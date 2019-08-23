LAPO MFB boss charges media on microfinance sector’s growth

The National Mushroom Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NAMGPMAN) has asked for the support of the Federal Government for a 30 per cent mushroom content in all confectioneries produced in the country so as to generate income and employment, as well asimprove the economy. Taiwo Hassan writes

Indeed, Nigeria is known to be great in agriculture even though it still struggling to attain food security following enormous challenges bedeviling the sector.

Nevertheless, the country’s struggle to achieve nutritional security is still on in all ramifications. In future, the ever-increasing population, depleting agricultural land, changes in environment, water shortage and need for quality food products at competitive rates are going to be important issues in the country.

To meet these challenges and to provide food and nutritional security to Nigerians, it is important to diversify agricultural activities. It is widely known that Nigerian diet is primarily based on cereals (wheat, rice, grain and maize), which are deficient in protein.

However, mushrooms not only impact diversification but also help in addressing the problems of quality food, health and environment related issues.

It is believed that supplementing mushroom recipe in Nigerian diet would bridge protein gap and improve the general health of socio-economically backward communities.

Therefore, mushroom diet can be a good source of dietary fibre in the long run because they are very low in fats and has no starch, hence they are used in preventing diabetes, high cholesterol, heart diseases and obesity.

In short, many varieties are high in fibrer, essential amino acids and proteins and provide vitamins such as thiamine, riboflavin, niacin, biotin, cobalamine, ascorbic acid and Vitamin D. They also contain minerals like iron, copper, potassium, phosphorus and calcium. Antioxidants like ergothioneine and selenium are also present.

Cultivation

In Nigeria, mushroom cultivation is of mixed type, i.e seasonal farming as well as high-tech-industry. It can help to reduce vulnerability to poverty and strengthens livelihoods through generation of a fast yielding and nutritious source of food and a reliable source of income.

As it does not require access to land, its cultivation is viable and attractive for both rural and urban farmers. Small-scale growing does not include any significant capital investment. Mushroom substrate can be prepared from any clean agricultural material in temporary clean shelters. They can be cultivated on a part-time basis, and require little maintenance.

Indirectly, mushroom cultivation also provides opportunities for improving sustainability of small farming systems through recycling of organic matters, which can be used as a growing substrate, and then returned to the land as fertiliser.

Through the provision of income and improved nutrition, successful cultivation and trade in mushrooms can strengthen livelihood assets, which can not only reduce vulnerability to shocks, but enhance an individualand a community’s capacity to act upon other economic opportunities.

Medicinal usage

Mushroom, being rich in protein, vitamins and minerals, can form an important ingredient of food for a balanced diet. They have been shown to promote immune function, boost health, lower the risk of cancer, inhibit tumor growth, help balancing blood sugar, ward off viruses, bacteria, and fungi, reduce inflammation, and support the body’s detoxification mechanisms.

Mushrooms are thus rich source of nutrients particularly proteins, unsaturated fatty acids, minerals, fibers and vitamins, such as B,C and D. Vitamin B greatly helps in carbohydrate metabolism and is particularly useful in removing cardiac embarrassment and beriberi.

Similarly, the presence of other vitamins like ascorbic acid, pantothenic acid, niacin and folic acid are useful in several other diseases. Their content of the anti- pellagra vitamin niacin is comparable to its level found in pork or beef, which are richest known source of this vitamin.

The mineral content particularly Ca and P are remarkably higher in mushroom than in many fresh fruits or vegetables, which again are extremely useful for body building processes. Most of the mushroom have very low starch content and form an ideal food for diabetic patients.

30% diet inclusion

Speaking at the inauguration of the association’s executives in Abuja recently, the President the mushroom growers’ association, Chief Michael Awunor, explained that it was time for government’s backing to support the development of mushroom in the country.

Awunor requested for a 30 per cent mushroom content in confectioneries produced in the country, in order to generate income and employment as well as improve the economy.

The president made the request at the inauguration of the association’s executives to the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, led by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Edet Sunday Akpan, in Abuja.

He appealed to the ministry to work on increasing the production of mushroom with the use of local content to establish nutritional security with a rigid policy.

Awunor said: “We will work with the ministry, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Ministry of Environment and pharmaceutical stakeholders to ensure eating a plate of mushroom a day is against hypertension, diabetics and cancer.”

“The government must help us with policy that will drive this action. Your mushroom on the shelves must have 30 per cent local content. Hotels must include 30 per cent mushroom content in all confectioneries that are served to customers and there will be task force to ensure the implementation from the association. We will strike deal with Indomie Noodles to ensure mushroom inclusion as nutritional addictive into the flour for children and adults,” he added.

Potential

Alaya Hammed Funsho, one of the executives of the association, urged youths in agriculture to take advantage of the mushroom potential to create employment for themselves and others.

Last line

In view of the high food value to man and their medicinal properties, mushrooms can help in solving the problems of malnutrition and diseases as well as contribute highly to economic growth.

