and as such is at liberty to work with other airlines besides Lufthansa Airline.
‘‘I work with every airline,’’ he said of the global ranch of LCC, which he said holds inventories of different operators within the global travel value chain and it is these inventories, which it offers to those under its brands that make LCC a world beater as not many brands boost of such a wide ranch and offers.
According to him: ‘‘LCC was opened in 1991 in Germany and we have a relationship with hotel chains, cab chains and other services providers,’’ stressing that any travel operator under the LCC brand ‘‘will be able to benefit from the global reach of LLC with over 570 offices in over 90 countries where LCC is located.’’
Tifa Travels and Tours Limited is in good company with LCC Application by Tifa Travel and Tours Limited to be admitted into the LCC family, he said was speedily attended to because the company was found to be worthy and earned all the required stripes. For LCC, having Tifa Travels in the family was a welcome development because for years LCC has looked to penetrating the Nigerian market given its huge potential in Africa and globally.
‘‘Lufthansa was very happy with them. They were the ones that reached out to us and we have been trying to penetrate the market over the years but it wasn’t possible because of the political situation and the business environment,’’ said Castor.
He further di sclosed that LLC f i r s t m a d e incursion to the African market in 2014 and has a presence in three countries before now; Namibia, Ghana and Kenya, with Nigeria making it the fourth country even as it is prospecting other countries within the continent.
‘‘We are getting a footprint in West Africa countries and hopefully this will lead to more and more countries,’’ he said of the future of LCC.
He also admitted that Lufthansa Airline has not made an appreciable impact in Africa in terms of its operations but with LCC partners in the continent that is expected to change for the better. Traffic in Lagos is hellish For Castro who was visiting Lagos (Nigeria) for the first time, he finds affinity between his country, Spain and Nigeria in terms of the culture, as he said that ‘‘the culture is very much Spanish – based.’’ However, there was a culture shock for him when it came to the traffic situation.
In his words: ‘‘I feel comfortable but the traffic is too much,’’ adding that: ‘‘The traffic is hellish.’’ I am a citizen of the world Despite the ubiquitous traffic situation and other challenges that the Nigerian environment present, especially the business environment, Castro said he is not fazed by any of them, describing himself as a world citizen who sees in every challenge or environment the opportunity for a new vista.
Having travelled across over 93 countries, he truly earns the title of a world citizen because he must have experienced the good, bad and ugly and learnt how to navigate and survive no matter the environment he finds himself at any point in time. ‘‘I have travelled over 93 countries and I am a citizen of the world and I don’t see barriers but I see opportunities,’’ he said.
As it concerns Nigeria’s image at the global level, his verdict is that the impression is not encouraging as Nigeria is perceived as crime infested country. ‘‘However, you are badly portrayed in the media outside Nigeria. But those that know better know that you can’t believe everything you hear in the news.
Though people have a very bad impression of what they can expect here. ‘‘That is a fact because of the travel advisories,’’ which he said globally portray Nigeria in the negative with warnings to their nationals by the various national governments to avoid travelling to Nigeria. Nigeria offers great opportunity as an emerging market ‘‘But for me, this is an opportunity, this is a great and emerging market.
This is an emerging market and we will be working very closely with them (Tifa Travel Lufthansa City Centre) because there are a lot of people here and a lot of things that have to change as you get better and better,’’ said Castro of his perception of Nigeria not only for travel business but for other businesses. If there is one thing that impressed Castro most in the course of his short visit to Nigeria, it was the organizational skills displayed by Nigerians in the course of hosting the Tifa Travel Lufthansa City Centre opening ceremony.
According to him, when he first visited the company at it Oba Akran, Ikeja – based office, it was still undergoing construction and he expressed fear as to the readiness of the office for the launch the next day.
But to his amazement and delight, when he arrived the next morning for the ceremony he couldn’t recognised the office anymore as it was not only ready but transformed and had all the required trappings of LCC global brand.
For this feat, he commended Mrs. Adelola Adewole, the managing director of Tifa Travel Lufthansa City Centre and her team for the organisation and event management skills displayed, as he described the occasion as: ‘‘Great organisation of event. I am very impressed, yesterday this was still under construction but today, it is all made and looking good and impressive. ‘‘I was very surprised when I arrived here this morning.’’
This is the era of infusion of local content to global brand
To succeed as a global brand, he said you need to understand the local market and realise that ‘‘people’s perceptions and tastes change over time,’’ adding that: ‘‘Globalisation has its advantages and disadvantages as well and now we are going back to more local content but with global exposure.
Ado Ekiti: Udiroko Festival 2019 beckons the world
ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA who was at the world media event staged by the organisers of Udiroko Festival 2019 writes on the attempt by the people of Ado Ekiti, their monarch and Ekiti State government to put the yearly festival on the global tourism map
The occasion was the world press conference staged over the week at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos by the organisers of Udiroko Festival 2019, a yearly historical and cultural tourism festival celebrated by the people of Ado in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.
It was to intimate the world of the preparations for the hosting of the festival this year, with the theme: ‘Enforcing and sustaining the solidarity of our history, culture and tradition.’ It is scheduled to hold between August 12 and 20, in Ado Ekiti, with the grand finale billed for August 20. But more importantly, it was to let the world into the new spirit of the age – long festival, which is to blaze the global tourism trail and position it to propel the people and the city into a new economic era.
The banquet hall was colourfully decked and draped with the colours and cultural motifs of the people of Ado who left no one in doubt of the richness and colours of their cultural heritage. While the people waited for the event to get underway, the cultural troupe from Ado Ekiti gave a good account of the cultural propensity of Ado people as they enthralled the audience with energetic and entertaining performances ranging from songs to dance.
The audience was a mixed one, reflecting the importance and historic nature of the world press conference, with a number of Ado people resident in Lagos sharing the podium with their kin and kindred from Ado Ekiti who had come in their number to grace the occasion.
The home front was led to the event by no less an important personality than their royal father, Oba (Dr.) Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, with his olori, Bosede Adejugbe Aladesanmi III, the Eyesorun of Ado Ekiti, and the full complement of his council members, officials and palace attendants.
It was a graceful and majestic event, with the Ewi in his full traditional attire, adding colour, elegance and splendour to the event, which turned out to be a rich and colourful cultural display by the people of Ado Ekiti. For the audience that was thrilled by the rich display, it was like an added pep to plan to attend the festival for the full dose of the savouring cultural bouquet that the Ewi and his people are planning to serve the people.
A display of our cultural values – Adelusi – Adeluyi Speeches were given by various speakers at the event, including the monarch, in a bid by the organisers to win converts for the festival and explain the reason behind the festival. One of those that spoke was the chairman of the festival, Prince Julius Adelusi – Adeluyi, who is also the chairman of Juli Pharmacy. Besides being an astute businessman and administrator, he showed another side of his, which perhaps is not known to many.
The fact that he is well abreast with the tradition and culture of his people, Ado Ekiti, as he backed up his pitch for the festival with display of cultural nuances and lacing his presentation with songs and rally cry for ‘cultural solidarity’ from the people.
He started off by letting the audience know that Ado people are a proud race and cherish their tradition and cultural heritage, which they have laboured over the years to preserve and promote through celebration of all sorts. ‘‘We are proud of ourselves and we have a big city that has existed for centuries, therefore, we have our traditions but the most important of all our festivals is Udiroko,’’ he said, even as he stressed that ‘‘it is a national day for us in Ado Ekiti.’’ With this, he struck at the import of the festival and the reason why the people go all the way to celebrate it yearly, with the celebration of this year’s edition a notch higher than previous ones, as the emphasis is now on giving it a global audience and mainstreaming it into the economic development mix of the people and town.
He emphasised the need for people to understand their culture, as he disclosed that: ‘‘A group of people without culture is a group that that can be written off.’’ Therefore, he implored the audience, particularly the youth, to not only study but to embrace their culture. An Ekiti man, he said is known for his culture and then called for support for the festival, as this will give impetus for the people to keep promoting the festival and their culture. ‘‘When you support Udiroko you are strengthening our traditional values.
Ado Ekiti people have content and our programme today will be the success of the future.’’ A celebration of our historical foundation – Akindele Professor Sunday Akindele is the chairman of the festival planning committee for this year. Although with a petit physique but he has a dashing and overwhelming nature, with a full grasp of the history and culture of his people. He treated the audience to a dose of this as he went down historical lane to present the essence of the festival to the people, stating that: ‘‘The essence of Udiroko is to annually remember the foundation of Ado Ekiti Kingdom,’’ adding that ‘‘it has nothing to do with fetish or idol, all our programmes are recorded and documented for all to see.’’
According to Akindele, ‘‘it is about the historical development of the people and the town.’’
He then attempted to paint the history of the people and the festival, saying that it dates back to 12000 AD and that it is of great significance to the people as it defines their humanity, existence and authenticity as a people.
Therefore, he insisted that the festival is purely historical, cultural and traditional celebration and has no religious or political undertone. It is for this single reason that the people gather yearly under the guidance and leadership of the Ewi to celebrate the festival amidst colours and cultural pageantry as a national day event.
Having the monarch of the town grace the occasion, he said underlines the importance that the people and the palace attach to the celebration, especially given the new spirit of the festival, which is opening it to the world and using it as the bedrock for the socio-economic development of the people and town. Given this, no one else was fit and proper to unfold this new initiative to the people than the royal father, who according to Akindele, is not given to frivolities and not ordinary as well as not prone to travelling out of the palace commonly.
His visit to Lagos for the event, he said was very significant and historic as that would be the first time of his visiting Lagos since he assumed the stool of his ancestors in 1990 as the 28th Ewi of the town. We will create a new impetus for the festival to prosper – Gov Fayemi For the Ekiti State government, this year signifies a new dawn in the annals of the festival as the Governor John Kayode Fayemi – led administration is poised at rebrand the festival and put it on the global tourism map hence it is partnering with the palace to organise and promote the festival. This new commitment was disclosed by the governor who was represented at the event by the Director General of Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture, Wale Ojo – Lanre. The governor commended the Ewi and his people for their tenacity in preserving and celebrating the historic and cultural festival yearly.
According to him: ‘‘The Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture has the full mandate of the government of Dr. John Kayode Fayemi to promote our culture as a well as our core values in order to evolve a state that manifest the vision of its founding fathers; this explains the passion and commitment of the council towards a collaboration with communities to transform their festivals into a prosperity instrument for the people.’’
He further stated that: ‘‘Since it is within the compass of our purview to inject critical innovations into the original manners of celebrating festivals in Ekiti, we initiated this world press conference in furtherance of the strategic marketing of some Ekiti festivals.’’
Therefore, the choice of Udiroko as one of the festivals to earn the partnership of the state government, is also informed by what he said to be the consistency, energy and tenacity of purpose displayed by the people of Ado Ekiti.
‘‘We have noticed the energy and vigour with which the Ewi and the people of Ado prepare and celebrate Udiroko annually hence our decision to partner with Ado Ekiti people to rebrand the festival, globalize its celebration, seek marketers for the festival so that it becomes self – sustaining and involve Ado – Ekiti indigenes in The Diaspora as a well as those outside the shores of Ekiti States.’’ Achieving this onerous goal is no mean task as it will take time and resources hence the state governor concluded by stating that: ‘‘This mandate is being delivered gradually.’’
A lift to our history, culture and tradition – Ewi of Ado Ekiti
For the elated Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba (Dr.) Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III, the occasion for many reasons was an epoch making one for him and his people. Visiting Lagos formally to felicitate with his people after his first attempt was aborted 28 years ago was a thing of joy and a dream come through.
Besides visiting to launch a new initiative for the festival, which is meant to propel the festival to a new height and open a new vista for the economic development of the people and town, is a welcome development. It was for this reason that he elected to grace the event with his presence to announce the beginning of this journey to the world and personally invite the world to his domain for the festival, which commences next week. He was more detailed in his presentation as he took the people on historical excursion of the kingdom and the festival, which according to him, is as old as the people and defines the existence and essence of the people.
‘‘The Udiroko Festival, which marks the first day in Ado Ekiti traditional calendar is yearly celebrated to continually give a pride of place to our history, culture and tradition as a people.,’’ said the Ewi, adding that: ‘‘The celebration of this tripod of our collective existence as Ado people every year provides the ample opportunity to all Ado sons and daughters both at home and in Diaspora to come together to appreciate God and pray for continuous peace and progress in the coming year.’’
The word Udiroko, according to the monarch, means Idi igi iroko (Under the iroko tree). Therefore, Udiroko, he said became significance to the people of Ado Ekiti right from the creation of Ado Ekiti through conquest in the early 13000 AD. Following this, the people were said to meet under the tree to celebrate and commemorate the founding of the town and since then they have yearly celebrated the festival, which today is assuming a new dimension.
The festival, which has not only become the national day of the people of Ado but a New Year Day for them, is celebrated by all the people from across the world with the Ewi and his council taking the lead in the celebration. According to him, it is a joyous celebration, which is coated in the mode of thanksgiving by the people to God for another year and that it is free from any form of ritual hence the entire community, regardless of the religious and socio – economic backgrounds, are involved in the festival. The festival is a weeklong celebration, with each day before the grand finale devoted to different activities, such as feasting, music, dance and performances of all sorts underlining each day’s celebration. The Ewi promised a colourful, exciting and fulfilling celebration as he beckoned the world to Ado Ekitit to witness the people at play for one week
JEROMES GARDEN AND SUITES: Romantic bliss at its height
For the best of natural bliss and summer offerings, Jeromes Garden and Suites is the place to be this summer to savour rich and enchanting natural offerings at its best; wrapped with professionally enticing service culture.
With its garden – like setting, you are enamoured with the enchanting scenery and serenading feel of the hotel the moment you walk through its gate. For nature seekers, you find affinity within the bowels of the hotel as you settle down to explore its different offerings. Leisure seekers will find it not only fascinating but a perfect scene to explore to one’s fill.
For all you know, romantic blues and natural bliss appear to find a meeting point for lovers to savour nicely put together leisure packages by the management of the hotel.
The packages come in different colours and sizes, depending on the distinctive taste of the guests as the hotel seems to have everything at its beck, ranging from quality and standard accommodation, with the different rooms stylishly fitted and furnished with the best of hospitality gadgets for the comfort of the guests. They all exude elegance and opulence.
While it culinary offerings are delightsome for foodies, especially for those with rich taste and in love with home cooking, with its range of Nigerian and continental dishes prepared by its professionally trained chef and kitchen hands.
The garden area and gazebo offer naturally blissful setting for the guests to enjoy romantic night and even during the day. They offer some comfort and exciting pull for the guests as each gazebo comes with its setting and offerings and can also be made up to fit the taste and dictate of the guests.
The magical elan of the hotel goes beyond its romantic and natural offerings as it also provides a homely feel for business executives seeking for inspiring and calm environment to live in and conduct businesses.
Beside the attractive environment, the hotel has different levels of tailored made facilities to suit high profile business executives once closeted within the bowels of the hotel. Guests will also enjoy cool dip at the in – door swimming pool, which comes with naturally pleasing setting, offering ample sit – out area for guests to unwind after a cool dip and smooching by lovebirds who sometimes find the pool area a good hideaway to explore because of its private nature.
Other facilities/services: Other facilities and services on offer include: Free Wi – Fi, laundry/ dry cleaning, car hire and airport shuttle, onsite parking, 24 hours room service and power supply, security and safety of lives and properties guaranteed as well as luggage storage. Looking for a home away from home with a romantic setting that offers natural bliss, then Jeromes Garden and Suites, located on 29 Oroleye Crescent, off Abel Oreniyi, Salvation Road, Opebi, Lagos, is the home to visit
Tanzania President orders split of Selous Game Reserve to form new national park
If all go well, Tanzania is set to birth a new national park following the directive from the country’s President, John Magufuli, to the wildlife conservation authorities to split Selous Game Reserve to form a new national park, as reported by Eturbonews.com. Magufuli directed the Ministry of Natural Resources and other relevant government institutions to carve a part of the game reserve to establish a new national park.
He said that the current situation of Selous Game Reserve, one of Africa’s biggest wildlife conservation areas, was not economically viable to benefit the country through tourism, as mostly hunting and photographic safaris are being carried in the game reserve.
Based on this, the president therefore, directed the Ministry of Natural Resources to split the natural enclave and make its upper part a national park so as to spur tourism growth and conservation of wildlife.
He issued the directive at a function to lay the foundation stone for construction of the mega-power generation plant at the Stiegler’s Gorge site within the reserve. He said the lower part of Selous Game Reserve, the largest wildlife reserve in Tanzania and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Site should retain its current status as a game reserve, while the upper part should become a national park.
Marriott Hotels in Nigeria celebrate Eid Al-Adha
As Muslim faithful and others look to celebrating the Eid Kabir holiday, Marriott Hotels in Nigeria is offering rich and colourful hospitality for celebrants at its various properties across the country.
The packages were disclosed by the the General Manager for Marriott Hotels in Nigeria, Barry Curran. “For our special Holy day we will surely celebrate with our Muslim faithful and those visiting us as there will be something to delight families and friends looking for a sumptuous feast or an inspiring holiday break,’’ said Curran. The culinary feast, which commenced yesterday is expected to span Tuesday August 13 with Sheraton Lagos offering special room rates.
‘‘On the food and beverage front, on Sunday (Tomorrow), we have put together a special Eid feast to commemorate the day.
We will offer a flavourful and delectable brunch,’’ disclosed Curran, who is also the GM for the Lagos hotel. While at Sheraton Abuja Hotel, special offerings and fun activities are guaranteed to deliver memorable experiences during the Salah holidays for friends and family. Children who arrive at the hotel’s Pool Bar and Restaurant with their parents or guardians for a swim or to dine will be treated to complimentary cotton candy or popcorn.
Sheraton Lagos unfolds exciting offers for August
Sheraton Lagos Hotel has unfolding an exciting for guests in the month of August, promising a rollicking and fulfilling moments for guests visiting the hotel for different purposes as it is primed more than before to ensure that guests are treated to the best of the hospitality home.
According to the General Manager of the hotel, Barry Curran, who is also the area general manager for Marriott Hotels in Nigeria: ‘‘In August, we believe there is something for everyone. From food to creativity we believe everyone will love what’s in store this month.’’
The watering line up for the month has since last week started to make its rounds, with International Beer and International Colouring Book Day hosted by the hotel on August 2. The day starred special beer offers at the lobby bar, goodies pub and pool bar, with such incentives as buy two get one free and buy five beers and get free suya. While for the colouring book celebration every child that checked into the hotel or dined at any of its restaurants was gifted with colouring sheets. These colouring sheets later went on the colouring board recently set up for children by the hotel.
For the week spanning August 12 and 18, the hotel is hosting afternoon high tea celebration for every meeting or conference taking place at the hotel. The afternoon high tea will contain eclectic bites like smoked salmon, and mini quiche Lorraine among others. While on August 19, the GM disclosed that the hotel will play host to Potato and Photography Day. To this end, a social media competition will be staged while throughout the week, ‘‘we encourage guests to take pictures in our hotel and tag us on social media. Post with the highest number of wins will win a prize.
Our hotel has many instagrammable locations and we believe that guests will find exciting places to take pictures,’’ said Curran. ‘‘For potato day, it is best celebrated by incorporating the noble potato into every dish you prepare which is exactly what we plan on doing.
We will be creatively displaying potatoes on the buffet. There will be three different types of potato preparation on the breakfast, lunch and dinner buffet. We will also have live cooking with potatoes – stir-fried, sautéed, buttered, and many more,’’ added the GM. On August 23, the hotel will be celebrating sponge cakes. The quintessential classic of the cake world, this airy queen of teas is the guest of honor on National Sponge Cake Day, said Curran. Curran further disclosed that different types of sponge cakes will be on the buffet for lunch and dinner. These will include vanilla, chocolate, mocha, fruits, syrupy, and others, all set up in a beautiful display. Everyone is sure to love it.
Lawyers condemn court’s order keeping Sowore in DSS’ custody
Some senior lawyers have condemned the court’s order, which permitted the Department of State Services (DSS) to keep the Convener of RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, in custody for 45 days.
The lawyers described the court’s order as a discretion, which was exercised wrongly.
Speaking on the issue, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ozekhome, noted that the court-ordered detention of Sowore is bad news for genuine democracy and human rights.
He argued that there was no urgency attached to the case to warrant the court’s decision.
He said: “The court could have ordered Sowore to show cause why he should not be detained for 45 days. I think it was discretion wrongly exercised, not having been exercised judicially and judiciously.
“In any event, Sections 39 to 43 of the Criminal Code and Section 410 of the Penal Code which criminalise treason envision a dire situation where an intention to overthrow a government, or overcame the president or governor of a state (called “mens rea”) is accompanied by overt acts (called “actus reus”), such as stockpiling and possession of arms and ammunition to physically carry out an insurrection, coup de’tat, or to use Sowore and his group’s terminology, ‘RevolutionNow’.
“Do mere uttered words ‘we will cause a revolution’ by Nigerians who are singing, dancing and carrying placards on the streets, shouting “aluta continua, victoria acerta,” without more, constitute treasonable felony? Especially, by Nigerians who are protesting against bad governance and have carefully itemized their grievances in writing?
“Do these amount to treason or treasonable felony? Do you announce a revolution if not for the mischief of some people deliberately reading the word literally rather than figuratively? Didn’t President Muhammadu Buhari in 2014 call for a revolution in Nigeria during campaigns for presidency? Didn’t Chief Bola Tinubu in 2011 call for a revolution? Were they interpreted literally to mean actual overthrow of the then government of President Goodluck Jonathan?
“To me, what all this boils down to is an intolerant government that is gravely and pathetically allergic to respect for and tolerance of criticism, the rule of law, individual fundantametal rights, political choices, plurality of voices, dissenting opinions and independence of the judiciary.”
In his own submissions, another member of the inner Bar, Mr. Seyi Sowemimo, said the court’s decision runs foul of the spirit of the constitution.
His words: “The court has powers to do it, but I think the power that has been exercised by the court is not in line with the spirit of the constitution which guarantees citizens’ right to liberty. This is a wrong exercise of judicial discretion.
“I think the court should have ordinarily allowed Sowore out on bail and the Department of State Services (DSS) can continue with whatever investigation it wants to do. Conditions can be attached to the bail, which will for instance, forbids the man from engaging in any protest and things like that.
“It’s like the DSS want to perpetually keep the man in their custody with its action and the court should not be part and parcel of that. I think if Sowore’s lawyer is not happy with what has happened, an appeal can be lodged against the court’s decision.”
On his part, Dr. Biodun Layonu (SAN), faulted the approach adopted by the DSS to secure the order.
He said: “By the time you are detaining somebody beyond the constitutionally allowed period, it must not be through an ex-parte application.
“The man ought to have been represented in court, so that he would see what evidence is being presented by the DSS to back up its request. The action of the DSS amounts to an infringement on Sowore’s constitutionally guaranteed right to freedom.
“To me, a judge also has discretion in a matter like this to ask the DSS to present whatever evidence it has against Sowore to justify the request to keep him custody for certain number of days.”
A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Monday Ubani, said it is wrong for the DSS to seek Sowore’s continuous detention, when it has not provided any evidence to sustain the allegations against him.
His words: “Sowore’s lawyer should bring an application to set aside the detention order. The constitution only allows maximum of 48 hours to keep anyone in detention.
“The proper thing to do by any law enforcement agency with anyone accused of committing any crime is to ensure that it finishes with investigation before clamping the accused person into detention.
“Detention is the final aspect of investigation which we see in other climes but here somebody will first be arrested before we begin to look for evidence. I don’t think that should be allowed.
“If the DSS is saying the man has committed treasonable felony, evidence of such offence must be placed before the court. It is wrong to ask court to put someone in detention while you are still looking for evidence to prove your case against him.
“I don’t know what evidence has been provided by the DSS before the court granted its request to detain the man beyond the time permitted by law.”
Another lawyer and a former chairman of the Public Interest Lawyers League, Dr. Abdul Mahmud, described the ruling as a clear case of the government, through the DSS, fishing for the law to fit its fictional crime.
He said: “Recall that the government through the IGP had claimed that Sowore attempted a regime change by calling for the days of rage protests that it termed a revolution.
“There’s nothing in sections 1, 2, 3 and 4 of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2011 that make the 5th August protests terrorist acts. Absolutely nothing!
“The 5th August protests passed off without the breakdown of law anywhere in the country. Dictatorship is here; Nigerians must fashion ways of dealing with it as they dealt with IBB and Abacha’s dictatorship.”
ADETUNJI FEMI FADINA: I envision Ado- Odo/Ota becoming a preferred tourist destination
Prince Adetunji Femi Fadina is the founder and chief executive officer of Jethro Tours International and DINAT Consulting Incorporation; a destination marketing firm and presently the chairman of Odo Ado/Ota Local Government Tourism Committee; whose mandate is to transform tourism business in the local government council. As part of achieving this mandate, the committee is set to formally unfold Agenda 2030 next month. He spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on his sojourn in the travel industry and determination to put his local government on the Africa tourism map
Background
Prince Adetunji Femi Fadina is of the Awori royal linage from Ijemo Royal House, and the last child of the late Oba Timothy Oloyede Fadina, Olota of Ota Olagunorioye II (1947-1954). He was born in Lagos and spent his early days in the city, schooled at St John Aroloya Lagos before he moved to Ibadan to attend Loyola College Ibadan. Years later young Prince Fadina sojourned to the United States of America where he attended Miles College Birmingham, Alabama for his form Sixth and Samford University Alabama where he obtained a BSc in Business Administration.
How did you begin your travel business?
From my bedroom in Lagos (Laughter). I later moved into Landmark Virtual office in Victoria Island, Lagos and then to a rented 100 metre space in Opebi, Ikeja and other offices in Ikoyi, Ota, and Abuja. We also have a branch in Tel-Aviv, Israel in collaboration with an Israeli tour operator. Our Abuja office has been closed temporarily because we lost our coordinator, Tinu Kanma, to cancer. Painful but she played a very instrumental role in our collaboration and the birth of Jethro Club, our youth development Initiative.
What inspired your sojourn in the travel business?
Honestly, my parents inspired me but I did not know the value of the sector then. I saw my father then as a very powerful dresser; dressed in traditional Damask shoes to match. A wonderful business- man who brought much development to Ota.
My mum was another interesting character too in terms of dressing and a major distributor to Nigerian Breweries Plc, Guinness and Coke Cola. One classic experience I had was of a group selling a package to my wife, the family arrived at the destination and no pre-arranged accommodation for them. My children were still young then and I said to myself that I must find a solution to this mess and that was history. A few months later I started my tour company, Jethro Tours. A few years later I became the deputy president of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP). Another inspiration was Jethro children’s tour to South Africa, my first, honestly, it was a costly experience too.
Nigeria Ambassador to South Africa, late Gbenga Ashiru’s advice was one I can never forget because the local operator in South Africa saw that I was an intern (A rookie). But after the tour, I must say we learnt 35 mistakes that today have been reduced to three and those three is because you must learn not to be everywhere all the time. We have now diversified into product development and destination marketing.
What are some of the challenges encountered by you and how did you cope with them?
I am a very focus person and at times to a fault. I learnt from my friend, mentor and my father, late Oba timothy Oloyede Fadina, that ‘when you are in the market focus on what you are buying.’ The very costly but interesting lesson was the failed airline venture; Intercontinental Airways; that was a painful experience for me in terms of partnership referral and losing such a huge investment. Having to start all over again was by God’s grace. I believe God’s mercy and grace found me in my setback. I want to make heaven so I learn from experience to avoid minefields of life now. By God’s grace I am where I am. How would you describe your journey in the travel business so far? Interesting, educating and memorable experience.
What has been the most inspiring moment of your journey as a travel business operator?
My trip to Israel at the time with our Christian Pilgrimage Technical Committee led by Bishop Sunday Makinde. At our meeting with the Israeli tourism minister, Isaac Herzog, whose famous phrase was: ‘When you are in Israel your prayer line is a local call.’
It was a lifetime education for me. Secondly, my trip to The Gambia during the Bellview Airline operations was another experience because getting to Banjul was for me a fulfilled journey. I had always wanted to visit The Gambia and I ended up having friends and I still have a lot of good friends there. I later packaged the first destination wedding by any African tour operator to The Gambia with 470 guests. It was by my company, Jethro Tours, and very memorable too. It was the wedding of a prominent pastor and then later the Virgin Nigeria maiden flight into The Gambia was another memorable event too.
Also, my visit to Cairo, Egypt was educating when you have over 70 tourists from the Northern part of Nigeria as clients and you witness a riot that later shook the nation of Egypt.
I was scared and that was one fearful but memorable experience in terms of products; rich tradition and historical products. I realised that they have tourism police to monitor their tourists.
How would you describe the state of the Nigerian tourism sector?
We could do better. The fact that there is no tourism ministry in Nigeria clearly shows that the government does not rec-ognise the role that the sector plays in the economic development of our nation. I believe the government by now should have stakeholders to look into the tourism master plan and implement it but honestly, it is sad we are losing over $579 billion through leakages in tourism. What are some of the challenges affecting the development of the sector? Tourism is a local content product and must be driven local wise, and managed by the state.
The tourism master plan must be interpreted state wise and implemented locally while the national carrier must be revisited, rebranded and repositioned to project our brand internationally.
Our local products must get brand alliances with local brands like the Bank of Industry (BOI). We need to have exhibitions in the South-West and South – East windows. Abuja has been known internationally as a business destination, Calabar as a festival destination while Lagos to me is still finding it feet in terms of product development but I will advise on the boat regatta.
What solutions would you proffer to both the government and private sector towards solving the problems of the sector?
To look within not without. We are confused by the slave mentality as we look at most of our travel professionals as none performers and we treat them as if they are second class citizens in their land. Well, we do have some bad eggs, but honestly, we have good professionals who can transform the sector. I was glad when my brother, Wale Ojo-Lanre, was appointed by Governor Kayode Fayemi to turn Ekiti cultural product around.
My advice to our industry stakeholders in NATOP is that they should be selling our local products more than outbound and encourage capacity building. They need to be encouraged to sell inbound and develop local products. The amount of money we spend selling other destinations is alarming. We need more exhibitions in the South- South, South – East and the South – West.
Honestly, I believe in my country Nigeria, I believe it will get better. You are from Ado/Odo – Ota Local Government Area in Ogun State, could you describe the locality? We are a border community with Lagos State and Seme in Benin Republic.
This is a land of commerce and we have a wonderful and understanding royal father; Oba Alayeluwa Abdukabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, the Olota of Ota, with knowledge of the signs of time. This is the largest industrial town in Nigeria with 80% revenue being generated for the state. Sadly, the last governor was vindictive and ill – advice by both our brothers and the fifth columnist. I sincerely look forward to Lagos/Gun Border Initiatives and the Developing Agenda for Western Nigeria Tourism (DAWNT Agenda ) been fully implemented then we can benefit from Lagos and other western states.
What is the present state of tourism business in the local government council?
We have good marketable products but we have to look diligently into presentations. It is like serving a food wrongly, no one will eat the content except it is well presented. I was in South Africa a few years ago and all they sell is one product; MADIBA.
The Gambia product is a slave product and we in Awori have a festival, traditional products with the largest church auditorium in terms of religious tourism and educational tourism is getting it fair share too but this could be better.
Very soon medical tourism will come into the picture, with a 100 bed state – of the art hospital by a private investor. Awori is blessed and something is about to happen. Be on the watch out for it.
Dubai did it, South Africa did it and by God’s grace we will and because I have a dream that my community will become a preferred destination for cultural and traditional products for tourists.
What mandate was given to the committee and how far have you gone in discharging this mandate?
Part of the mandate is to identify tourism products and potentials existing in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area and to formulate policies and implement the same, as well as provide credible framework towards acknowledging tourism as a leverage for the local government. In the last five years, I have a team on the ground that was saddled with the responsibility to evaluate our products and very soon after the unveiling we shall start on the products interpretation.
By September you will be unfolding Agenda 2030, what informed that agenda and what is the major thrust of it?
The Tourism Committee’s top priority as we took over office last month was to advance a proactive agenda in destination evaluation by focusing on tourism recovery through the implementation of strategies and programmes towards the sustainable product to the community.
With the agenda items being destination marketing, sustainable product development, and capacity building. After we have reached the grace point we conveyed a tourism stakeholder meeting and I must say we have tremendous support from our veterans in the industry. We dealt with issues concerning our sector from security to health and safety.
Therefore, the tourism agenda 2030 is to reposition the tourism product for the consumption of our local habitats. That means we are focusing on developing our domestic products for global consumption. Our doors are now opened to foreigners to explore our cultural and traditional festivals like Egungun Festival, Isese Day, Ijamido Festival and Iganmode Day.
What do you see as a major challenge in the implementation of this agenda?
As a stakeholder in the industry for over a decade or more now, the challenges are both within and without. We must learn that tourism is connecting the dots.
Our strength is our unity in diversity. What legacies would you want to be remembered for as the chairman of the tourism committee?
It is to make the Awori tourism system the most competitive and sustainable by 2030. Contributing to the maximum level of social wellbeing and growing leaders that will take over from me.
When the time comes we shall see the result. I am also into mentorship programmes. Sincerely leaders without good followers are just a waste of God’s potential because God said I will bless you so you can be a blessing to others.
What level of support have you been receiving from the local government and the traditional ruler of the community?
I must say that it has been tremendous support from the Olota of Ota who has accepted to be our grand patron and a former tourism journalist himself, and the Olota in Council and also that of our Deputy Governor, Noimot Salako Oyedele.
Our political leaders are also in support of the project, both past and present senators and members of the House of Representatives are all our patrons.
Cultural diplomacy: NCAC hosts 36 diplomats in Abuja
As part of its cultural diplomacy agenda, the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) last week played to about 36 diplomats from different countries of the world in Abuja to a pre-International Arts and Crafts Expo (INAC) dinner.
In his remark at the event, the Director General of NCAC, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, expressed delight and appreciation to the envoys for finding time to attend the event, which according to him was not only to show them the hospitality of the country but also to brief them about the forthcoming INAC event and solicit the participation of their countries towards making it a landmark event this year.
Runsewe also disclosed that the essence of the dinner is to provide a platform for diplomats to interact and unwind in an informal atmosphere in a bid to further cement the cordial relationship already existing among them and the host country, Nigeria. According to him, provision will be made during the third edition of INAC for any of the foreign country interested in entertaining the people, noting that last year witnessed phenomenal entertainment from countries like China, India and Bangladesh.
Runsewe further briefed them of plans for the successful hosting of this year’s Cultural Diplomacy Day for Peace, which is slated for November 24.
He said it is to establish a cultural link among nations with the aim of ensuring a common network for cultural identities. The dinner featured among others cultural presentation, group photo, exhibition of artistic masterpieces by contemporary Nigerian artists, and display of vintage bronze and other historic artefacts by NCAC while the diplomats in attendance were presented with souvenirs by NCAC.
Turkish Airlines adds Bali to flight network
Turkish Airlines has once again expanded its global flight network with flight operations to Bali, Indonesia. The carrier noted for its increasing international destinations last month commenced a weekly operation from its Istanbul base to the world class holiday city in Indonesia.
The inaugurate flight was operated with the airlines’ first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, which joined its ever-expanding fleet a few weeks ago; TK 066 coded first flight; conducted with 84 per cent load factor and carried 250 passengers.
Speaking on this development, the airline’s Senior Vice President, Sales (2nd Region), Kerem Sarp, said: “While our new generation aircrafts continuing to join our fleet, we feel highly encouraged to launch new direct flights to farther destinations in the world.
By inaugurating direct flights to Bali, our second destination in Indonesia, we keep strengthening our mission to reach all corners of the world.” Bali is home to tourists from all parts of the world year round. It has a welcoming ambience for its guests with its exotic nature beckoning.
The city offers rich cultural experience with its historical temples and palaces. Volcanoes and tropical forests signpost the inner parts of the city and are the sources of unforgettable memories for tourists. It beautiful and naturally enchanting beaches are also of pleasure to many visitors.
