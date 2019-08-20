Late Samuel Okwaraji deserves better

In every area of human endeavour, planning is crucial to guarantee development and wellbeing of the citizenry. Over time, we have called on the Ministry of Sports to ensure there is a sports policy in the running of sports in the country. We are aware that many committees were set up in the past to fashion out the way forward for development in terms of preparation, participation, welfare of athletes and also the rewards system.

We can recall that the last of these committees set up by former sports minister Solomon Dalung was the Godwin Kienka-led Sports Reform Committee, which had very reputable Nigerians, including the former queen of the tracks, Mary Onyali, former Eagles skipper, Segun Odegbami and top administrator, Sam Ahmedu, as some of the members. We make bold to say there is no template for the operations and general administration of sports in the country over the years.

What happens to Team A or Sports B might not be the case for Team D or Sports E depending on the mood of the minister or the purse of the ministry. August 12 marked 30 years after Eagles midfielder, Samuel Okwaraji, slumped and died on active service during the Nigeria/Angola match at the National Stadium, Lagos. Sadly, we observed that apart from the annual remembrance in the dailies, nothing concrete has been done to immortalize the fallen hero. The late player was noted for his patriotic zeal and commitment to national duty.

A doctor with the Eagles at the time, Dipo Odunuga, spoke about the patriotism of the player, which endeared him into the hearts of many Nigerians. Oduguga said: “He won’t collect ticket refund or match bonus from anyone.

I recall one day when his bonus was practically forced on him, he simply took the money and shared it to area boys at the hotel. “After his death, players became cautious by selecting games they will play to avoid such incident.

It was a time we were thinking his patriotic zeal would be imbibed by some other players but rather, players now feel the country is not worth dying for because nothing was done for Samuel (Okwaraji) despite dying on active service for his country.” And so it is indeed sad that nothing concrete has been done to truly immortalize Okwaraji and spur other players to give their all to the country.

The football federation should be able to do something tangible annually for a player who died on the pitch while playing for the country. The family, especially the mother should be taken care of while there should be a proper yearly activity to make the entire citizenry remember the fallen hero.

We insist that the disposition of the football authorities is not good for the current players who will easily conclude that the country is not worth dying for. No doubt, Okwaraji deserves better and the attitude of the federation must change on how best to immortalize fallen heroes and players who gave their all to the country in their active years.

Other examples are Keshi, who won the Nations Cup as player and coach and late Amodu Shaibu who qualified the country for two World Cups and made waves at club and national levels. The list is endless. If there is a template to follow in the administration of sports, the Okparaji situation would have been covered.

We also recall that many former Super Eagles players and prominent national athletes retired, but they are not celebrated, all because there is no policy for such. It was so bad that it was friends and corporate bodies that staged valedictory games for top players like Nwankwo Kanu, Austin Okocha, Taribo West and Joseph Yobo.

It was indeed bad that NFF and the Ministry of Sports had no input in these matches staged for the former internationals. Former Eagles skippers, Austin Eguavoen, Sunday Oliseh and goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, are yet to be so honoured. For Okwaraji, we believe the authorities should have been eager to make a statement after his death. Apart from the statue at the entrance of the National Stadium, Lagos, there is nothing to point at by the fans of the late player and his family. Going forward, we advise the football federation stage an annual event in Okwaraji’s name and ensure the event generate revenue, which goes to the family every year.

The Ministry of Sports can also initiate plans for government to use Okwaraji’s name to better the lots of some youths in the late player’s village. These, we believe, will make other players strive to work hard and sacrifice for Nigeria anytime they wear the national colours. We frown at the neglect of the Okwaraji’s family and the attitude of the authorities during his remembrance period. It could discourage current players from giving their all to the country on the pitch. It is not too late to make amends if the Football Federation and the ministry are serious about the issue.

